90309 endversion heft1

GS BERGEDORF / SCHULE 75 Schülerinnen und Schüler setzen sich mit dem Thema „Inklusion“ auseinander; am Beispiel der Schul...
GS BERGEDORF / SCHULE 75 Schülerinnen und Schüler beschäftigen sich zukunftsweisend mit Inklusion Initiiert von Helena Tee...
GS BERGEDORF / SCHULE 75 Ankommen in Hamburg und der GSB Erstes Zusammentreffen der beiden Gruppen aus der Schule Nr. 75 u...
GS BERGEDORF / SCHULE 75 Was ist Integration? Gedanken einer Schülergruppe Erika/GSB, Nikita/75, John/GSB Im Rahmen des in...
GS BERGEDORF / SCHULE 75 рассказал нам , что интеграционные классы были созданы в 1988 в Гамбурге,и что до того инвалиды н...
GS BERGEDORF / SCHULE 75 blauen Haus einen Fahrstuhl für behinderte Leute mit Rollstuhl gesehen. – Integration bezieht sic...
GS BERGEDORF / SCHULE 75 Text 4 Inklusion bedeutet für mich, dass Menschen mit Behinderungen sich genauso wohl an einem Or...
GS BERGEDORF / SCHULE 75 Zusammenhang die nebenstehende Grafik, die deutlich macht wie Inklusion aussehen sollte. Manchmal...
GS BERGEDORF / SCHULE 75 mit ihnen spazieren, und helfen ihnen allgemein im Leben. Es ist auch sehr interessant zu sehen, ...
GS BERGEDORF / SCHULE 75 John und Nikita in der 7. Klasse Ich habe heute Leon kennengelernt. Er hat eine Lernbehinderung u...
GS BERGEDORF / SCHULE 75 besonderen Klasse. Um diesen Kindern das Lernen so leicht wie möglich zu gestalten, überlegen sie...
GS BERGEDORF / SCHULE 75 besonderen Formen beim Unterrichten. Es gibt spezielle didaktische Spiele für diese Kinder, aber ...
GS BERGEDORF / SCHULE 75 Дети эмоционально спонтанны и ему это нравится. Детям тяжело говорить о своих проблемах. Все-таки...
GS BERGEDORF / SCHULE 75 Einige wenige machen sogar ihr Abitur, was für diese Schüler natürlich ein enormer Erfolg ist. We...
GS BERGEDORF / SCHULE 75 инвалидном кресле,такие у которых синдром дауна и дети с трудностями в обучении.Это дети,которым ...
GS BERGEDORF / SCHULE 75 John/GSB und Gleb/75 Ein Tag in der Malteser Zentrale
GS BERGEDORF / SCHULE 75 Als wir dort ankamen, wurden wir herzlich in Empfang genommen. Wir wurden nach oben in einen Raum...
GS BERGEDORF / SCHULE 75 Verhältnissen leben. Der Malteser Bund hat in Hamburg ein Dutzend Krankenwagen, arbeitet sieben T...
GS BERGEDORF / SCHULE 75 Renten in Deutschland Alle Deutschen müssen eine Rentenversicherung haben. Es wird monatlich ein ...
GS BERGEDORF / SCHULE 75 Dieser Eintrag stammt von Zoja/75 und Anastasia/GSL Inklusion in Deutschland– Chancen und Schwier...
GS BERGEDORF / SCHULE 75 mussten ja fliehen und sind nicht zum Spaß hier. Ich musste auf mich und mein Kind aufpassen. Zud...
GS BERGEDORF / SCHULE 75 bis zu unserem Wiedersehen in St. Petersburg!
  1. 1. GS BERGEDORF / SCHULE 75 Schülerinnen und Schüler setzen sich mit dem Thema „Inklusion“ auseinander; am Beispiel der Schule 75 aus St. Petersburg und der GSB in Hamburg Unterstützt und gefördert durch Die Stiftung deutsch russischer Jugendaustausch und
  2. 2. GS BERGEDORF / SCHULE 75 Schülerinnen und Schüler beschäftigen sich zukunftsweisend mit Inklusion Initiiert von Helena Teerling und Patricia Reimers Nie zuvor war das Thema Inklusion so aktuell in der pädagogischen Landschaft vertreten wie jetzt. So ist das Ziel dieses Schülerprojektes das Thema „Inklusion“ für alle erfahrbar zu machen: Während die Schülerinnen und Schüler an der GSB irgendwie schon „immer“ mit Integration, nun Inklusion, konfrontiert waren, ist es für die russischen Schülerinnen und Schüler der Schule 75 ein neues Thema. Die Inklusionspädagogik formuliert die gesellschaftliche Zielperspektive der gleichberechtigten gesellschaftlichen Teilhabe aller Menschen, ungeachtet ihres Geschlechts, ihrer sozialen und kulturellen Herkunft, ihrer sexuellen Präferenzen, ihrer Begabungen, oder ihrer Behinderung. Es wird im deutsch – russischen Vergleich gezeigt, dass das bundesdeutsche Bildungssystem auf dem Weg hin zu einer inklusiven Schule ist, während das russische Bildungssystem die Dialektik von Gleichheit und Differenz im Hinblick auf behinderte und benachteiligte Schülerinnen und Schüler im Wesentlichen durch Selektion bearbeitet. Durch Projekteeinheiten, wie Interviews mit Mitarbeitern der Malteserküchen in St. Petersburg und Hamburg, werden Ziele und Unterschiede greifbar gemacht. Durch gemeinnützige Arbeit lernen die Schülerinnen und Schüler, was es bedeutet in Malteserküchen den Alltag benachteiligter Menschen mitzuerleben. Durch Hospitationen in Inklusions- und Integrationsklassen, sowie durch Interviews mit InklusionsschülerInnen lernen die Austauschschülerinnen den Alltag behinderter Menschen kennen. Auch durch Gespräche mit Lehrern, Eltern und Sozialpädagogen aus Inklusionsklassen wird das Bild einer inklusiven Schule erweitert. So erhalten die Schülerinnen und Schüler im besten Fall die Möglichkeit, beide Systeme miteinander zu erfahren, Erfahrungen auszutauschen, diese anderen Schülerinnen und Schüler deutlich zu machen und ihren Erfahrungshorizont zu erweitern. Durch Präsentationen und diese Zeitschrift können andere SchülerInnen und Eltern an der Arbeit der Jugendlichen partizipieren und miteinander diskutieren. Diese Zeitschrift erhebt nicht den Anspruch ein differenziertes Bild pädagogischer Arbeit auf dem Feld „Inklusion“ darzustellen, sondern bildet lediglich die Arbeit der SchülerInnen während dieser Austauchwoche ab. Patricia Reimers
