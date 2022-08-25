Common noun and Proper noun.pptx

16.
The elephants and
monkeys were at the
Zoo Negara.
17.
All of Amy’s paper is
missing from her
notebook.
18.
Read the text. Identify common nouns and
proper nouns.
One day, Melissa went to Tesco with her mother, Mrs. Lina. They
wanted to buy toys and shoes. The store was having a big sale
every Monday in January. Off they go. Everything was fine until
they got lost! Melissa’s mother went down Jalan Hang Tuah
instead of Jalan Hang Jebat. She called Melissa’s father and
asked for help. Mr. Roslan helped them. They went to Tesco and
then to Pizza Hut to buy dinner. It was a fun day!
19.
Let’s play!
03
Create a story using the given proper nouns
and common nouns
20.
James, Kumar, Amin – pets
James – puppy – fur
Kumar – snake – fangs
Amin – cat – fish
They - pets
22.
Write the sentence properly. Remember
to capitalize proper noun.
1. uncle rob used to live in batu pahat,
johor.
2. we heard our prime minister’s speech
on television in january.
3. both malik and su visited aquaria,
klcc.
24.
