Solar pv presentation forslide share

SOLAR PV (PHOTOVOLTIC), Ramming, EPC and O&M. Solar-Power-Renewable and Sustainable
About Us Solar Installer: Portfolio includes 15 to 62 KW power in Small & Utility scale projects Future Plans: Manufacturi...
3 Map shows the global solar energy potential of the various regions around the world. Areas closer to the equator tend to...
Use energy right Eliminate risk of tariff increase because sun rays are free and there is no price fluctuations. 5
6 Benefits of Renewable Energy 56% 18% 13% 13% 26% Asset Value ROI Cost Cutting Increased Market Value Increase Asset Valu...
7 “ A 20% cut in energy costs represents the same bottom line benefits as a 5% increase sale in many businesses”
Our Services Ramming We have fleet of Ramming machines and tools along with Certified Ramming Operators Off-Grid System A ...
9 Projects in Pipeline • Saudi Air Lines Head Quarter, Jeddah • Al-Rajhi Bank Solar project for different branches • Saudi...
10 Infinite Renewables is committed to provide quality service to our clients and also ensures the safety of their staff t...
Clients 11
Suppliers 12
Thank you !! Contact Us +966 55 454 4449 +966 56 500 3425 Instant Message info@infinite-renewables.com www.infinite-renewa...
We deliver On-Grid, Off-Grid, Ramming, EPC, and small Scale PV Photovoltaic Solution for commercial, residential, and industrial.

