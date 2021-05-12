Challenges in Utilities: Customer Clarity in Billing

Over the past year, Utility companies have taken unprecedented measures to maintain customer relationships. Most notably, waived late fees and suspended disconnections due to non-payment have helped their customers breath a temporary sigh of relief as they get back on their feet. However, with these programs coming to an end soon, and a reported $40B in COVID-19 debt owed, utility companies are going to need better ways to help reduce customer stress while still collecting revenue.



Join this on-demand webinar to explore how the digital technologies customers want to interact with - like video and chatbots - can be used to personally support customers during difficult times by proactively explaining their options and resources available, while still ensuring timely payment.



Clients using these solutions have seen the following results:

- 24% increase in on-time bill pay

- 32% reduction in bill-related calls

- 84% of customers who say they better understand their services