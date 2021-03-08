Eastern Asia is blessed with a rich and spectacular avifauna, and all 520 regularly occurring species are featured in this spectacular and lavish new photographic guide to the region, covering Japan, northern China, North and South Korea and the Russian Far East. The concise text focuses on key identification criteria, and is accompanied by a distribution map for every species. The accompanying photographs, contributed by Japan's top bird photographers, form a stunning series that will allow both field identification and rich enjoyment at home afterwards. This beautiful book is a must-have for anyone interested in the birds of Asia.