Matemática & outros contos

Jorge Felix Prado Fátima Roseli Simões Orminda Noronha Brito Sílvia R. S. Feitosa Tânia Rosa. P. Morais Adriana S Carvalho...
1 ISBN: 978-85-67182-28-5 Coletânea Silvia Gama Balaben - Matemática e outros contos Poá, SP: Projeto Ler & Crescer- J.B. ...
Matemática E outros Contos Sumário Matemática uma história de amor e ódio.. 4 Aventuras e desventuras de quem cola... 6 Co...
3 Quem conta um conto, aumenta um ponto... Escrever é dar vida as letras, é dar vida a pena, é deixar nascerem nas linhas ...
Matemática E outros Contos Matemática uma história de amor e ódio. Vou contar para vocês uma historia real de um menino qu...
5 A Clarinha que gostava de aparecer adorava matemática, o Marcos, a Neuza, a Gisele, o Sebastião... Todos gostavam da dit...
Matemática E outros Contos AVENTURAS E DESVENTURAS DE QUEM COLA I – DONCAS MURRO Aquele dia eu já sabia que não iria ser f...
7 II – SALVA PELO GONGO Que dia era aquele, meu Deus? Precisando de dez pra não ir pra exame. Só mesmo um milagre! Inglês ...
Matemática E outros Contos Ufa! Não podia ser verdade! Aquele não era um colega, era um anjo! O cara cabeludo, daquele mom...
9 III – BURRICE AO QUADRADO Prova de Latim. Lá vamos nós outra vez: minha irmã, minha amiga Fernanda e eu estudando no ôni...
Matemática E outros Contos IV - LATIM, SÓ LATINDO Primeira prova: 3,0. Segunda prova: N. Com (não compareceu) – Não sabia ...
11 Coisas que não se explica Eu sempre fui sonhadora, moderna, responsável e fazia parte do grupo de mulheres que sonha em...
Matemática E outros Contos era homem, barbudo. Eu sempre tive uma queda por homens mais velhos, principalmente por causa d...
13 O PRESENTE Paulinho insistia em perturbar os professores na aula, sem nenhum interesse e nem objetivo, seus pais preocu...
Matemática E outros Contos veio a falecer, mesmo assim Paulinho não compareceu em seu velório, sua mãe Sra. Antonia revolt...
15 Encontrando-me comigo... Repentinamente vi-me andando em uma estrada de terra. E ali havia árvores com flores coloridas...
Matemática E outros Contos Minha caminhada foi interrompida quando me encontrei em frente a uma choupana; uma casinha de p...
17 Que saudade de você Quando criança ficava no quintal de casa brincando, minha mãe todas as tardes ao limpar a casa ouvi...
Matemática E outros Contos Em Julho de 2012 Paulo começou a ter febre, a barriga crescer, resolvemos adiantar sua consulta...
19 pude dormir com ele, era uma ala onde não pode ficar acompanhante, com uma dor enorme no coração fui para casa. No outr...
Matemática E outros Contos sua cabeça, ele respirando bem fraco, liguei para minha mãe que veio correndo, ligamos para o S...
21 Tudo depende de como se olha Ano de 1993, estava rezando na porta da escola que ficava a metros da escola onde eu estud...
Matemática E outros Contos tempo para ele, e para mais nada, meu pai faleceu em abril de 1994, estava namorando com ele há...
23 demais, e estava acostumada a dividir o quarto com a minha Irma que reclamava quando eu me mexia na cama. No dia seguin...
Matemática E outros Contos Eu me lembro da primeira febre com seis meses, da primeira queda quando aprendia a andar, do pr...
25 minha família, meu tio que ficou conosco em todos os momentos, minha irmã que é minha melhor amiga, e meu filho que é m...
Matemática E outros Contos Costumes do interior Eram os idos anos 80, eu havia acabado de cursar a faculdade de história. ...
27 e bebendo, até que... Para quem conhece, sabe que o suco de cana tomado em excesso abaixa a pressão e rapaz... Que sono...
Matemática E outros Contos trabalhar sai de madrugada e lá pelas 09h00min da manhã já vem para almoçar. Acordamos descansa...
29 prima do interior aparece no quintal e ao ver-me trepada na janela, pergunta o que faço ali, eu meio sem graça digo que...
Matemática E outros Contos Fátima Roseli Simões Clara Gabriela Carolina e sua vela Era uma vez uma princesa, morava num ca...
31 E assim a vida seguia no castelo, mas a inquietude da “pequena sangue azul” era visível, ela buscava algo que vivia na ...
Matemática E outros Contos saia da mãe, então foi uma despedida real! E ao longe ia sumindo o cortejo com os pais da princ...
33 Ela pediu, implorou e chorou, mas nada demoveu o coração duro e sem sentimento de sir Dukatelis, até que ele fez uma pr...
Matemática E outros Contos em volta do castelo e todos os animais e fadas ouviram e foram olhar pelas enormes janelas. Os ...
35 pois, ela podia escrever histórias, contos, frases, etc. E toda noite antes de dormir lia para seus amigos encantados e...
Matemática E outros Contos O Fim Ele veio com muita pressa, com toda a parafernália de mais um dia comum de trabalho, boné...
37 Os voluntários que se prestaram ajuda estavam muito cansados apesar do seu pouco peso. Foi deixado na porta de um comér...
Matemática E outros Contos Janelas sujas Era uma vez uma certa vizinha que ficava olhando a outra colocar os lençóis no va...
39 Sobre a Felicidade Há quem diz que a felicidade está nas pequenas coisas ou ainda que seja feita de momentos felizes. O...
Matemática E outros Contos se divertindo e que momento como aquele que estavam vivendo era motivo de estar feliz. Em segui...
41 chuvoso? Não será capaz de ser feliz? Há pessoas que enxergam a felicidade no voo da borboleta, no rugido do leão, no s...
Matemática E outros Contos Milagre Já os olhos fechados, nem queria ver a vida... Ainda custava-me a lida, o relógio do pr...
43 O causo é verídico. Estava em plena adolescência, na fase em que os hormônios e o coração dançam no mesmo ritmo. Éramos...
Matemática E outros Contos que ele observava muito as moças dentro do ônibus. Pensei: “Isso não vai virar nem um beijo, qu...
45 Este se passa em meados do século XIV na cidade de Avignon, interior da Inglaterra. Período onde mocinhas eram disputad...
Matemática E outros Contos E Rafael ao visualizar a moça acanhada no quanto da sala, sentiu-se atraído e despertou em si u...
47 e foi ofertado uma enorme fortuna para aquele que encontrasse a cura. A cidade se movimentava em sugestões, usavam alqu...
Matemática E outros Contos apresentava nenhuma expectativa de vida. O encontro foi emocionante... Ao esforço de abrir os o...
49 Mais uma competição. Porém, eu estava nervosa, pois seria a minha primeira corrida na montanha. Chegamos ao resort, com...
Matemática E outros Contos Mas como disse...Adoro correr! Foi dada a largada, e lá fomos nós. Não corremos nem 500 metros ...
51 Porém a paixão pela corrida era maior,e mesmo sentindo dor estava feliz e orgulhosa de mim. Chegou uma hora em que esta...
Matemática E outros Contos Conviver Tão difícil a convivência....Saber respeitar o outro, porém sem perder sua identidade....
53 Quando o conheci era noite estrelada, eu nem pensava no que poderia acontecer. Lembro que neste dia discutimos pelo sim...
Matemática E outros Contos CRÔNICA “AS LUZES DA CIDADE” Mais um dia se inicia... Mais um dia de trabalho na vida do trabal...
55 anunciando mais um dia de vida, mais um dia de trabalho e o trabalhador, obedecendo ao seu destino, faz uma prece e agr...
Matemática E outros Contos Todos têm ou já tiveram sua mãe um dia? A minha se chama Dona Cotinha, tem um coração e uma alm...
57 Ele é lindo! Porem muito tímido... Comprometido com seus afazeres, somente com os seus. De mente brilhante, porém intol...
Matemática E outros Contos Alicia, uma garota de 17 anos, com todos os sonhos e expectativas que uma adolescente comum tem...
59 e na sua grande maioria fazia com que ela risse muito. Uma nova amizade surgia naquele momento. Os dias se passaram e A...
Matemática E outros Contos Mateus surgiu em meio a todos que perambulavam pelos corredores do shopping, mais lindo do que ...
61 Primeiro dia Primeiro dia de aula dos alunos e meu também. Ainda não me apresentei? Prazer, sou a nova professora de po...
Matemática E outros Contos ação, estado e fenômenos da natureza. Autor de Dom Casmurro: Machado de Assis. – Ótimo, ainda e...
63 É fato que em nossas vidas existem momentos altos e baixos. Momentos em que somos postos à prova e momentos em que pare...
Matemática E outros Contos morrer hoje e tiver que fazer um resumo da minha vida para entregar pra Deus, o que eu iria diz...
65 A Semente da Verdade O imperador da China estava muito doente há tempos e procurava por alguém para ser seu sucessor, j...
Matemática E outros Contos de flores intrigado. E viu Kazuo, o menino que estava com o vaso sem flores. E perguntou: _ Cad...
67 Sempre que paro pra pensar na minha escolha profissional, lembro-me de cada professor especial que passou pela minha vi...
Matemática E outros Contos que não tem voz, sentimentos. Sem falar no salário desonroso e desumano. E com tudo isso, que n...
69
Matemática & outros contos

  1. 1. Jorge Felix Prado Fátima Roseli Simões Orminda Noronha Brito Sílvia R. S. Feitosa Tânia Rosa. P. Morais Adriana S Carvalho Lucia S. Ferreira Luciana de S. N. Santana Kátia de Souza Nogueira Ana Carolina Vergara Arinéia P. Passos Aline Ap. C. Defendi Rosa Maria de Arruda Lucilene Alves Vaz Dalton F. Lopes Lenira S. A. Penna Claudete C. Azevedo Evodia Cirino Alexandra C. Pinheiro Alessandra C. Barrento Trindade Marisa Roceti Ventura Daniele Toledo Evelin de Oliveira Silva Cristiane Serra Coletânea Silvia Gama Balaben: Matemática e outros contos 1ª edição Poá/SP JB 2015
  2. 2. 1 ISBN: 978-85-67182-28-5 Coletânea Silvia Gama Balaben - Matemática e outros contos Poá, SP: Projeto Ler & Crescer- J.B. editora. 2015. 70p. 1. Literatura Brasileira. 2. Romance. 3. ficção. Coletânea. III. Título. CDD 869.8. Direção projeto: Silvia R. S. Feitosa (Sylvia Seny) Ilustração/ Capa: Lillian Kesia Ramos Feitosa
  3. 3. Matemática E outros Contos Sumário Matemática uma história de amor e ódio.. 4 Aventuras e desventuras de quem cola... 6 Coisas que não se explica........................ 11 O Presente............................................. 13 Encontrando-me comigo...................... 15 Que saudade de você.............................. 17 Tudo depende de como se olha................ 21 Costumes do interior............................... 26 Clara Gabriela Carolina e sua vela............. 30 O fim....................................................... 36 Janelas sujas.......................................... 37 Sobre a felicidade................................... 39 Milagre.................................................... 41 Conto da amada................................... 45 Corrida na Montanha............................ 49 Noite estrelada..................................... 53 Luzes da cidade........................................ 54 Mãe......................................................... 56 Mentes brilhantes................................... 57 Como surge um grande amor................... 58 Primeiro dia............................................. 60 Relato pessoal......................................... 62 A semente da verdade............................... 64 Conflitos de uma professora............................. 66
  4. 4. 3 Quem conta um conto, aumenta um ponto... Escrever é dar vida as letras, é dar vida a pena, é deixar nascerem nas linhas as mais belas frases as mais curiosas histórias. Quando se escreve, se vive o que a caneta desenha, nos ausentamos da vida comum e passamos a pertencer a um mundo mágico, onde tudo é permitido, onde tudo é possível. O mundo do “Era uma vez...” se torna o nosso mundo, onde brigamos com bruxas malvadas derrotamos imensos dragões, atravessamos penhascos, nos deparamos com o desconhecido e nos encantamos com o “... e foram felizes para sempre”. Escrever é soltar as amarras das regras que a vida nos impõe, escrever é conceber um mundo livre, onde quem manda é a criatividade, é a vontade de retratar as coisas como eu quero ver. A arte de escrever faz bem a saúde! Exercita a mente! E transforma a vida em arte. Escrever é ampliar nossos horizontes, onde observamos a vida de outros ângulos. Escrever contos é inventar as cores que a gente quer que a vida tenha. Assim nasceu nossa coletânea Matemática e outros contos. Nasceu dos sorrisos, nasceu da vontade de transmitir alegria e o prazer na leitura .Nasceu da vontade de tornar lidos os pensamentos, de tornar conhecidas nossas histórias, onde somamos nossa vontade de contribuir para a arte de escrever, dividimos as tarefas, subtraímos alguns obstáculos e multiplicamos nossos esforços para ver esse sonho realizado. Fátima Simões
  5. 5. Matemática E outros Contos Matemática uma história de amor e ódio. Vou contar para vocês uma historia real de um menino que não gostava de matemática, só de pensar em continhas, problemas, frações, dividir, somar, multiplicar... Já começava a passar mal, ficar doente. E quando a professora resolvia fazer a chamada oral de matemática de forma aleatória, ele se escondia por entre a cadeira e ia deslizando tentando abrir um buraco no chão querendo sumir... Definitivamente, matemática não era com ele! Até que gostava de português, ciências e educação moral e cívica; mas quando vinha a tal da matemática... Tentava desaparecer e a professora insistia chamando seu nome. Estava ali escondidinho, mas ela sempre o descobria. O nome dela era dona Regina, ate que gostava da professora que tinha um sorriso bonito, mas naquela hora parecia que se tornava uma carrasca da Idade media afim de castiga-lo. Por que, ela tinha que chama-lo? Havia tantas crianças na sala de aula... Justo ele!