  3. 3. GS BERGEDORF / SCHULE 75 Ankommen in Hamburg und der GSB Erstes Zusammentreffen der beiden Gruppen aus der Schule Nr. 75 und der GSB. Die Begrüßung der Gruppen erfolgt durch Herwig Sünnemann, den didaktischen Leiter der Gesamtschule Bergedorf und Swetlana Gorbunowa, stellvertretende Schulleiterin.
  4. 4. GS BERGEDORF / SCHULE 75 Was ist Integration? Gedanken einer Schülergruppe Erika/GSB, Nikita/75, John/GSB Im Rahmen des internationalen Austausches der Schulen 75 aus Sankt Petersburg und der Schule Gesamtschule Bergedorf/ StS Hamburg, unterhielten wir uns mit vielen Fachkräften bezüglich der Probleme, die sich beim Unterrichten in Inklusionsklassen ergeben. Schwierig ist schon der Begriff „Inklusion“, die russischen Schüler sagen einfach „eine Schule für alle“. Gemeint ist, dass behinderte, benachteiligte, aber auch Kinder mit Migrationshintergrund „zusammen“ lernen, was manchmal schwierig ist. Heute unterhielten wir uns mit Herrn Hannemann. Wir stellten ihm Fragen in Bezug auf die Kinder, die begrenzte Möglichkeiten haben. Er hat uns erzählt, dass die Integrationsklassen 1988 in Hamburg geschaffen worden waren, und dass vorher die Behinderten nicht die Möglichkeit hatten, mit „ normalen“ Kindern zusammen zu lernen, wie zum Beispiel in der Integrationsklasse von Herrn Hannemann (Foto), welche wir einen Tag begleiteten. Zurzeit existieren Schulen, wo alle zusammen lernen können und gleiche Rechte haben unabhängig von physischen und geistigen Einschränkungen und Möglichkeiten. So konnte sich vor einigen Jahren niemand vorstellen, dass die behinderten Kinder zusammen mit gesunden Kindern in der Schule lernen können. Aber in Hamburg existiert schon seit 5 Jahren das Gesetz, dass ein beliebiges Kind eine öffentliche Schule besuchen kann. Das bedeutet, dass alle Kinder unabhängig von der Religion, Herkunft, Sprache usw. auf eine „Normale“ Schule gehen dürfen. В рамках международного обмена школ номер 75 города СП-б и школ Gesamtschule Bergedorf ,мы беседовали со многими специалистами относительно проблем ,которые мы поднимаем в своих рефератах . Сегодня мы общались с господином Ханеманом . Мы задавали ему вопросы ,касательно детей с ограниченными возможностями . Он
  5. 5. GS BERGEDORF / SCHULE 75 рассказал нам , что интеграционные классы были созданы в 1988 в Гамбурге,и что до того инвалиды не имели возможности учиться с нормальными детьми . В настоящее время существуют школы ,где все могут учиться вместе и на равных правах не зависимо от своих физических и умственных данных. Там для детей с ограниченными возможностям предоставлены все удобства. Несколько лет назад никто и представить себе не мог ,что инвалиды смогут учиться вместе с нормальными детьми в школе . Но в Гамбурге уже существовал закон о том ,что любой ребенок может посещать учебное учреждение, около 5 лет назад.И не имело значение то,какие внешние данные ученика ,какие у него религиозные взгляды. Integration/Inklusion – was ist das eigentlich? 1. Brainstorming Schulische Inklusion Text 1 Wir verstehen es so: Integriert sind behinderte Kinder, dann, wenn sie zusammen in einer Klasse mit gesunden Kindern lernen. Es ist wichtig, dass sich die behinderten Kinder genauso fühlen wie ihre normalen Mitschüler. An einer Schule, an der Inklusion gefördert wird, haben alle das gemeinsame Ziel sich wohl zu fühlen. Die behinderten Kinder bekommen einen Ausgleich zu ihren Nachteilen, indem sie zum Beispiel verlängerte Bearbeitungszeiten bei den Prüfungen bekommen. Seit 2009 haben Eltern behinderter Kinder in Deutschland das Recht und nach Ansicht vieler Interpreten auch die Aufgabe, im Namen ihrer Kinder eine Beschulung an einer öffentlichen Schule durchzusetzen. Für uns ist dieses Thema sehr wichtig, da alle Länder danach streben Schulen mit Inklusion einzuführen. In Sankt Petersburg ist dieses Problem sehr aktuell. Die behinderten Kinder dürfen nicht in dieselben Schulen wie die gesunden Kinder gehen. (Daria/75 und Alina/GSL) Text 2 Wir sind mit einem Auftrag nach Deutschland gekommen, zu untersuchen, wie Integration an deutschen Schulen funktioniert: An der GSB habe ich am ersten Schultag viele ausländische Schüler gesehen und einen behinderten Jungen im Rollstuhl bemerkt. Danach habe ich noch im
