Chapter - Nouns: Kinds of Nouns
Introduction  Meaning of Noun • A word that is the name of something (such as a person, animal, place, thing, quality, id...
Kinds of Nouns 1. Proper Nouns – represent a particular person, place or thing etc. 2. Common Nouns – represent things of ...
1. Proper Nouns • These are words that represent a particular person, place, animal or thing. Examples: (a) Virat Kohli is...
2. Common Nouns • These are words that represent common people, places, animals and things of the same class or kind. Exam...
3. Collective Nouns ● These represent groups of people, animals and things considered as one complete whole. Examples: (a)...
4. Material Nouns ● These are words that stand for the matter or substance of which things are made. Examples: (a) Anisha ...
5. Abstract Nouns ● These are words that represent a quality or an idea or a feeling. Examples: (a) Gandhiji believed in t...
Identify the Kind of Nouns 1. Clothes are made of cotton, wool and silk. 2. Without health there is no happiness. 3. There...
Countable and Uncountable Nouns 1. Countable Nouns ● Countable Nouns refer to Nouns that can be counted. ● They can be bot...
2. Uncountable Nouns ● Uncountable Nouns refer to Nouns that cannot be counted. Examples:
1. The smoke made me cough very badly. 2. This is the best picture you have painted. 3. Open the windows, the air in this ...
Change the following into Abstract Nouns 1. Kind 2. Lazy 3. Act 4. Confuse 5. Repeat 6. Judge 7. Guilty 8. Appoint 9. Hone...
Answers 1. Kind - Kindness 2. Lazy - Laziness 3. Act- Action 4. Confuse - Confusion 5. Repeat - Repetition 6. Judge - Judg...
Presented by: Ms. Swati Hasija
Nouns & Kinds of Nouns
A fantastic PPT on Nouns. A quick and easy introduction to five kinds of nouns. Understanding of Countable and Uncountable Nouns as well.

  1. 1. Chapter - Nouns: Kinds of Nouns
  2. 2. Introduction  Meaning of Noun • A word that is the name of something (such as a person, animal, place, thing, quality, idea or action). • Examples of noun are:
  3. 3. Kinds of Nouns 1. Proper Nouns – represent a particular person, place or thing etc. 2. Common Nouns – represent things of same kind or class. 3. Collective Nouns – represent groups of people, animals considered as one complete whole. 4. Material Nouns – represent words that stand for the matter of which things are made. 5. Abstract Nouns – represent a quality or idea or feeling.
  4. 4. 1. Proper Nouns • These are words that represent a particular person, place, animal or thing. Examples: (a) Virat Kohli is a great batsman. (b) My pet, Tipsy loves to play with a ball. (c) Mr. Narendra Modi, the Prime Minister of India is from Gujarat.
  5. 5. 2. Common Nouns • These are words that represent common people, places, animals and things of the same class or kind. Examples: (a) Camels are found in desert countries. (b) My neighbour lives in a big house with a lovely garden.
  6. 6. 3. Collective Nouns ● These represent groups of people, animals and things considered as one complete whole. Examples: (a) A flock of sheeps. (b) A swarm of bees. (c) A band of musicians.
  7. 7. 4. Material Nouns ● These are words that stand for the matter or substance of which things are made. Examples: (a) Anisha wanted to buy some jewellery in gold. (b) The bat is made of wood from a tree. (c) The phone is made of plastic and metal.
  8. 8. 5. Abstract Nouns ● These are words that represent a quality or an idea or a feeling. Examples: (a) Gandhiji believed in truth and non-violence. (b) Childhood memories are sources of great joy. (c) The elephant has great strength.
  9. 9. Identify the Kind of Nouns 1. Clothes are made of cotton, wool and silk. 2. Without health there is no happiness. 3. There was a large crowd in the street. 4. The jury found the prisoner guilty. 5. Our class consists of forty pupils. 6. Solomon was famous for his wisdom. 7. The people who live in Holland are called the Dutch. 8. The police dispersed the mob. 9. Ashoka was a just and wise ruler. 10. Earth is a planet.
  10. 10. Countable and Uncountable Nouns 1. Countable Nouns ● Countable Nouns refer to Nouns that can be counted. ● They can be both singular and plural. Examples:
  11. 11. 2. Uncountable Nouns ● Uncountable Nouns refer to Nouns that cannot be counted. Examples:
  12. 12. 1. The smoke made me cough very badly. 2. This is the best picture you have painted. 3. Open the windows, the air in this room is stale. 4. They have to put on masks because of the dust. 5. The sand in my shoes is hurting me. 6. We need water to survive. 7. Most cars run on petrol. 8. There are eight boys and twelve girls in this class. 9. The rich must help the poor. 10. Mother made some cookies from wheat flour. Identify Countable or Uncountable Nouns
  13. 13. Change the following into Abstract Nouns 1. Kind 2. Lazy 3. Act 4. Confuse 5. Repeat 6. Judge 7. Guilty 8. Appoint 9. Honest 10. Solve
  14. 14. Answers 1. Kind - Kindness 2. Lazy - Laziness 3. Act- Action 4. Confuse - Confusion 5. Repeat - Repetition 6. Judge - Judgement 7. Guilty - Guilt 8. Appoint – Appointment 9. Honest- Honesty 10. Solve- Solution
  15. 15. Presented by: Ms. Swati Hasija

