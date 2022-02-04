Successfully reported this slideshow.
What Causes High Fuel Consumption in your Volvo XC90

Feb. 04, 2022
Defective sensors, delayed oil change, aggressive driving habit, issues in the tire, and suspension system makes the engine work harder and consume more fuel than normal. Find and fix the problem on time for optimal gas mileage in your Volvo XC90.

  1. 1. What Causes High Fuel Consumption In Your Volvo XC90?
  2. 2. Volvo XC90 is the best luxury midsize SUV in terms of gas mileage.
  3. 3. According to the U.S. EPA, Volvo XC90 T5 and T6 gets 21-28 mpg.
  4. 4. However, its plug-in hybrid version T8 gets 27 mpg and can travel additional 20 miles on battery power.
  5. 5. However, if it’s consuming more fuel than usual, it’s not a good sign.
  6. 6. Let’s discuss the factors detrimental to the rate of fuel consumption in a car.
  7. 7. High fuel consumption in Volvo XC90- Causes
  8. 8. Delayed Oil Change
  9. 9. Essentially motor oil minimizes friction among numerous engine components.
  10. 10. However, it deteriorates over time due to thermal breakdown and oxidation.
  11. 11. Thus needs to be replaced on time as recommended in your Volvo XC90 user's manual.
  12. 12. If you put off an oil change, it makes the engine work hard and consume more fuel.
  13. 13. Malfunctioning Sensors
  14. 14. The ECU uses data received from numerous sensors to manage the engine operation.
  15. 15. Inaccurate data provided by faulty sensors might trick the ECU to feed more fuel to the engine.
  16. 16. As a result of this, you might notice a significant rise in the rate of fuel consumption in your Volvo XC90.
  17. 17. Tires And Suspension
  18. 18. The evidence suggests that driving with improperly inflated tires can adversely affect gas mileage.
  19. 19. Wheel misalignment and faulty suspension can make the engine consume more fuel than usual.
  20. 20. So, make sure that your Volvo XC90 tires are perfectly inflated and aligned.
  21. 21. Air Conditioner
  22. 22. If your Volvo XC90 AC runs all the time, it would put more strain on the engine.
  23. 23. As a result of that, the engine has to work harder and consume more fuel.
  24. 24. Aggressive Driving
  25. 25. Careless driving is another leading reason behind the high fuel consumption in Volvo XC90.
  26. 26. Carrying additional weight and leaving the windows open while driving adversely affects the gas mileage.
  27. 27. Besides, an erratic driving habit is not good for your safety.
  28. 28. Final Thoughts
  29. 29. Rise in fuel consumption in your Volvo XC90 indicates that the engine is working harder than usual.
  30. 30. Carrying excess weight might be the reason why you are noticing such a rise in fuel consumption.
  31. 31. Or, the problem could lie deep within the engine that needs your attention immediately.
  32. 32. SWEDISH Auto Service https://swedishautoservice.com/ /swedishautoaustin

