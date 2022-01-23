Law of sea

The law of the sea is a body of customs, treaties, and international agreements by which governments maintain order, productivity, and peaceful relations on the sea.Law of the sea is also known as Maritime law which is that branch of public International Law which regulates the rights and duties concerning the regulation of states with respect to the sea. It governs the legal rules regarding ships and shipping. It is one of the principal subjects of international law and is a mixture of the treaty and established or emerging customary law.

The law of the sea forms the basis of conducting maritime economic activities, the codification of navigation rules and to protect oceans from abuse of power. It covers rights, freedoms and obligations in areas such as territorial seas and waters and the high seas, fishing, wrecks and cultural heritage, protection of the marine environment and dispute settlement.