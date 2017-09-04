du Lean 1/3
Qui suis-je ? Je suis une des 3 origines de Non Valeur Ajoutée classiquement définies dans une démarche Lean. Je suis moi-...
Je suis… LES MUDA !! (ou Gaspillage en français) du Lean 3/3
Question pour un champion du lean n°6

  1. 1. du Lean 1/3
  2. 2. Qui suis-je ? Je suis une des 3 origines de Non Valeur Ajoutée classiquement définies dans une démarche Lean. Je suis moi-même généralement décomposé en 7 grandes catégories : surproduction, défauts, attentes, transports, processus inefficaces, stockage et déplacements. Je coûte habituellement très cher à une entreprise et la plupart du temps, je peux être sensiblement réduit voire supprimé. Dans une démarche Lean, on prend de ce fait plaisir à me chasser. Je suis… je suis…. du Lean 2/3
  3. 3. Je suis… LES MUDA !! (ou Gaspillage en français) du Lean 3/3