  6. 6. 5 A Clarinha que gostava de aparecer adorava matemática, o Marcos, a Neuza, a Gisele, o Sebastião... Todos gostavam da dita matemática, só ele que não. Por que toda aquela infinidade de números não entrava em sua cabeça? Não entendia. Vendo sua dificuldade crescente, Dona Regina, na reunião de pais, chamou de lado dona Maria e informou que o menino dela não estava fazendo grandes progressos. Tinha a sensação que o menino não conseguia aprender os números primos, o mmdc, as frações, as porcentagens, etc. Dona Maria ficou desolada e cabisbaixa sem saber o que fazer, porém, Dona Regina propôs que o garoto participasse dos reforços num horário alternativo. A mãe achou uma ótima idéia e disse que faria o que pudesse junto com o pai para ajudar o seu garoto e que no dia seguinte ele estaria logo cedo nas reuniões de reforço para tirar dúvidas e aprender um pouco mais. Meio sonolento o menino levantou cedo e a mãe deu um bom café da manha o enviou para o reforço. Dona Regina o esperava junto com outras crianças que ele não conhecia e a aula parecia mais leve. Depois de algumas aulas ele começou a perceber a importância que a matemática tem em nossas vidas e a raiva e os números que embaralhavam sua cabeça dando um nó, começaram a desatar e ele entendeu que a matemática faz parte de tudo. Esse garotinho sou eu, Muito prazer! Dalton F. Lopes
  7. 7. Matemática E outros Contos AVENTURAS E DESVENTURAS DE QUEM COLA I – DONCAS MURRO Aquele dia eu já sabia que não iria ser fácil. Prova de Português e Literatura bem na 1ª aula? E com a D. Lúcia ainda por cima? Também, por que eu não fui estudar pra prova ao invés de ficar no treino de basquete? Quer saber, professora? Jamais vou deixar minha querida redonda pelos olhos da tal Capitu. Quem ela era mesmo? A tal garota do Bentinho. E ainda por cima com olhos de cigana dissimulados. Nem sei muito bem como é que seriam esses olhos, mas a professora disse tanto sobre eles que eu acho que é isso que irá cair na prova. Bom, se for, acho que até que vou me sair bem. Chegou a hora... Bem o que eu já imaginava... Lá estavam as questões do arco da velha. Esse Machado de Assis só podia ser velho com tantas palavras “escabrosas”. Será que esta também faz parte do dicionário dele? Na hora de dizer o nome do livro que tinha a tal Capitu, cadê que eu lembrava? Olhei para os lados, todos compenetrados em suas folhas. Aquele branco crescendo na minha cabeça não era um bom sinal. Olhei novamente. Minha colega faz contato visual comigo e eu aproveitando a deixa vou logo perguntando baixinho: - Como é o nome do livro da Capitu? Ela diz: - Dom Casmurro. -Como??? - Dom Casmurro... - Doncas Murro? - Isso!!!! Pronto. O mal já estava feito. Botei logo o Doncas Murro na prova e o resultado foi que quase levei um Murro da professora.
  8. 8. 7 II – SALVA PELO GONGO Que dia era aquele, meu Deus? Precisando de dez pra não ir pra exame. Só mesmo um milagre! Inglês nunca foi o meu forte, sou mais Português. Ao contrário da minha irmã que adora Inglês e só precisa tirar 6,5 pra fechar sua média. Lá está ela toda sorridente papeando com as colegas e eu aqui sentada me matando de tanto estudar pra ver se salvo em alguma coisa. Mas dez? Impossível, meu Deus. Minha irmã chega perto de mim... O sinal bate e ela fala: - Fica tranquila, pode deixar que eu a ajudarei. Vai dar tudo certo. A professora entra. Conhecem o próprio Inglês ambulante? Pensem numa professora cheia de pose... Ela olha para sala, me enxerga e diz: - Fique longe da sua irmã! Pode ficar aí na frente que sua irmã vai sentar lá atrás. Pronto! Era o fim... E agora, quem poderá me defender? Sou a primeira da fila, na minha frente uma cadeira vazia. Fico brincando com a folha. O suor começa a brotar na minha testa. Minha irmã lá atrás não para de olhar para achar um jeito de me ajudar. De repente... ”Quem será esse cara cabeludo com jeito de nerd?” Minha irmã se agita e faz sinal pra ele se sentar na minha frente. Eu olho pra trás e ela faz sinal de joia. - Colega... – cutuco suas costas – Você pode me ajudar? Preciso de dez! - Fica tranquila. Finge que está fazendo. Não coloque o nome na sua prova, ok?
  9. 9. Matemática E outros Contos Ufa! Não podia ser verdade! Aquele não era um colega, era um anjo! O cara cabeludo, daquele momento em diante virou um anjo de cabelos em caracóis. Passaram-se quase meia-hora. Pronto! - Dá sua folha... A troca foi feita pelo canto da parede. A professora sequer notou... A prova estava toda feita a lápis. Só tive que passar a limpo a caneta. Acertei tudo. Tirei dez! Dez, acreditam? Dez!! Quem disse que anjos não existem? Minha irmã depois me apresentou: - Este é o Armando Júnior, meu colega de grupo. E também é o cara bam- bam-bam do Inglês! (Eu era aluna nova na turma da manhã) Eu estava tão emocionada que, ao invés de dizer “muito prazer e muito grata”, eu disse: - Chapolim Colorado! Você existe mesmo! Foi um riso só...
  10. 10. 9 III – BURRICE AO QUADRADO Prova de Latim. Lá vamos nós outra vez: minha irmã, minha amiga Fernanda e eu estudando no ônibus. Umas declinações sem fim, umas traduções que só um padre pra entender tanta ladainha. Tudo revisado. Agora chega! Seja o que Deus quiser. Começa a prova. Lá vem o branco. Por que esse branco chega bem na hora em que nós menos precisamos? Olho pra Fernanda e ela me pergunta a tradução de uma frase. Bem, pelo menos essa frase eu sei, penso eu. Respondo pra ela sobre um tal de Narciso mais ou menos assim: “O Narciso se mira e se acha belo”. Telefone sem fio: “O Narciso se mira e se acha belo” “O Narciso se mira e se acha belo” “O Narciso se mira e se acha belo” E assim vai a resposta pra metade da sala. A professora Clarice recolhe as provas e começa a corrigir. De repente, ela não se contém: - Quem é o burro ao quadrado que tem a coragem de pegar uma frase totalmente ridícula dessa e passar pra frente? Todo mundo olha pra mim!!! Eu bem calada tava, bem calada fiquei. Não foi à toa que eu tirei 3,0. Odeio Latim!!!
  11. 11. Matemática E outros Contos IV - LATIM, SÓ LATINDO Primeira prova: 3,0. Segunda prova: N. Com (não compareceu) – Não sabia a segunda declinação, nem me atrevi a ir. Terceira prova: 9,0 – bombei. Quarta prova: 8,0. “E agora? Paguei a SUB (prova substitutiva). Preciso de 8,0 pra não ir pra exame. Como??? Continuo sem saber a segunda declinação. Não tenho mais como escapar. Já é a SUB...” Chega o dia. Sento lá no fundão. Já estava preparada pra levar bomba, quando de repente... - Adailton? Você também perdeu a segunda prova? Diz que sim, diz que sim... - Sim. - Senta aqui, senta aqui... Se a professora deixar fazer em dupla, você faz comigo? Eu não sei a segunda declinação... - Fica tranquila, essa é baba. “Oh, my God, thank you!” Oito pessoas na sala. Lá vem a Clarice: - Que prova você perdeu? – pergunta para cada aluno – Vamos fazer assim? Quatro duplas!!! - Uhuuuuu!!!! O Adailton fez toda a prova. Tiramos 8,5. - Esta foi por pouco! Ufa!!! Evodia Cirino Pereira dos Santos
  12. 12. 11 Coisas que não se explica Eu sempre fui sonhadora, moderna, responsável e fazia parte do grupo de mulheres que sonha em encontrar um par. Já tinha tido um namoro longo, daqueles que quase vira casamento, com gravidez e tudo, mas acabou. Depois disso, eu mesma admitia que foi melhor assim porque nenhuma mulher deve mesmo se casar com o seu primeiro amor. Isso quase nunca dá certo! Vivia para minha filha. Gostava de baladinhas para dançar e de estar sempre com os amigos. Amigo, um era especial, sabe aquele que a gente troca confidencia. Seu apelido era Zé cunhado, por causa de duas belas irmãs. Inclusive uma é minha cunhada. Ele era apaixonado pela minha irmã mais nova. Frequentava minha casa diariamente, e era meu guardião nas madrugas quando eu ia trabalhar. Minha família sempre confiou muito nele. Mas, minha irmã casou e ele foi embora trabalhar em Iguape, desapareceu. Eu fui tocando minha vida. Namorei outros rapazes, fique noiva, porem nenhum deles era minha alma gêmea. Era noite, estava em casa passando roupa, quando parou um caminhão na porta de casa. Ele entrou porta adentro, nossa como estava diferente! Não era mais aquele rapaz magrinho, de orelhas grandes. Já
  13. 13. Matemática E outros Contos era homem, barbudo. Eu sempre tive uma queda por homens mais velhos, principalmente por causa da barba. Achava charmoso. Conversamos e eu perguntei, na brincadeira se ele queria casar comigo. Então para minha surpresa ele respondeu: “Vou conversar com minha família em Taubaté para colocar os pingos no i e depois te digo”. Casamos! Isso já faz trinta e sete anos. Ele é meu amor amigo, pai dos meus filhos e meu companheiro de todas as horas. O nosso amor não se explica, ele já nasceu muito antes de nós ousarmos admitir o que era, nem o quanto nós dois precisamos um do outro. Orminda Noronha Brito
  14. 14. 13 O PRESENTE Paulinho insistia em perturbar os professores na aula, sem nenhum interesse e nem objetivo, seus pais preocupados já não sabiam mais o que fazer, e aos trancos e barrancos Paulinho se formou no ensino médio. Seu pai Sr.Adalberto e sua esposa Sra. Antonia, continuavam preocupados com o futuro do filho, tiveram uma ideia, para que ele não desistisse dos estudos. Propuseram ao Paulinho que se ele se formasse na faculdade, lhes dariam um presente a sua escolha sem se preocupar com o valor. E assim aconteceu... Paulinho se formara em medicina . No dia de sua formatura, um momento muito especial para a família, Paulinho ansioso para receber o presente , por assim dizer, pelo seu desempenho, afinal tinha cumprido o trato com seu pai. Sr. Adalberto com toda sua simplicidade e orgulhoso do filho, procurou-o para entregar-lhe o presente que havia prometido. Mas, para surpresa de Paulinho, seu pai lhe entregara um livro. O rapaz revoltado com o pai não aceitou o presente, e sem ouvir o pai, deixou a festa enfurecido e nunca mais quis falar com ele. Sr.Adalberto e sua esposa, perderam a conta de quantas vezes tentaram falar com o filho, mas sem nenhum êxito. Paulinho permanecia intolerante, e assim anos se passaram. Sr. Adalberto adoeceu e
  15. 15. Matemática E outros Contos veio a falecer, mesmo assim Paulinho não compareceu em seu velório, sua mãe Sra. Antonia revoltada com o filho, resolveu procurá-lo e obrigou-o a pegar o presente. Paulinho atendeu ao pedido de sua mãe, abrindo o presente quando se deparou com a Bíblia, e dentro da mesma encontrou um envelope com uma carta e um cheque em branco, onde Sr. Adalberto dizia ao filho que estava arrependido e pedia desculpas por ter oferecido a ele um presente em troca de se formar. E o verdadeiro presente que ele poderia ter lhe oferecido era aquele livro que ia transformá-lo em um ser humano melhor com princípios; porém, como havia prometido, ali estava o cheque em branco para que ele utiliza-se como quisesse. Paulinho com os olhos marejados de lágrimas e com o peito apertado de remorso por não ter compreendido seu pai, ajoelhou-se em prantos pedindo perdão ao seu pai, que já não estava mais ali para ouvi-lo. Testo adaptado por Tânia
  16. 16. 15 Encontrando-me comigo... Repentinamente vi-me andando em uma estrada de terra. E ali havia árvores com flores coloridas dos dois lados. Flores azuis, vermelhas, amarelas, violetas, lilases, roxas, verdes, alaranjadas e rosadas. Muitos passarinhos de diferentes espécies voavam por sobre as copas das árvores e retornavam-me envolvendo como uma dança, onde as notas musicais se espalhavam pelo ar. No meu caminhar encontrei diversos animais que já me pertenceram: coelho, gato, galo, galinha, hamsters, pássaros, calopsita e cachorros. Todos eles brincavam comigo, os últimos a se distanciarem e adentrarem na floresta foram os adoráveis cães. Que momento prazeroso. Continuei a minha agradável caminhada e mais adiante me deparei com uma fonte e um chafariz de belas flores esculpidas em pedra por mãos de verdadeiro artista. Lavei as mãos e o rosto na aquela água refrescante e sorvi um pouco um pouco da aquela refrescante bebida, como se fosse um balsamo penetrando o meu ser. Sentei próximo dali em algumas pedras ornamentais e reencontrei pessoas importantes que fizeram parte da minha vida e que se foram, duas sobrinhas, tios, sobrinhos, um irmão, uma irmã meu pai muitos amigos. O diálogo e o contato intenso e envolvido por sentimentos até então sufocados, escondidos, doloridos. Tudo que havia de desagradável foi embora e eles também se foram, como tinha de ser... Restabeleci-me, quando observei que todos aqueles ambientes e momentos eram fantásticos como se os meus poros sorrirem em uníssono por tal renovação. Colhi frutos silvestres tão doces como nunca tinha degustado; morangos, amoras, araçás e jabuticaba. “Humm! Que delícia!” Meu caminho continuou lindo e maravilhoso como no início, porém, agora eu me sentia mais leve, mais em paz, cheia de luz e sabedoria.