  6. 6. GS BERGEDORF / SCHULE 75 blauen Haus einen Fahrstuhl für behinderte Leute mit Rollstuhl gesehen. – Integration bezieht sich also nicht nur auf behinderte Menschen, sondern auch auf Menschen mit Migrationshintergrund. In Sankt Petersburg gibt es auch so viele Ausländer wie in Hamburg. Ich habe bemerkt, dass es in Hamburg viel mehr Spezialtreppen für Behinderte gibt als in Sankt Petersburg. In der Schule hat mir das Schulgelände gefallen und die Schulstunden. (Gleb/75 und Robert/GSB) Text 3 Inklusion ist für uns, wenn Menschen mit Behinderungen sich genauso wohl in der Gesellschaft fühlen wie wir. Mir ist aufgefallen, dass an der Gesamtschule Bergedorf die Schüler, die im Rollstuhl sitzen, neben sich eine Art „Begleiter“ haben, der ihnen in jeder Situation hilft. Zum Beispiel, wenn der Unterricht in dem ersten Stock stattfindet, gibt es einen Fahrstuhl, der an Wand befestigt ist und sie nach oben bringt. Das ermöglicht den Schülern mit den verschiedensten Behinderungen sich auch in den Schule wohl zu fühlen, genauso geht es den ausländischen Schülern. Auch die Menschen, die für eine kurze Zeit in Deutschland sind, fühlen sich eingeladen. Auch auf den Straßen fällt uns auf, dass die Menschen mit einem freundlichen Ausdruck einen angucken. Uns ist am ersten Tag auch auf dem Hinweg zur Schule aufgefallen, dass die Menschen sich gegenseitig im öffentlichen Verkehr helfen, z.B. über die Straße zu gelangen.- Am ersten Tag standen wir an einer Ampel und sie hatte gepiept. Da fragt mich Nastya, wo das Piepen herkam. Und ich meinte, dass das Piepen von der Ampel kommt, damit die Blinden auch wissen, wann sie über die Straße gehen können. (Nastya/75 und Erika/GSB) 2 Fünftklässler auf dem Weg zum Sport – man hilft sich!
  7. 7. GS BERGEDORF / SCHULE 75 Text 4 Inklusion bedeutet für mich, dass Menschen mit Behinderungen sich genauso wohl an einem Ort, wie z.B. Schule, fühlen wie normale Menschen. An der Gesamtschule Bergedorf gibt es für Behinderte an Treppen kleine Fahrstühle mit denen, die, die nicht selber laufen können, auch ins erste Stockwerk kommen können. In Inklusionsklassen gibt es immer mehr Lehrer als in normalen Klassen, damit die Lehrer sich mehr mit den Schülern beschäftigen können. Einige behinderte Schüler haben auch Begleiter in den Pausen. Das sind meistens die, die im Rollstuhl sitzen. Meiner Meinung nach ist die Inklusion von behinderten Leuten sehr gut, weil behinderte Leute, genauso Menschen sind, wie wir auch und sie sich nicht ausgegrenzt fühlen sollen. In Sankt Petersburg an der Schule 75 lernen keine behinderten Schüler, aber die Menschen, die zum Schuljahreseröffnungsfest am ersten Schultag kommen würden, könnten an der Feier und am Unterricht teilnehmen. Das ist möglich, da behinderte Menschen in Erdgeschoss unterrichtet werden könnten, in den Obergeschossen geht es nicht, weil wir an der Schule 75 keine Fahrstühle haben, so wie in der GSB in einem Klassenhaus und in dem Fachhaus mit Kunst. (Nastya/75 und Vika/GSB) Text 5 Integration oder jetzt Inklusion verbindet die Exklusion und die Separation. Integration beschreibt einen aktiven, andauernden und sehr unterschiedlichem Prozess, des Zusammenfügens und Zusammenwachsens1 in einer Gemeinschaft, wie der Ort Schule. Im Fall einer gelungenen Integration erhalten Menschen mit einer Behinderung einen Nachteilausgleich (z. B. in Form verlängerter Bearbeitungszeiten bei Prüfungen, Klausuren oder Projektarbeiten wie bei uns schon in den unteren Klassen), damit sie das gemeinsame Ziel erfolgreich erreichen können. Im Fall eines gemeinsamen Zieles, sind die Grenzen einer Förderung erweitert, und verfließt zu einer Inklusion. Gefallen hat uns in diesem 1 http://de.wikipedia.org/wiki/Inklusion_%28P%C3%A4dagogik%29
  8. 8. GS BERGEDORF / SCHULE 75 Zusammenhang die nebenstehende Grafik, die deutlich macht wie Inklusion aussehen sollte. Manchmal denke ich, Paulina, dass wir an der GSB das schon ganz gut hinbekommen. Integriert sind Menschen mit Behinderung dann, wenn sie in Kommunikations- und Arbeitsgemeinschaften einbezogen sind und behandelt werden, wie normale SchülerInnen. In meiner, Marias, Schule in St. Petersburg gibt es keine behinderten Kindern, da noch keine Integration vorgesehen ist. Aber in St. Petersburg existieren spezielle Schulen für solche Kinder. Alle Länder sollten nach der Inklusion streben, da mir der Gedanke gut gefällt und auch realisierbar scheint. (Maria/75 und Paulina/GSB) Text 6 Am Samstag, 20.10 bin ich, Nikita, in Hamburg angekommen und konnte mich ein wenig einleben. Heute sollte ich dann die deutsche Schule GSB mit dem Auftrag besichtigen, wie Integration/ Inklusion an dieser Schule funktioniert. Ich war verblüfft über die Struktur dieser Schule: Sie ist um einiges größer als die Schule