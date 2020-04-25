Successfully reported this slideshow.
LESSON – 1 GOOSE CHASE
BACKGROUND ‘Goose Chase’ was written by an Indian author Padmini Bannerjee.
CHARACTERS  Bina was a school girl who adored four geese in her hostel. She had three close friends.  Sister Steele was ...
BINA’S FRIENDS Vinita Valarie Nishi
FOUR GEESE Columbus Marco Polo Captain Cook Amundsen
SUMMARY  Bina was a school girl, who adored the four geese.  These geese were named after explorers- Columbus, Marco Pol...
 Sister Steele asked them why they were in overcoat.  The girls said that it was just a coincidence and they fled to the...
PRESENTED BY- SWATI HASIJA
It has background, characters and summary of the story.

L.1 Goose Chase - Padmini Bannerjee

