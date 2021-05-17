Successfully reported this slideshow.
May. 17, 2021

Fire safety training for teachers

Fire Safety Training for Teachers is yet another “Teacher’s Choice” course from Teachers Training for a complete understanding of the fundamental topics. You are also entitled to exclusive tutor support and a professional CPD-accredited certificate in addition to the special discounted price for a limited time. Just like all our courses, this Fire Safety Training for Teachers and its curriculum have also been designed by expert teachers so that teachers of tomorrow can learn from the best and equip themselves with all the necessary skills.

  1. 1. Fire Safety Training for Teachers Fire Safety Training for Teachers is yet another “Teacher’s Choice” course from Teachers Training for a complete understanding of the fundamental topics. You are also entitled to exclusive tutor support and a professional CPD-accredited certificate in addition to the special discounted price for a limited time. Just like all our courses, this Fire Safety Training for Teachers and its curriculum have also been designed by expert teachers so that teachers of tomorrow can learn from the best and equip themselves with all the necessary skills.
  2. 2. Consisting of several modules, the course teaches you everything you need to succeed in this profession. The course can be studied part-time. You can become accredited within 2 hours studying at your own pace. Your qualification will be recognised and can be checked for validity on our dedicated website. Why Choose Teachers Training Some of our features are: ● This is a dedicated website for teaching ● 24/7 tutor support ● Interactive Content ● Affordable price ● Courses accredited by the UK’s top awarding bodies ● 100% online ● Flexible deadline
  3. 3. Entry Requirements No formal entry requirements. You need to have: ● Passion for learning ● A good understanding of the English language ● numeracy and IT ● Desire for entrepreneurship ● over the age of 16. Assessment The assessment is straightforward, you need to complete the assignment questions that will be provided to you at the end of the course, you can complete the assignment anytime you want. After you complete and submit your assignment, our tutors will assess your assignment and give you feedback if needed. After your assignment has been assessed and you have passed, you will be qualified and will be able to apply for a course completion certificate.
  4. 4. Certification CPD Certification from The Teachers Training After you have successfully completed your assignment, you will be qualified to apply for a CPD Certification from The Teachers Training. The PDF certificate can be downloaded instantly right after you have completed your course. ● PDF certificate is completely FREE ● Hard copy certificates are also available, and you can get one for only £8.99 ● You can get both PDF and Hard copy certificate for just £8.99! The certificate will add significant weight to your CV and will give you a competitive advantage when applying for jobs.