bei uns in Sankt Peterburg. Bei der GSB dauern die Unterrichtsstunden eineinhalb Stunden und man wird schnell müde, wenn man das nicht gewöhnt ist. Die Pausen dauern sehr lange, man weiß nicht, was man in den Pausen machen soll. … Besondere Integrationsmomente habe ich noch nicht erlebt. Für morgen stelle ich mir vor, dass ich herausfinde, wie die Behinderten hier leben, welche großen Probleme sie haben und wie es ihnen in der Schule geht. (Nikita/75 und John/GSB) Text 7 Erster Schultag: Vor drei Tagen bin ich nach Hamburg gekommen und soll beschreiben, was Integration ist. Eigentlich fühle ich mich an jedem Ort integriert, weil ich ein sehr toleranter Mensch bin und keine Unterschiede zwischen Menschen mit Migrationshintergrund, Fremden und Behinderten mache, alle sollen miteinander leben. Schon am ersten Schultag konnte man bemerken, dass es viele behinderte Schüler sowie Ausländer an der GSB gibt, die miteinander lernen. Ich habe außerdem gemerkt, dass europäische Menschen sehr tolerant sind. Hier werden schwarzheutige Menschen und Menschen mit Behinderungen nicht diskriminiert. Dies ist ein Russland öfters nicht der Fall, da kann es auch sein, dass man nicht besonders tolerant ist. Ich habe ein Haus in St. Petersburg besucht, in welchem schwer behinderten Menschen von „normalen Menschen“ geholfen wird. Sie gehen
  9. 9. GS BERGEDORF / SCHULE 75 mit ihnen spazieren, und helfen ihnen allgemein im Leben. Es ist auch sehr interessant zu sehen, dass Kinder und Jugendliche mit Behinderungen in normalen Schulen lernen dürfen. In Russland gibt es für behinderte Kinder/Jugendliche eine eigene Sonderschulform. (Santa/75 und Alexander/GSB) Text 8 Was ist Inklusion? Eigentlich weiß ich das nicht genau, Integration verstehe ich … im Netz finde ich: Inklusion ist, wenn behinderte Kinder in der Gesellschaft mitmischen und nicht ausgegrenzt werden.2 Hinzu kommt auch, dass von Integration gesprochen werden kann, wenn Behinderte im Kreis der nichtbehinderten Menschen akzeptiert und wie „normale Menschen“ behandelt werden. Diese beiden Definitionen gelten für behinderte Kinder zum Beispiel in unserer, Anastasias, Schule. (Zoya/75 und Anastasia/GSL)´ Hospitationen in Inklusions- und Integrationsklassen 23.10.2012 Vorbereitung zum Interview AB 1: Integration/Inklusion von behinderten Schülern und Schülern mit Förderbedarf Fragen an die Schüler: 1.___________________________________________________________________________________________________ 2.___________________________________________________________________________________________________ Fragen an die Lehrer: 1.___________________________________________________________________________________________________ 2.___________________________________________________________________________________________________ Fragen an den Sozialpädagogen: 1.___________________________________________________________________________________________________ 2.___________________________________________________________________________________________________ Name:_____________ Datum:________________ 2 http://www.lehrer-online.de/inklusion.php
  10. 10. GS BERGEDORF / SCHULE 75 John und Nikita in der 7. Klasse Ich habe heute Leon kennengelernt. Er hat eine Lernbehinderung und eine Gehbehinderung von Geburt aus. In der Grundschule fiel es ihm nicht schwer, weil ihn alle akzeptiert haben. Er hat sich mittlerweile an seine Behinderung gewöhnt, doch er stellt sich noch die Frage warum es ihn getroffen hat. Der Pädagoge helft den Kindern in dem er mit ihnen über ihre Probleme redet und versucht ihnen dabei zu helfen. Er macht mit ihnen andere Aufgaben, da sie mit den Normalen Aufgaben nicht klar kommen. Er betreut 8 Kinder aus 2 Klassen. 2 von denen haben eine starke Lernbehinderung. Er geht 6-mal in der Woche zu den behinderten Kindern. Er hat früher auf einer Schule für behinderte gearbeitet, doch ihm hat es dort nichts gefallen, weil die Kinder dort keinen Kontakt mit normalen Kindern aufnehmen konnten. Deswegen hat er auf diese Schule gewechselt. Я сегодня познакомился с Леоном . Он не может нормально учиться и не может ходить. Ему было не тяжело в начальной школе ,потому что на него акцентировали внимание . Между тем он привык ,иногда он задет вопрос себе "Почему со мной это случилось ?" Педагог помогает детям ,он говорит с ним о проблемах и пробудет им помочь . Он делает с ними с ними разные задания ,так как они не могут делать нормальные задания . Он заботиться о детях из двух классов . Двое из них имеют большую степень инвалидности. Он ходит 6 раз на недели к детям инвалидам. Он раньше работал в школе с инвалидами ,но ему это не нравиться ,так как дети не контактируют с нормальными детьми . Поэтому он ушел из данной школы . Erika und Anastasia in Klasse 6 Heute waren wir in einer 6. Inklusionsklasse. Leider waren wir zu einem schlechten Zeitpunkt dort, da die Inklusionsklasse eine Arbeit geschrieben hat. Einige Kinder waren früher fertig und wir haben die Gelegenheit genutzt, um einen Mitschüler zu befragen. In der Klasse befinden sich ca. 3-4 Schüler mit einem Aufmerksamkeitsdefizit – Syndrom (ADS). Ein Mitschüler teilt uns mit, dass die Kinder mit Förderbedarf meistens mit einem zweiten Lehrer in einem anderen Raum arbeiten. Das liegt daran, dass die Kinder mit Förderbedarf oft in einem anderen Buch mitarbeiten. Nach dem Unterricht beantwortete uns der Lehrer einige Fragen: Er hat gesagt, dass das Unterrichten zu zweit einem leichter fällt in so einer
