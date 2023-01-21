Successfully reported this slideshow.
Your SlideShare is downloading. ×

PREGNANCY WITH MS.pptx

Jan. 21, 2023
0 likes 0 views
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Upcoming SlideShare
Does your motivation need a kick start?
Does your motivation need a kick start?
Loading in …3
×

Check these out next

GERD.pptx
Divya Chandramouli
home iv therapy - Westside Wellness
Westside Wellness - Mobile IV Hydration Therapy
Brachial plexsus.pptx
ImranIrshad14
Keto Meal plan.pdf
MadhukaPriyashan3
Local Anesthesia sam.pptx
SumitaJain5
Hydrocephalussabirali.ppt
Mahatma gandi ayurveda medical College wardha
4. Components of Nursing Health History.pptx
dever2017
Ex-Airway Heights mayor running for school board 0-41 screenshot.pdf
Dr. C Kids Dentistry - Airway Heights
1 of 60 Ad

PREGNANCY WITH MS.pptx

Jan. 21, 2023
0 likes 0 views

Download to read offline

Health & Medicine

anaesthesia for pregnant patients with Mitral stenosis posted for LSCS

anaesthesia for pregnant patients with Mitral stenosis posted for LSCS

Health & Medicine
Advertisement

Recommended

Does your motivation need a kick start?
University of Southern Queensland
10.5k views
29 slides
Better than a New Year's Resolution: A New Mindset
Deepak Chopra MD (official)
305k views
7 slides
How to Plan and Set Financial Goals
Experian_US
21.2k views
39 slides
Choose Your Own (Career) Adventure
Lauren Galanter
25.7k views
19 slides
chatgpt dalle.pptx
Ellen Edmands
1.1k views
20 slides
25 Mission Statements From the World's Most Valuable Brands
Palo Alto Software
2.1M views
32 slides
Trying To Change A Habit? Beware These 5 Traps.
Gretchen Rubin
8.2k views
7 slides
Statistics On The Importance Of Employee Feedback
Officevibe
32.1k views
17 slides
Advertisement

More Related Content

Recently uploaded (20)

GERD.pptx
Divya Chandramouli
0 views
home iv therapy - Westside Wellness
Westside Wellness - Mobile IV Hydration Therapy
0 views
Brachial plexsus.pptx
ImranIrshad14
0 views
Keto Meal plan.pdf
MadhukaPriyashan3
0 views
Local Anesthesia sam.pptx
SumitaJain5
0 views
Hydrocephalussabirali.ppt
Mahatma gandi ayurveda medical College wardha
0 views
4. Components of Nursing Health History.pptx
dever2017
0 views
Ex-Airway Heights mayor running for school board 0-41 screenshot.pdf
Dr. C Kids Dentistry - Airway Heights
0 views
anti hypertensive drugs.pptx
PravinGawali7
0 views
Tailoring Therapy for Follicular Lymphoma Based on the Latest Evidence
i3 Health
0 views
international hosptal study.pptx
Åyushi Shankhdhar
0 views
POSTERIOR FOSSA MASSES- DEDE.pptx
Abubakar Hammadama
0 views
Neurological Exam.pptx
ZaiSB
0 views
Diabetes-Talk-COVID-VP-2020.pptx
KhalidBassiouny1
0 views
ASSESSING-MUSCULOSKELETAL-SYSTEM.pptx
ZaiSB
0 views
logo Dr. C Kids Dentistry - Airway Heights.pdf
Dr. C Kids Dentistry - Airway Heights
0 views
orthopaedic surgeon lancashire.pdf
RhAdvisors
0 views
PAXLOVID_EPICHR.pptx
SyahirulAfifi1
0 views
6. Endocrine physiology.pptx
MonenusKedir
0 views
ENDODONTIC MISHAPS.ppt
SumitaJain5
0 views
GERD.pptx
Divya Chandramouli
0 views
28 slides
home iv therapy - Westside Wellness
Westside Wellness - Mobile IV Hydration Therapy
0 views
1 slide
Brachial plexsus.pptx
ImranIrshad14
0 views
11 slides
Keto Meal plan.pdf
MadhukaPriyashan3
0 views
6 slides
Local Anesthesia sam.pptx
SumitaJain5
0 views
366 slides
Hydrocephalussabirali.ppt
Mahatma gandi ayurveda medical College wardha
0 views
33 slides

