Environmental Stress and Microorganisms

Swati Sagar Roll no: 20567 Division of Microbiology Seminar Leader Dr. Rajeev Kaushik Chairperson Dr. B. Ramakrishnan Can ...
Climate Change refers to any change in climate over time, whether due to natural variability or as a result of human activ...
Climate change A warming of climate and decreasing soil moisture can also result in increasing need for irrigation. The ma...
Increase in CO2 with year Global air temperature is predicted to rise by 0.2 °C per decade, which will lead to temperature...
Effect of climate change on plant  High temperature which results due to global warming affects the plants adversely. It ...
Abiotic Stress Abiotic stress is defined as the non-living environmental factors that adversely affect the plant. The non-...
Warming effect on plants  Plants growing in a hot climate avoid heat stress by reducing the absorption of solar radiation...
As the concentrations of CO2 increase, photosynthetic rates can increase with relatively low stomatal conductance; stomata...
Growth under elevated CO2 can alter the internal balance between carbon and nitrogen. CO2concentrations above current leve...
Growth of plant under salinity Stress All carbohydrate, fatty acids and protein are adversely affected by salinity. Physio...
Drought Drought can alter the properties of cell enzymatically by accumulation of ROS. Plant shows its response by accumul...
 In elevated carbon dioxide condition, C:N ratio is high. This leads to immobilization of nitrogen in soil cause nutritio...
 Soil respiration increases due to high microbal activity of heterotrophs in soil.  Horizontal Gene Transfer events woul...
How microorganisms help in alleviating abiotic stress Some microorganisms are associated with plant roots and augment plan...
Role of microorganisms in alleviating abiotic stress Microorgmanisms Mechanism
Indole acetic acid is secreted by some microorganism. Plant growth promotion and root nodulation are both aﬀected by IAA. ...
The production of cytokinin can cause accumulation of abscisic acid of leaves which results in closing of stomata. Isopent...
ACC is 1-aminocyclopropane-1- carboxylate which is a precursor of ethylene a stress hormone. Some bacterial strains secret...
Antioxidant enzymes secreted by rhizobacteria and fungi are 1. Catalase 2. Super oxide dismutase 3. Peroxidase 4. Glutathi...
Certain microbs secrete EPS which has a cementing and water holding capacity. It plays vital roles in:  Formation and sta...
 Some species of rhizobacteria secrete volatile organic compounds (VOCs) which are bacterial determinants involved in IST...
Gene involved in alleviation of abiotic stress  HKT gene --regulated by bacterial VOC  AcdS gene--responsible for encodi...
ERD gene  ERD gene is present in plant  ERD15 gene is induced by microorganism Paecilomyces. (Timmusk and Wagner 1999) ...
CASE STUDY
Case Study-01 Objective:-- Isolation of pseudomonads from mung bean rhizosphere and screened them for their stress toleran...
Soil Sampling Bacterial inoculation Screening for osmotic stress Evaluation of growth under stress condition Evaluation of...
 Proline accumulation was found to be higher than glycine betaine under high stress condition.  At maximum stress condit...
 The decrease of 26 % dry weight was recorded in inoculated plants under stress condition as compared with the control. B...
Result Activity of antioxidants, a catalase, b peroxidase, c superoxide dismutase, and d proline in mung bean plants again...
Result Relative gene expression level of a DREB2A, b CAT1, and c DHN in mung bean growing under different treatment condit...
Conclusion Substantial production efficiency of endogenous osmolyte (glycine betaine and proline) helps GGRJ21 to survive ...
Case study 02 Objective--To isolate efﬁcient ACCD secreting bacteria from plants growing in saline soil of desert and to c...
Isolation of ACC deaminase bacteria ACC deaminase assay Production of phytohormones Test of antagonistic activity Sideroph...
The isolate SBP-8 can tolerate high temperature upto 50 degree celcius. It shows optimal growth up to 6% of NaCl but can t...
 Phosphate solubilizing ability of isolate SBP-8 was quantiﬁed as 13.71 µg ml−1.  Production of phytohormone indole-3-ac...
ACCD activity of isolate SBP-8 in various physiological conditions (A) salt stress conditions (B) different temperatures c...
