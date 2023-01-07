Successfully reported this slideshow.
MG360 CATALOG

Jan. 07, 2023
卓盟 （上海） 汽⻋有限公司 ZHUOMENG(SHANGHAI)AUTOMOBILECO.,LTD TEL/WECHAT/WHATSAPP/SKYPE:+8615000373524 ADD:NO17CaolianRoad,JiadingDis...
卓盟 （上海） 汽⻋有限公司 ZHUOMENG(SHANGHAI)AUTOMOBILECO.,LTD TEL/WECHAT/WHATSAPP/SKYPE:+8615000373524 ADD:NO17CaolianRoad,JiadingDis...
卓盟 （上海） 汽⻋有限公司 ZHUOMENG(SHANGHAI)AUTOMOBILECO.,LTD TEL/WECHAT/WHATSAPP/SKYPE:+8615000373524 ADD:NO17CaolianRoad,JiadingDis...
MG360 CATALOG

Jan. 07, 2023
Automotive

MG 360/350/550/750/GS/GT/RX5 /ZS/MG6/MG5/HS CATALOG

MG 360/350/550/750/GS/GT/RX5 /ZS/MG6/MG5/HS CATALOG

Automotive
tutup bearing ATAS BAWAH.PDF
RedieDwi1
4 views
CamScanner 11-25-2022 08.59.pdf
Juan Carlos Coba Gavilanez
4 views
7.1.1 EP 4 FOTO PAPAN ALUR PASIEN.docx
IlhamWahyudi90
5 views
diagrama montacargas almacen.pdf
miguelgutierrez683698
11 views
New PDF.pdf
rooo4
5 views
Ôn tập xstk giữa kì.pdf
HoiThng995952
2 views
naiskladnishyi rik prez 2.0 .pptx
PRDepartment
842 views
2. PLOTING FINAL MAHASISWA_SEJARAH.pdf
ssuser6ae129
4 views
My car
YazminRamirez54
5 views
ALS Certification 2.pdf
MNHS2019
3 views
ACTIVIDAD 1.pptx
MartinAlejandroMarin
1 view
llogaritja e shpejtesise sipas copezave.pptx
visar6
4 views
CATALOGO DO MOTOROLLER 7.pptx.pdf
Hugo107196
2 views
2 MEDINA ORTIZ, WILMER.pdf
elvis821287
4 views
3239F600 DATA.pdf
OFFICEDANAC
4 views
Vios-Maxcheck.pdf
SKSungaiBeruaTerengg
1 view
NUEVO HORARIO.pdf
EMANUELSANTACRUZCASI
3 views
Osciloscopio.pdf
JuanSanchez561749
2 views
Deutz_1013_catalogue_pieces_detachees.pdf
PiesemasiniMasinieu
2 views
Template JKPO_Agensi.pptx
ssuserc7922e
4 views
tutup bearing ATAS BAWAH.PDF
RedieDwi1
4 views
1 slide
CamScanner 11-25-2022 08.59.pdf
Juan Carlos Coba Gavilanez
4 views
1 slide
7.1.1 EP 4 FOTO PAPAN ALUR PASIEN.docx
IlhamWahyudi90
5 views
1 slide
diagrama montacargas almacen.pdf
miguelgutierrez683698
11 views
8 slides
New PDF.pdf
rooo4
5 views
5 slides
Ôn tập xstk giữa kì.pdf
HoiThng995952
2 views
15 slides