Featured (20)

25 Time Management Hacks to Kickstart the New Year
Étienne Garbugli
219.5k views
The 3 Secrets of Highly Successful Graduates
Reid Hoffman
828.1k views
12 Days of Productivity
Redbooth
92k views
Data Design: Where Math and Art Collide
Trina Chiasson
89k views
How a Smart Leader Sets SMART Goals
Weekdone.com
86.5k views
Getting Started With OKRs (Objective Key Results)
The Moonshot Planner
2.9k views
A Guide to the Holiday Job Search
Noelle Gross, Career Strategy Coach
5k views
How to Have Difficult Conversations
Mattan Griffel
485.2k views
How to pretend you know soccer
Devesh Khanal
19.3k views
10 Productivity Hacks Backed By Science
When I Work
51.9k views
5 Ways to Give Feedback that Elicits Real Change
BambooHR
380.6k views
The Best Study Tips Revealed
LinkedIn
47.5k views
Understanding Artificial Intelligence - Major concepts for enterprise applica...
APPANION
30k views
Four Public Speaking Tips From Standup Comedians
Ross Simmonds
100.7k views
Different Career Paths in Data Science
Roger Huang
12.7k views
How to Fortify a Diverse Workforce to Battle the Great Resignation
Aggregage
4.6k views
5 Tips for Embracing Change at Work
O.C. Tanner
23.8k views
Six Business Lessons From 10 Years Of Fantasy Football
Ross Simmonds
30.4k views
The Power of Gratitude
INSEAD
58.2k views
Irresistible content for immovable prospects
Velocity Partners
243.1k views
25 Time Management Hacks to Kickstart the New Year
Étienne Garbugli
219.5k views
28 slides
The 3 Secrets of Highly Successful Graduates
Reid Hoffman
828.1k views
113 slides
12 Days of Productivity
Redbooth
92k views
14 slides
Data Design: Where Math and Art Collide
Trina Chiasson
89k views
90 slides
How a Smart Leader Sets SMART Goals
Weekdone.com
86.5k views
9 slides
Getting Started With OKRs (Objective Key Results)
The Moonshot Planner
2.9k views
14 slides
Advertisement

