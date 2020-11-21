Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. Generally innovation means the action or process of innovating, creating something new or to bring new ideas. but to be specific innovation is, Challenging conventional notions of how things have been donebefore, and bringing ideas from one industry to another, or from one geographic region to another.
  2. 2. • Technological innovations play an increasingly prominent role in the growth of leading industrial economies. As a result, governments are shifting their attention from science and technology policy to a focus on research and innovation policy.
  3. 3. • Innovation is a socioeconomic process that leads to the observed exponential growth in value or performance of high priority capabilities.
  4. 4. • Apple products are innovative aesthetically in terms of design, material, and often color; They’re innovative in terms of product features such as voice recognition, tactile responsiveness, and synchronicity between devices.
  5. 5. • Bases for new products and services innovation can be ground-breaking and revolutionary, resulting from major new technologies such as 3D printing or nanotechnology, or small, simple, and seemingly obvious, like turning a ketchup bottle upside down, adding a 4th ball to a tennis ball can.
  6. 6. • Today, we’re on the brink of a new era of innovation. New technologies, such as revolutionary computing architectures, genomics and artificial intelligence are coming to the fore that aren’t nearly as well understood as digital technology. So we will have to spend years learning about them before we can develop applications safely and effectively.
  7. 7. • In recent years, agility and iteration has become the mantra. Due to pressures from the market and from shareholders, long- term planning is often eschewed for the needs of the moment. Yet today the digital era is ending and organizations will need to shift once again.We’re going to need to learn to combine long-range planning with empowered execution.
  8. 8. CONCLUSION: Innovation is one of the most important and most complex issues organizations faced with today. Innovation is the success key for organizations. Every company should has innovation process from creation to playing, when a product enters growth step, the company must play a change in product for supplying to market, because, another companies have reached the technology for producing.
  9. 9. THANK YOU!

