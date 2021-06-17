Ebook Coach Me

"When I met Amber Lakes, I had no idea that she’d become a shining star in my dark, miserable life.Her smile was never supposed to warm my heart, and the sight of her tears was never supposed to make me want to hunt down the person who’d caused them.We were never supposed to touch, or kiss, or do so many dirty things on campus that I knew could jeopardize my career...None of it was supposed to happen because she’s the student—my athlete—and I’m her college track coach.I could lose everything by being with her, but I’ve fallen too damn hard, and despite how big the risks are, it’s too late to turn back now.

Coach Me Free

