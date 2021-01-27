Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. Guruma Makar Sankranti 2020 Speech Summary There was a small familycomprisingafatheranddaughter.One day,the daughter’sfriendinvitesherto come to her home tomeeta guru while she isattendingcollege.So she goesandcallsherfatherto let himknowthis.While there,she reallyenjoysmeetingwiththe guruinahighlyinformal atmosphere. Eventually,the daughterappealstothe guruto come to her home asher fatherhas verypoorhealth. She tellshimthatthe father’shealthissopoor that theyhave to have a caretakertake care of himwhile she isin college.The caretakerleavesaftershe comesback.Giventhis,she asksthe guruif he would come to her home. The guru agrees. Whenthe daughterreturnshome withthe guru,the fatheris veryhappyto see him.The daughterthen leavesthe guruandthe fatheralone tochat while she preparesteaordoeschores.She checksin occasionallytosee howthe twoare. Inthisperiod,the gurugoesto the bedroomand seestwochairs readilykeptandthensays“Perhapsyouwere waitingforme?” He thenventurestositon one of the chairs whenthe fatheraskshimto siton the secondchair. The guru findsthisstrange consideringbothare empty.The fatherthen goesonto tell the guruabout how while hiswife wasalive,he wasneverintoritualsbuthe respectedhiswifebeinginclinedtowardsthem. Aftershe passedon,the fatherthoughthe shouldtrythe ritualsbutwasleftaghastat whatto do. One day,the father’sfriendsaidtoimagine Godwassittingonanemptychair and chat withGod like a friend.Since thatdayonwards,the fatherkeptone chairin the room forGod and wouldconverse with himlike abuddywheneverhe feltlike. Hence,he askesthe guruto sitinthe secondchair. He then said,“ I askedGod to senda sainttoday andthen mydaughtercalled.” The guru wonderedwhyhe didn’tsayanythingtohisdaughterwhenshe came inthe door. The father thoughtthe daughterwouldn’tbelieve him andwouldsendhimtothe psychiatricward. He felt,atthis stage,she neededmore lifeexperience beforeshe couldgraspthisidea.The guruwasimpressedbythe camaraderie the fatherhadwithGod. The guru thenwentonto stay overnighthere andleft the next day.The day afterthis,the daughtercalledandlethimknow the fatherdiedandaskedhimto come overbecause she hadsomethingtoshare.The guru came right over. Whenhe came,the daughtersaid,“I have somethingtoshow you.”The daughtershowedhimhowthe fatherwhostruggledtowalkwas lyinginthe emptychairforGod as thoughhe wassleepinginGod’s lap. The lessonhere wasto be a God-lovingpersonandnota God-fearingone.The guruisan energeticflow. We needtolinkourselves withthe energeticflow andnotthe body. It’slike the mountainisthe means by whichthe waterfall flows.We needtofocusonthe waterand not the mountain.It’seasiertolink withformrather thanthe formless.We ashumanstrustthe bus driverwill leadustoMumbai or Rajkot whenwe go onthe bus.We trust in the pilotwhonavigatesourflight.Butwe musttestthe guru several times.We wonderwhetherwe will be swindledbyhimornot. There may be people whodowhetherit’sconartistswhotry to pose asgurus or those whohave faceda downfall andone shouldbe careful.Butwe alsoneedtofocusonthe positive. Whetherwe wishfor lightthroughsunlightora lightbulb,we have one aim.We wishto have light.The same goesforthe