PREGNANCY WITH MS.pptx

  1. 1. Pregnancy with mitral stenosis-case discussion 1 Dr Swastika Swaro Professor Department of Anaesthesiology IMS&SUM Hospital Bhubaneswar
  2. 2. 2 Patient details Name: Mrs. X Age: 27 years Sex: female G1P1L0A0 with 37 weeks gestation Chief complaints Patient is admitted with chief complaints of 1. Breathlessness since 10 days 2. Fatigue since 7days
  3. 3. History of Presenting Illness • Breathlessness-gradual onset,aggravated on lying down,relieving on sitting , progressive,since 10 days • Feeling of weakness since 7days • No history of Cough, haemoptysis,Palpitation,Leg Swelling,chestpain 3
  4. 4. • History of past illness • History of Rheumatic Heart Disease since 10 years of age. Took treatment in the form of Penicillin injections every 21 days for 10 years till age 20 and then discontinued. • No history of HTN,DM, TB, Bronchial Asthma or Epilepsy Family History-Nothing suggestive Personal history- • Housewife,poorsocioeconomic status • Bowel & Bladder: Normal. • Sleep: disturbed • Habits: No addiction 4
  5. 5. General examination • Alert, concious and co-operative • Build-average • Weight – 58 Kgs • Height – 155 cms • Pallor-mild • Icterus- absent • Cyanosis-absent • Clubbing-absent • Facies-normal • Spine-normal. 5
  6. 6. • Pulse rate – 90/min,regular,good volume,no radiofemoral delay,arterial wall normal • Blood pressure – 110/70 mm of Hg;left arm,supine • Respiratory rate – 16/min;thoracoabdominal • Temperature-98.6F,Rt axilla 6
  7. 7. 7 • Cardiovascular examination Inspection – no deformity. • • • Palpation – ApexbeaT-left 5thICS ½ inch medial to left MCL. Tapping Diastolic thrill -in mitral area,best felt in left lateral position at end of expiration. Auscultation– S1-short,sharp,accentuated S2-Heard P2-Loud
  8. 8. -Opening snap heard just after S2 -Low pitched mid diastolic rumbling murmur .with presystolic accentuation in the mitral area .without any radiation. .Best heard with the bell of the stethoscope, . left lateral position .at height of expiration and mild exercise. 8
  9. 9. Respiratory system Normal Vesicular Breath Sounds heard, No added sounds. Examinationof nervous system 9 Higher function intact Power-normal in all 4 limbs Deep tendon reflexes-normal. Examination of cranial nerves-normal. Abdominal examination Abdomen-soft,36wk of fundal height -umbilicus-central position -No visible veins -no other palpable lump -fluid shift-absent. -peristaltic sound-present
  10. 10. Airwayexamination: 10 Mouth opening-3 fingers. No loose tooth/artificial denture. Mallampati- grade II. Thyromental distance-6 fingers. Neck movement-within normal limits.
  11. 11. Provisional diagnosis 11 Mitral stenosis of rheumatic origin without any evidence of congestive heart failure and in sinus rhythm in a primi para term mother posted for LSCS.
  12. 12. Investigations • Hb: 12.0 gm% • Differential count: Neutrophils – 71 • Lymphocytes – 24 • Monocytes – 02 • Eosinophils – 03 • Total count – 9, 800 • Platelets: 2.73 lakhs/ mm3 • PT INR: 1.0 • BT: 3’ 00” • CT: 4’ 00” 12 RBS: 99 mg/dl Urea: 30 mg/dl Creatinine: 1.1 mg/dl Na+: 135mEq/l K+: 4.8mEq/l Cl-: 104mEq/l HIV 1 & 2: Not detected HBsAg,HCV: Not detected
  13. 13. 13 ECG: Within normal limits, Sinus rhythm,Heart rate: 80/min 2D ECHOCARDIOGRAPHY: Normal Left Ventricular systolic function No Regional Wall Motion abnormalities Ejection fraction: 56 % Mitral Valve Area – 2.0 cms2 Transvalvular Pressure – 6 mm of Hg. Chest X – Ray: Prominent bronchovascular markings. Management plan Regional anaesthesia for elective LSCS
  14. 14. Mitral stenosis at a glance 14
  15. 15. Severity grading of MS 15 Measurement Normal Mild Moderate Severe Mitral valve area (cm2) 4.0–6.0 1.5–2.5 1.0–1.5 <1.0 Mean pressure gradient (mmHg) <2 2–6 6–12 >12 Pulmonary artery mean pressure (mmHg) 10–20 <30 30–50 >50
  16. 16. Clinical assessment of severity 16 1.Assessing the A2 - OS gap. 2.Assessing the severity of PAH. 3.duration of the diastolic murmur. A2-os >120ms 100-120ms 80-100 ms <80 ms