  17. 17. Matemática E outros Contos Minha caminhada foi interrompida quando me encontrei em frente a uma choupana; uma casinha de pau a pique, reboda por barro e coberta por sapê. Nem precisei bater, assim que cheguei na porta , uma pessoa idosa abriu a porta e me convidou a entrar, me ofereceu um bolo de milho e suco de laranja. Sentei na cadeira feita de bambu e me apoiei na mesa de madeira. Uma casa pequena na de um cômodo só, porém, aconchegante, confortável, com bons ares. A pessoa me mostrou cama feita de pequenos troncos de arvores e um colchão de capim, coberta por uma colcha feita de pano de saco alvejada e bordada à mão. Disse que seu eu quisesse poderia deitar e descansar da longa jornada ali. Como que resignada obedeci como se fosse uma ordem, já que estava muito cansada e mais ainda feliz. Deitei e adormeci! Despertei e percebi que todo aquele caminhar tinha sido um sonho. Ah! Que pena! Foi maravilhoso! Sobrevivi. Arinéia P. dos Passos Ruy Luques
  18. 18. 17 Que saudade de você Quando criança ficava no quintal de casa brincando, minha mãe todas as tardes ao limpar a casa ouvia no rádio o programa Que saudade de você, do Ely Correia, eu acabava ouvindo junto. Eram histórias tristes, sofridas, eu me colocava no lugar daquelas pessoas, sentia quase que a mesma dor, algumas vezes até chorava, mas tinha um alento em meu coração, achava que nunca teria uma história tão triste em minha vida, me enganei. Em Fevereiro de 2008 conheci um homem no posto de saúde de Poá, estávamos esperando para fazer exame admissional para o Estado, começamos a conversar, passamos no médico, saímos, ele ofereceu carona e acabei aceitando, deste dia em diante, nunca mais ficamos separados. O nome de meu amor é Paulo Sérgio Rodrigues da Trindade, logo no primeiro mês já decidimos morar na mesma casa, ele então contou sobre uma doença que tinha já há 15 anos, a hepatite C, disse que ia ao médico todo ano e que estava tudo bem. Por seis anos batalhamos muito, conquistamos coisas, éramos muito grudados, até para ir ao banheiro íamos junto, parceria total. Tivemos momentos de briga, como todo casal, porém, foram poucos, a maioria foi de amor e companheirismo.
  19. 19. Matemática E outros Contos Em Julho de 2012 Paulo começou a ter febre, a barriga crescer, resolvemos adiantar sua consulta anual com o infectologista que o acompanhava, foram feito exames que constataram que a doença havia evoluído, já estava em nível de cirrose hepática, o médico decidiu aposenta- lo. Em Outubro deste mesmo ano ele aos 41 anos de idade se aposentou. Com os cuidados da alimentação e medicação, ele melhorou muito. Decidimos nos casar legalmente, fomos ao cartório, e nos casamos dia 14/09/13, foi um dia muito feliz. Algumas amigas organizaram nosso casamento na igreja católica, alugaram o vestido e marcaram para dia 19/10/13, foi linda a cerimônia, nunca irei esquecer seu rosto choroso de emoção a me ver entrar na igreja, estava tudo perfeito. Ele continuava bem, forte, tomando medicações naturais, passava no médico duas vezes por ano, em Janeiro de 2015 ele começou a sentir alguns incômodos estomacais, passou a se alimentar pouco, um dia teve uma dor muito forte no abdômen, fomos ao hospital de Poá, onde ficou internado por dois dias, tomou medicações e teve alta, o médico solicitou que procurássemos o especialista que já cuidava dele. Só um problema: “homem costuma ser muito teimoso”. Ele não quis procurar o médico, disse que estava bem. Exatamente dia 11/02/15 ele começou a defecar preto, dizia que era do chá que estava tomando, eu mais uma vez insisti para que fossemos ao médico, ele não queria. Comecei a ver meu marido se debilitar... Dia 13/02/15 ele vomitou da mesma cor de suas fezes. Aí não vi solução, briguei com ele e fomos para o Hospital Regional de Ferraz, na porta ele já teve um desmaio, estava muito fraco. Havia perdido sangue, pois, as fezes e vômito preto, na verdade era sangue! Ficamos na emergência, ele foi medicado e sem dores aguardamos o resultado dos exames. Neste ínterim ele continuou a evacuar sangue, eu avisei a médica por duas vezes, ela pediu que aguardasse, quando de repente, ele pediu a sacola para vomitar, foi meia sacola de sangue, chutei a porta da sala da médica e perguntei se havia condições de meu marido ainda esperar? Ela solicitou na hora que ele fosse para a emergência. Já monitorado por aparelhos, a enfermeira pediu que tirasse suas roupas e aliança, colocou roupa de hospital e sua aliança ficou em meu dedo. Disse a ele que só a tiraria quando ele voltasse para casa, nesta noite não
  20. 20. 19 pude dormir com ele, era uma ala onde não pode ficar acompanhante, com uma dor enorme no coração fui para casa. No outro dia, logo ao acordar já voltei ao hospital. Consegui vê-lo, estava tomando banho, já não evacuava e nem vomitava sangue. Estávamos otimistas. Mandaram-no para outro setor, observação mista, onde pude passar a noite a seu lado, ele estava de jejum absoluto.Passei a noite toda dando gotas de água em sua boca, pois se ele se alimentasse poderia voltar a vomitar sangue. Dia 15/02/15 era um domingo, o médico passou e pediu que a enfermeira o internasse, ficou no sexto andar, após tê-lo instalado saí para comprar pijamas. Não aceitei que meu amado marido ficasse usando aqueles pijamas horríveis de hospital, e como era noveleiro comprei um tablet com TV para que ele pudesse assistir. Seu quadro estava estabilizado, suas irmãs conseguiram uma vaga em um hospital especialista em fígado, mas teríamos que aguardar quarta – feira, dia 18/02/15, pois era carnaval. Dia 17/02/15, considero como o pior dia de minha vida. Meu marido teve alta, a médica o encaminhou para o hospital de SP. Fomos para casa, ele subiu, deitou em nossa cama e disse que estava feliz por estar em casa. Fiquei um pouco ao seu lado, quando ele me chamou para ir ao banheiro, sentou no vaso, encostou a cabeça em minha barriga como sempre fazia. Quando percebemos que havia voltado a evacuar sangue. Pedi que ficasse calmo, ele se deitou, conversei com ele um pouco, aí adormeceu. Desci para fazer seu almoço. Quando voltei estava acordado, resolvi dar um chá com bolacha e maçã, mesmo sem vontade comeu tudo, pediu que fosse novamente ao banheiro, fez o mesmo ritual de encostar-se a minha barriga, disse que estava sentindo mal e estava nervoso. Pedi que se acalmasse, quando de repente ele olhou-me com um olhar parado e caiu para trás sentado. Entrei em desespero, peguei meu celular que estava no bolso, sempre amparando
  21. 21. Matemática E outros Contos sua cabeça, ele respirando bem fraco, liguei para minha mãe que veio correndo, ligamos para o SAMU, o levamos novamente ao hospital de Poá. Chegando lá ele estava com muita dor, havia recobrado a consciência, pedia socorro, pedia que eu fizesse massagem em sua barriga, o médico o socorreu, mandou para emergência, medicou. Mas ele continuou a vomitar sangue, o quadro foi se agravando. Eu do lado de fora rezava para que ele conseguisse, foi necessário a entubação, daí por diante não vi mais meu marido consciente, das 13h00min até as 19h15min fiquei ali, pedindo mentalmente que ele reagisse, quando minha mãe falou para que eu o deixasse ir, peguei meu celular, abri uma foto nossa, acariciei a foto e disse: “Vai meu amor, descansa, vou te amar para a eternidade”. No instante seguinte a máquina que apitava mostrando seus batimentos cardíacos parou, eu disse a minha mãe que era ele, não passou 1 minuto, o médico veio dar a triste notícia do falecimento de meu grande, único e eterno amor. Ele esperou que eu o libertasse, pois estava tentando, mas infelizmente chegou sua hora. Nunca senti uma dor tão forte. Gritei. Chorei. Mas a dor não passava, e creio que nunca passará, pois perdi o grande amor de minha vida, perdi minha metade, perdi a vontade de viver! Paulo foi meu amigo, amante, companheiro de todas as horas. Hoje sei que éramos almas gêmeas, e o que me conforta é saber que quando for minha hora, ele estará lá a me esperar, com aquele sorriso lindo que só ele sabia dar ao me ver chegar. Dentro de minhas memórias de infância, eu achei que nunca diria o tema do programa de rádio, hoje só tenho forças para pronunciar:” Que Saudade de Você”. Alessandra Trindade
  22. 22. 21 Tudo depende de como se olha Ano de 1993, estava rezando na porta da escola que ficava a metros da escola onde eu estudava, estávamos eu minha irmã e minha melhor amiga, rezávamos o pai nosso desesperadas para não apanhar de uma menina que era vista como a encrenca da escola, não sabíamos por que ela queria nos bater, mas ela queria bater em todo mundo, bastava que alguém respirasse perto dela, estávamos lá sentadas rezando quando um garoto apareceu na janela e disse para minha amiga que o amigo dele queria me conhecer, não me interessei de imediato, mas ele era o garoto cobiçado por algumas meninas, ele andava com roupas da moda, tinha uma turma de amigos legais por isso era o cara do momento, enfim uma semana mais tarde acabei conhecendo e ficando com ele, no inicio eu não gostava dele, achava ele grudento, chato, comentava com minhas amigas que não queria namorar, e o quanto ele me incomodava. Lembro-me que brigava com ele por nada, às vezes porque ficava irritada por ele estar por perto, às vezes só mesmo porque eu queria ficar sozinha, eu tinha 15 anos, meu aniversario de 16 anos ele quem fez, era surpresa, ele combinou tudo com minha mãe, eu briguei com ele porque queria que ele fosse pescar para eu ficar com minhas amigas, e então quando cheguei em casa; La estava o bolo e todas minhas amigas e minha mãe, minha prima, fiquei surpresa de verdade, além de levar uma bronca da minha mãe, Me lembro que comecei a gostar dele; mas as conversas com minhas amigas, desfiles de modas, brincadeiras da caneta, do copo, fofocas, tranças no cabelo, casa cheia, musica alta , isso para mim no momento era bem mais interessante. Afinal eu tinha 16 anos,já trabalhava, era secretaria em um escritório de arquitetura, e estudava a noite às vezes eu não tinha
  23. 23. Matemática E outros Contos tempo para ele, e para mais nada, meu pai faleceu em abril de 1994, estava namorando com ele há 8 meses, me lembro ainda das flores que ele deu para minha mãe em novembro em seu aniversario, alguns dias depois ela faleceu, as flores secavam enquanto ela estava no hospital, e morreram com ela. Apeguei-me a tudo que tinha vida, pois tudo desmoronou em um ano, tudo era diferente, eu parei de trabalhar, parei de estudar, só tinha ele, e ele sempre ao meu lado. Mudamos de casa, por não conseguir mais entrar em minha casa, pois as lembranças da minha mãe eram destruidoras. Minhas amigas sumiram, sobrou apenas uma, que temos até hoje, e u e minha irmã. Foi no ano de 1996, depois de quase dois anos de namoro, ouvia no radio do carro do pai dele (do meu namorado) a noticia de que havia caído um avião e os integrantes de uma das minhas bandas preferidas tinham morrido, quando dei á ela uma outra noticia de que eu estava grávida. Ele pulou de felicidade, e eu só conseguia pensar que estava grávida e que tudo mudaria. Todos os dias eu sonhava com a carinha dele. Entre revistas de bebes, roupinhas... Fui entrando em uma nova realidade: ser mãe com 17 anos. Sempre trabalhei, adorava estudar, meu pai sempre dizia que eu seria enfermeira, eu adorava a idéia, mas agora a realidade era outra, eu seria mãe. Era um dia comum, estava voltando do médico, 26 quilos mais gorda e com nove meses de gravidez. A médica disse que não tinha dilatação; eu na maior calma voltei para casa caminhando e comendo tudo que eu podia comprar. Então senti uma dor horrível, e passou, mais uma vez e passou de novo. Fomos para o hospital e foi decidido parto cesariana, pois, meu bebe tinha 4.250 kg com 54 centímetros. A enfermeira o anestesista, o medico, todos me acalmavam. Acordei mais tarde com o medico dizendo que ele era o bebe mais gordo do berçário. A felicidade se misturava com a preocupação que eu tinha com a outra moça que dividia o quarto comigo: eu me coçava