  2. 2. guru’sbody. We thinkwe will getclearance if we gonearthe guru’sbody.But there are twodangersto this. 1. Oftentimes,whenwe are near,we cease tofocus onthe energyflowingfromthatbodyandwe cease to grasp whatwe aimedfor.So keepa distance. 2. We are obstructingthe flowforotherstoreceive thatenergy. How to linkwiththe energyisyourpersonal choice.The energiesliveatthe gate of yourheart. Close your eyesandyouwill have adirectline of communicationwiththe divine energies.Checkit out.Try talkingwiththese energies.Sometimeswe aren’table toshare ourfeelingswithfamilymembers.We unloadourburdenswhenwe speakof these burdenswithopennesswiththe divine forces.Some followersfeelfloodedwiththoughtswhenmeditating. Andtheseare notjustnewcomers.Theymaybe those whohave beenmeditatingforover5 yearseven.Isuggestmovingbeyondthem.Becausethey mustbe of the pastor anxietiesof the future.E.g.saysomethinglike Gurudev(termof endearmentfor guru),I don’tknowwhyI wasn’tsuccessful orPersonXsaidthisto me. Now you will feelclear.Then pray forguidance anda goodmeditation.Keepgoingforwardlikethisandyouwill see the difference in your behavior. You can’t change anyone inthisworld.We certainlycan’tchange our parents.Maybe to some extent, youcan change yourkids.But there’salimit.Sojustobserve the changesinyourbehavior(likeawitness to them) ratherthan consciouslymakingthe change sothatno egoisproducedinthe act of making effortstochange. If you’re observant,justrelease yourselfbeforethe divine forcesinyour conversationswiththem.If youwantchangesinyourkids,youneedtobringchange in yourself. Everygenerationkeepssaying“Lookatthisgeneration”.Whenwe see ourkidsdothis,we thinkbackto our timesandwhatput our parentsthrough.Converse more withyourfamily.There’sajoke whenyou speakto yourkidsaboutdinnerbeingready,theymaynotrespond.Butif you textthisonwhatsapp,the son maycome over immediately.Myfatherwouldinsistwe make dinner evenwhenwe were incollege because he believednoone canstudy24 hours.He wouldargue noone is busy100% of the time.We make excuses.There shouldalsobe avariationintasks. Kidsmaysay theyhave coachingclassessothey are busywiththat.So whenwill theyspeaktotheirparents?One meal shouldbe spentwithfamilywith dailyupdatesortalesfromeitherthe childorparent’schildhood. Speakof your ownfollies.Iam sure youhave all movedforwardinlife withwisdomfromyourparents.I certainlydo.Iespeciallyremembertheirstoriesforguidance.Iwasalwaysa storyloverandstill am.We can take inspirationfromourparents. Don’tstart raking inwoundsfromyourpast but doshare yourmistakesandwisdom.Askids,if youdo, no one can blackmail you.Don’tthinkhow can I share this? What’sthe worstthat can happen?Maybe youwill be yelledatorevengeta smack butatleastthe faultwon’tsneakupon you the wrongway.As parents,evenif yousayI failedagrade,youcan alsoshare how you wentonto studyfurther.I didn’t like studyingandplayedsports.Mymother wasso beside herselftogetme to studyshe saidto atleast pass Ssc (highSchool) because eveninthattime frame whenwomendidn’tstudymuch,she hada Bachelors’degree while myfatherwasamedical doctor. I rememberone teacherhelpedtotransformme inthisway.To me,a good teacherisnot one who helpsbrightstudentsexcel. Tome,a goodteacherisone who harnessesthe relative bestoutof those
  3. 3. studentswhoperformpoorly.Imeta teacherinGrade 7. She taught science. Iwoulddowell intwo subjects.Ididwell ingeographyandHindi. Istruggledinothersubjects.Iwouldmemorize poemsand settunesto them.I wouldfinishmycurriculuminHindi inthe firstmonthof school starting. Iwould readgeographylike astory.I scored highinthese subjectsandlow onthe others.For example,Imight score so lowas to get 34% and justscrape bywiththe teachertellingme how itwasso patheticthat theyjustwouldtryso hard to finda wayto award me a mark here andthere justso I wouldn’tfail. One day,my science teachercalledme over.She saidyou’ve gotgreatresults.Youhave passed everythingandexcelledintwosubjects.Iwon’tsaytoexcel inscience.Outof all the subjectshere,just