Treatment Salt stress (mM) SL (cm) RL (cm) Chl a mg/g (FW) DW (g) Control 0 26.57 20.08 3.25 0.297 Control 150 24.05 19.89...
Conclusion Klebsiella sp. SBP-8 protects the plants against adverse effects of salt and temperature stress. This bacterium...
Future aspects Improvement of strains that have IST traits in order to create transgenic strains that combine multiple mec...
Environmental Stress and Microorganisms
Environmental Stress and Microorganisms

  2. 2. Swati Sagar Roll no: 20567 Division of Microbiology Seminar Leader Dr. Rajeev Kaushik Chairperson Dr. B. Ramakrishnan Can Microorganisms assist Crop Plants in Combating Climate Change Associated Variabilities?
  3. 3. Climate Change refers to any change in climate over time, whether due to natural variability or as a result of human activity. Climate change refers to a change of climate that is attributed directly or indirectly to human activity that alters the composition of the global atmosphere and that is in addition to natural climate variability observed over comparable time periods [United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC)]. Global sea level rise is about 3.1 mm per year. Climate change
  4. 4. Climate change A warming of climate and decreasing soil moisture can also result in increasing need for irrigation. The main reasons of warming of climate are: • Urbanisation • Deforestation • Burning of fossil fuels • Pollution by automobiles • Industrialization • Chemical fertilising of crops Composition of green house gases
  5. 5. Increase in CO2 with year Global air temperature is predicted to rise by 0.2 °C per decade, which will lead to temperatures 1.8–4.0 °C higher than the current level at the end of century. In pre-industrial times around 280 parts per million (ppm), CO2 concentrations have now exceeded 400 ppm, and are expected to reach upto 600–800 ppm by the end of the century. Climate change
  6. 6. Effect of climate change on plant  High temperature which results due to global warming affects the plants adversely. It can denature the proteins and can cause peroxidation.  Water deficit or drought interferes the metabolism by ROS (Reactive Oxygen Species) production.  Soil salinity which is caused by chloride and sulphate ions results in cytotoxicity and ionic stress.  Under water logging condition, anoxic condition can occur. ATP produced in anoxic condition by fermentation results in cytosolic acidification.  Air pollutants such as ozone, nitric oxide and sulphates can cause acid rain and can cause direct damage of cells and tissue of plant. Climate change results in a number of abiotic stress which adversely affect plants of agricultural crops.
  7. 7. Abiotic Stress Abiotic stress is defined as the non-living environmental factors that adversely affect the plant. The non-living variables beyond there normal range of variation adversely affect the population performance or individual physiology of the plants in a significant way.[ Radiation Salinity Flooding Oxidative stress Drought warming
  8. 8. Warming effect on plants  Plants growing in a hot climate avoid heat stress by reducing the absorption of solar radiation due to presence of small hairs that form a thick coat on the surface of the leaf as well as cuticles, protective waxy covering. Effect of high temperature on plants
  9. 9. As the concentrations of CO2 increase, photosynthetic rates can increase with relatively low stomatal conductance; stomatal conductance of water decreases by 22% (Ainsworth & Rogers 2007). The whole plant water use decreases by 5–20% under elevated CO2. It alters hydrological cycle of entire ecosystems under elevated CO2. Leaf non-structural carbohydrates/area increase on average by 30–40% under elevated CO2 (Ainsworth 2008; Ainsworth & Long 2005). Leaf nitrogen concentrations/plant biomass decreases by 13% (Ainsworth & Long 2005). Protein concentrations in grains of crops can decrease by 5–14% under elevated CO2 (Taub et al. 2008). Calcium, magnesium and phosphorus may also decrease under elevated CO2. High Carbon di-oxide level effect on plants
  10. 10. Growth under elevated CO2 can alter the internal balance between carbon and nitrogen. CO2concentrations above current levels have little direct effect on photosynthetic rates for C4 species. Under elevated CO2 some plant species respond positively when grown alone but growth is decreases in mixed plant communities Elevated CO2 can changes the composition of plant communities. Effect of carbon dioxide High Carbon di-oxide level effect on plants