  24. 24. 23 demais, e estava acostumada a dividir o quarto com a minha Irma que reclamava quando eu me mexia na cama. No dia seguinte eu estava toda inchada, entre alergias e inchaços, lá estava minha tia com olhos arregalados por causa da minha aparência. Tive pressão alta e estava feia por causa da alergia. Meus braços estavam enormes por causa do soro que ficou por muito tempo; porém, quando a enfermeira entrou no quarto com ele branquinho, enroladinho na manta, nada mais poderia apagar minha alegria, estava apaixonada, amava mais do que nunca, e desse momento em diante minha vida seria dedicada a ele. Fui para casa e o meu bebe ficou porque tinha icterícia. Eu chorava, nunca havia sentido uma dor tão grande, nem com a morte da minha mãe. Subi a escada com o coração apertado e nada me consolava. Era apenas uma icterícia, era só um dia de banho de luz, mas para mim era o fim do mundo! Ali começava meu excesso de preocupação. No dia seguinte ele chegou e alegria voltou a reinar na minha vida. Eu o amamentei, coloquei-o no berço e fiquei olhando... Neste momento eu lembro-me que pensei que minha vida jamais seria a mesma. E jamais foi!
  25. 25. Matemática E outros Contos Eu me lembro da primeira febre com seis meses, da primeira queda quando aprendia a andar, do primeiro galo na testa, do primeiro dia na pré- escola. Das noites (todas as noites) que eu lia a bíblia infantil, para ele dormir e ele não dormia, e eu voltava ao inicio, incansavelmente; das musicas que aprendia só para fazê-lo feliz; dos tapas que eu dava na parede para ele parar de chorar quando batia a cabeça e me xingava de boba. Lembro da primeira birra, e de como desde pequeno ele era humano, ia virar o tatu que ficava de barriga pra cima na escada, para que ele não morresse; como salvava as formigas, os insetos; tinha dó de idosos... Pegava-me prestando atenção nesses atos e pensando que maravilhoso homem ele se tornaria. Lembro-me dos exageros de fazê-lo andar de bicicleta de capacete, ou esconder o skate para ele não cair, de ficar vigiando ele quando estava na rua brincando com amigos. Exageros esses que só eu sei que foi por amar demais. Meu filho hoje esta maior que eu, ele é minha maior e verdadeira alegria. Eu ganhei-o quando eu era ainda adolescente, e com todos os conflitos de hormônios, amigos, namoros, escola, perda; eu sobrevivi. E hoje tenho meu filho. Ele estuda, namora, tem amigos. A única vez que fui chamada na escola por indisciplina foi por ele bater em um amigo porque ele queria roubar seu lanche. Hoje com 18 anos escuto ele dizer coisas que me dão muito orgulho: como problemas sociais, idosos, pessoas carentes pedindo no trem, política... Ele encontra os professores que lecionaram para ele; e que são meus colegas de trabalho e conversa com eles, almoça com eles, fala sobre todos os assuntos. Enfim, eu não tenho dúvidas do caráter do meu filho. Eu adolescente eduquei um filho que o professores ensinaram. Hoje educamos e ensinamos adolescentes que muitas vezes não tem todo esse carinho, essa estrutura e muitas vezes desistimos deles. No meu entender sempre tive alguém que acreditou em mim;
  26. 26. 25 minha família, meu tio que ficou conosco em todos os momentos, minha irmã que é minha melhor amiga, e meu filho que é meu amor. Para todos esses adolescentes que eu leciono, escuto, educo, amparo, me aborreço, enfim, para todos eles que chamamos de alunos; que convivemos e que têm uma bagagem que é única e só deles... Eu tenho meu olhar para dar. Um olhar de credibilidade, de amor e carinho, pois todos nós temos problemas, conflitos e o que vai nos classificar é o que fazemos com eles; se escolhemos usar como escada, ou sentir pena de nós mesmos. Pois assim a sociedade se coloca diante de nós. Muitas pessoas falam, mas poucas sentem e tem algo a dizer. Nessa nossa sociedade em que tudo se modifica o tempo todo, nada mais é sólido e verdadeiro, nós educadores, professores, amigos, família, devemos fazer a diferença. Vejo no meu filho e em sua geração a diferença, tudo depende de como olhar para eles. Lúcia Silvério
  27. 27. Matemática E outros Contos Costumes do interior Eram os idos anos 80, eu havia acabado de cursar a faculdade de história. Minha família toda é nascida no interior de São Paulo, só eu sou “paulistana da gema” nascida no Brás, mas sempre tive parentes morando em sítios ou casas de madeira, com quintais enormes onde se plantava de tudo. Meu querido avô, velho baiano nascido em Caetité na Bahia, morada na cidade de Oswaldo Cruz, oeste paulista e tinha alguns parentes que morava em Marília. Ele muito orgulhoso da neta formada em história e como um homem a frente de seu tempo, queria me mostrar à fazenda de um irmão onde ainda era fabricada a rapadura. Em uma de minhas férias fui visitá-lo, levei junto uma prima, ele então nos convidou para conhecer a fazenda do irmão em Marília e lá fomos nós pegar o trem rumo à aventura. Eu não conhecia esses parentes em Marília e fomos recebidas como gente importante da cidade grande. Assim que chegamos só tivemos tempo de entregar as malas e já saímos num tour pela fazenda, meus primos fizeram questão de mostrar cada cantinho daquelas terras. O mais engraçado, é que meus primos do interior iam explicando sobre frutos, raízes, plantações como se nunca tivéssemos visto essas coisas, como se elas existissem somente nos livros, esqueceram que na infância sempre passei as férias na casa do meu avô, mas tudo bem, para eles eu era apenas a moça estudada da cidade grande. Enquanto aprendia sobre as “coisas da fazenda”, meu avô preparava a surpresa, o “grande momento”. Lembram que esse velhinho querido estava orgulhoso da neta historiadora? Pois é, ele sabedor de todo o processo da fabricação do açúcar, aproveitou que o engenho de moer cana ainda funcionava, atrelou os animais para moer cana da forma tradicional. Que emoção (para uma professora de história, que ama velharias) ver um engenho alemão do século XIX em pleno funcionamento, os animais girando e a cana virando garapa, as primas do interior achando que nós nunca tínhamos tomado esse maravilhoso néctar danou a nos oferecer um copo atrás do outro, eu minha prima, para agradar fomos bebendo, bebendo
  28. 28. 27 e bebendo, até que... Para quem conhece, sabe que o suco de cana tomado em excesso abaixa a pressão e rapaz... Que sono! Fomos quase que carregadas para o quarto tirar uma soneca. Visitas ganham o melhor e maior quarto! E um enorme penico, sim isso mesmo, costume do povo do interior, quem vai ser doido de sair na escuridão para fazer xixi? Ainda anestesiadas pelo suco de cana jantamos e fomos dormir. Que linda noite! Nunca vi um céu estrelado tão lindo. Pirilampos, corujas, sapos e pequenos animais tornaram a noite estrelada numa verdadeira sinfonia de sons, que na cidade grande não são perceptíveis, mas que no silêncio da noite sertaneja transformam-se em sons completamente audíveis, ainda mais quando se está no meio do mato, instalado no meio do nada. Para quem é fruto da terra já está acostumado, mas nós, reles mortais da cidade, o silêncio traz o desconhecido. Bom, mas, o fato é que embriagadas de garapa, nós dormimos feitos anjos nos braços do Morfeu. Porém, na primeira vontade de fazer xixi fomos ao chão com a dura realidade: o banheiro fica do lado de fora da casa, lá onde estão todos os sons e mistérios da noite. Alguém aí tem coragem para abrir essa porta e dar de cara com a noite escura? O jeito foi olhar para o amigo embaixo da cama, um penico branco, grande, feito em ágata e o pior: sem manual de instrução. Meu senhorzinho das noites enluaradas como usar o tal instrumento sem fazer barulho e sem errar o alvo? E lá fui eu, feito uma bêbada equilibrista sem respirar, tentar neutralizar os sons e aliviar meu desespero. Ufa! Agora finalmente vou conseguir dormir de novo. Mas que dormir o quê! Minha prima envolvida pelo som do meu xixi resolveu acordar e usar o tal instrumento e lá foi ela dar uma de bêbada e equilibrista e blá, blá, blá, e blá. A noite no interior é longa né? Finalmente amanheceu... Canto dos pássaros, as galinhas ciscando e toda a vida animal em plena forma, os primos já tinham ido trabalhar na roça, as primas vestidas de calças, saias e várias camadas de blusas já estavam às voltas com a ração dos animais e o almoço sim o almoço, quer dizer o primeiro almoço, pois, na roça quem vai
  29. 29. Matemática E outros Contos trabalhar sai de madrugada e lá pelas 09h00min da manhã já vem para almoçar. Acordamos descansadas e loucas de fome, e quando íamos sair do quarto lembramo-nos do penico. Ah! O que fazer com ele e o com o conteúdo dele? Onde levar, onde “descarregar ”, ó céus e agora? Estou exagerando? Isso não um problema? Você já usou penicos em casa alheia? O fato é que mesmo conhecendo os costumes do povo do interior, mesmo passando todas as férias na casa de avós, quando se trata de um penico para ser “descarregado” o assunto se torna sério, tipo “um problema de vida ou morte”. Tínhamos um problema e precisávamos resolver, ainda mais porque o cheiro de café da fazenda nos enlouquecia e queríamos sair daquele quarto, mas como o conteúdo do penico era nosso, era questão de honra nos livrar dele. Foi então que tivemos a ideia de pegar o penico e levá-lo ao quintal e despejar o conteúdo, mas quando abrimos a porta e vimos que as primas, os tios e o avô estavam todos à mesa tomando café abortamos a ideia. Resolvemos então sair pela janela, já que todos estavam a mesa, ninguém ia nos ver. Puxa como não havia pensado nisso antes? Era só uma pular a janela, a outra entregar o maldito penico e a que pulou a janela jogar o xixizinho bem longe e resolvido o problema, “despular” a janela, sair pela porta e enfim tomar café da manhã. Primeiro tirar par ou impar para ver quem pula a janela e quem entrega o penico bandido, como sou “sortuda” ganhei o direito de pular a janela feito uma ladra (ladra de penico????). Abri a janela, subi no parapeito, coloquei uma perna para fora; minha prima se aproximando já com o penicão cheio e antes de descer a segunda perna, a
  30. 30. 29 prima do interior aparece no quintal e ao ver-me trepada na janela, pergunta o que faço ali, eu meio sem graça digo que estava apreciando a vista e já estava entrando para tomar café. Plano dois frustrado. Neste momento começou a bater o desespero, olhávamos pelo buraco da fechadura e todos na cozinha esperando a gente para o café, olhávamos pela janela e a prima mais velha insistia em dar comidinhas aos animais e não saía do quintal, olhávamos para o maldito penico e ele lá todo quase transbordando e... Quando achávamos que a coisa não podia piorar... Piorou! Tanto tempo dentro desse quarto que mais parecia a prisão das “xixizeiras”, começou de novo a vontade de fazer xixi e nem podíamos usar mais o penico, pois, ele já estava no seu limite e além disso, as primas começaram a achar estranho nós não sairmos do quarto, vinha uma e batia na porta e lá de dentro nossa vozinha: já vamos...e nada de sairmos; aí começou meu avô a nos chamar, o tio, a tia, as primas, os primos que já tinham voltado da roça e já estava almoçando e já estava se formando um coro “ sai do quarto, sai do quarto, sai do quarto...” Não teve jeito, atendendo a tantos pedidos e não tendo mais como enrolar, resolvemos deixar o penico bandido embaixo da cama, para ter tempo de pensar no que fazer com ele, e finalmente saímos para tomar café, quase fomos aplaudidas, (acho que as primas do interior esperavam que saíssemos lindas do quarto, tanto tempo para se arrumar) e a fome era tanta que olhamos para a mesa para começar a comilança e quando levantamos a cabeça para sorver o primeiro gole de café da roça vimos a prima mais velha sem a menor cerimônia entrar no quarto de hospede pegar o maldito penico quase derramando e sair come ele pela sala, pela cozinha, pelo quintal, como se fosse um copo de água. Morremos de vergonha e metemos a cara na mesa e enchemos a pança de guloseimas do interior e aprendemos uma lição: as coisas simples da vida devem ser vistas com naturalidade e os costumes do interior são os mais simples, singelos e gostosos!
