Real Estate
Jan. 07, 2022
Luxurious Most Trending Projects In Kharadi - Call 89567 73999‬

Real Estate
Jan. 07, 2022
25 views

Kharadi, Hadapsar, Baner, Hinjewadi are major commercial and industrial hotspot of Pune, The House of Real Estate brings to you a home nestled in the lap of nature—quite literally. Due economic importance of this area in near future, several real estate developers in Pune are coming up with magnificent developments in this area. So get details of some of the projects like Panchshil Yoo Villas, Panchshil Tower, Panchshil YOO Pune, VTP Velvet Villas here. These apartments are passively designed to offer you opulent 3, 4 & 5 BHK & Villas. It offers a home that is inspiring. So book your home with us & enjoy your luxurious file.

get more details at https://thehouseofrealestate.in/ or

Call us on: 89567 73999‬

Luxurious Most Trending Projects In Kharadi - Call 89567 73999‬

  1. 1. @thehouseofrealestate Get Details:-89567 73999 Details: https://bit.ly/3n6fx2B VTP Velvet Villas Panchshil Tower Panchshil YOO Pune Panchshil YOO Villas “KHARADI”
  2. 2. VTP Velvet Villas – Luxury 3 & 5 BHK Villas At Kharadi, Pune @thehouseofrealestate Project Overview VTP Realty has come up with a new launch named VTP Velvet in VTP Pegasus Township at the Kharadi location. It is also known to be 43 Villas. It is the 2nd phase of VTP Euphoria. It resides in 175 acres of land. VTP Velvet Villa in Kharadi, Pune by VTP Realty is a residential project. Residents here will have access to all the amenities in the VTP Pegasus Township. It has a Configuration of 3 BHK & 5 BHK Villas starting from 3820 sq. ft. Project USP • Gated Enclave of Only 43 Villas • A private entry boulevard leads to the villas enclave • All east-west facing villas. • Private Covered Car Park with EV Charging Point • Private Elevator in Villa • CCTV camera surveillance at vantage points in each villa • 3-tier security system with video door connected to the smart phone VTP Velvet Villas • Luxury 3 & 5 BHK Villas at Kharadi, Pune • Price Starts From Rs. 3.25 Cr.* Onwards Get Details:-89567 73999 Details: https://bit.ly/3zwzxk5
  3. 3. Details: https://bit.ly/31xsY42 Get Details:-89567 73999 Panchshil YOO Villas– Luxury 5 BHK Villas At Wagholi, Pune @thehouseofrealestate Panchshil Yoo Villas • Luxury 5 BHK Villas in Wagholi Pune • Price Starts From Rs. 7 Cr.* onwards Project Overview Yoo Villas at Wagholi is a well-planned project. It is spread over a sprawling area of 59 Acre. There are in total 190 units in this project. The units are all Under Construction. Its possession date is 01 September 2022. This project has been developed by the well- known builder Panchshil Realty. The complete address of the site is Gat No. 1278, Near Panchshil Towers, Wagholi, Pune, Maharashtra. Its pincode is 412207. Enjoy the comforts of living in Yoo Villas with all modern conveniences at your disposal. Project USP • Picturesque riverside location • A five-star gated development(designer living) • Double-height villas created with the fusion of eastern and western sensibility • Expansive clubhouse 'The Panchshil Club' with state-of-the-art amenities • The Central Park' with landscaped gardens • Double-height villas created with the fusion of eastern and western sensibilities
  4. 4. Get Brochure:-89567-73999 Panchshil YOO Pune – 4 & 5 BHK Apartments in Hadapsar, Pune @thehouseofrealest Panchshil YOO Pune • 4 & 5 BHK Apartments in Hadapsar, Pune • Price Starts From Rs.7.50 Cr.* onwards Project USP • Best Residential Property India Award 2011 • Designed by World Renowned Philippe Starck • 5 Acres of Historic Rain Forest • Spread across 17-acres of lush • Well-lit and ventilated rooms • spacious living areas and large exterior decks • In proximity to entertainment avenues • Private Penthouse Terrace Project Overview Panchshil Yoopune in Magarpatta, Pune by Panchshil Builders is a residential project. Bearing signature touches of Monsieur Strack, the bespoke designer residences at yoo pune are bold, creative and contemporary. Packed with a host of luxurious amenities and ranging between 5,100 sq.ft. to 6,900 sq.ft, yoo pune is a haven for aesthetes who understand and appreciate the joy of living in a meticulously orchestrated home. Complete with interior layouts, fittings, lights and accents handpicked by Starck, the residences at yoopune radiate Starck’s distinguished signature style.
  5. 5. Details: https://bit.ly/3zAtwTt Get Details:-89567 73999 Panchshil Tower– Luxury 3 & 4 BHK Apartments in Kharadi, Pune @thehouseofrealestate Panchshil Tower • Modern Luxury, Spacious House • 3 & 4 BHK Apartments in Kharadi, Pune • Price Starts From @ Rs.2.5 Cr.* onwards Project USP • Magnificent views and exclusive amenity spaces • Manicured landscape Project Overview:- Panchshil Towers in Kharadi, Pune by Panchshil Builders is a residential project. The project offers Apartment with perfect combination of contemporary architecture and features to provide comfortable living. Apartment are of the following configurations: 3BHK and 4BHK The size of the Apartment ranges in between 157.93 Sq. mt and 316.33 Sq. mt Panchshil Towers price ranges from 1.87 Cr to 4.42 Cr. Panchshil Towers offers all world class amenities.
  6. 6. Get Details:-89567 73999 Contact Us! Lokesh Kumra 89567 73999 • The house of real estate is a company with rich experience in real estate advisory that believes each real estate experience should be a simple and successful execution from a Dream to Reality. • Our team of Real Estate advisors is driven by the fundamental values of customer satisfaction, credibility and professionalism. • The house of real estate has some of the best professionals in real estate industry who specialize in finding property just as per your requirement. Website: https://thehouseofrealestate.in/ @thehouseofrealestate Company Overview

Kharadi, Hadapsar, Baner, Hinjewadi are major commercial and industrial hotspot of Pune, The House of Real Estate brings to you a home nestled in the lap of nature—quite literally. Due economic importance of this area in near future, several real estate developers in Pune are coming up with magnificent developments in this area. So get details of some of the projects like Panchshil Yoo Villas, Panchshil Tower, Panchshil YOO Pune, VTP Velvet Villas here. These apartments are passively designed to offer you opulent 3, 4 & 5 BHK & Villas. It offers a home that is inspiring. So book your home with us & enjoy your luxurious file. get more details at https://thehouseofrealestate.in/ or Call us on: 89567 73999‬