  11. 11. Growth of plant under salinity Stress All carbohydrate, fatty acids and protein are adversely affected by salinity. Physiological damage that occurs due to salt stress are  Water deficiency,  Ion cytotoxicity,  Osmotic stress  Disruption of cell organelle and metabolism  Nutrient imbalance in plants. Salinity effects photosynthetic processes by two ways:--  Stomatal closure due to salinization  Decreased carbon dioxide fixation due to osmotic stress Salinity Salt stress Physiological drought of plant Excessive toxicity of ions in cell High uptake of Na+ and Cl- ion Reduce osmotic potential of plant Disruption of metabolism of cell Nutrient imbalance Affect plant growth
  12. 12. Drought Drought can alter the properties of cell enzymatically by accumulation of ROS. Plant shows its response by accumulation of proline, erythritol and putricinein mature leaves. ABA is accumulated which results in stomatal closure. Water potential reduction, Cellular dehydration (Primary effect)
  13. 13.  In elevated carbon dioxide condition, C:N ratio is high. This leads to immobilization of nitrogen in soil cause nutritional limitation to microorganism.  Mycorrhizal fungi become dominant in soil microbial communities. A meta-analysis reported that the mass of ectomycorrhizal (EM) fungi increased by 34% in CO2- enriched environments, whilst that of AM (endomycor- rhizal) fungi increased by 21% (Alberton et al., 2005).  The activity of soil pathogens and heterotrophic microorganisms can be increases.  Epigeic worms can disappear and frugivorous mites become dominant in soil in warmed condition. Effect of Climate change on microorganisms
  14. 14.  Soil respiration increases due to high microbal activity of heterotrophs in soil.  Horizontal Gene Transfer events would double for every 1 oC increase in temperature. The frequency of HGT between E. coli and Pseudomonas putida strains increased linearly as temperature increased in a laboratory study from 5 to 29 oC and then declined at temperatures above 35 oC (Johnsen & Kroer, 2007).  Climate change can affect the soil biodiversity. There is a shift of microorganisms from one region to another and food web of soil become more invasive and complex.
  15. 15. How microorganisms help in alleviating abiotic stress Some microorganisms are associated with plant roots and augment plant productivity and immunity of plant, so cause induced systemic tolerance. The term IST is used for those rhizobacteria which induce physical and chemical change in plants that results in enhanced tolerance under abiotic stress. Microoganisms Osmolyte Production Phytohormone production Removal of ROS Soil aggregation Nutrient Uptake Ion regulation
  16. 16. Role of microorganisms in alleviating abiotic stress Microorgmanisms Mechanism
  17. 17. Indole acetic acid is secreted by some microorganism. Plant growth promotion and root nodulation are both aﬀected by IAA. The plants which is inoculated by IAA producing strain show following functions:- • Increase root growth • Enhance lateral root formation • Positive effect on water acquisition and nutrient • Help in synthesis of ACC • Facilitate nodulation Phytohormones production IAA Trptophan IAA Trptophan Plant growth ACC synthase Plant cell bacteria
  18. 18. The production of cytokinin can cause accumulation of abscisic acid of leaves which results in closing of stomata. Isopentenyladenine (iP) is secreted by Paenibacillus polymyxa in stationary phage. Iso-pentenyladenine riboside (iPR) and some additional cytokinin-like substances are secreted by yeast. [Timmusk and Wanger; 1999] Other rhizobacteria in which cytokinin secretion are detected are Azotobacter spp.,Rhizobium spp., Pantoea agglomerans, Rhodospirillum rubrum, Pseudomonas fluorescens, Bacillus subtilis. Cytokinine
  19. 19. ACC is 1-aminocyclopropane-1- carboxylate which is a precursor of ethylene a stress hormone. Some bacterial strains secrete ACC deaminase which metabolise ACC. Bacteria use it as a carbon and energy source. ACC deaminase producing bacteria induce longer root which is helpful to take water from deep soil. ACC Deaminase production Amino acid IAAIAA ACC Ammonia and alpha keto butyrate SAM ACC Ethylene Stress response ACC synthase ACC deaminase Plant cell bacteria
  20. 20. Antioxidant enzymes secreted by rhizobacteria and fungi are 1. Catalase 2. Super oxide dismutase 3. Peroxidase 4. Glutathion reductase These enzymes scavenges the ROS which is accumulated during stress condition. Antioxidant enzyme production Osmolytes Under stress condition rhizobacteria produce osmolytes such as potassium, glutamate, trehalose, proline, glycine, betanine etc. These osmolytes help in survival of bacteria under stress condition.