MG360 CATALOG

  1. 1. 卓盟 （上海） 汽⻋有限公司 ZHUOMENG(SHANGHAI)AUTOMOBILECO.,LTD TEL/WECHAT/WHATSAPP/SKYPE:+8615000373524 ADD:NO17CaolianRoad,JiadingDistrict,Shanghai 适⽤于荣威360 ForMG360series —013— 荣威360后平灯 L/10121820R/10121821 TAILLAMP HEADLAMP 荣威360前⼤灯 L/10412829R/10121813 FRTBUMPERBRACKET 荣威360前杠⽀架 L/10126013R/10126014 荣威360后⻆灯 L/10121818R/10121819 TAILLAMP 荣威360⽇⾏灯 L/10212275R/10212276 DAYLIGHT MIRROR 荣威360倒⻋镜 L/C00093093R/C00093094 MIRRORLAMP 荣威360倒⻋镜转向灯 DCJZXD 荣威360前⾬刮电机 WIPERMOTOR 10345633/C00017987 HEADLAMPGLITTER 荣威360⼤灯亮条 L/10384309R/10384311 HEADLAMPCOVER 荣威360前雾灯框 L/10384305R/10384306 RRBUMPERBRACKET 荣威360后杠⽀架 L/10404038R/10404039 RRBARREFLECTOR 荣威360后杠反光板 L/10121802R/10121803 GRILLEBASE 荣威360中⽹底座 10154555 荣威360前⾬刮⽚ FRTWIPER 10141493 荣威360喷⽔电机 WATERMOTOR 10099428 荣威360字标-20T WORDMARK 10333694 ZM-360-001 ZM-360-002 ZM-360-003 ZM-360-004 ZM-360-005 ZM-360-006 ZM-360-007 ZM-360-008 ZM-360-009 ZM-360-010 ZM-360-011 ZM-360-012 ZM-360-014 ZM-360-015 ZM-360-016 ZM-360-013
  2. 2. 卓盟 （上海） 汽⻋有限公司 ZHUOMENG(SHANGHAI)AUTOMOBILECO.,LTD TEL/WECHAT/WHATSAPP/SKYPE:+8615000373524 ADD:NO17CaolianRoad,JiadingDistrict,Shanghai 适⽤于荣威360 ForMG360series —013— 荣威360后字标-PLUS RRWORDMARK 10097740 荣威360后阅读灯总成 RRREADLAMPASSEMBLY 10185119 荣威360副⽓囊 DEPUTYAIRBAG 10093792 荣威360仪表台上体 INSTRUMENTDESK 10126267 荣威360前杠⻣架 10186555 HOOD 荣威360机盖 C00082555 FRTBUMPERSUPPORT 荣威360机盖铰链 L/10185065R/10082472 HINGEDCOVER ROOF 荣威360顶⽪ 10274814 TRUNKCOVER FRTFENDER 荣威360⾏李箱盖 荣威360前叶⼦板 10269663 L/10269210R/10269210 荣威360⼤灯框架 L/10116180R/10116181 HEADLAMPFRAME 荣威360⽔箱框架 10080003 TANKFRAMEWORK RRFENDER 荣威360后叶⼦板 L/10275062R/10275060 BACKPANEL 荣威360后围板 10274796 FRTDOOR 荣威360前⻔ L/10269665R/10269666 RRDOOR 荣威360后⻔ L/10269667R/10269668 ZM-360-017 ZM-360-018 ZM-360-019 ZM-360-020 ZM-360-021 ZM-360-022 ZM-360-023 ZM-360-024 ZM-360-025 ZM-360-026 ZM-360-027 ZM-360-028 ZM-360-032 ZM-360-031 ZM-360-030 ZM-360-029
