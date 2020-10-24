Successfully reported this slideshow.
Output-Feedback Adaptive Control of Discrete-Time Systems with Unmodeled, Unmatched, Inaccessible Nonlinearities The 2018 ...
Breaking Down the Title Output-Feedback Not full-state feedback (𝑦 ≠ 𝑥) Adaptive Control of Discrete-Time Systems Retros...
Adaptive Control Technique: RCAC RCAC is a direct, digital, adaptive control technique that • Applies to stabilization, c...
Adaptive Control Technique: RCAC RCAC requires limited modeling information embedded in the intercalated target model 𝐺f ...
We consider nonlinear plants of the form The linear dynamics (𝐴, 𝐵, 𝐶) are asymptotically stable The feedback nonlinear...
As a preliminary we consider the case of the matched cubic nonlinearity 𝑓 𝑥 = 𝛼𝑥1 3 , Harmonic command following with 𝑟 ...
If 𝑥1 is a harmonic with frequency 𝜔𝑟 then Therefore, the nonlinearity generates a harmonic signal at frequency 3𝜔𝑟. (𝐴...
LQG: Linear plant is augmented with an internal model of the harmonic command  The augmented plant has order 5 LQG cont...
9 The error 𝑒0 approaches zero for the values of 𝛼 above using RCAC and LQG. RCAC is able to drive the error to zero for a...
Numerical Examples: Various Nonlinearities 10 For all examples we use the same RCAC tuning parameters 𝒏 𝐜 = 𝟑, 𝑅 𝜃 = 0.00...
Example 1: Harmonic command following with a quadratic-plus-bias matched nonlinearity 11 Nonlinearity is matched 𝐵nl = 𝐵 ...
Example 1: Harmonic command following with a quadratic-plus-bias matched nonlinearity 12 We define the control input 𝑢lin...
Example 2: Harmonic command following with a discontinuous unmatched nonlinearity 13 No sensor noise or disturbance 𝑥 0 ...
Example 3: Harmonic command following with an unmatched vector nonlinearity 14 𝐵nl = 1 0 0 1 0 0 . No sensor noise or di...
Example 4: Step disturbance rejection with a non-Lipschitzian nonlinearity 15 𝐵nl = −1 0 0 T ≠ 𝐵, 𝑑 𝑘 = 1 𝐷d = 𝐵, 𝑢 and ...
Example 5: Harmonic disturbance rejection with a harmonic nonlinearity 16 𝑑 𝑘 = 0.1 sin 0.32𝑘 𝐷d = 0 0 1 T ≠ 𝐵, 𝑢 and 𝑑 ...
Conclusions and Future Work A numerical investigation of output-feedback adaptive control of nonlinear plants with unmatc...
RCXX talks at ACC 2018 “Experimental Identification of the Spatial Spillover Operator for Systems with Insuppressible Dis...
  1. 1. Output-Feedback Adaptive Control of Discrete-Time Systems with Unmodeled, Unmatched, Inaccessible Nonlinearities The 2018 American Control Conference Syed Aseem Ul Islam and Dennis S. Bernstein University of Michigan 1
  2. 2. Breaking Down the Title Output-Feedback Not full-state feedback (𝑦 ≠ 𝑥) Adaptive Control of Discrete-Time Systems Retrospective Cost Adaptive Control (RCAC), which requires no controller discretization for digital implementation with Unmodeled, (Nonlinearities), The controller uses no modeling information about the nonlinearity Unmatched, (Nonlinearities), The control input and the unknown nonlinearity drive the system differently: Direct cancellation of the unknown nonlinearity is impossible Inaccessible Nonlinearities The nonlinearity is a function of unmeasured states and thus it cannot be computed even if were known; in addition, its output is not measured so it cannot be cancelled even if it were matched 2
  3. 3. Adaptive Control Technique: RCAC RCAC is a direct, digital, adaptive control technique that • Applies to stabilization, command following, and disturbance rejection • Uses limited modeling information • Works on plants with nonminimum-phase zeros • Was developed for linear time-invariant systems This talk: Apply RCAC to nonlinear systems The goal is to numerically investigate the ability of RCAC to adapt to unmodeled nonlinearities 3 “Retrospective Cost Adaptive Control: Pole Placement, Frequency Response, and Connections with LQG Control,” IEEE Contr. Sys. Mag., Vol. 37, pp. 28--69, October 2017
  4. 4. Adaptive Control Technique: RCAC RCAC requires limited modeling information embedded in the intercalated target model 𝐺f 𝐺f captures the relative degree, NMP zeros (if any), and sign of the leading numerator coefficient of 𝐺𝑧𝑢 Controller order 𝑛c, adaptation weight 𝑅 𝜃, and control weight 𝑅 𝑢 must also be specified The controller coefficients are initialized to be zero at the start of all numerical examples  Ensures no additional modeling information is used 4 Adaptive Standard Problem Linear Time-Varying Controller