  31. 31. Matemática E outros Contos Fátima Roseli Simões Clara Gabriela Carolina e sua vela Era uma vez uma princesa, morava num castelo grande, bonito, mas numa região inóspita, sem vida. O castelo imponente, grande, com tantos cômodos que até era possível se perder nele. A princesinha morava lá com seus familiares e um monte de serviçais, mas vivia triste sozinha com sua infância. Na região tinha muitos dragões, que voavam em volta do castelo, com o se fossem guardiães de um grande tesouro. O castelo ficava no condado de “Muito Distante”, nesse condado havia outros castelos, uns mais longe outros mais próximos. As pessoas viviam ocupadas com seus afazeres e não tinham tempo para diversões, eram adultos, não podiam negligenciar com suas obrigações. A princesinha não tinha muito que fazer, vivia inventando brincadeiras, embrenhava-se pelos labirintos do castelo, desenhava nas paredes, corria pelas escadarias, mas o dia não passava. A noite então era interminável, servia para trazer medo e personagens assustadores. Ouviam-se barulhos indescritíveis. A pequena princesa tinha medo de fechar os olhos e debaixo dos lençóis da cama real tentava dormir e não podendo mais resistir ao sono persistente, ela adormecia. As manhãs eram esperadas com ansiedade, ao menos de dia ela não tinha medo. Um dia ela falou aos pais sobre o medo da noite, eles então lhe deram um presente: uma vela mágica! Sim isso mesmo, a tal velinha era um objeto simpático e sua função era ficar acessa a noite toda e ela nunca acabava seu pavio nunca se apagava. A vela se tornou a grande companheira da princesa, mesmo assim a princesinha se entediava, embora ela amasse a sua nova companheira, não via muito sentido em ela ficar acessa e não ter o que olhar, mas ao menos a vela amiga tornava as noites menos assustadoras.
  32. 32. 31 E assim a vida seguia no castelo, mas a inquietude da “pequena sangue azul” era visível, ela buscava algo que vivia na noite escura, mas não sabia o que era. Um dia, seus pais a avisaram que iriam viajar, era uma viagem longa e de negócios, não poderiam levar a Clara Gabriela Carolina, a pequena princesa. Para cuidar do castelo e dela contrataram um mordomo, um dos melhores, era sir Dukatelis, homem alto, esguio, calvo e com costeletas, andava sempre de preto e trazia olhos fundos. Clara Gabriela Carolina, a inquietação em pessoa, não queria ficar sozinha com aquele mordomo, mas os pais dessa época pouco davam importância às reivindicações das crianças e lá se foram na demorada viagem. A nobre princesinha ficou triste, ela sabia que sua vida não ia ser fácil ao lado desse mordomo... E ainda tinha sua busca, faltava algo na vida da pequena e ela não sabia o que era. Veio a noite inquieta, com seus sons, o bater de asas dos dragões, o barulho do vento uivante. Por que quando buscamos algo, só encontramos barulho? E assim a pequena heroína real passava as noites, cansada de ouvir o desconhecido adormecia, bom ao menos ela tinha a companhia da sua vela mágica, que se tornara sua fiel companheira. Nesse condado, assim como em todos da época do “Era uma vez...”, havia as fadas, elas eram apresentadas as crianças logo que nasciam, ficavam por ali voando e mandando estrelinhas do bem, mas só agiam em favor dos protegidos se fosse necessário, caso contrário, ficavam por ali brincando e brigando como toda boa fada madrinha. Nossa pequena Clara Gabriela Carolina se despediu dos pais tristemente, mas como toda pessoa real (mesmo pequena) não podia fazer o que toda criança faz..., chorar, berrar, se agarrar na barra da
  33. 33. Matemática E outros Contos saia da mãe, então foi uma despedida real! E ao longe ia sumindo o cortejo com os pais da princesa e serviçais do castelo “Pra lá de Longe” do condado de Muito Distante. Após a partida dos pais, Clara Gabriela Carolina ficou triste e passou o dia se escondendo de tudo, andou pelo castelo, mas não correu pelos labirintos como sempre fazia, apenas foi andando por todos os cantos, quieta com sua fiel escudeira, a vela mágica, a segui- la. Ela passou o dia se esquivando de sir Dukatelis, no coraçãozinho dela, ela sentiu um arrepio quando o viu desde a primeira vez, ela sabia que algo estava errado com esse mordomo. E ela tinha razão! À noite a menina não quis jantar e educadamente se despediu do mordomo e foi para o quarto dormir. Ah, que noite teve nossa pequena princesa, ouviu mais barulhos do que o normal era sons diferentes do que ela ouvia, e dessa vez, ouvia vozes dizendo: você nunca vai decifrar... Sempre estará no escuro. A menina quase não conseguiu dormir, mas acabou adormecendo. Na manhã seguinte ela acordou assustada e intrigada, o que aquela voz queria dizer? Bom, como toda criança curiosa ela foi ver onde estava sir Dukatelis, a mesa já estava preparada para o café e ele estava fazendo alguma coisa escondido, parecia que desenhava alguma num papel, ele saiu para dar ordens aos serviçais do castelo e nossa pequena heroína foi ver seu segredo e boquiaberta com o coração batendo forte ela viu letras!!!!! Isso mesmo letras escritas num papel!. Ela já tinha ouvido falar sobre essas tais letras e que elas eram mágicas, demonstravam tudo o que as pessoas queriam, contavam histórias, davam notícias, explicavam caminhos, receitas e divertiam contando fofocas. Enquanto Clara Gabriela Carolina se deleitava com as letras Sir Dukatelis entrou na cozinha e a pegou no pulo, com força tomou das pequenas mãos o papel e o escondeu, a menina então pediu que ele a ensinasse a escrever, claro que ele se negou e disse que jamais ela aprenderia, pois, escrever era para poucos e crianças não tinha capacidade para isso.
  34. 34. 33 Ela pediu, implorou e chorou, mas nada demoveu o coração duro e sem sentimento de sir Dukatelis, até que ele fez uma proposta, ensinaria a pequena a escrever se ela lhe desse a vela mágica, sim, a sua companheira das noites sombrias, a que iluminava as noites e a fazia adormecer. A menina se revoltou e disse que jamais daria a vela mágica e que além de ser presente de seus pais, ela era sua amiga e amigos não se trocam. Sir Dukatelis a olhou com olhos malvados e a alertou que uma criança não consegue cuidar de um bem tão precioso e tentou pegar a vela a força, a menina danou a fugir, saiu pela porta principal do castelo e gritando pedia ajuda. Os serviçais nem deram bola, acharam que o mordomo estava brincando de pega-pega com a menina. Mas os animais da floresta e as fadas ficaram intrigados com toda aquela correria e acharam melhor verificar o que estava acontecendo, mas a amenina corria muito. Quanto mais corria mais se embrenhava na floresta, onde ela nunca havia ido, ela protegia sua vela mágica e adentrando cada vez mais nas matas ia se perdendo. Sua amiga mágica nada podia ajudar, já que de dia a sua luz não iluminava quase nada. Sir Dukatelis cada vez chegava mais perto, pois, sabia os segredos da floresta e sem que a menina o percebesse a cercou e tomou sua amiga de suas mãos pequenas. De posse da vela mágica, sir Dukatelis era só maldade, a menina chorava e soluçava, mas ele impassível diante do dragão, ordenou que ela voltasse ao castelo e lá iram conversar. Chegando ao castelo a avisou que iria apagar aquela vela mágica e ela nunca mais iluminaria a noite e deixaria alguém enxergar as letras. Então pegou uma tina com água e segurando a vela forte com suas mãos grandes foi aproximando da água e...o choro da menina foi tão alto que os dragões que voavam
  35. 35. Matemática E outros Contos em volta do castelo e todos os animais e fadas ouviram e foram olhar pelas enormes janelas. Os dragões quando viram que estava por um fio a vida da vela mágica começaram a soprar fogo e a água não pode apagar a vela, sir Dukatelis em vão tentava afogar a vela, mas os dragões unidos não deixavam. Eu sabia que no fim “todo dragão salva a donzela”. Sir Dukatelis não desistia, tentou de todo o jeito roubar a vela da menina, subia e desceu escadarias fugindo dos animaizinhos da floresta que foram ajudar a princesa, correu pelos labirintos e subiu até o sótão, foi quando percebeu que estava encurralado por todos que queriam salvar a vela mágica e tomou uma atitude drástica: pular do alto do sótão e despencar no lago cheio de jacarés em volta do castelo. Céus! Se isso acontecesse seria o fim da vela mágica e quanto mais os salvadores da vela mágica se aproximavam, mais ele ameaçava se jogar, todos pararam, sabiam que se continuasse a avançar ele se jogaria. Foi nesse momento que um esquilo muito atrapalhado, tropeçou no casco da tartaruga e fez o maior barulho, sir Dukatelis se assustou e acabou se atirando no precipício com a velinha na mão. Todos se desesperaram, a princesa se pôs a chorar, sabia que se Dukatelis alcançasse a água em abundância, seria o fim de sua fiel companheira e quando tudo parecia perdido, eis que um dragão, o menorzinho, porém esperto, se atirou no precipício junto com o malvado e conseguiu pegar a vela mágica das mãos de Dukatelis e voou para o topo do castelo com a vela sã e salva. Ahhh! Foi uma festa. Todos aliviados e felizes, afinal, a vela mágica estava salva, a princesa Clara Gabriela Carolina em prantos agradecida e sir Dukatelis... Bem, foi guardar seus segredos bem lá no fundo junto com os jacarés. Daquele dia em diante, todos os seres vivos da floresta não deixaram a princesa sozinha, enquanto aguardava o retorno dos pais. Ela descobriu o segredo de sir Dukatelis, ele havia roubado o livro do saber: O Livro da escrita! A menina que era muito inteligente (afinal, uma princesa) decifrou o livro junto com sua companheira e a partir desse dia, as noites não faziam mais barulho,
  36. 36. 35 pois, ela podia escrever histórias, contos, frases, etc. E toda noite antes de dormir lia para seus amigos encantados e depois ela dormia satisfeita sem medo da noite. Passados alguns meses, os pais da princesa voltaram da longa viagem e encontraram o castelo colorido, os campos floridos, os animais da floresta em festa e as paredes do castelo recheadas das mais lindas histórias e contos de fadas. E assim... “foram felizes para sempre”! Moral da história? Quem domina a escrita não tem medo da noite escura. Fátima Simões Roseli
  37. 37. Matemática E outros Contos O Fim Ele veio com muita pressa, com toda a parafernália de mais um dia comum de trabalho, boné, celular no bolso, mochila ia em direção ao ponto de ônibus, quando estava próximo, foi diminuindo os passos até chegar no seu destino, tentou sentar num banco mas estava totalmente tomado, cansado descansa no meio fio. Algumas pessoas passavam e mostravam-se preocupadas com sua saúde. Mas ele não consegue responder a nenhuma das perguntas, embora ouvisse a todas. Ele deitou-se na calçada, uma pessoa toma a iniciativa de pedir aos curiosos que se afastem, tiram- lhe o boné, o celular e a mochila para que fique confortável. Quando tiraram-lhe o tênis, o rapaz fez um ruído alto e forte, e bolhas de espuma surgem no canto da boca. Mesmo pedindo para que abram espaço cada vez mais chegam curiosos que se desdobram para conseguir ver ao menos um pouco. Seus pertences já não estavam mais ao seu lado. Uma pessoa muito sensível percebeu que aquela situação era delicada e gritou “AJUDEM”, alguns homens fortes o levaram até o ponto de taxi, mas o motorista indagou: “quem vai pagar a corrida?” Desistiram e resolveram chamar uma ambulância. O pobre rapaz a esta altura dos acontecimentos Já não estava mais com seus pertences.
