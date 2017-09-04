Nagalapuram www.ticketgoose.com
 Some witness adrenaline rush on water and some on land but Nagalapuram is one such place in the Chittoor district of And...
 Earlier this town was named Harigandapuram and the waterfall near this place has caught sight of many tourists making th...
 On its way encounter several other water streams with sliding activity but do be careful as there are loose gravels at s...
 Thus opting this place will surely be an ideal weekend getaway with your friends. Enjoy the elating adventurous waterfal...
 Thus opting this place will surely be an ideal weekend getaway with your friends. Enjoy the elating adventurous waterfal...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Nagalapuram

15 views

Published on

Bus ticket booking is very easy in ticket goose find the bus, select the seat and pay online, if you want to low fares choose different operators

Published in: Travel
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
15
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Nagalapuram

  1. 1. Nagalapuram www.ticketgoose.com
  2. 2.  Some witness adrenaline rush on water and some on land but Nagalapuram is one such place in the Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh that is famous for waterfall trekking.  The Nagalapuram waterfall trek is 18kms from the Nagalapuram town, also called as the temple town. Krishnadevaraya constructed the famed Sri Vedanarayana Temple in the memory of his mother Nagala Devi here where the shrine is dedicated to the Hindu deity, Lord Vishnu.  This temple celebrates a festival called Surya Pooja in the month of March for three days. The temple’s architecture is built in such a way that the sun’s rays fall on the deity’s feet, navel and the forehead.
  3. 3.  Earlier this town was named Harigandapuram and the waterfall near this place has caught sight of many tourists making this place as one of the spotted tourist attractions of India.  Located at a distance of 75km from Chennai, the trekking expedition starts from a large lake that is connected to the foothills of Nagalapuram Hills.  The entire surrounding is so serene with beautiful sights, dense lush forests, and rocky cliffs. Pristine natural pools, mountains, gushing falls and rippling streams are all the best experience you would get to have at this place.  The treks at the Eastern Ghats are usually less traumatic than their counterparts (Western Ghats) and can be easily completed within a day or so.
  4. 4.  On its way encounter several other water streams with sliding activity but do be careful as there are loose gravels at some places that can hamper your trekking trip.  On the whole, it is a 12km long journey where you have the option of camping at night as well.  The rich vegetation on the path aids you during sunny days by providing shade that will help you in not becoming restless.  The pool at the pinnacle of the altitude is truly mesmerizing and is believed to be 40 feet deep, so if you are planning to swim, be careful.
  5. 5.  Thus opting this place will surely be an ideal weekend getaway with your friends. Enjoy the elating adventurous waterfall trek with TicketGoose team.
  6. 6.  Thus opting this place will surely be an ideal weekend getaway with your friends. Enjoy the elating adventurous waterfall trek with TicketGoose team.

×