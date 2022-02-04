What Causes High Fuel Consumption in your Volvo XC90

Wait! Exclusive 60 day trial to the world's largest digital library.
The SlideShare family just got bigger. You now have unlimited* access to books, audiobooks, magazines, and more from Scribd.Cancel anytime.
Create your free account to read unlimited documents.
Defective sensors, delayed oil change, aggressive driving habit, issues in the tire, and suspension system makes the engine work harder and consume more fuel than normal. Find and fix the problem on time for optimal gas mileage in your Volvo XC90.