  38. 38. 37 Os voluntários que se prestaram ajuda estavam muito cansados apesar do seu pouco peso. Foi deixado na porta de um comércio. Algumas gotas de chuva caiam lhe no rosto, O homem em sossego no degrau do comércio já sem seu relógio de pulso. Outra pessoa lhe revista os bolsos procurando uma identificação ou endereço se certificaram que ele é de outra cidade. Um pedestre se aproxima do cadáver e decide chamar o rabecão. Ao constatar que ele não estava mais vivo as pessoas começam a dispersar Mário levou duas horas para morrer, ninguém acreditou ser tão grave. Um senhor piedoso ajeita-lhe o paletó para apoiar a sua cabeça cruza as mãos no peito. Um menino descalço vem com uma vela, que acende ao lado do cadáver. Quase três horas depois as pessoas foram cuidar de suas obrigações e Mário está à espera do rabecão, sem nem um dos pertences. Adaptação : Lenira Penna
  39. 39. Matemática E outros Contos Janelas sujas Era uma vez uma certa vizinha que ficava olhando a outra colocar os lençóis no varal, e comentava com seu marido: será que ela não vê a sujeira dos lençóis? O marido nada falava só observava a atitude de sua esposa. Um dia, não aguentando mais a atitude de sua mulher, o marido levou- a até a janela; passou um pano nos vidros da janela reirando a sujeira dos vidros. Ela notou: não é que os lençóis estão limpos, o vidro é que estava sujo! Moral da historia: nem sempre o que vemos ao nosso redor corresponde à realidade, quando criticamos algo temos que ter certeza dos fatos. Adptado: Rosa Maria de Arruda
  40. 40. 39 Sobre a Felicidade Há quem diz que a felicidade está nas pequenas coisas ou ainda que seja feita de momentos felizes. Outros afirmam que ela está ao nosso lado, e também existem aqueles que não acreditam nessa tal felicidade... Certo dia passava-se das quatro da tarde quando um grupo de quatro amigos se reuniu após a aula na praça central da cidade, era uma cidade pacata do interior. O dia estava claro e ensolarado, as crianças brincavam no balanço do parque, as mães sentadas nos bancos olhavam seus filhos brincarem, e os anciãos tomavam sol da tarde, alguns sozinhos e outros em companhia, jogavam a bola e velha partida de dominó. Os quatro amigos contavam suas histórias malucas de adolescentes e riam dos erros e peripécias uns dos outros, até que tomaram como assunto a felicidade... Eles conversavam a respeito do que os faziam felizes e a primeira pessoa a se pronunciar foi uma moça jovem, bonita, de uma família de classe média. Começou dizendo que sua felicidade era ir às compras com sua mãe, pois, não gostava de repetir roupas em festas que a família participava e queria seguir as tendências da moda internacional. Para ela, estar bem vestida, elegante e tirar elogios das pessoas a tornava feliz. O segundo a opinar foi um rapaz, alto, magro, educado, de família simples – não o faltava nada, mas não tinha luxo – contou que felicidade para ele era estar com os amigos, com a família, sorrindo e
  41. 41. Matemática E outros Contos se divertindo e que momento como aquele que estavam vivendo era motivo de estar feliz. Em seguida, o terceiro a falar foi um jovem descontraído, com roupas escuras e cabelos ruivos bagunçados, contou que sua felicidade era curtir um show da sua banda favorita, ouvir a música que tocasse sua alma e o fizesse reviver sentimentos bons. Quando a última integrante do grupo ia começar a dar sua opinião sobre a felicidade... Um senhor velho, de cabelos brancos, as rugas e o semblante calmo no rosto mostravam que o tempo havia passado e deixado muitas lições de vida. Ele estava sentado num dos bancos da praça próximo à roda de amigos, observando-os e os interrompeu dizendo: “Desculpe-me pela intromissão ao atrapalhar a conversa de vocês, mas gostaria que soubessem o que aprendi sobre a felicidade nesses notáveis anos vividos”. Os adolescentes, pegos de surpresa, ficaram sem reação acerca da atitude do ancião e lhe deram a palavra. O velho continuou: “A felicidade está nos pequenos gestos, demonstrações de afeto, talvez ao nosso lado ou ainda em nossa frente, não sabemos! Ouvi muitos dizerem que ela não existe, pura ilusão da criação, mas há aqueles que acreditam que ela está no ar em que respiramos, no céu azul de um dia lindo, numa manhã ensolarada. Mas e se o dia amanhecer nublado e
  42. 42. 41 chuvoso? Não será capaz de ser feliz? Há pessoas que enxergam a felicidade no voo da borboleta, no rugido do leão, no sorrir de uma criança ou ainda numa lágrima; num abraço apertado ou um beijo apaixonado. Basta perguntarmos aos pais, ou aos amantes da natureza. A felicidade anda de mãos dadas com o bom humor e seu ciclo começa quando você abre os olhos e agradece pela sua vida, o gesto de dar um bom dia sincero com um largo sorriso no rosto ao seu colega de escola, do trabalho, aos seus familiares. Precisamos disseminar o bom humor, ele é tão contagiante quanto o mal humor, precisamos transpirar sentimentos bons, porque, problemas todos temos e cabe a nós colorirmos ou deixá-lo em preto e branco... Aprendi que Felicidade não é uma questão de estar, é de SER e a descoberta de seu paradeiro é a essência da vida humana. E então, o que faz você feliz?” Dani Toledo
  43. 43. Matemática E outros Contos Milagre Já os olhos fechados, nem queria ver a vida... Ainda custava-me a lida, o relógio do progresso atrasado. E eu me havia negado, a chance de recomeçar, já ia perdendo o ar... Mas seu amor recém-chegado, num abraço me envolveu, tão puro e lindamente. Salvando assim o meu "eu", do frio que morbidamente anunciava a partida! Seu calor foi tão eficaz, não vou deixá-lo nunca mais! E eu que tanto o procurei, nos seus olhos desvendei: Um amor que vence tudo! O sempiterno que me envolveu, acendendo a luz no breu, com lágrimas me alegrei, pois aquele que saudei, Era simplesmente Deus... Acendendo a luz do mundo! Sylvia Seny
  44. 44. 43 O causo é verídico. Estava em plena adolescência, na fase em que os hormônios e o coração dançam no mesmo ritmo. Éramos bons amigos até então. Bom, nem tão amigos assim. Eu já tinha uma quedinha por ele, e ele era um tanto tímido. Numa conversa no ônibus, (que eu pegava propositalmente no mesmo horário que ele) na volta do trabalho, marcamos um cinema para o sábado próximo. Só que o passeio não aconteceu porque ele tinha que ser guia turístico para a mãe que acabara de chegar a São Paulo e queria visitar uns parentes. Mas, o programa não foi frustrado totalmente, eu fui insistente, remarquei o compromisso para o domingo. Bem, o encontro para ir ao cinema em Santo André seria no bairro onde minha irmã morava. Fui dormir na casa dela no fim de semana. No entanto, as dificuldades estavam apenas começando. Minha irmã saiu no domingo e eu estava jogando vôlei na rua, tive que pular a janela pra tomar banho e trocar de roupa. Só que esqueci minha bolsa no quarto dela e, como ele costumava ficar trancado, não tinha hidratante de pele, nem perfume à vista. Tive que improvisar... Uma amiga, na época do ginásio, tinha o costume de molhar o sabonete e passar a espuma na pele. Ela dizia que isso hidratava. Eu acreditei! Quase toda dura de sabonete, penteei o cabelo, vesti a roupa de minha irmã que estava à mão e fui ao cinema assistir "Uma cilada para Roger Rabbit". Mal sabia eu que a cilada era para eu mesma! Toda tímida, pegamos o ônibus rumo ao centro de Santo André. No caminho caiu o maior toró, eu já estava apreensiva porque achava
  45. 45. Matemática E outros Contos que ele observava muito as moças dentro do ônibus. Pensei: “Isso não vai virar nem um beijo, quanto mais namoro". Quando chegou no ponto pra desembarcar, a chuva apertou mais e começamos a correr. Eu mantinha a cabeça baixa e, apavorada, vi que de dentro da moleca de pano que eu usava nos pés começou a sair espuma. Meu pé parecia emanar sabonete conforme eu ia correndo. Meu paquera apertava minha mão gritando algo que eu nem sequer pensava em ouvir. Achava que ele estava vendo a enxurrada de espuma que escorria da sapatilha. Aí ele parou, girou nos calcanhares de frente pra mim, bem em cima do viaduto onde a chuva teimava em ficar mais intensa. Segurou meus ombros baixou a cabeça e gritou bem alto: - Quer namorar comigo? Pois é, eu também não acreditei... Que se danasse a espuma! Fiquei na ponta dos pés e danei-lhe um beijo. Bom, eu só contei pra ele o causo dez anos depois. Bendita chuva! Sílvia R. S. Feitosa
  46. 46. 45 Este se passa em meados do século XIV na cidade de Avignon, interior da Inglaterra. Período onde mocinhas eram disputadas por homens fortes e guerreiros. Lindas donzelas eram postas a disputas por cavaleiros a busca de fama e dinheiro. Em plena crise da Peste Negra, surge o nosso amor... Ela, Andressa, uma linda camponesa, filha única e criada com todo o cuidado em uma propriedade distante da cidade grande. Ele, Rafael, um nobre, mulherengo e boêmio, criado em um castelo luxuoso e cercado de várias regalias. Pessoas tão diferentes, mais que o destino iria unir em uma linda história de amor. Como a peste negra estava destruindo povoados inteiros e se aproximava de Avignon, todas as famílias de posses foram retiradas e enviadas a regiões distantes, onde a doença ainda não havia chegado. Nestas mudanças em busca da fuga da doença, Rafael junto com sua comitiva, embarcou rumo ao norte do país. Ao atingir o entardecer, começaram a buscar um lugar para repousarem. Avistaram uma propriedade simples ao horizonte e decidiram que seria o melhor lugar. Harry o líder da comitiva se propôs a pedir a estadia. Ao chegar ao pé da porta, foi recebido por Jack, um cachorro da raça Pastor Alemão, que latiu muito e chamou a atenção dos donos da casa. Após apresentações foram convidados adentrarem a residência.
