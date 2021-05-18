Successfully reported this slideshow.
DOKUMENTSI
Rincian laporan donasi ramadhan 1442 h
Rincian laporan donasi ramadhan 1442 h
May. 18, 2021

Rincian laporan donasi ramadhan 1442 h

Laporan donasi ifthar 1442 H

Rincian laporan donasi ramadhan 1442 h

  1. 1. TOTAL DONASI MASUK Rp 62.770.000.00 PENGELUARAN SEMENTARA Rp 62.770.000.00 SISA SALDO DONASI Rp - No Tanggal Nama 1 29-03-2021 Hamba Allah Rp 40.000.00 2 29-03-2021 Hamba Allah Rp 100.000.00 3 01-04-2021 Mufti Ardian Rp 2.700.000.00 4 02-04-2021 Hamba Allah Rp 350.000.00 5 02-04-2021 Ibu Syahbandi Rp 200.000.00 6 03-04-2021 Hamba Allah Rp 150.000.00 7 05-04-2021 Hamba Allah Rp 30.000.00 8 06-04-2021 Indra Syahbana Rp 150.000.00 9 06-04-2021 Hamba Allah Rp 100.000.00 10 06-04-2021 Hamba Allah Rp 50.000.00 11 06-04-2021 Cut Putri Rp 100.000.00 12 06-04-2021 Hamba Allah Rp 500.000.00 13 06-04-2021 Hamba Allah Rp 300.000.00 14 06-04-2021 Hamba Allah Rp 100.000.00 15 06-04-2021 Hamba Allah Rp 25.000.00 16 06-04-2021 Hamba Allah Rp 150.000.00 17 07-04-2021 Hamba Allah Rp 100.000.00 18 08-04-2021 Hamba Allah Rp 100.000.00 19 08-04-2021 Hamba Allah Rp 2.000.000.00 20 08-04-2021 Hamba Allah Rp 250.000.00 21 08-04-2021 Hamba Allah Rp 500.000.00 22 08-04-2021 Hamba Allah Rp 50.000.00 23 09-04-2021 Hamba Allah Rp 100.000.00 24 09-04-2021 Hamba Allah Rp 300.000.00 25 09-04-2021 Hamba Allah Rp 150.000.00 26 09-04-2021 Hamba Allah Rp 50.000.00 27 09-04-2021 Hamba Allah Rp 100.000.00 28 09-04-2021 Safrida Rp 500.000.00 29 10-04-2021 Hamba Allah (Cash) Rp 1.000.000.00 30 10-04-2021 Hamba Allah Rp 500.000.00 31 11-04-2021 Cut Liza Aulia Rp 500.000.00 32 12-04-2021 Nila Irawati Rp 500.000.00 33 12-04-2021 Hamba Allah (Cash) Rp 100.000.00 34 12-04-2021 Hamba Allah Rp 750.000.00 35 12-04-2021 Hamba Allah Rp 1.000.000.00 36 13-04-2021 Hamba Allah Rp 150.000.00 37 13-04-2021 Hamba Allah Rp 100.000.00 38 13-04-2021 Parsono Rp 100.000.00 39 13-04-2021 Abdillah Rp 200.000.00 40 13-04-2021 Hamba Allah Rp 250.000.00 41 13-04-2021 Hamba Allah Rp 50.000.00 42 13-04-2021 Rizayani Rp 50.000.00 43 13-04-2021 Kennie Rp 100.000.00 44 13-04-2021 Hamba Allah Rp 260.000.00 45 13-04-2021 Hamba Allah Rp 2.000.000.00 46 13-04-2021 Wildan Bramaji Wahyu Rp 100.000.00 47 13-04-2021 Hamba Allah Rp 1.000.000.00 48 13-04-2021 Hamba Allah Rp 40.000.00 49 13-04-2021 Hamba Allah Rp 200.000.00 50 13-04-2021 Dinda Humeyra Rp 25.000.00 51 14-04-2021 Rizayani Rp 50.000.00 52 14-04-2021 Hamba Allah Rp 1.000.000.00 53 14-04-2021 Ust Taufiq (Cash) Rp 120.000.00 Nominal Laporan Donasi Berbuka Puasa dan Sedekah Ramadhan Ramadhan 1442 H