  21. 21. Certain microbs secrete EPS which has a cementing and water holding capacity. It plays vital roles in:  Formation and stabilization of soil micro-aggregates and macro-aggregates  Biofilm Formation  Provide resistance to water stress  Bind cations under saline condition and make it unavailable for plants Inoculation of Bacillus amyloliquificans, Rhizobium and Pseudomonas in wheat restrict the sodium uptake in saline condition. [Grover et al. 2010] Exopolysaccharide secretion Root EPS with soil sheath reduce the movement of Na+
  22. 22.  Some species of rhizobacteria secrete volatile organic compounds (VOCs) which are bacterial determinants involved in IST.  The main volatile organic compound released by bacterial strains are 2,3-butanediol and acetoin which trigger the greatest level of growth promotion.  The enzymes involves in acetoin synthesis are acetolactate synthase and acetolactate decarboxylase. Gene responsible for its synthesis are alsS and alsD. whereas the gene responsible for convertion of acetoin to 2,3butane-di-ol presently is unknown.  Bacterial VOC downregulates the expression of HKT gene in root and upregulates it in the shoot -tissues. There is a regulation of the sodium level in whole plant. It helps in homeostasis in plants. Volatile secretion
  23. 23. Gene involved in alleviation of abiotic stress  HKT gene --regulated by bacterial VOC  AcdS gene--responsible for encoding ACC deaminase enzyme which is 650bp long.  Drought stress Responsive genes– Which results in dehydration- responsive element binding protein (DREB2A), catalase (CAT1), and dehydrin (DHN) are found in bacteria.  proBA gene derived from Bacillus sp. is responsible for proline accumulation in transgenic plants. (Chen et al. 2007)
  24. 24. ERD gene  ERD gene is present in plant  ERD15 gene is induced by microorganism Paecilomyces. (Timmusk and Wagner 1999)  Expression of ERD15 reduced ABA sensitivity of Plant  It is a common regulator of the abscisic acid (ABA) response and salicylic acid (SA)-dependent defense pathway
  25. 25. CASE STUDY
  26. 26. Case Study-01 Objective:-- Isolation of pseudomonads from mung bean rhizosphere and screened them for their stress tolerance promoting activities, growth and alleviation of drought stress in mung bean seedlings grown under water deficit conditions.
  27. 27. Soil Sampling Bacterial inoculation Screening for osmotic stress Evaluation of growth under stress condition Evaluation of CAT activity and SOD activity Proline assay RNA isolation and amplification Method  Uninoculated watered plant,  Inoculated plants with sufficient water supply,  Inoculated plants under stress,  Uninoculated plants under stress.
  28. 28.  Proline accumulation was found to be higher than glycine betaine under high stress condition.  At maximum stress condition, i.e., at −0.73 MPa osmotic potential, proline accumulation was 319.51 μg/g , while the value of glysine and betanine was 276.7 μg/g of bacterial fresh weight. Result Quantification of endogenous osmolytes (micrograms per gram fresh weight) of Pseudomonas aeruginosa GGRJ21 in LB, growing under different osmotic stress condition.
  29. 29.  The decrease of 26 % dry weight was recorded in inoculated plants under stress condition as compared with the control. But, in uninoculated and stress- experienced plants, the reduction rate was 40 %, significantly higher than the treated plants.  An increase of 23 % Relative Water Content was observed in inoculated plants in comparison to the uninoculated normal plants under drought conditions. Quantitative estimation of chlorophyll a, chlorophyll b, and total chlorophyll content from mung bean leaves growing under different experimental condition. Result
  30. 30. Result Activity of antioxidants, a catalase, b peroxidase, c superoxide dismutase, and d proline in mung bean plants against water stress under different experimental condition.
  31. 31. Result Relative gene expression level of a DREB2A, b CAT1, and c DHN in mung bean growing under different treatment conditions. Among all treatments the relative gene expression level of DREB2A , catalase and dhydrine is higher in treatment C i.e. inoculated stress- experienced plant.