  3. 3. 卓盟 （上海） 汽⻋有限公司 ZHUOMENG(SHANGHAI)AUTOMOBILECO.,LTD TEL/WECHAT/WHATSAPP/SKYPE:+8615000373524 ADD:NO17CaolianRoad,JiadingDistrict,Shanghai 适⽤于荣威360 ForMG360series —013— 荣威360前⻔升降器总成 L/10164901R/10164902 FRTDOORLIFTER 荣威360前⻔升降器总成-低配 10164796 FRTDOORLIFTER 荣威360后⻔升降器总成 L/10083765R/10083766 RRDOORLIFTER 荣威360⾏李箱锁块 10247510 TRUNKLOCK 荣威360蜗⽜喇叭低⾳ SNAILHORNBASS 10212490 荣威360蜗⽜喇叭-⾼⾳ SNAILHORNTREBLE 10195321 荣威360热器⽓流侧导流板总成 HEATERAIRFLOWSIDEGUIDEPLATE 10250609 荣威360后⻔升降器开关 RRDOORLIFTER L/10193763R/10193764 荣威360⻋⻔贴纸-⻋套 DOORSTICKER-CARCOVER CMTZYCT-360 荣威360前⻔玻璃泥槽 FRTDOORLOTTEDGLASS L/10125099R/10125100 荣威360后⻔玻璃泥槽 RRDOORLOTTEDGLASS L/10125113R/10125114 荣威360前⻔框密封条 FRTDOORFRAMESEAL L/10125097R/10125098 荣威360前⻔密封条 FRTDOORSEALINGSTRIP L/10125095R/10125096 荣威360后⻔密封条 RRDOORSEALINGSTRIP L/10125107R/10125108 荣威360后⻔框密封条 FRTDOORFRAMESEAL L/10125109R/10125110 ZM-360-033 ZM-360-034 ZM-360-035 ZM-360-036 ZM-360-037 ZM-360-038 ZM-360-039 ZM-360-040 ZM-360-041 ZM-360-042 ZM-360-043 ZM-360-044 ZM-360-045 ZM-360-046 ZM-360-047 ZM-360-048 ZM-360-032
  4. 4. 卓盟 （上海） 汽⻋有限公司 ZHUOMENG(SHANGHAI)AUTOMOBILECO.,LTD TEL/WECHAT/WHATSAPP/SKYPE:+8615000373524 ADD:NO17CaolianRoad,JiadingDistrict,Shanghai 适⽤于荣威360 ForMG360series —013— 荣威360机盖拉线 COVERCABLE 10268503 荣威360倒⻋雷达模块 ASTERNRADARMODULE 10102647 荣威360保险丝盒总成 FUSEBOXASSEMBLY 10294440 荣威360空调箱线束总成 CONDITIONINGBOXWIRE 10079409 荣威360汽油泵 PETROLPUMP 10085764 荣威360电⼦⻛扇电阻 50016403 ELECTRONICFANRESISTOR 荣威360⽔箱脚垫-上下 10130250 TANKRUBBERPAD-DOWN 荣威360⽔箱胶垫-下 10141242 TANKRUBBERPAD-DOWN 荣威360暖⻛⽔管-1.5 荣威360机油泵套装四件套 10094102 5590148100 OILCOOLERTUBING TIMINGSET5PIECE 荣威360油冷器油管-新款 荣威360正时套装五件套-1.5 10182759 ZSTZWJT-360 AIRCONDITIONINGPIPE 荣威360空调管 30037480 荣威360空滤外壳出⽓管 荣威360机油泵涨紧器-1.5 10399628/10081793 10109241 AIRFIL TERHOUSINGOUTLETPIPE OILPUMPTENSIONER WARMWINDPIPE OILPUMPSET TIMINGSET6PIECE 荣威360正时套装六件套-1.5 5590169100 ZM-360-049 ZM-360-050 ZM-360-051 ZM-360-052 ZM-360-053 ZM-360-054 ZM-360-055 ZM-360-056 ZM-360-057 ZM-360-058 ZM-360-059 ZM-360-060 ZM-360-061 ZM-360-062 ZM-360-063 ZM-360-064
