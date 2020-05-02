Presentation on corona virus

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. Presentation on due to running Corona Virus Name: Syed Samin Yasar I’d Number: 192-068-111 Batch:192 Department: Apparel Merchandising & Management BGMEA UNIVERSITY OF FASHION & TECHNOLOGY
  2. 2. What is corona virus? • Corona virus are believed cause a significant percentage of all common colds in human adults.
  3. 3. Types of Corona virus: • Four to five different types of Corona viruses infect humans. The most famous human Corona virus, is SARS.
  4. 4. Novel Corona Virus • A sixth was discovered , known as Novel Corona virus in 2012 was discovered in Qatar and Saudi Arabia. This is mostly seen in Middle east countries causing Middle East Respiratory syndrome. • In addition to humans, MERS has been found in camels in Qatar and a bat in Saudi Arabia. • Still studies are going on to find whether the origin of this virus is from Camels as it is common animal in Middle East.
  5. 5. Transmission • MERS does not spread easily from person to person. • In the cases where it has appeared to have spread between people, those cases involved close contacts: family members, co-workers, fellow patients and healthcare workers.
  6. 6. Symptoms • Corona viruses primarily infect the upper respiratory and gastrointestinal tract of humans. • Most people who got infected with the novel corona virus developed severe acute respiratory illness with symptoms of fever, cough, and shortness of breath. Some people were reported as having a mild respiratory illness.
  7. 7. Symptoms
  8. 8. MRES Cases and deaths, April 2012 - Present Countries Countries Cases (Deaths) France 2 (1) Italy 3 (0) Jordan 2 (2) Qatar 2 (0) Saudi Arabia 53 (32) Tunisia 2 (0) United Kingdom (UK) 3 (2) United Arab Emirates (UAE) 1 (1) Total 68 (38)
  9. 9. Prevention • Keep away from someone with a heavy cough. • Use a tissue to cover the nose/mouth when coughing, sneezing, wiping and blowing noses. • If a tissue isn’t available, cough or sneeze into the inner elbow rather than the hand. • Avoid Direct hand contact with eyes and nose. • Wash Vegetables and Fruits very well before cooking. • Adhering to food safety and hygiene rules such as avoiding undercooked meats, raw fruits and vegetables unless they have been peeled, or unsafe water.
  10. 10. Prevension • Wash hands with hot water and soap at least six or seven times a day • Disinfect common surfaces as frequently as possible. • Wash hands or use a sanitizer when in contact with common surfaces like door handles. • Avoid contact with camels and other live farm or wild animals, including not visiting camel farms. If contact has been made, thoroughly wash hands with soap • PPE (Mask, gloves)and appropriate hand hygiene also help reduce the spread of infection.
  11. 11. ‘Together we can Prevent Corona Virus’ ‘Stay home and stay safe’ Thank You

