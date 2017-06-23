Q/微信 551190476 办理美国、英国、澳洲、加拿大大学毕业证,成绩单,使馆认证教育 部认证 面向各国留学生提供以下服务: 【★毕业证、成绩单等全套材料，从防伪到印刷，从水印到钢印烫金，与学校 100%相 同】 【★真实使馆认证（留学人员...
联系人：Baron QQ：551190476 微信号：551190476 Email：551190476@qq.com 诚招代理：本公司诚聘当地代理人员，如果你有业余时间，有兴趣就请联系我们。 敬告：面对网上有些不良个人中介，真实教育部认证故意...
汀分校 University of Florida 佛罗里达大学 Yeshiva University 叶史瓦大学 Tulane University 杜兰大学 University of Miami 迈阿密大学 The George Wash...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

办理SU文/凭毕 业证书Q/微信551 190 476改雪城大学成绩单、学历认证、在读证明

22 views

Published on

办理SU文/凭毕 业证书Q/微信551 190 476改雪城大学成绩单、学历认证、在读证明

Published in: Education
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
22
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
1
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

办理SU文/凭毕 业证书Q/微信551 190 476改雪城大学成绩单、学历认证、在读证明

  1. 1. Q/微信 551190476 办理美国、英国、澳洲、加拿大大学毕业证,成绩单,使馆认证教育 部认证 面向各国留学生提供以下服务: 【★毕业证、成绩单等全套材料，从防伪到印刷，从水印到钢印烫金，与学校 100%相 同】 【★真实使馆认证（留学人员回国证明），使馆存档可通过大使馆查询确认】 【★真实教育部认证，教育部存档，教育部留服网站永久可查】 【★真实留信认证，留信网入库存档，永久可查】 联系人：Baron QQ:551190476 微信号：551190476 如果您是以下情况，我们都能竭诚为您解决实际问题： 1、在校期间，因各种原因未能顺利毕业，拿不到官方毕业证； 2、面对父母的压力，希望尽快拿到； 3、不清楚流程以及材料该如何准备； 4、回国时间很长，忘记办理； 5、回国马上就要找工作，办给用人单位看； 6、企事业单位必须要求办理的； ◆为什么您的学位需要到使馆进行公证？ 使馆教育处开具的《留学回国人员证明》是留学人员在国内证明留学身份、联系工作、 创办企业、落转户口、申请国内各类基金等必备的材料。留学人员持有此证明还可以 享受购买国产汽车免税等多项优惠政策。 ◆为什么您的学位需要在国内进一步认证？ 如果您计划在国内发展，那么办理国内教育部认证是必不可少的。事业性用人单位如 银行，国企，公务员，在您应聘时都会需要您提供这个认证。其他私营、外企企业， 无需提供！办理教育部认证所需资料众多且烦琐，所有材料您都必须提供原件，我们 凭借丰富的经验，帮您快速整合材料，让您少走弯路。 专业服务，请勿犹豫联系我！
  2. 2. 联系人：Baron QQ：551190476 微信号：551190476 Email：551190476@qq.com 诚招代理：本公司诚聘当地代理人员，如果你有业余时间，有兴趣就请联系我们。 敬告：面对网上有些不良个人中介，真实教育部认证故意虚假报价，毕业证、成绩单 却报价很高，挖坑骗留学学生做和原版差异很大的毕业证和成绩单，却不做认证，欺 骗广大留学生，请多留心！办理时请电话联系，或者视频看下对方的办公环境，办理 实力，选择实体公司，以防被骗！ 回国人员证明 学位学历认证 毕业证 成绩单！ Harvard University 哈佛大学 Princeton University 普林斯顿大学 ale University 耶鲁大 学 Massachusetts Institute of Technology 麻省理工学院 Stanford University 斯坦福大 学 California Institute of Technology 加州理工学院 University of Pennsylvania 宾夕法 尼亚大学 Columbia University,The School of General Studies 哥伦比亚大学 Duke University 杜克大学 The University of Chicago 芝加哥大学 Dartmouth College 达特茅 斯学院 Northwestern University 西北大学 Washington University in St Louis 圣路易斯 华盛顿大学 Cornell University 康奈尔大学 Aarons Hopkins University 约翰霍普金斯大 学 Brown University 布朗大学 Rice University 莱斯大学 Emory University 埃默里大学 University of Notre Dame 圣母大学 Vanderbilt University 范德堡大学 University of California Berkeley 加州大学伯克利分校 Carnegie Mellon University 卡内基梅隆大学 Georgetown University 乔治城大学 University of Virginia 弗吉尼亚大学 University of California Los Angeles 加州大学洛杉矶分校 University of Michigan Ann Arbor 密西根 大学-安娜堡分校 University of Southern California 南加州大学 Tufts University 塔夫斯 大学 Wake Forest University 维克森林大学 The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill北卡罗来纳大学教堂山 分校 Brandeis University 布兰迪斯大学 College of William and Mary 威廉玛丽学院 New York University 纽约大学 BOSTON College 波士顿学院 Georgia Institute of Technology 佐治亚理工学院 Lehigh University 利哈伊大学 University of California San Diego 加利福尼亚大学圣地亚哥分校University of Rochester 罗切斯特大学 University of Wisconsin Madison 威斯康星大学麦迪逊分校 University of Illinois Urbana Champaign 伊利诺伊大学厄本那—香槟分校Case Western Reserve University 华盛顿天主教大学 Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute 伦斯 勒理工学院 University of Washington 华盛顿大学 University of California Davis 加州 大学戴维斯分校 University of California Irvine 加州大学欧文分校 University of California Santa Barbara 加州大学圣塔芭芭拉分校 Penn State University Park 宾州州 立大学-University Park Campus The University of Texas at Austin 德克萨斯大学奥斯
  3. 3. 汀分校 University of Florida 佛罗里达大学 Yeshiva University 叶史瓦大学 Tulane University 杜兰大学 University of Miami 迈阿密大学 The George Washington University 乔治华盛顿大学 Syracuse University 雪城大学 University of Maryland College Park 马里兰大学帕克分校 The Ohio State University,Columbus 俄亥俄州立大 学哥伦布分校 Pepperdine University 佩珀代因大学 The University of Georgia 乔治亚大学 University of Pittsburgh 匹兹堡大学 BOSTON University 波士顿大学 Clemson University 克莱姆 森大学 Fordham University 福特汉姆大学 University of Minnesota Twin Cities 明尼苏 达大学 Twin Cities 分校 Rutgers UniversitQ/微信 551190476 办理南加州大学 USC，普 渡大学等美国大学毕业证,成绩单,使馆认证教育部认证 代办美国大学毕业证文凭，加拿大毕业证文凭，澳洲毕业证，英国硕士毕业证，国外 大学毕业证书

×