  5. 5. We consider nonlinear plants of the form The linear dynamics (𝐴, 𝐵, 𝐶) are asymptotically stable The feedback nonlinearity may be matched 𝐵 = 𝐵nl or unmatched 𝐵 ≠ 𝐵nl The objective is to minimize 𝑧 in the presence of 𝑑 using minimal plant modeling information Nonlinear Plant 5 𝑓(𝑥) is a function of states not measured by 𝑦0 𝑓(𝑥) and 𝑢 are unmatched
  6. 6. As a preliminary we consider the case of the matched cubic nonlinearity 𝑓 𝑥 = 𝛼𝑥1 3 , Harmonic command following with 𝑟 𝑘 = cos 𝜔 𝑟 𝑘 , where 𝜔 𝑟 = 0.2 rad/sample. We pick RCAC vs LQG: Matched Cubic Nonlinearity 6
  7. 7. If 𝑥1 is a harmonic with frequency 𝜔𝑟 then Therefore, the nonlinearity generates a harmonic signal at frequency 3𝜔𝑟. (𝐴, 𝐵, 𝐶) is chosen to have lightly damped poles at frequency 3𝜔𝑟 = 0.6 rad/sample. As these signals occur in a closed loop the signal produces additional spectral content at frequencies 5𝜔𝑟, 7𝜔𝑟, 9𝜔𝑟 which in turn will produce even higher frequency content; all unknown to RCAC and LQG These signals appear as unmodeled disturbances. 7 RCAC vs LQG: Matched Cubic Nonlinearity
  8. 8. LQG: Linear plant is augmented with an internal model of the harmonic command  The augmented plant has order 5 LQG controller designed with 𝑄 𝑥𝑢 = diag 0,0,1000,0,0,1 , 𝑄 𝑤𝑣 = 𝐼6 5th–order LQG controller is cascaded with the 2nd–order internal model to give a final controller order of 7. LQG requires knowledge of the command frequency and complete knowledge of (𝑨, 𝑩, 𝑪). 8 RCAC: 𝑛c = 14, 𝑅 𝜃 = 0.0002, 𝑅 𝑢 = 0.01, 𝐺f 𝐪 = −𝐪−1 RCAC requires limited information about (𝑨, 𝑩, 𝑪) only. Namely, relative degree, NMP zeros (if any), and the sign of the leading numerator coefficient RCAC learns and compensates for the unknown nonlinearity---including the generated harmonics . RCAC vs LQG: Matched Cubic Nonlinearity
  9. 9. 9 The error 𝑒0 approaches zero for the values of 𝛼 above using RCAC and LQG. RCAC is able to drive the error to zero for a much larger range of values of 𝛼. RCAC vs LQG: Matched Cubic Nonlinearity 𝑓 𝑥 = 𝛼𝑥1 3 ,
  10. 10. Numerical Examples: Various Nonlinearities 10 For all examples we use the same RCAC tuning parameters 𝒏 𝐜 = 𝟑, 𝑅 𝜃 = 0.002, 𝑅 𝑢 = 0.01 and target model 𝐺f 𝐪 = −𝐪−1 No attempt is made to refine RCAC tuning for each example We set 𝐺 𝑦0 𝑢 has poles at {0.8, 0.7 ± 0.1𝑗} and zeros at {0.3,0.4} Only 𝑥3 is measured
  11. 11. Example 1: Harmonic command following with a quadratic-plus-bias matched nonlinearity 11 Nonlinearity is matched 𝐵nl = 𝐵 No sensor noise or disturbance 𝑥 0 = 0, 𝑟 𝑘 = cos 0.2𝑘
  12. 12. Example 1: Harmonic command following with a quadratic-plus-bias matched nonlinearity 12 We define the control input 𝑢lin to be the control RCAC applies to the linear plant, that is, with 𝑓 = 0 We compare 𝑢 with 𝑢lin to determine how RCAC modifies the control input to account for the presence of the nonlinearity RCAC generates 𝑢 such that 𝑢 + 𝑓 ≈ 𝑢lin RCAC cancels the nonlinearity despite the fact that it is unknown with an unknown bias 𝑓 0 ≠ 0
  13. 13. Example 2: Harmonic command following with a discontinuous unmatched nonlinearity 13 No sensor noise or disturbance 𝑥 0 = 0 Unmatched NL 𝐵nl = −1 0 0 T ≠ 𝐵 𝜔 𝑟 = 0.2 rad sample , 𝑘 ≤ 150, 0.4 rad sample , 𝑘 > 150. Command Frequency Changes
  14. 14. Example 3: Harmonic command following with an unmatched vector nonlinearity 14 𝐵nl = 1 0 0 1 0 0 . No sensor noise or disturbance 𝑥 0 = 0 𝑟 𝑘 = cos 0.2𝑘
  15. 15. Example 4: Step disturbance rejection with a non-Lipschitzian nonlinearity 15 𝐵nl = −1 0 0 T ≠ 𝐵, 𝑑 𝑘 = 1 𝐷d = 𝐵, 𝑢 and 𝑑 are matched 𝜈~𝑁(0,0.012) Signal-to-noise ratio (SNR) for 𝑦0 and 𝜈 is 17.99 dB
  16. 16. Example 5: Harmonic disturbance rejection with a harmonic nonlinearity 16 𝑑 𝑘 = 0.1 sin 0.32𝑘 𝐷d = 0 0 1 T ≠ 𝐵, 𝑢 and 𝑑 are unmatched 𝜈~𝑁(0,0.082 ) Signal-to-noise ratio (SNR) for 𝑦0 and 𝜈 is 25.84 dB
  17. 17. Conclusions and Future Work A numerical investigation of output-feedback adaptive control of nonlinear plants with unmatched, unknown, inaccessible nonlinearities was provided. RCAC was able to follow harmonic commands and reject step, harmonic disturbances for various nonlinearities. RCAC relied on extremely limited modeling information with no knowledge of the nonlinearity. Future Work: Investigate nonlinear plants with  NMP linear dynamics  Unstable linear dynamics  Unstable nonlinear zero dynamics 17
