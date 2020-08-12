Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. AC CIRCUIT WITH INDUCTANCE, CAPACITANCE AND RESISTANCE IN SERIES Syam Kumar S U Assistant Professor Department of Physics N.S.S. College, Nilamel
  2. 2. LCR Circuit • AC circuit with inductance L, capacitance C and resistance R in series. • Instantaneous emf of the circuit is,
  3. 3. The current in the circuit can be expressed as The complex impedance is given by The value of Z can be obtained in terms of the circuit parameters. Applying Kirchhoff’s law to the loop,
  4. 4. The modulus of Z is given by The argument of Z is given by
  5. 5. Phasor Diagram
  6. 6. Vector Diagram and Waveform Diagram
  7. 7. Special Cases Case 1: if the phase angle θ will be positive and the current will lag behind the applied emf. The potential difference across the inductance is greater than potential difference across the capacitance and the circuit behaves as an inductive circuit.
  8. 8. Case 2: If the phase angle will be negative and the current will lead the applied emf. The circuit behaves as a capacitive circuit.
  9. 9. Case 3: If the phase angle θ becomes zero. The emf and current will be in phase. The potential difference across the inductance and capacitance are equal in magnitude but opposite in direction and hence cancel out. It behaves as a purely resistive circuit.
  10. 10. Vector Diagram in the Complex Plane
  11. 11. • Under this condition the peak current will be maximum and is given by • The circuit is said to be a series resonance circuit and the phenomenon is called resonance.