  32. 32. Conclusion Substantial production efficiency of endogenous osmolyte (glycine betaine and proline) helps GGRJ21 to survive under stressful environments. The Pseudomonas strain GGRJ21 significantly stimulate the catalase activity, peroxidae activity, SOD activity, in mung bean plants under drought stress condition The pseudomonads of mung bean rhizosphere has a ability to alleviate the plant under drought stress.
  33. 33. Case study 02 Objective--To isolate efﬁcient ACCD secreting bacteria from plants growing in saline soil of desert and to characterize them for their plant growth stimulating effect on wheat plant under salt and temperature stress conditions.
  34. 34. Isolation of ACC deaminase bacteria ACC deaminase assay Production of phytohormones Test of antagonistic activity Siderophore production Screening for salt and temperature tolerance Phosphate solubilisation assay Biochemical characterization Amplification, sequencing and analysis of AcdS gene Physiological characterizatio n of ACCD activity Effect of SBP-8 on plant growth under salt and temperature stress PCR amplification of 16S rRNA gene and sequencing Method
  35. 35. The isolate SBP-8 can tolerate high temperature upto 50 degree celcius. It shows optimal growth up to 6% of NaCl but can tolerate up to 8% NaCl concentration. ACCD activity of the SBP-8 was found to be 396.20 nmol of ketobutyrate mg−1 (protein) h−1 . Strain was identiﬁed as Klebsiella sp. having a closest match of 96% similarity to Klebsiella pneumoniae HKG219. Result
  36. 36.  Phosphate solubilizing ability of isolate SBP-8 was quantiﬁed as 13.71 µg ml−1.  Production of phytohormone indole-3-acetic acid (0.41 µg ml−1) and gibberellic acid (11.7 µg ml−1).  The formation of orange halo zone on the CAS-agar plate under iron limiting conditions indicates the synthesis of siderophore by the isolate. Carbon source ACCD activity (nmol KB mg−1 Pr h−1) Lactose 327.30 ± 21.75 Dextrose 312.20 ± 24.50 Sucrose 288.20 ± 18.90 Xylose 131.10 ± 21.60 Activity of ACC deaminase on different carbon source Result
  37. 37. ACCD activity of isolate SBP-8 in various physiological conditions (A) salt stress conditions (B) different temperatures conditions. The activity ACCD in different nitrogen sources was in following order: NH4Cl > NH4NO3 > (NH4)2SO4 > KNO3. Optimum pH for optimum ACC deaminase enzyme is 8.0 (420.00 ± 17.70 nmol -KB mg−1 Pr h−1 ). Result
  38. 38. Treatment Salt stress (mM) SL (cm) RL (cm) Chl a mg/g (FW) DW (g) Control 0 26.57 20.08 3.25 0.297 Control 150 24.05 19.89 3.10 0.218 Control 175 22.40 18.60 2.37 0.184 SBP-8 0 31.78 23.15 5.59 0.315 SBP-8 150 29.06 22.56 5.08 0.267 SBP-8 175 26.82 21.47 4.48 0.190 Treatment Temp stress (°C) SL (cm) RL (cm) Chl a mg/g (FW) DW (g) Control 30 21.80 16.36 2.10 0.209 Control 35 15.25 11.73 0.95 0.158 SBP-8 30 27.57 20.45 3.09 0.260 SBP-8 35 21.78 18.50 1.85 0.231 Effect of bacterial isolate SBP-8 on different growth parameters of wheat plant grown under salt stress condition. Effect of bacterial isolate SBP-8 on different growth parameter of wheat under various temperature conditions.
  39. 39. Conclusion Klebsiella sp. SBP-8 protects the plants against adverse effects of salt and temperature stress. This bacterium is able to ameliorate the salinity stress by several aspects such as synthesis of phytohormones, efﬁcient ACCD activity to reduce stress induced ethylene in plants.
  40. 40. Future aspects Improvement of strains that have IST traits in order to create transgenic strains that combine multiple mechanisms of action. Identification and exploration of more efficient strains of bacteria and fungus and preparation of combination of these strains to get maximum benefits. Identification of target gene and other unknown mechanism involved in IST by using genomics, proteomics and metabolomics.

