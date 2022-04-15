Successfully reported this slideshow.

Action Research Session 1 (1).pdf

Apr. 15, 2022
Education

Action research is the ongoing classroom /school/institution research to resolve the issues and challenges or to upgrade the individual student/ students or to enrich the system of education.

  1. 1. Action Research Why what & How
  2. 2. INTRODUCTION We must find a way of bridging the traditional divide between educational theory and professional practice.
  3. 3. Action Research Why 01 How 03 What 02 End point 04 Need of the hour Follow a methodology It is a part of FDP Betterment in our own practices and stepping on start point
  4. 4. Kurt Lewin is the pioneer of Action Research’ who asserted that ‘Human behavior can be changed towards democratic values and leadership History of Action Research Kurt Lewin
  5. 5. Julie Zuhu To find ideas find problems, to find problems talk to the people
  6. 6. What is Action research? 01 Teacher-initiated, School-based research used to improve the practitioner’s practice by doing or changing something
  7. 7. T Action research is a process in which participants inspect their own educational practices systematically and carefully by using the techniques of research
  8. 8. Purpose of Action Research ● Improve positive behavior ● Allow to create a new theory ● Helps teacher to improve their instructional methods with step in operations ● Emphasise on Practitioner accountability
  9. 9. What is the significance? Help to assess and improve their work Instrument that allows to participate actively to ensure success and prepare them for real world environment.
  10. 10. ● Identifying the underlying educational issue ● Providing immediate remedy and action ● Observing if the solution is working or not ● The needs of emerging technology usability efficiency and suitability Techniques of Research
  11. 11. Process of Action research
  12. 12. We can choose
  13. 13. Action research in a nutshell has two goals Stimulate Learning Make the difference
  14. 14. How to do Action research ?
  15. 15. Use Six step simple process
  16. 16. Why ? Do you think education in research is important? For others and for you? We have fundamentally to change the role of teachers They need to become much better notices of their actions
  17. 17. The never ending cycle of teacher growth As learners and researchers can they do this? Engaging in research help us to continue to develop as learners
  18. 18. ● Identify your issue and problem ● Whether it is classroom based/ school based ● Can you do it individually ? ● Feel free to discuss Now you are expected to :
  19. 19. CREDITS: This presentation template was created by Slidesgo, including icons by Flaticon and infographics & images by Freepik. THANKS Do you have any questions? syami2@ms.academy +91 77735234 M.S. Education Academy Please keep this slide for attribution.