  11. 11. GS BERGEDORF / SCHULE 75 besonderen Klasse. Um diesen Kindern das Lernen so leicht wie möglich zu gestalten, überlegen sie sich verschiedene Lernmethoden. Zum Bespiel bei dem Thema „Mittelalter“ gestalten die Lehrer es öfters so, dass die Kinder eine Ritterburg bauen, um die Geschichte des Mittelalters besser verstehen zu können oder sie kochen etwas gemeinsam. Es kommt auch vor, dass im Unterricht Störungen auftreten. In den meisten Fällen kommt es dann, wenn die Kinder das aktuelle Thema nicht verstehen, sie deshalb laut und unaufmerksam sind und dadurch den Unterricht stören. Genauso führten wir ein Gespräch mit dem Sozialpädagogen: Er teilt uns mit, dass die Kinder schon oft zu ihm kommen, gerade dann, wenn sie in der Klasse verspottet werden. Außerdem findet der Sozialpädagoge es sehr spannend mit solchen Kindern zu arbeiten, dort kann er beobachten, wie Kinder mit Förderbedarf zu Recht kommen. Den Kindern fällt es sehr schwer über ihre Behinderungen zu reden, weil sie gerne so sein wollen wie wir anderen Kinder. Wir finden es bewundernswert, dass auch solche Kinder gefördert werden können. Vika und Polina in der 6. Klasse Sie hatten Arbeitslehre, als wir in die Klasse kamen und um die Hospitationsmöglichkeit baten. Die Schüler arbeiteten mit der Bohrmaschine. Zuerst, erzählten sie die Sicherheitsregeln beim Benutzen der Bohrmaschine. Dann haben sie mit der Bohrmaschine gearbeitet, um zu zeigen, dass sie die Sicherheitsregeln kennen. Die Schüler haben es teilweise gut gemacht. Eine Schülerin hat sich geweigert die Regeln einzuhalten und hat einen wichtigen Punkt beim Vorgang des Bohrens vergessen. Wir konnten nicht wirklich erkennen, wer hier eine Behinderung hatte Nachdem Unterricht sind wir zur Lehrerin gegangen und haben Ihr unsere Fragen gestellt. Unsere Fragen: 1. Ist es sehr schwer mit behinderten Schülern zu arbeiten? 2. Welche besonderen Formen dabei benutzt? 3. Gibt es spezielle didaktische Spiele für diese Kinder? In dieser Klasse gibt es einen Sonderpädagogen. Es lernen vier behinderte Jungs in der Klasse, jedoch war es in diesem Fach nicht zu erkennen. Grundsätzlich ist es für diese Lehrerin nicht schwer mit einer Inklusionsklasse zu arbeiten. In dem Fach Arbeitslehre benutzt man keine
  12. 12. GS BERGEDORF / SCHULE 75 besonderen Formen beim Unterrichten. Es gibt spezielle didaktische Spiele für diese Kinder, aber nicht für Arbeitslehre. Nachdem Unterricht haben wir uns alle mit dem Sozialpädagogen gesprochen. Für ihn ist es etwas Besonderes mit behinderten Kindern zu arbeiten. Er erzählte, dass es ganz viele spezielle didaktische Spiele für behinderte Kinder gibt und diese auch im Unterricht angewendet werden. Die Kinder sind emotional spontan und das gefällt ihm. Den Kindern fällt es schwer über ihre Probleme zu sprechen. Jedoch gehen sie oft zu den Sozialpädagogen. Oft sprechen sie auch darüber, dass sie gerne normal sein wollen, so wie die anderen Kinder. Я и Виктория были в интеграционном классе. Это был шестой класс. У них был урок труда. Ученики работали с дрелью. Сначала , они рассказали правила безопасности по использованию дрели. Потом они работали с дрелью, чтобы показать, что они правила знают. Ученики сделали это частично хорошо. Одна ученица не хотела соблюдать правила и забыла важный пункт при процессе сверления. После урока мы подошли к учительнице и задали ей вопросы. Наши вопросы: 1. Это очень сложно работать с детьми с ограниченными возможностями? 2. Какие особенные формы при этом используют? 3.Есть ли специальные дидактические игры для этих детей? В этом классе есть особенные педагогию Там учится четыре мальчика с ограниченными возможностями, но мы на этом предмете не узнали их. Принципиально для этой учительницы не сложно с интеграционным классом работать. На труде не используют особые формы для урока. Существуют специальные дидактические игры для этих детей, но не для урока труда. После урока все разговаривали с социальным педагогом. Для него что- то особенное работать с детьми с ограниченными возможностями. Он рассказывал, что существует много специальных дидактических игр.