  5. 5. 卓盟 （上海） 汽⻋有限公司 ZHUOMENG(SHANGHAI)AUTOMOBILECO.,LTD TEL/WECHAT/WHATSAPP/SKYPE:+8615000373524 ADD:NO17CaolianRoad,JiadingDistrict,Shanghai 适⽤于荣威360 ForMG360series —013— WATERTANK 荣威360⽔箱-AT 10157979 荣威360喷⽔壶总成 10099425 WATERINGCAN 荣威360机油滤芯-1.5T 12674030 AIRFILTER 荣威360空⽓滤芯 30025813 OILFILTER 荣威360机油滤芯 10073599 OILFILTER 荣威360发电机⽪带-1.5T 10077088 DYNAMOBELT 荣威360电⼦⽔泵 10209498 ELECTRONICPUMP 荣威360液⼒涨紧器-1.5 10109240 ELECTRONICFANRESISTOR 荣威360正时导轨-下-1孔 10135731 TIMINGRAIL-UP 荣威360正时导轨-上-1.5 10135733 荣威360正时链条-1.5 10109226 TIMINGCHAIN 荣威360正时导轨-下-3孔 10135732 TIMINGRAIL-3HOLES TIMINGRAIL-1HOLES ENGINESUPPORT-HYDRAULIC 荣威360发动机⽀架-液压 10143747 荣威360发动机⽀架 10073409 ENGINESUPPORT 荣威360调相器-进-1.5T 10336000 PHASEMODULATOR-INLET 荣威360调相器-排-1.5T 10336001 PHASEMODULATOR-ROW ZM-360-065 ZM-360-066 ZM-360-067 ZM-360-068 ZM-360-069 ZM-360-070 ZM-360-071 ZM-360-072 ZM-360-073 ZM-360-077 ZM-360-074 ZM-360-078 ZM-360-075 ZM-360-079 ZM-360-076 ZM-360-080
  6. 6. 卓盟 （上海） 汽⻋有限公司 ZHUOMENG(SHANGHAI)AUTOMOBILECO.,LTD TEL/WECHAT/WHATSAPP/SKYPE:+8615000373524 ADD:NO17CaolianRoad,JiadingDistrict,Shanghai 适⽤于荣威360 ForMG360series —013— 荣威360空滤到增压器软管 10073057 STEERINGCOLUMNLOCKBASE PLUGASSEMBLY-PIN-RING 荣威360转向柱锁基座 荣威360活塞组件-销-环-1.5 10121140 10193290 AIRFILTERTOSUPERCHARGER 荣威360机油泵-1.5 荣威360⽓缸盖总成-1.5 10225442 QGGZC-360 OILPUMP CYLINDERHEADASSEMBLY 荣威360后ABS传感器 10103621 荣威360⽅向机总成 10213911 STEERINGGEARBOX 荣威360呼吸软管-全负荷 10080408 BREATHINGHOSE-FULLLOAD RRABSSENSOR 荣威360后轮轴承 荣威360前悬架下摆臂 10094254 L/10056523R/10056524 WHEELRIM16 FRTSHOCKABSORBER FRTHEMARMBALLHEAD 荣威360钢圈⿊底亮⾯-16⼨ 荣威360前减震器总成 荣威360前下摆臂球头 10378339 L/10231903R/10231904 10059381 荣威360前减震器芯 10481745 FRTSHOCKABSORBERCORE 荣威360前减顶胶轴承 荣威360前半轴总成 10091656 L/10090049R/10090050 FRTTOPREDUCINGRUBBERBEARING FRTHALFAXLEASSEMBLY RRWHEELBEARING FRTSUSPENSIONHEMARM ZM-360-081 ZM-360-082 ZM-360-083 ZM-360-084 ZM-360-085 ZM-360-086 ZM-360-087 ZM-360-088 ZM-360-091 ZM-360-092 ZM-360-090 ZM-360-089 ZM-360-094 ZM-360-093 ZM-360-095 ZM-360-096
  7. 7. 卓盟 （上海） 汽⻋有限公司 ZHUOMENG(SHANGHAI)AUTOMOBILECO.,LTD TEL/WECHAT/WHATSAPP/SKYPE:+8615000373524 ADD:NO17CaolianRoad,JiadingDistrict,Shanghai 适⽤于荣威360 ForMG360series —013— 荣威360转向管柱⼗字节 10232891 STEERINGSTRINGTENBYTES 荣威360前⽺⻆-带⽀架-1.5 10093398 FRTHORNWITHBRACKET 荣威360⽺⻆-不带⽀架-1.5T L/10044617R/10044618 FRTHORN ZM-360-097 ZM-360-098 ZM-360-099

×