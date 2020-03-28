Philia.ppt

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Philiabeauty is based on a beauty product company that provides beauty cream such as Facial Kit, Beauty Cream, Body Spray

  1. 1. CONTENT • About Us • Products • Product’s Detail
  2. 2. ABOUT US Philia Beauty is based on a beauty product company that provides beauty cream such as Facial Kit, Beauty Cream, Body Spray. We provide beauty products at affordable prices all over India. URL : http://philiabeauty.com
  3. 3. PRODUCTS • Facial Kits • Face Brightening Cream • Body Spray
  4. 4. DIAMOND FACIAL KIT Precious stone Facial pack contains the most predominant dynamic fixings like Heera Bhasm, Jojoba Oil, Bearberry Extracts and Carrot Oil to give your skin the everlasting sparkle and brilliance. Price of diamond kit : Rs 2072
  5. 5. FRUIT FACIAL KIT Natural product Facial Kit for imperfection free more pleasant complexion. Fruit Facial Kit depends on age-old ayurvedic plans which have been created for explicit treatment by utilizing most recent logical creation methods Fruit Facial helps flaws. Price of fruit facial kit : Rs 1263
  6. 6. GOLD FACIAL KIT Gold facial kit has anti ageing properties that will help your skin glow and make it smooth and flawless. Price of gold facial kit : Rs 1920
  7. 7. MELUMA FACE BRIGHTENING CREAM During the day, your skin experiences a ton! Regardless of whether it is sweat, soil, residue, or contamination, these make the skin dull and tired. Face brightening cream use to lightening the skin. Price of meluma face brightening cream : Rs 237
  8. 8. …..THANK YOU…..