  13. 13. GS BERGEDORF / SCHULE 75 Дети эмоционально спонтанны и ему это нравится. Детям тяжело говорить о своих проблемах. Все-таки они часто ходят к социальному педагогу. Они часто об этом, что они хотят быть такими же нормальными, как и другие дети. Dieser Eintrag stammt von John/GSB und Nikita/75 Inklusion an der GSB – Chancen und Schwierigkeiten Im Gespräch mit Michael Hannemann – Inklusionsbeauftragter an der GSB Herr Hannemann, fällt es Ihnen leicht mit behinderten Kindern zu arbeiten? Es fällt mir sogar leicht mit ihnen zu arbeiten, es ist spannend, da diese Schüler emotional sehr spontan reagieren. Ebenso interessant ist es zu sehen, wie sie versuchen mit ihrem Leben in der Schule klar zu kommen. Gibt es spezielle pädagogisch-didaktische Spiele für die Kinder? Wir haben an unserer Schule viele verschiedene Spiele und Aufgaben für die Schüler, damit jedes Kind individuell spielerisch gefördert werden kann. Wenden sich die Kinder an Sie, wenn sie Probleme haben? Sie kommen zu mir genauso wie jeder andere Schüler auch, wenn sie Probleme in der Schule haben, zum Beispiel, wenn es Schwierigkeiten in der zwischenmenschlichen Kommunikation unter den Schülern gibt, klären wir es mit den Kindern im Gespräch. Fällt es den Kindern schwer über ihre Behinderung zu reden? Es fällt ihnen natürlich schwer darüber zu reden, da sie so sein wollen, wie alle anderen Kinder. Sie wollen nichts Besonderes sein. Wie viele Kinder mit Behinderung gibt es an der Schule? In Jahrgang 5 sind es 18, in Jahrgang 6 und 7 jeweils 12, in Jahrgang 7 sind es 8 und in Jahrgang 9 und 10 7 Schülerinnen. Welche Abschlüsse machen die Kinder an der Schule und gehen sie auch in die Oberstufe? Viele machen im Laufe ihrer Schullaufbahn einen Schulabschluss und gehen nach der GSB in berufsvorbereitende Maßnahmen oder eine Lehre.
  14. 14. GS BERGEDORF / SCHULE 75 Einige wenige machen sogar ihr Abitur, was für diese Schüler natürlich ein enormer Erfolg ist. Welchen Formen von Behinderung gibt es? Wir haben an der Schule körperlich behinderte Kinder, die zum Beispiel im Rollstuhl sitzen, geistig behinderte Kinder, wie die mit Down-Syndrom und Kinder mit Lernschwierigkeiten. Das sind Kinder, die schon in der Grundschule Schwierigkeiten beim Lesen, Schreiben und Rechnen entwickeln. Manche können diese Schwäche bis zum Ende der Schullaufbahn aufholen, andere nicht. Worin die Ursachen für diese Lernbehinderungen bei Kindern liegen, lässt sich nur vermuten: Frühgeburten könnten dazu führen oder negativ verlaufende Schwangerschaften, vielleicht auch soziale Probleme in der Familie. Vielen Dank für dieses Gespräch! Г-н Ханненман,легко ли вам работать с детьми-инвалидами? Мне очень легко с ними работать,это увлекательно,потому что эти ученики очень эмоционально реагируют.И также интересно видеть,как они справляются со школьной жизнью Существуют специальные педагогические и дидактические игры для детей? В нашей школе много различных игр и заданий для учащихся,чтобы каждый ребенок мог поучить игры индивидуально. Обращаются ли дети к вам,когда у них появляются проблемы? Они подходят ко мне за помощью так же,как и любые другие студенты,даже когда у них проблемы в школе,например,когда у них появляются трудности в межличностном отношении между студентами.Мы с ведем с детьми переговоры. Трудно ли детям говорить о своей индивидуальности? Им ,конечно,трудно говорить об этом потому,что они хотят быть как все другие дети,не хотят иметь ничего особенного Ск-ко всего детей с ограниченными возможностями в школе? В 5м классе 18,в 6м и 7м 12,в 8 и 9 классе 10-7 студентов. Какая квалификация у детей в школе и как они повышают свой уровень? Многие дети получают диплом родней школы ,когда заканчивают ее.Некоторые даже сдают экзамены успешно,что для них большой успех. Какие формы инвалидности существуют? У нас в школе есть дети физически недоразвиты,которые сидят в
  15. 15. GS BERGEDORF / SCHULE 75 инвалидном кресле,такие у которых синдром дауна и дети с трудностями в обучении.Это дети,которым уже в начальной школе было трудно читать,писать,решать.Некоторые из них могут поуправиться к концу школы,а другие нет.Каковы причины их слабостей,это может быть из-за того ,что во время их рождениях были негативные аспекты в беременности ,либо они раньше родились,также социальные проблемы в семье. Спасибо за интервью! (Nastya/75 und Vika/GSB) Fotos vom Tag Links: Vor den Hospitationen Unten: Schüler in der Pause beim Plausch – Inklusion pur
