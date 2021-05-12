Successfully reported this slideshow.
Challenges in Utilities: Customer Clarity in Billing & Resolving Payment Arrears Gaston Hummel Elizabeth Connors
Utilities Payment Arrears in US, March 2021 4 $40B $2,000 51% In March of 2021, residential and small business customers o...
Customer Clarity for Payment Arrears Stressed or anxious… Relieved and satisfied…
Customer Clarity Stressfull Scenarios 6 Payment Arrears Outage Anxious Stressed Best Resolution Strengthens Customer for L...
Customer Clarity Solutions for Payment Arrears 7 Being reactive and waiting for customers to call Transition from: Having ...
DEMO Customer Clarity for Resolving Payment Arrears in Utilities
Summary & Products Powering Customer Clarity Remove friction at every touchpoint with context aware help Teach your custom...
Over the past year, Utility companies have taken unprecedented measures to maintain customer relationships. Most notably, waived late fees and suspended disconnections due to non-payment have helped their customers breath a temporary sigh of relief as they get back on their feet. However, with these programs coming to an end soon, and a reported $40B in COVID-19 debt owed, utility companies are going to need better ways to help reduce customer stress while still collecting revenue.

Join this on-demand webinar to explore how the digital technologies customers want to interact with - like video and chatbots - can be used to personally support customers during difficult times by proactively explaining their options and resources available, while still ensuring timely payment.

Clients using these solutions have seen the following results:
- 24% increase in on-time bill pay
- 32% reduction in bill-related calls
- 84% of customers who say they better understand their services