  2. 2. 54 14-04-2021 dr. Hasanuddin Rp 25.000.000.00 55 14-04-2021 Hamba Allah Rp 150.000.00 56 14-04-2021 Hamba Allah Rp 200.000.00 57 14-04-2021 Hamba Allah Rp 250.000.00 58 14-04-2021 Hamba Allah Rp 1.500.000.00 59 15-04-2021 Hamba Allah Rp 100.000.00 60 15-04-2021 Hamba Allah Rp 100.000.00 61 15-04-2021 Hamba Allah Rp 100.000.00 62 15-04-2021 Hamba Allah Rp 100.000.00 63 15-04-2021 Hamba Allah Rp 200.000.00 64 15-04-2021 Hamba Allah Rp 1.000.000.00 65 15-04-2021 Hamba Allah Rp 100.000.00 66 16-04-2021 Fransiska Afani Rp 50.000.00 67 16-04-2021 Hamba Allah Rp 150.000.00 68 16-04-2021 Hamba Allah Rp 100.000.00 69 16-04-2021 Hamba Allah Rp 250.000.00 70 16-04-2021 Hamba Allah Rp 1.000.000.00 71 16-04-2021 Hamba Allah Rp 350.000.00 72 16-04-2021 Hamba Allah Rp 200.000.00 73 16-04-2021 Hamba Allah Rp 100.000.00 74 17-04-2021 Hamba Allah Rp 300.000.00 75 17-04-2021 Hamba Allah Rp 50.000.00 76 18-04-2021 Dadyd Krishananto Rp 150.000.00 77 18-04-2021 Hamba Allah Rp 1.000.000.00 78 18-04-2021 Hamba Allah Rp 25.000.00 79 19-04-2021 Hamba Allah Rp 45.000.00 80 19-04-2021 Hamba Allah Rp 300.000.00 81 20-04-2021 Kutsar Zuhri Rp 400.000.00 82 21-04-2021 Hamba Allah Rp 420.000.00 83 22-04-2021 Hamba Allah Rp 500.000.00 84 23-04-2021 Hamba Allah Rp 100.000.00 85 23-04-2021 Hamba Allah Rp 500.000.00 86 23-04-2021 Rahmat Rizki Rp 100.000.00 87 23-04-2021 Hamba Allah Rp 200.000.00 88 23-04-2021 Hamba Allah Rp 100.000.00 89 23-04-2021 Hamba Allah Rp 500.000.00 90 23-04-2021 Nuraini Latif Rp 50.000.00 91 23-04-2021 Erry Kurniawan Rp 100.000.00 92 23-04-2021 Hamba Allah Rp 450.000.00 93 23-04-2021 Hamba Allah Rp 100.000.00 94 23-04-2021 Hamba Allah Rp 50.000.00 95 23-04-2021 Nila Irawati Rp 500.000.00 96 23-04-2021 Hamba Allah Rp 25.000.00 97 23-04-2021 Fransiska Afani Rp 50.000.00 98 23-04-2021 Hamba Allah Rp 50.000.00 99 24-04-2021 Hamba Allah Rp 2.000.000.00 100 24-04-2021 Hamba Allah Rp 140.000.00 101 24-04-2021 Hamba Allah Rp 350.000.00 102 24-04-2021 Hamba Allah Rp 50.000.00 103 25-04-2021 Hamba Allah Rp 50.000.00 104 25-04-2021 Hamba Allah Rp 25.000.00 105 26-04-2021 Hamba Allah Rp 200.000.00 106 27-04-2021 Hamba Allah Rp 50.000.00 107 27-04-2021 Hamba Allah Rp 1.000.000.00 108 27-04-2021 Hamba Allah Rp 100.000.00 109 30-04-2021 Hamba Allah Rp 300.000.00 110 30-04-2021 Hamba Allah Rp 300.000.00 111 01-05-2021 Hamba Allah Rp 50.000.00 112 01-05-2021 Hamba Allah Rp 600.000.00 113 02-05-2021 Hamba Allah Rp 1.000.000.00 114 02-05-2021 Hamba Allah Rp 100.000.00
