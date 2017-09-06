1 A Bizarre Location to Hit your Spirits High!!! www.ticketgoose.com
2  From the queer moments of a mass of migratory birds committing suicide to an astounding once-in reign palace whose ent...
3  One such destination where you can get to encounter paranormal incidents is the Aleya Ghost Lights in Bengal Swamps. ...
4  The fishermen community residing there believe that the flickering lights are the spirit of the fishermen whose vision...
5  So, are you not interested in visiting this place and getting to know what is it that is behind the flickering of ligh...
5  So, are you not interested in visiting this place and getting to know what is it that is behind the flickering of ligh...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

A bizarre location to hit your spirits high!!!

36 views

Published on

Bus ticket booking is very easy in ticket goose find the bus, select the seat and pay online, if you want to low fares choose different operators

Published in: Travel
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
36
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

A bizarre location to hit your spirits high!!!

  1. 1. 1 A Bizarre Location to Hit your Spirits High!!! www.ticketgoose.com
  2. 2. 2  From the queer moments of a mass of migratory birds committing suicide to an astounding once-in reign palace whose entry is forbidden after sunset, there is a mystery left behind almost everywhere.  India, a land of rich culture, heritage and people of varied views on paranormal activities, is surely a place of enigma and one such destination where the tale of paranormal incidents never subsidies is West Bengal.  From Writer’s Building where none dare to stay at evening because of the spooky incidents to South Park Street Cemetery where many have complained about falling sick on visiting it, West Bengal is wrapped with ghostly events.
  3. 3. 3  One such destination where you can get to encounter paranormal incidents is the Aleya Ghost Lights in Bengal Swamps.  In the marshy regions of Bengal, many people have witnessed smoky and glittery lights that draw the attention of whoever visits the place and kills them.  Well, kind of this is not unique as is seen in several parts of the world too.  These lights are called Aleya lights or jack-o-lantern that is nothing but a flickering ray of light that goes with the concept of ionization as per Science
  4. 4. 4  The fishermen community residing there believe that the flickering lights are the spirit of the fishermen whose visions got fixed on to it and lead to their death.  So, people staying there see to it that none crosses the region and stays safe.
  5. 5. 5  So, are you not interested in visiting this place and getting to know what is it that is behind the flickering of lights? To your visit, all you need to do is visit ticketgoose.com and make an online bus ticket booking to Kolkata.
  6. 6. 5  So, are you not interested in visiting this place and getting to know what is it that is behind the flickering of lights? To your visit, all you need to do is visit ticketgoose.com and make an online bus ticket booking to Kolkata.

×