  16. 16. GS BERGEDORF / SCHULE 75 John/GSB und Gleb/75 Ein Tag in der Malteser Zentrale
  17. 17. GS BERGEDORF / SCHULE 75 Als wir dort ankamen, wurden wir herzlich in Empfang genommen. Wir wurden nach oben in einen Raum geführt. Dort erzählte der Herr, dass es drei Sorten der Malteser gibt: In dem ersten Stand sind diejenigen, die das eine Gelöbnis abgelegt haben und geschworen haben in Armut, Demut und keusch zu leben. In dem zweiten Stand sind die Ritter und Damen, die Lieben und heiraten dürfen und nicht keusch sind. In dem dritten Stand sind Menschen die zum Malteser und der Kirche angehören und adlig sind. Die Malteser helfen nicht nur armen und alten Menschen, sondern auch Kindern mit einer oder mehrfachen Behinderung. Sie helfen ihnen sich in eine Klasse zu integrieren. Dabei unterstützen sie die Kinder auch durch eine Betreuung. Arme Menschen die kein Obdach haben, bekommen die von den Maltesern einen Ort zum Schlafen, bzw. übernachten. Die alten Menschen werden rund um die Uhr durch ein Gerät betreut. Geht es den Menschen mal schlecht, oder sind sie gestürzt, drücken sie auf einem Knopf der sich an ihrem Körper befindet, welcher ein Signal an die Malteserzentrale sendet. Es wird ein Team an den Bedürftigen geschickt, welche dem Opfer helfen. Der „Malteser Orden“ hieß früher „Johanniter Orden“, doch weil der letzte Sitz in Malta war, wurde er danach umbenannt. In Russland und in Deutschland gibt es verschiede Wege arme Menschen zu unterstützen. In Deutschland z.B. in Hamburg bietet der Malteser Orden Unterstützung für ältere, behinderte und arme Menschen, die einfach keine Arbeit oder kein Zuhause haben oder in schlechten
  18. 18. GS BERGEDORF / SCHULE 75 Verhältnissen leben. Der Malteser Bund hat in Hamburg ein Dutzend Krankenwagen, arbeitet sieben Tage die Woche und so das ganze Jahr. - Die Malteser Küche in Sankt-Petersburg bietet allen armen Menschen die Möglichkeit ein Mal pro Tag warm zu essen. Die Malteser Küche liefert den Bedürftigen, Obdachlosen und anderen Menschen essen an. In St. Petersburg gibt es die Malteser Küche nur für die Armen. 400 Menschen aus der ganzen Stadt bekommen eine warme Speise, wenn sie ihre Sozialscheine vorweisen können. Viele von ihnen leben unter schrecklichen Bedingungen und bekommen im Monat 50-70 Euro. Hier in St. Petersburg kostet ein Mittagessen 27 Rubel oder 60 Cent. In St. Petersburg besuchte ich die Malteser Küche und dort interviewte ich die Geschäftsführerin und einen Besucher. Die Geschäftsführerin heißt Vera Viktorovna (43 Jahre alt). Sie hat mir von diesem Esszimmer und ihren Problemen erzählt: Dieser Essbereich wurde 1992 vom Kleriker, Hartmund Konia aus Deutschland aus Würzburg, gegründet. Er bot an den Malteser Hilfsdienst in St. Petersburg zu finanzieren. Vera Viktorovna hat gesagt, dass sich die Station seit 1993 nicht verändert hat. In der Mensa gibt es 6 Mitarbeiter: 2 Köche, 1 Direktor, 1 Kellner, 1 Putzfrau, 1 Lastträger. Die Stadt bietet kostenlosen Speicherplatz für das Esszimmer. Jeder Besucher muss eine Karte haben, um zu essen. Die Direktorin teilte mir mit, dass alle diese Menschen grundlegende Kommunikation brauchen. An den Feiertagen gibt es viele Veranstaltungen und Wettbewerbe. Zweimal pro Woche gucken sie einen Film. Früher gab es Freiwillige aus Deutschland und aus Afrika. Also ein Ort, der noch Unterstützung braucht. Gespräch im Rathaus mit Gerhard Lein (Vika/GSB und Polina/75) Integration in Deutschland Wir haben mit Gerhard Lein gesprochen. Wir haben unsere Fragen gestellt. Er hat uns erzählt, dass Integrations-Klassen im Jahre 1988 gegründet wurden und dass behinderte Kinder vor 150 Jahren nicht mit anderen Kindern gelernt haben. Man hat diese Kinder sogar versteckt. Behinderte Kinder durften nur in Sonderschulen lernen. Jetzt gibt es Schulen mit Integrations-Klassen, welche behinderten gerecht sind. Alle Schüler werden gerecht behandelt und es gilt gleiches Recht für jeden. Für diese Kinder gibt es spezielle Spiele z.B. Für Blinde gibt es tastbare Karten. 15.000 Euro werden für ein Behindertes Kind pro Schuljahr vom Staat gezahlt. Für einen normalen Schüler werden 6.300 Euro pro Schuljahr gezahlt.