  17. 17. Diagnosis 17 X-Ray (P-A View) 1. Left Atrial Enlargement – Mitralisation of heart 2. Straightening of Left Heart Border 3. Elevation of Left mainstem Bronchus 4. Evidence of Mitral Calcification, Evidence of pulm.edema, Pulmonary Vascular Congestion. 5. Kerley’s Blines Kerleys B lines LAA: Left atrial appendages, MPA: Main pulmonary artery, LPA: left pulmonary artery, RPA: Right pulmonary artery, Ao- Aortic knuckle (Ao)
  18. 18. 18 Kerleys Bline
  19. 19. ECG • In sinus rhythm large biphasic(broad notched) P waves( P mitrale) indicative of left atrial enlargement, especially in lead I & II • RVH • atrial fibrillation (Fibrillary waves) 19
  20. 20. ECHO • 2DEchocardiography • the area of the mitral valve, • size of the left atrium, • presence of thrombus and • the size and function of the left ventricle • right-sided chambers. • Doppler • the severity of the stenosis, • the presence of other associated valve lesions • the degree of pulmonary hypertension
  21. 21. 21
  22. 22. 22
  23. 23. MANAGEMENT 23 MEDICAL DIURETICS, β- BLOCKERS AF- DIGOXIN, ANTI- COAGULANTS SURGICAL VALVULOPLASTY VALVE REPLACEMENT OBSTETRICAL VAGINAL CAESAREAN SECTION
  24. 24. Treatment 24 1. Mild Mitral stenosis -Rest,oxygen – Diuretics(Furesamide) -Salt-restricted diet -B blockers-propranolol,atenolol(decreases incidence of pulmonary edema without foetal adverse effect) Kannan M, Vijayanand G. Mitral stenosis and pregnancy: Current concepts in anaesthetic practice. Indian J Anaesth2010;54:439-44. 2. When in Atrial Fibrillation – Digoxin (0.25 mg tablet) -β- Blockers -Cardioversion(if pharmacological T/M fails) -Anticoagulation –prevent systemic
  25. 25. 25 4. Percutaneous balloon valvuloplasty,Surgical commisurotomy Valve reconstruction- if dyspnoea or Pulmonary hypertension develops -done in second trimester 5.Valve replacement -severeMS with calcified valve,mural thrombus 6. Endocarditis prophylaxis –Only if h/o endocarditis or presence of any infection IV Ampicilline and gentamicin or oral Amoxicilline If allergy-Vancomycin and gentamicin
  26. 26. 26
  27. 27. Anticoagulation 27 Indication -Patient with AF(> 48 hrs) -Prior embolic event -SevereMS with LAdimension 55 mm on ECHO Heparin SC/IV- 12 wks(APTT=1.5 to 2.5 times of normal) Warfarin -12-36 weeks(INR 2.5 to 3 times) heparin -After 36wks ( titrated to APTT) LMWH -alternative to heparin long half life(once daily dosing) more bioavailability
  28. 28. Heparin • Discontinue at start of labour • Restart after 4-6 hrs if no contraindications • If labor occurs PRETERM when patient is on anticoagulants- LSCS done with reducing INR to 2 avoid vaginal delivery-risk of Foetal intracranial bleeding 28
  29. 29. PREGNANCY 29 ↓ LA emptying INCREASE HR ↓ LV Filling DECREASE SV DECREASE CO Fixed CO state; Heart cannot cope up with increased demand. AUTOTRANSFUSION from uterus DELIVERY PULMONARY CONGESTION Long- standing Irreversible chronic Pulmonary Hypertension LA Dilates ↑LA pressure At DIASTOLE Pressure gradient develop between LA andLV HAEMODYNAMIC hallmark of MS MS
  30. 30. Why does pregnancy aggravate 30 the symptoms of mitral stenosis? -↓in SVR 20%-reflex tachycardia -↑HR 15-25%– reduced diastolic filling time of LV -↑ CO by 30-50%-↑ transvalvular gradient→ ↑LA pressure -↑ blood volume by 30- 50% → ↑ capillary-Hydrostatic pressure → pulmonary edema. -During labour and delivery→sympathetic stimulation- ↑ HR and CO -Sudden ↑↑ venous return due to autotransfusion and IVC decompression -LA enlargement in pregnancy– atrialfibrilation -Hypercoagulability→thromboembolic
  31. 31. Predictors of mortality and morbidity 31 Severe- 67% Moderate- 38% Mild- 26% Severity of MS NYHA Class Class I and II- <1% Class III and IV- Between 5 and 15% Class III and IV- Perinatal mortality- 20- 30%
  32. 32. Anaesthetic management • Multidisciplinary approach with involvement of obstetrician,cardiologist,anaesthesist • Detailed counselling of patient nd her family 32
  33. 33. Anaesthetic goals 1.Maintenance of acceptable HR(60-70bpm) 2.Maintain sinus rhythm(immediate treat if acute AF) 3.Maintain SVR(AVOID rapid fall) 4.Maintain adequate preload/Venous return 5.Avoid aortocaval compression 6.Avoid pain,hypoxia,hypercarbia,acidosis(↑PVR) 33
