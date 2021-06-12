Slideshare uses cookies to improve functionality and performance, and to provide you with relevant advertising. If you continue browsing the site, you agree to the use of cookies on this website. See our User Agreement and Privacy Policy.
Gojek Clone
All in One Multi-Service App
www.buygojekapp.com
What Is Gojek Clone App?
➢ Gojek Clone is an On-Demand Multi-Service App.
They offer you many services in one app. They
Provide doorstep delivery services. They Provide
Multi Services Like taxi rides, food delivery, grocery
delivery, and many other services.
➢ You can also add new features to our Gojek Clone
App. If You willing to launch your own business.
Download Gojek Clone App. The App is available
both on Android and iOS versions.
How Does it work?
➢ Gojek Clone is an On-Demand Multi-Service App. They offer
you many services in one app. If You Want to Launch Your App
like Gojek Clone. Gojek Clone works on different modes like
Transportation services, On-demand Delivery, and hire service
providers. If the user wants to book any services from our
Gojek Clone. The First Step to enter in Our Gojek Clone is to
register himself in our app.
➢ After Register Himself in our App. Go to your profile and check
out the list of services provided by our App. Choose one of
them or product and book from our App. If You want to pay in
cash or from a card both facilities are available in our App.
Advanced Features of Our Gojek Clone App
See 2021 Version New Features of Our Gojek Clone App.
❖ Restricted Passengers Limit -
❖ Face Mask Verification
❖ Safety Checklist
❖ Ride Cancellation
❖ Apply Toll Cost Manually
❖ Voice Instruction for Store Delivery Drivers
❖ Order Cancellation option for Store Delivery Driver
❖ OTP Verification to Start the Task
❖ Graphical Status of Rides and Order in App notification
How to Develop App Like Gojek
➢ If You Want to Launch your App like gojek within 5 days. You
can decide many factors regarding their business. Buy Gojek
Clone App and start your multi-service business.No worries
about how to start your own business.
➢ Gojek Clone Provides you ready-made on-demand app
solution where they offer multiple services in one app. Gojek
Clone is a fully customized solution to start a business easily
with any problem.
Expand Your Business with Our Gojek Clone App
➢ Expand Your Business with our Gojek Clone App. Buy Ready Made
Gojek Clone Script launch and start your multi-services solution.
Gojek is one of the best solutions for those who want to start their
own business within a minute or days.
➢ Start Your multi-service business by clicking one button in our gojek
clone app. They are also profitable for your Business. You can
Expand Your Business in all over the world and get good money for
this.