  19. 19. GS BERGEDORF / SCHULE 75 Renten in Deutschland Alle Deutschen müssen eine Rentenversicherung haben. Es wird monatlich ein kleiner Beitrag an die Rentenversicherung gezahlt. Auch die Firma, an der man arbeitet zahlt einen Beitrag. Von der Arbeit hängt ab wie viel man, wenn man Rentner ist, monatlich Rente bekommt. Hat man z.B. wenig gearbeitet so bekommt man später auch weniger Rente. Beamte müssen keine Rente zahlen, dass übernimmt der Staat. Das Leben eines Rentners ist schön. Viele sind Reiselustig und machen oft Urlaub, wenn es der Rentengehalt erlaubt. Rentner leben wie sie wollen. Jedoch geht es den Rentner die wenig Berufstätig waren nicht so gut. Sie müssen mit einen geringem Beitrag auskommen. Dazu muss auch die Wohnung bezahlt werden. Da der Wohnungsbau in den letzten Jahren vernachlässigt wurde und es weniger Wohnungen gibt, sind die Wohnungen auch teurer. Es sollen 800-900 neue Wohnungen in Hamburg gebaut werden Armut in Deutschland In der EU ist Armut, wenn man weniger als die Hälfte der Hälfte verdient bzw. erhält. Afrika und Deutschland sind Gegensätze der Armut. In Deutschland wurde deshalb eine Regel eingeführt, welchen es der Schule nicht erlaubt nicht mehr als 3,50 für das komplette Mittagessen zu Bezahlen. Obdachlosigkeit in Deutschland Menschen in Deutschland sind in den meisten Fällen Obdachlos, weil Sie entweder Private Probleme hatten und sich geschieden haben, dadurch dann der Ehemalige Ehepartner dann das Haus/die Wohnung behalten hat. Oder man hat sich selbstverschuldet oder ist ganz einfach arbeitslos. Viele Zuwanderer nehmen die Plätze die den Obdachlosen zu stehen weg. Menschen die z.B. aus Bulgarien und Rumänien nach Deutschland gekommen sind um Geld zu verdienen schlafen an den Plätzen die den Obdachlosen zustehen und nehmen somit den Platz weg. Viele Obdachlose nutzen ihr Geld nicht und geben es für Alkohol, Zigaretten und/oder Drogen aus.
  20. 20. GS BERGEDORF / SCHULE 75 Dieser Eintrag stammt von Zoja/75 und Anastasia/GSL Inklusion in Deutschland– Chancen und Schwierigkeiten einer alleinerziehenden Mutter aus Afghanistan in Hamburg Im Gespräch mit Salma Jaffar Wie heißen Sie und woher kommen Sie? Mein Name ist Salma Jaffar und ich komme aus Kabul in Afghanistan. Wie sind Sie nach Deutschland gekommen? Wir sind vor ca. 10 Jahren nach Deutschland gekommen, weil in Afghanistan Krieg ist, seit 2008 bin ich alleinerziehend. Mit welchem Status leben Sie in Deutschland? In Deutschland habe ich seit der Einreise den Status „Duldung mit Aussetzung der Abschiebung“, was bedeutet jederzeit wieder abgeschoben werden zu können. Für Frauen ist das fast wie ein Todesurteil, weil wir dort nicht so leben können wie in Deutschland. Wie leben Sie jetzt in Deutschland? Seit 4 Jahren lebe ich mit meinem Sohn allein und ich habe alle Schwierigkeiten gemeistert. Als erstes hört man bei der Behörde „wer hat Euch eingeladen?“ – das ist natürlich hart zu hören, denn wir
  21. 21. GS BERGEDORF / SCHULE 75 mussten ja fliehen und sind nicht zum Spaß hier. Ich musste auf mich und mein Kind aufpassen. Zudem habe ich die ersten Jahre keinen Deutschkurs bekommen, so dass ich mir die Sprache selber beigebracht habe, erst als ich verstand, dass es auch caritative Vereine, wie „In Via“ in Bergedorf gibt, bekam ich auch Unterstützung. In Via hilft zum Beispiel allen jungen Frauen, die Probleme haben, egal, welcher Nationalität, Religion oder Kultur sie angehören. Das finde ich so gut, dass ich heute selber ehrenamtlich dort arbeite. Heute habe ich auch viele Menschen, die mir in meiner Situation helfen und zu Freunden geworden sind. Wie stellt sich die Situation für Ihren Sohn dar? Er fühlt sich integriert, denn er ist hier geboren und Deutsch ist seine Muttersprache. Natürlich spricht er auch Dari und Farsi sehr gut. Aber oft merkt er schon, dass ich alleinerziehend bin und nicht so viel Geld habe, um etwas zu kaufen. Deshalb lernt er jetzt auch auf etwas zu sparen, was er unbedingt haben möchte. Wie ist die Situation heute für alleinerziehende Mütter? Man muss immer für seine Rechte kämpfen und oft wollen einen die Arbeitgeber auch nicht verstehen, wenn man zum Beispiel nur in Spätschichten arbeiten soll, was natürlich nicht geht. Ich habe da bisher Glück und mein Sohn so auch! Überhaupt hat er auch Glück mit seinem Vater: Wir sind zwar getrennt, aber der Vater liebt seinen Sohn über alles und gibt ihm viel! Außerdem ist eine gute Ausbildung das wichtigste für eine gute Integration. Ich wünsche mir für meinen Sohn, dass er seine Kultur und sein Land für sich findet, denn „ohne Heimat bist du ein nackter Mensch“ sagt man in meinem Heimatland. …. und wir hatten auch Spaß!
  22. 22. GS BERGEDORF / SCHULE 75 bis zu unserem Wiedersehen in St. Petersburg!