  34. 34. Obstetric management 35 VAGINALDELIVERY • Tachycardia secondary to labour pain, increases flow across the mitral Valve producingSudden • The second stage of delivery should be cut short by instrumentation. • leftuterine displacement • Supplemental oxygen , pulseoximetry monitoring fetal heart rate monitoring • Invasive cardiac monitoring-radial artery cannulation& pulmonary catheter- especially in NYHA III and IV Pt • Sudden↓SVR-small bolus doses of phenylephrine, with volume expansion when necessary. rises in LApressure, leading toacute pulmonary oedema. Good LABOUR ANALGESIA is must. Epidural CSE(intrathecalopid withmodestdoseLA)
  35. 35. •Anaesthesia for LSCS 36 • Evidence-based data on the ideal anesthetic and analgesic for theparturints with MS is lacking. Management must be individualized to optimize patient outcome. • The degree of monitoring should be based on the severity of the disease and the parturient condition. severe MS needs invasive monitoring
  36. 36. 37
  37. 37. 38 Caesarean section Epidural/Spinal Combined Spinal Epidural General Anaesthesia Only for obstetric reasons • slow induction, delay in the onset of action- not be possible in an emergency situation. • large volume of local anesthetic is needed for adequate blockade. rapid onset of extensive sympathetic blockade with intense vasodilatation, sudden hypotension Technique of choice. CSE offers rapid onset and improved analgesia
  38. 38. EPIDURAL ANAESTHESIA 39
  39. 39. 40 -The segmental blockade sparesthe lower extremity “muscle pump,” aiding in venous return, and also decreases the incidence of thromboembolic events. • Maternal haemodynamic stability maintained by- Invasive haemodynamic monitoring, judicious intravenous administration of crystalloid administration of small bolus doses of phenylephrine • major advantages -administered in incremental doses and the total dose could be titrated to desired sensory level. -Slower onset of anaesthesia
  40. 40. Phenylephrine induced vasoconstriction of placental vessel is not clinically significant because of large vascular reserve in a Normal placenta. Moran DH, Perillo M, La Porta RF, et al. Phenylephrine in the prevention of hypotension following spinal anesthesia for cesarean deliery. J Clin Anesth 1991;3(4):301–305 . 41
  41. 41. • Anesthetic management of cesarean section in parturients with severe mitral stenosis: A case series • Saxena, et al.: Epidural analgesia for parturiients with severe MS for CS© 2019 Journal of Obstetric Anaesthesia and Critical Care | Published by Wolters Kluwer – Medknow • The use of graded epidural for cesarean delivery in parturients with severe MS is safe for both the mother and the baby • They used 10-14 ml of 2% xylocaine with adrenaline after a test dose of 3ml nd a level of T6 achieved in 15 -20 mins Regional anaesthesia in severe MS is still controversial? better general anaesthesia 42
  42. 42. 43 Combined spinal-epidural
  43. 43. 44 20-30 microgm of fentanyl along with 2.5 -5mg of 0.5% bupivacaine intrathecal is given. epidural catheter 3 ml of 2% xylocaine with epinephrine is given. • POST OPERATIVE ANALGESIA is maintained as shown in the table below INITIAL INJECTION 10-15 ML OF 0.25%-0.125% SOLUTION CONTINUOUS INFUSION 0.0625%-0.125% SOLUTION AT 6-8ML/HR 10-15 ML OF 0.1%-0.2% SOLUTION 1-2 microgm/ml of LA solution 0.1-0.2% SOLUTION AT 8-15 ML/HR DRUG • BUPIVACAINE ML/HR • ROPIVACAINE • FENTANYL
  44. 44. Ghai B, Krishnamoorthy R, Bansal D, Suri V, Vijayvergiya R, Wig J. Efficacy and safety of combined spinal: Epidural versus combinedspinalepidural technique for labor analgesia in parturients with rheumatic valvular heart disease. Indian J Pain 2013;27:80-5 45 Both epidural and CSE are equally effective and safe for labor analgesia in parturients with rheumatic valvular heart disease. However, CSE technique provides a faster onset of analgesia.
  45. 45. 46
  46. 46. Advantages • Speedof induction • Control of the airway • superior hemodynamics • High fio2 -which will reduce PVR • Ventilation controlled – avoid hypoxia and hypercarbia-increase PVR • Elective post operative ventilation to tide over the CCF that may be possible after parturition 47