  3. 3. No Tanggal Pembagian Jumlah 1 13-04-2021 Masjid Taman Dianjung, Masjid Ar Rahman 100 Rp 2.400.000.00 2 14-04-2021 Masjid Lampaseh Kota, Masjid Lampaseh Aceh 100 Rp 2.400.000.00 3 15-04-2021 Masjid Lambaro Skep, Masjid Lamdingin 100 Rp 2.400.000.00 4 16-04-2021 Masjid Keudah, Masjid Kp. jawa 100 Rp 2.400.000.00 5 17-04-2021 Masjid Baitul Muqarrabin, Masjid Kapal Apung 100 Rp 2.400.000.00 6 18-04-2021 Masjid Kajhu, Masjid Tibang 100 Rp 2.000.000.00 7 19-04-2021 Masjid Syah Kuala, Masjid Lampulo 100 Rp 2.400.000.00 8 20-04-2021 Masjid Seputaran Neusu, Masjid Lhong Raya, Masjid Lam Ara 100 Rp 2.400.000.00 9 21-04-2021 Ma'had As-sunah Lampeuneurut 260 Rp 5.980.000.00 10 22-04-2021 Guru TK, SDIK,SMPIK dan MAK Imam An Nawawi 320 Rp 7.360.000.00 11 23-04-2021 Panti Asuhan Muhammad Punge, Panti Asuhan Islam Kasih Merduati 100 Rp 2.400.000.00 12 24-04-2021 Masjid Peunayong, Masjid Babuzamzam 100 Rp 2.400.000.00 13 25-04-2021 Masjid Al Huda, Masjid Al Ikhlas 100 Rp 2.400.000.00 14 26-04-2021 Bale An Nur, Masjid Ajun, Masjid Lamjame 100 Rp 2.500.000.00 15 27-04-2021 Masjid Al Badar, Masjid Peurada 100 Rp 2.400.000.00 16 28-04-2021 Masjid Rukoh, Masjid Jami' Unsyiah 100 Rp 2.400.000.00 17 29-04-2021 Masjid Baiturrahman Ule Lhee, Masjid Deyah Baroe 120 Rp 2.880.000.00 18 30-04-2021 Masjid Syeh Abdul Rauf, masjid Lamjabat 100 Rp 2.500.000.00 19 01-05-2021 Masjid Makam Pahlawan, Masjid Cut Mutia, Masjid Labuy 100 Rp 2.500.000.00 20 02-05-2021 Masjid Ar Rahman Panteriek, Masjid Al Hidayah, Lamdom 100 Rp 2.500.000.00 21 23-04-2021 Munasah Tuha, Lam Awe 100 Rp 2.500.000.00 22 23-04-2021 Pelajar Aceh Di Darul Hadits, Yaman - Rp 1.500.000.00 23 09-05-2021 Masyarakat Sekitaran Kota Banda Aceh 73 Rp 1.750.000.00 Nominal Paket Berbuka Puasa Juga Di Bagikan Untuk Masyarakat Sekitaran Kota Banda Aceh dan Aceh Besar, Baik Masyarakat Yang Berada Di Jalan-Jalan Bahkan Ke Perumahan Masyarakat. Paket Berbuka Puasa Juga Disalurkan Ke Mahasiswa Postim, Mahasiswa Perantauan Kedokteran Hewan Unsyiah Dan Mahasiswa Takengon.
  4. 4. DOKUMENTSI