  47. 47. Matemática E outros Contos E Rafael ao visualizar a moça acanhada no quanto da sala, sentiu-se atraído e despertou em si uma energia que nunca tinha sentido. Todos foram encaminhados aos seus aposentos. Mesmo sendo uma moradia muito simples, todos foram acomodados. Na manhã seguinte, Rafael pulou da cama bem cedo, coisa que era raro acontecer, mas a sensação que sentira na noite anterior deixou-o eufórico. Ele encontrou a causa da perda do seu sono na cozinha, ela estava ajudando sua mãe na elaboração do café da manhã. Sem o mínimo constrangimento ele chegou próximo da jovem Andressa e começou a exaltar sua beleza, despertando a ira de Alexandra, mãe da jovem. Aos berros ela começou a chamar George, pai da jovem, que sem fôlego adentrou na cozinha. O nobre Rafael se desculpou e disse que a beleza de sua filha tinha o deixado sem ação. O senhor George em relação à situação apresentada sugeriu a partida imediata da comitiva, pois percebeu que algo havia ocorrido. Com a partida do nobre, Andressa se viu sem aquele que também lhe chamou atenção, pois, nunca antes tinha conhecido jovem tão bonito e galanteador. Os dias foram passando e as imagens de Rafael se fixavam, pois ela não conseguia pensar em outra cena a não ser aquela acontecida na cozinha. A peste negra se propagava, e a família simples precisou pensar na saída de sua casa para fugir da horrível doença. A solução foi a caminhada para o norte do país, onde já se concentrava a grande maioria dos fugitivos. Após alguns dias de viagem, se depararam ao horizonte com o último vilarejo do país, Nottingham. Ao chegarem encontraram o local em pânico, pois um nobre recém chegado se encontrava muito doente
  48. 48. 47 e foi ofertado uma enorme fortuna para aquele que encontrasse a cura. A cidade se movimentava em sugestões, usavam alquimia, chás, bruxarias, rezas e tudo mais para que conseguirem o resultado esperado. Até que mandaram chamar Dona Alice, a moradora mais antiga e experiente daquela região e ao deparar com o doente gritou em bom tom “É Amor! O doente sofre de amor, o nobre está morrendo de amor…” A notícia se espalhou e o vilarejo ficou em silêncio. George se lembrou do ocorrido em sua cidade de origem e pensou: “Será que a solução para a cura do nobre é a minha filha?” Ao deparar com a fisionomia de sua esposa, pode reparar que ela pensava a mesma coisa. Então correram ao encontro do doente e encontraram o rapaz que acolheram em sua casa algum tempo atrás. Ele estava fraco, sem cor e muito debilitado, não apresentava qualquer motivação para viver. Espantaram-se com a cena presenciada e fizeram um acordo para trazer sua jovem filha ao encontro daquele jovem que já não
  49. 49. Matemática E outros Contos apresentava nenhuma expectativa de vida. O encontro foi emocionante... Ao esforço de abrir os olhos e presenciar a jovem que lhe impressionou tanto, o nobre deu um longo suspiro e um sorriso entre os dentes e sussurrou: “Acho que cheguei ao paraíso”. Ela por sua vez disse: “Não eu encontrei novamente o meu paraíso!” Deste momento em diante, ele começou a se alimentar e a demonstrar um esforço muito grande para se curar. E ela, por sua vez, se entregou inteiramente a tarefa de cuidar daquele que seria seu companheiro e pai dos seus filhos... Amor à primeira vista! Foi ali mesmo, naquele vilarejo que aconteceu o lindo casamento, em uma tarde de primavera, com todo o bosque florido e pássaros a cantando. E todas as pessoas que moravam ali fizeram parte da linda cerimônia. Alexandra Pinheiro
  50. 50. 49 Mais uma competição. Porém, eu estava nervosa, pois seria a minha primeira corrida na montanha. Chegamos ao resort, como sempre fui acompanhada do meu noivo, ele me acompanha em todas as prova; sendo meu motorista, fotógrafo, fã, massagista, entre outros. Como sempre me apoiando no que mais gosto de fazer: correr! Pois bem, chegando lá fui bem recebida, a garota que estava entregando os kits foi super gentil. Pronto! Já gostei do local, nada como uma boa recepção. Foram chegando as atletas, já que a corrida seria só para mulheres, e o clima foi ficando cada vez, mais gostoso. Adoro esse clima de competição e ao mesmo tempo de companheirismo. Onde reparamos em tudo, somos mulheres... Observamos desde o fiozinho do cabelo fora do lugar até a ponta dos pés: “Que tênis lindo daquela moça... que saia alegre daquela outra... Nossa! Como ela está em forma... ou o contrário... De novo ela aqui!... Oba, ela veio nesta também...” Todos estes fatores contribuem para uma boa prova. Primeiro teve a prova dos pequenos, que lindinhos! Alguns mal sabiam andar e seus pais orgulhosos corriam de mãos dados com seus pimpolhos. Enfim, chegou a nossa vez. Posicionamos-nos na linha de largada, começamos a trocar informações, recebemos orientações do organizador da corrida. Estávamos ansiosas para que a largada fosse logo e ansiosas para ver o que nos esperava, pois como havia dito, era minha primeira corrida na montanha. E não contente em correr a primeira vez na montanha, ainda quis correr o percurso mais longo 21km. (Só quem realmente não bate bem da cabeça comete estas loucura).
  51. 51. Matemática E outros Contos Mas como disse...Adoro correr! Foi dada a largada, e lá fomos nós. Não corremos nem 500 metros e lá veem a primeira subida. Continuei firme e forte. Uma reta e novamente outra subida e daí por diante só subida. Pensei logo: -Logo vem uma reta e poderei deslanchar. Triste pensamento o meu. Realmente veio uma reta, porém não durou muito. Até então conseguíamos correr, pois tínhamos espaço para isto. Começaram as trilhas, com subidas novamente. Detalhe: detesto subidas! Com as trilhas não podíamos correr livremente, tínhamos que correr, ou melhor, andar uma atrás da outra, já que não havia espaço para ultrapassagem. Claro que algumas mais sensatas quando percebiam que estavam atrapalhando ou não conseguiam ir mais rápido acabavam dando passagem para as outras. Começa assim a camaradagem que existe nas provas e eu adoro. Disse andar e não correr, pois, as subidas eram muito íngremes, impossível correr! Passaram-se uma hora e eu já estava exausta, mas tinha que terminar a corrida, questão de honra. Pensei várias vezes: “meu Deus o que estou fazendo aqui, domingo, 9 horas da manhã, poderia estar dormindo”; mas não, estava exausta no meio da montanha e ainda faltava muito para cruzar a linha de chegada. Passaram-se 12 km, 13 km, 14 km. E imaginei que já estava acabando, só faltavam 7 km, pouco para quem já correu 14 Km. Mas, naquela altura estes 7 Km pareciam uma eternidade. Tudo doía: coxas, pernas, pés, bumbum, enfim... Tudo!
  52. 52. 51 Porém a paixão pela corrida era maior,e mesmo sentindo dor estava feliz e orgulhosa de mim. Chegou uma hora em que estava correndo sozinha. Pensei novamente: “ será que estou muito atrás das demais competidoras?” No caminho estavam alguns staff, (pessoas que nos orientam sobre qual caminho devemos ir), nos apoiando e nos dando palavras de incentivos. Estava exausta, muito exausta, mas tinha que completar a prova. Amor pela corrida... Lá se foram 2 horas e 42 minutos, enfim, ouço a locutora da prova falando. Obaaa! – pensei: estou chegando . Novamente me vi sozinha sem nenhuma corredora por perto. Pensei novamente: - Será que sou a última? Desci a ladeira, meus pés reclamavam muito. Entrei no resort, já que a maioria da prova foi fora do mesmo, avistei a linha de chegada, recebi incentivos das pessoas que estavam ali para ver o evento e acompanhar suas esposas, filhas, amigas... Atravessei a linha de chegada e como sempre meu noivo ali estava me esperando com todo carinho e apoio. Que delícia este sentimento de dever cumprido! E detalhe... Não fui a última. Adriana Silvestre Carvalho
  53. 53. Matemática E outros Contos Conviver Tão difícil a convivência....Saber respeitar o outro, porém sem perder sua identidade. Fico pensando! Como é difícil conviver. Tantas pessoas diferentes... Com opiniões diferentes, e tentar com jeitinho expor sua opinião sem magoar ninguém. Pois, qualquer palavra mal interpretada e pronto! Você já será uma pessoa indesejável. Realmente conviver é difícil. Um dia você está bem com todos, no outro nem tanto... Opiniões, atitudes diferentes... Nem sempre agradamos a todos. Um gesto bem intencionado para uns pode parecer indesejável para outros. Mesmo assim, acredito que o melhor caminho é o diálogo franco, o tão famoso falar com jeitinho, para que, se possível, ninguém saia magoado. É claro sem que você perca sua identidade. Adriana Silvestre Carvalho
  54. 54. 53 Quando o conheci era noite estrelada, eu nem pensava no que poderia acontecer. Lembro que neste dia discutimos pelo simples fato dele não querer se retirar da sala onde a dança iria embalar e elevar a alto estima das minhas doces e idosas alunas. Não era páscoa, e ganhei chocolate! E na festa da academia para encerrar o verão ficamos pela primeira vez. Rodamos o salão em beijos longos no qual pensava não mais acontecer. Ganhei rosas, buques, cartão... Ele levou meu coração. Enfrentamos medos, tristezas, doenças, alegrias, realizações e após 8 anos dividimos a felicidade de ter conquistado nosso lar! Agora pedimos a benção de Deus para que sejamos capazes de cuidar da família que construiremos um ao lado do outro. Seu nome? Romildo. Minha noite estrelada, meu dia mais lindo, meu amor guardado no coração da forma mais linda. Kátia Nogueira
  55. 55. Matemática E outros Contos CRÔNICA “AS LUZES DA CIDADE” Mais um dia se inicia... Mais um dia de trabalho na vida do trabalhador... As luzes da cidade são o indicador. Todas as manhãs, a rotina se repete, o som do despertador ecoa levemente no quarto ainda escuro e vai aumentando aos poucos, até se tornar alto o suficiente para despertá-lo do sono profundo. Tão logo ele desperta, desliga o aparelho para não acordar seus familiares que poderão usufruir um pouco mais do momento de descanso. Iniciam-se então, aos poucos, os movimentos de acordar e levantar, ainda que preguiçosamente, mas o trabalhador sabe que não pode deixar-se vencer, ele é o vencedor – aquele dia que se inicia proclama o direito de ter o trabalhador vencedor ao seu dispor, ele precisa do homem, da mulher, da criança. O dia que amanhece iluminado pela estrela maior é o senhor de tudo e de todos. Então, atendendo ao chamado do ser supremo, o trabalhador caminha lentamente em direção ao ambiente iluminado. Na janela se depara com a cidade, ainda na penumbra, iluminada pelas luzes das casas; luzes de cores diferentes, umas brancas, outras amarelas, umas mais fortes, outras mais discretas, mas todas elas cumprem sua função... Iluminar o ambiente na ausência da claridade da estrela maior – o Sol. Aos poucos, ele vai tomando conta do ambiente, despertando tudo e todos,
  56. 56. 55 anunciando mais um dia de vida, mais um dia de trabalho e o trabalhador, obedecendo ao seu destino, faz uma prece e agradece ao dia longo que está apenas começando. Agora, já pronto, de banho tomado, rosto lavado e dentes escovados, o trabalhador segue seu destino. De ônibus, trem, metrô, carro, bicicleta ou a pé, toma seu rumo. Os locais de passagem são os mesmos, em geral, as mesmas pessoas, os mesmos movimentos, caminhando, se deslocando entre árvores e praças públicas, semáforo e faixa de pedestres, as pessoas caminham. Aos olhos de cada indivíduo, tudo parece normal, corriqueiro, mas, perdido em seus devaneios, o trabalhador segue sua viagem, sem dar conta do ambiente ao seu redor. Nem tudo é igual, nem todos são os mesmos. O dia agora agitado, mesmo que pela manhã, tem seus caprichos e muitos não observam, não dão a devida atenção e, no horizonte, um belo arco-íris, presente da natureza, regido pelo senhor supremo, a estrela maior, o Sol se mostra com todo seu esplendor, convidando mais uma vez as pessoas a compartilharem o que se tem de mais rico, a VIDA. Jorge Felix do Prado
  57. 57. Matemática E outros Contos Todos têm ou já tiveram sua mãe um dia? A minha se chama Dona Cotinha, tem um coração e uma alma boa e que pertence ao número de mulheres que são ou que já foram vitoriosas. Como não te amaria eu? Uma jóia rara! Além disso, tens um dom que realça ainda mais: sofreste. Companheira e amiga, a minha gratidão por ti não tem preço. A responsabilidade de fazer-te feliz é decerto delicada, mas eu aceito-a com alegria e acredito que saberei desempenhar esta agradável incumbência. Pena não ser eterna, mas, amar-te-ei em todas as épocas e em todo momento, e sobre qualquer dor que me pese o orgulho ferido e sobre qualquer punhalada em meu coração. Um amor mais forte que tudo, mais duradouro que tudo... Obrigada, mãe por ter me ajudado a ser uma mulher vencedora e por estar sempre ao meu lado. Marisa Roceti Ventura
  58. 58. 57 Ele é lindo! Porem muito tímido... Comprometido com seus afazeres, somente com os seus. De mente brilhante, porém intolerante... Ao mesmo tempo em que ama, odeia sem alma. Respeita o próximo, quando o mesmo o respeita. Respeita e ama os animais, mais que alguns seres humanos, Escolhendo quem faz parte de sua família. Parece que esta tudo bem, mas não. O futuro que me preocupa, merece ser feliz, eu sei... Para Deus nada é impossível peço a Ele todos os dias que ajude Essas mentes brilhantes. Claudete Corona Azevedo
  59. 59. Matemática E outros Contos Alicia, uma garota de 17 anos, com todos os sonhos e expectativas que uma adolescente comum tem. Estava bem, apesar de acordar todos os dias às cinco horas da manhã para ir ao trabalho e batalhar pelos seus objetivos, e para ajudar a mãe que ficara viúva quando ainda era criança, continuava se esforçando no estudo, que fazia no período noturno, para um dia melhorar sua vida. Gostava muito de conversar, entretanto, pensar e escrever era seu hobby favorito. Escrevia sobre sua solidão interna que amargurava seu ser, apesar de tantos amigos, seu coração suplicava por algo que o preenchesse por completo. Muitas vezes, devido à tantas dificuldades, que a vida lhe impunha sem perguntar, sentia que a qualquer momento iria sucumbir de tanta solidão, pois estar no meio de tantas pessoas e ainda assim sentir-se só era o pior de todos os pesadelos. Um dia, Alicia, a convite de sua amiga Janete, foi à uma grande festa, e lá, observando todos que pareciam tão felizes em seus mundos perfeitos, avistou, chegando ao recinto, um rapaz que entrou sem ao menos perceber sua presença, mas que fez seu coração pulsar a uma velocidade incrível. Neste momento Alicia sonhou em seus devaneios com seu futuro esposo, com qual viveria uma felicidade plena, todos os dias de sua vida. No final da festa, Janete, sua amiga, apresentou vários de seus amigos à Alicia, que por fim conheceu o rapaz que tanto lhe havia impressionado. Seu nome era Mateus, que ao apertar sua mão, fez Alicia quase ter um surto de mistura de pavor e alegria, mas com sua timidez limitou-se a um simples “Oi”. Ele, ao contrário, muito brincalhão e risonho começou uma conversa sobre diversos assuntos, onde pôde perceber que tudo o que ele falava era muito interessante
  60. 60. 59 e na sua grande maioria fazia com que ela risse muito. Uma nova amizade surgia naquele momento. Os dias se passaram e Alicia conversava com Mateus todos os dias: torpedos, mensagens, e-mails e também por telefone. Fato que causava muita ansiedade na espera do seu horário de almoço para receber sua tão esperada ligação. Alicia nem podia acreditar naquela tão inesperada companhia para suas horas solitárias. Chegou o final de semana de semana, após quase um mês de espera, e com ele a expectativa de Alicia reencontrar pessoalmente seu novo amigo, que á essa altura pertencia a todos os seus sonhos encantados. Era quase noite, e durante a semanas Alicia esperou por aquele momento que talvez mudaria toda a sua vida. Dentro de si um embrulho no estômago e uma vontade de sair correndo daquele lugar, um shopping center bem popular no seu bairro, mas a vontade de revê-lo superou todos os medos que rodeavam a mente de Alicia. Que então pensou: “Se ele chegar lindo como só ele é, e beijar meu rosto do lado direito, é porque será meu esposo que cuidará e me fará feliz para sempre, se assim não o fizer, é porque será apenas mais um grande amigo!”, pensou.