workhard enoughto get5 to 10 more marks. Where youneedme to help,Iwill.Butapplyyourself.I thoughtto focuson improvingmyEnglishbymemorizingspellings.Mymarksimprovedby12 marks withjustthat little push.IthenaskedmyDad how else Icouldimprove myEnglish.He saidto readthe paper.I askedmysisterwhatshe thoughtI coulddo to improve myEnglish.She saiditwas goodto talk inEnglishwithpeople.SoIbegantodo these thingsandfurtherimprovedmyperformance inEnglish. Nowmy teacheraskedme to improve anothersubject. Ifocusedonscience whichIfindsimilarto geography.Irealizeditwasgoodto memorize some principlesunderlyingtheoriestodowell inthis area.The teacherthennoticedIwentfromranking32 to 15 in myclass. She thenaskedme to improve my math.For math,I usedto fearmy Dad because he washard on me so I avoidedit.ButMath improvedgradually. Overall,the teachergave me achievable targets.Sopleasedoshare yoursuccesses and failureswithyourkidsinaninterestingway. Our kidsnowadaysdon’tshare theirproblems.Heck,theydon’tevenshare theirfriendsphone numbers. Theyare afraidwe will licktheirfriendsbrainswithworriesaboutthem.Iam goingtohost a workshopforparentsinkeepingwithSwamiji’sthemeforyearof the childrenworkshops.Iwanttodo an all day workshop.Letuskeepgoodrelationswithourkidsandour parents.If youare above 50, you may have parentsor in-laws.Spend30 minuteswiththematleast.Have ameal withthem.It’svery important.Nowadays,people eatatseparate times.It’sgoodtofeedyoureldersearlieraswell because it’salsogood fortheirdigestion.Catchuponthe day’s eventswiththem.Childrenshouldalsospend time withtheirgrandparents.Childrenwillgraspwhattheysee whetheryouare feedingthe parentsin theirroomor theyeaton theirown.Yourkidswill dothe same withyouwhenyouare that age.Y. ou won’tbe able to fix yourmistakesthen. Be as sincere asyoucan. What we do todaywill come back to ustomorrow.Aswe looktowardsthe divine,itwill guide us.Howwill we addressanger?Itwill be inanobservantwaymuchlike how we witnessagarbage truck passingby.(Youwill observe yourangerfleetingly).We mayplugournose and finda clearspace to breathe freely.Whydoesthe jungle appealtous?The elementof nature inus mergeswiththe elementof nature inthe jungle.We feel nicerwhenwe are awayfromthe motor soundsandnear a streamof water.You like beingnearanimalsbecause theytooare elementsof the divine.Whenwe seektobalance ourselves,we shouldbe amidstnatural elements. How to dothisin yourhome?Putsome plantsinside oroutside of yourhome.If youfocuson the plants, that too will make youfeel better.Whetherit’sbystaringatnature or an emptychair,presume the divine forcesresidethere.Thisisall basedonfaith.
  4. 4. I wentto AmarKanthak(a place in the Madhya Pradeshregionof India) andthe energywassostrong there I didn’tfeel like leaving.Atthatpoint,Ifeltlike the riversare notreferredtoas Goddessesjustlike that. (InIndia,Hindusrevere rivers asGoddessesandrefertothemas such).Theyare a reservoirof cosmicvibrations.Justclose youreyesandimagine yourselfinsuchkindsof places.You’ll feel more replenishedandbalancedmore quickly. On the occasionof Makar Sankranti,I prayfrom thisdayforwardthat you all are able toalignwith nature and the divine forcesandthatyoutread the path of soul freedomandattainit too. (Aspart of birthdaycelebrationsforherdaughter-inlaw Ridhima,Gurumasaidthe following). Happy BirthdayRidhimabecause bychance thisbirthdayislinkedwithsuchapublic occasionlike Makar Sankranti. (Gurumaaskedpeople tovote forwhento hostthe parentworkshop. People votedtohave the parent workshopinMay and people cansubmittopicsof interestto edit.madhuchaitanya@gmail.com). Guruma alsoannouncedSwamiji’s6thautobiographyisnow tobe released.

