Law of sea

Jan. 23, 2022
Education

The law of the sea is a body of customs, treaties, and international agreements by which governments maintain order, productivity, and peaceful relations on the sea.Law of the sea is also known as Maritime law which is that branch of public International Law which regulates the rights and duties concerning the regulation of states with respect to the sea. It governs the legal rules regarding ships and shipping. It is one of the principal subjects of international law and is a mixture of the treaty and established or emerging customary law.
The law of the sea forms the basis of conducting maritime economic activities, the codification of navigation rules and to protect oceans from abuse of power. It covers rights, freedoms and obligations in areas such as territorial seas and waters and the high seas, fishing, wrecks and cultural heritage, protection of the marine environment and dispute settlement.

Law of sea

  1. 1. U N I T ED N A T IONS C ON V E NTION ON T HE LAW OF T HE S E A UNCLOS AND INDIA UNCLOS MARITIME ZONES
  2. 2. U NCLOS i s a lso kn ow n a s th e La w of th e Se a Con v e ntion or th e L a w of th e Se a Tr e a ty th a t d e f i nes th e r i g h ts a n d r e sp onsibi lities of n a ti ons tow a r ds th e use of th e w or ld ’s oce a n s. Th e U n i te d Na ti on s Con v e ntion on th e L a w of th e Se a la ys d ow n a com p re hensi ve r e g i m e of la w a n d or d e r i n th e w or ld ’s oce a n s a n d se a s e sta bli shing r u le s g ov e r ning a ll u se s of th e oce a n s a n d th e i r r e sou r ces. It e n shri nes th e n oti on th a t a ll p r oble ms of oce a n sp a ce a r e close ly i n te rrela ted a n d n e e d to be a d d re ssed a s a w h ole .
  3. 3. UNCLOS Background The third session of the United Nations Conference on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS III) which was held between 1973 to 1982 led to the formation of the current convention named UNCLOS. The Convention which concluded in the year 1982 replaced the quad -treaty of 1958 also known as Convention on the High Seas. UNCLOS became effective in the year 1994 and later in the year 2016, UNCLOS was joined by 167 countries and the European Union.
  4. 4. Forma tion of UNCLOS UNCLOS was formed by replacing the older concept of the 17th -century known as ‘freedom of the seas’ where the national rights were only limited to a specified belt of water that extended usually up to 3 nautical miles (5.6 km) from a nation’s coastlines. Therefore, the belts of water that were beyond the national boundaries were considered international waters. Later, during the early 20th century, several nations addressed their needs for extending the national claims that included mineral resources, protection of fish stocks, and supply of resources to enforce pollution controls.
  5. 5. As a result, in the year 1945, President Harry S. Truman extended United States control to all the natural resources of its continental shelf. Soon, between 1946 -1950, three more nations namely Chile, Peru, and Ecuador also extended their rights to a distance of 370 km to cover their Humboldt Current fishing grounds whereas the other nations extended their territorial seas to 22 km. Even as the name of the nautical law suggests a United Nations’ involvement, the UN does not have any major functional role in the working of UNCLOS.
  6. 6. Baseline: It is the low -water line along the coast as officially recognized by the coastal state.
  7. 7. Internal Waters: Internal waters are waters on the landward side of the baseline from which the breadth of the territorial sea is measured. Each coastal state has full power over its internal waters as like its land territory. Examples of internal waters include bays, ports, inlets, rivers and even lakes that are connected to the sea. There is no right of innocent passage through internal waters. The innocent passage refers to the passing through the waters which are not prejudicial to peace and security. However, the nations have the right to suspend the same.
  8. 8. Territorial Sea: The territorial sea extends seaward up to 12 nautical miles (nm) from its baselines. A nautical mile is based on the circumference of the earth and is equal to one minute of latitude. It is slightly more than a land measured mile (1 nautical mile = 1.1508 land miles or 1.85 km). The coastal states have sovereignty and jurisdiction over the territorial sea. These rights extend not only on the surface but also to the seabed, subsoil, and even airspace. But the coastal states’ rights are limited by the innocent passage through the territorial sea.
  9. 9. Contiguous Zone: The contiguous zone extends seaward up to 24 nm from its baselines. It is an intermediary zone between the territorial sea and the high seas. The coastal state has the right to both prevent and punish infringement of fiscal, immigration, sanitary, and customs laws within its territory and territorial sea. Unlike the territorial sea, the contiguous zone only gives jurisdiction to a state on the ocean’s surface and floor. It does not provide air and space rights.
  10. 10. Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ): Each coastal State may claim an EEZ beyond and adjacent to its territorial sea that extends seaward up to 200 nm from its baselines. Within its EEZ, a coastal state has: Sovereign rights for the purpose of exploring, exploiting, conserving and managing natural resources, whether living or nonliving, of the seabed and subsoil. Rights to carry out activities like the production of energy from the water, currents and wind. Unlike the territorial sea and the contiguous zone, the EEZ only allows for the above -mentioned resource rights. It does not give a coastal state the right to prohibit or limit freedom of navigation or overflight, subject to very limited exceptions.
  11. 11. High Se as: The ocean surface and the water column beyond the EEZ are referred to as the high seas. It is considered as “the common heritage of all mankind” and is beyond any national jurisdiction. States can conduct activities in these areas as long as they are for peaceful purposes, such as transit, marine science, and undersea exploration.
  12. 12. UNCLOS and India India played a constructive role in deliberati ons leading to UNCL OS ’s adopti on in 1982 and has been a party to the convention since 1995. India shares maritime boundarie s with the following countries: BANGLADE SH, INDONES I A, MYANMAR, SRI LANKA, THAILAND, MALDIVES AND PAKISTAN. India has invested heavily in exploring non -living resource s in deep international waters for polymetalli c nodules, cobalt crust, and hydrothermal sulphides. More and more hydrocarb on resource s are being discovere d worldwi de in deeper parts of the continental shelf.

