Boost your professional development and master everyday administrative tasks with the Admin Assistant Skills course. This training program is ideal for those who are new to this field and wish to gain the relevant skills and knowledge required for an office setting.

This administrative assistant training course covers essential office procedures, from records management to managing meetings and analysing data in Microsoft Excel. Throughout the course, you will develop fundamental communication skills to perfect your telephone etiquette and ensure a high level of professionalism. You will also learn how to organise your workload, manage your time effectively, and prioritise your tasks.

This administrative assistant course is ideal for aspiring secretaries and administrative assistants. On completion, you will have the practical skills and knowledge to work in any office environment.