  47. 47. Complications of GA • Neonatal depression • Delayed recovery • Anaesthetic drug interactions • Increased incidence of PONV • Prolonged stay ICU • Aspiration( more common in unprepared cases) 48 • Risk of pulmonary hypertension is more due to PPV • Arrhythmia- inhalational agents • Useof poly pharmacy and anaphylaxis • Uterine atony with inhalation • Need for adequate post operative Analgesia
  48. 48. Intra-op monitoring • ECG • pulse oxymetry • Capnography • NIBP and CVP - mild to moderate cases • intra-arterial BP,PA catheterization-In moderate/Severe MS • Temperature 49
  49. 49. Coduct of general anaesthesia • Premedication • Aspiration prophylaxis • Sedative/anxiolytics-so judicious use of BZD & opioid • Avoid atropine. Glycopyrrolate may be used. • Infective endocarditis prophylaxis if needed 50
  50. 50. •Induction • beta-adrenergic antagonist and an adequate dose of opioid- before induction • Esmolol -rapid onset and short duration of action, better in controlling tachycardia. - foetal heart rate should bemonitored. • opoids (Remifentanil or fentanyl ) -abolish hemadynamic response to intubation -also decreases requirement of induction agents • Induction agent to be given slowly in titrated doses, etomidate is best agent for hemodynamic stability.AVOID KETAMINE × 51
  51. 51. • Maintenance • Volatile anesthetics- isoflurane, desflurane, or sevoflurane(<1 MAC) with muscle relaxant and added dose of fentanyl if reqd • Halothane avoided due to arrythmogenic potential • N2O is best avoided in pt with pulmonary artery hypertension. 52
  52. 52. • Muscle relaxant • Vecuronium/Cisatracurium are NDMR of choice - least effect on HR. • Pancuronium avoided ×-causes tachycardia due to vagolytic effect. • Atracurium may ↓BP secondary to histamine release and reflex ↑HR • Succinylcholine can be used. 53
  53. 53. • To maintain BP & HR - • Titrated doses of vasopressor like phenylephrine - maintain BP • Short acting β-blocker (esmolol or metoprolol) or CCB (diltiazem) to control HR. • To prevent increase in PVR- • Avoid- hypoxia, hypercarbia,acidosis, lighter plane of anesthesia, hypervolemia. • If PVR critically elevated→ NTG, SNP, amnirone, prostaglandin E1, tolazoline 54
  54. 54. Peri-operative AF • Control of AF with rapid ventricular response- metoprolol, esmolol, diltiazem, amiodarone. • If pt is unstable immediate cardioversion • In case of acute AF no need to anticoagulate but if it is present for more than 48 hr STAT anticoagulation prior to cardioversion. 55
  55. 55. 56 Fluid Management: • Avoid Hypervolemia - -> Worsens pulmonary edema • Avoid Hypovolemia - -> further ↓left ventricular filling ↓CO. ( Hypovolemia secondary to blood loss to be repalced) Uterotonic agents • oxytocin 10–20 u in 1,000 ml of crystalloid @ rate of 40– 80 mu/min. lower the SVR as well as elevate PVR • Methylergometrine or 15-methylprostaglandin F2 → ↑BP,HR, PVR Extubation-avoid tachycardia
  56. 56. Post-operatively  Avoid pain → hypoventilation→respiratory acidosis, hypoxemia → ↑ HR and PVR  24 hrs Monitoring-immediate Postpartum periods are at high risk of PCWP↑especially in SevereMS(NYHAclass IIIandIV).  The lowest possible dose of uterotonic agent- significant adverse Cardiovasculareffects.  May need ionotropic support or ventilatory support 57
  57. 57. Our institutional practice • Mild MS-EPIDURAL/CSE(in emergency CSE better for faster onset) • Moderate MS-EPIDURAL/GA • Severe MS-GA 58
  58. 58. References 59 Miller’s Anaesthesia, 7th Edition, Vol 1 Morgan’s Clinical Anaesthesiolo gy Kaplan’sCardiac Anesthesia
  59. 59. 60

Editor's Notes

  • (CPB during pregnancy- risk is same to mother as nonpregnant but fetal mortality is high due to placental hypoperfusion)
  • (“Anti xa” activity is used to monitor LMWH, anti-xa maintained between 0.8 to 1.2U/L,after 4-6hrs of injection)
  • (avoids sympathetic stimulation bt oversedation→ hypercarbia,Acidosis
  • .(sync. 100J, 200J, 300J then 360J monophasic or biphasic equivalent)

×