  61. 61. Matemática E outros Contos Mateus surgiu em meio a todos que perambulavam pelos corredores do shopping, mais lindo do que havia imaginado, e por mais que Alicia tentasse se acalmar, mais parecia um vale imenso a aterrorizá-la. Foi quando ele se aproximou com um largo sorriso em seus olhos amendoados, e lhe deu um beijo em sua face direita, sem dizer nada, fitou-a nos olhos com muita profundidade, e exatamente naquele momento, Alicia teve a certeza de que aquele rapaz seria seu esposo, amor, amigo, pai e companheiro que compartilharia todas as suas aventuras de uma vida inteira. E foi assim, que iniciou a linda história de amor de Alicia. Luciana de Souza N. Santana
  62. 62. 61 Primeiro dia Primeiro dia de aula dos alunos e meu também. Ainda não me apresentei? Prazer, sou a nova professora de português e literatura. Responsável pela educação de mais de 100 alunos. Como me sinto com isso? Feliz, apavorada e ansiosissíma. Chegar até aqui não foi fácil. Escolher ser professor não é para qualquer um. Enfrentar o curso e a dificuldade de encontrar o primeiro emprego também não é nada fácil. Okay, não interessa o que eu já passei. O presente é o que importa no momento e o meu presente mostra que falta menos de 10 minutos para o sinal bater para a tão esperada primeira aula da minha vida. O copo de café já esfriou em minha mão, mas não consigo tomar nem um gole. Que tipo de professora quero ser? A boazinha e amiga que vai conquistar seus alunos através da simpatia? Ou a rigorosa que não admitirá bagunça e será respeitada por sua postura e rigidez? Não importa. Somente 5 minutos para o sinal. Não dá mais tempo de pensar em minha postura na sala de aula! Professora de Português! Português? É tanto nervoso que acho que esqueci de tudo. Calma, vamos recapitular: Verbo: classe das palavras que indicam
  63. 63. Matemática E outros Contos ação, estado e fenômenos da natureza. Autor de Dom Casmurro: Machado de Assis. – Ótimo, ainda está tudo guardado aqui. Ouço o som do sinal, o que me desperta de todos os devaneios. Jogo o café gelado no lixo, arrumo pela última vez os já alinhados livros e mais ansiosa do que nunca vou encarar o primeiro dia de muitos outros. Entro na sala de aula, já cheia de alunos: - Bom dia, turma! Podemos começar? Ana Carolina Vergara
  64. 64. 63 É fato que em nossas vidas existem momentos altos e baixos. Momentos em que somos postos à prova e momentos em que parecemos ter passado por todas elas e chegado à premiação por tê- las vencido. São provas difíceis que mexem justamente com nosso ponto fraco, aquele que sempre queremos ignorar, pois não faz parte de nossas habilidades premiadas. Estava eu, num desses momentos, em que nos achamos no fundo do poço, tudo o que acontecia não favorecia a minha subida e a depressão insistia em bater na porta junto com a solidão e a vontade de desistir... Mas, acontece que quando estamos no fundo do poço existe um lado positivo: você já está no fundo e não tem como se afundar mais, você já chegou ao limite e a única saída é subir. Porém, isto é mais difícil do que parece quando seu ponto de vista parte do lado mais profundo de um poço. E é neste momento que você para, olha, senta no chão e começa a refletir: “como cheguei aqui?” “Em qual esquina da minha vida eu virei para o lado errado”? Tentamos buscar resgate nas ações passadas, em todos os momentos que você foi jogado para o fundo: É o momento de refletir sobre a pessoa que você é, sobre as coisas que você faz, sobre suas atitudes em relação ao mundo que gira ao seu redor. É o momento certo de descobrir quem você é, o que você veio fazer aqui na Terra. Eu passei por tudo isso e me questionei sobre algo que me fez refletir todos os meus atos: Se eu
  65. 65. Matemática E outros Contos morrer hoje e tiver que fazer um resumo da minha vida para entregar pra Deus, o que eu iria dizer? Fiz mentalmente este resumo e o resultado foi surpreendente: fiquei decepcionada comigo mesma, afinal, o que eu estava fazendo com a minha vida? Estou aqui, com bilhões de pessoas e não conheço nada, não faço nada significativo no mundo, vivo meu mundinho fechado com medo de tudo e de todos... Não fiz nada importante para me orgulhar, fui sincera comigo mesma. Poxa, se eu morresse naquele dia teria deixado de fazer tantas coisas... e com certeza iria pedir pra Deus mais uma oportunidade para voltar e fazer coisas novas, aquelas coisas que sempre tive vontade mas nunca tive coragem, percebi que tudo o que eu precisava fazer para sair dali era pensar diferente, agir diferente, fazer o que nunca fiz, coisas como sorrir mais, dançar, cantar, não ter medo de errar, me permitir ser irresponsável (vindo de alguém que se cobrava demais), até mesmo falar palavrões quando bater o dedinho do pé no pé do sofá... Eu descobri que estava fazendo tudo errado, que estava sendo como achava que devia ser, mas não como eu realmente sou; que não estava aproveitando a minha vida e sim jogando-a num buraco fundo e escuro. Olhei para cima e vi a luz do sol e nem precisei de escada... Hoje sou outra pessoa, encontrei dentro de mim as respostas que buscava nos meus problemas. Hoje posso rir de mim mesma, me achar linda, vencedora e pode acreditar: o universo conspira ao meu favor. Aline Aparecida Da Costa Defendi
  66. 66. 65 A Semente da Verdade O imperador da China estava muito doente há tempos e procurava por alguém para ser seu sucessor, já que ele não tinha filhos. Ele, então, ordenou que enviassem sementes de flores a todas as crianças do império a fim de que elas cuidassem da semente até florir. Aquela criança que apresentasse para o imperador seu vaso florido seria o futuro imperador da China. Passados alguns meses o imperador marcou um encontro com as crianças do império para que elas mostrassem as flores. Havia um menino que estava muito chateado, pois suas sementes não vingaram porque morreram. Ele ficou muito triste e não queria ir ao encontro com o imperador. Com muita insistência da mãe, ele foi ao encontro. Chegando lá, havia muitas crianças. Cada uma com um vaso na mão. Era uma flor mais bonita que outra. Havia flores vermelhas, amarelas, brancas, flores e cores diferentes uma da outra. Todos à espera do imperador. O imperador olhava para todas as flores e vasos
  67. 67. Matemática E outros Contos de flores intrigado. E viu Kazuo, o menino que estava com o vaso sem flores. E perguntou: _ Cadê suas flores, meu jovem? Kazue triste, respondeu: _ Recebi suas sementes meu senhor, mas elas não vingaram. Eu errei porque não tive o cuidado necessário para com as sementes e por minha culpa elas morreram. Não mereço ser o futuro imperador da China, pois não cultivei as sementes, como devo cuidar do nosso país? O imperador sorriu e respondeu: _ Eu entendo o motivo de sua tristeza, meu jovem. Eu torrei as sementes e ordenei que enviassem as crianças do império. Percebi que você é o único que possui capacidade para ser o futuro imperador da China porque você semeia a semente da verdade. Adaptado Lucilene Alves Vaz
  68. 68. 67 Sempre que paro pra pensar na minha escolha profissional, lembro-me de cada professor especial que passou pela minha vida e deixou sua contribuição parcial do que sou hoje como professora. Não me considero uma excelente professora, mas também não posso dizer que sou péssima. Como tudo muda ao nosso redor, o ensino público estadual também sofreu modificações em suas estruturas educacionais. A ideia talvez fosse mudar para melhor, mas, o que aconteceu foi o pior. E essa mudança permitiu com que os alunos se isentassem de qualquer obrigação, regra ou comprometimento com o aprendizado. Tornando- se sua grande maioria, desinteressados, preguiçosos e super indisciplinados. Em algumas situações parece até que não há nada em suas mentes, voltadas apenas para o funk ou inutilidades alheias. É claro que não dá pra generalizar, pois ainda existem alunos, pouquíssimos é claro, que se salvam. São interessados e com perspectiva de vida, de futuro. E dentro deste contexto há ainda aqueles que são problemáticos por falta de estrutura familiar, onde muitas vezes eu como ser humano me encho de compaixão, mas não sei ou não posso resolver o problema deles. Também não posso esquecer, que para esse meu conflito, o governo do Estado, tem uma grande parcela de contribuição. Não nos enxerga como profissionais que gera no ser humano crescimento e formação: conhecimento, visão de mundo, formação de opinião e ideias. Tenho a impressão de que o governo nos trata como máquinas
  69. 69. Matemática E outros Contos que não tem voz, sentimentos. Sem falar no salário desonroso e desumano. E com tudo isso, que não é pouco, me pego aos 32 anos de idade, desmotivada, desacreditada em relação ao sistema, á minha profissão. Quase todos os dias em que saio de casa para chegar à escola fico preocupada, prevendo tudo o que poderá acontecer de mal. Muitas vezes me esforço pra tentar transmitir algum conhecimento que some com o deles. Em algumas salas me realizo como professora em outras me sinto inútil. Sempre me pergunto: será que fiz uma boa escolha? Será que ter seguido minha vocação foi uma boa ideia? Será que sei qual é a minha vocação? Espero que um dia encontre as respostas para as minhas perguntas e solução para os meus conflitos. Evelin de Oliveira Silva
  70. 70. 69

×