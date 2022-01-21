Iconic Projects in Pune by VTP Reality - The House of Real Estate

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Iconic Projects in Pune by VTP Realty includes VTP Blue Waters, VTP Euphoria Kharadi, VTP Verve, VTP Hilife, VTP Velvet and VTP Altair. Delivering unmatched quality, attention to detail and transparency in our processes and operations. Focusing on caring about you during and beyond the purchase of a new home makes us not only a partner in your dream home but also a dependable friend helping you every step of the way.

Our team of Real Estate advisors is driven by the fundamental values of customer satisfaction, credibility and professionalism. The house of real estate helps you to find property just as per your requirement.

Get more details at: https://thehouseofrealestate.in/ or
Call us on: 8956773999

  1. 1. @thehouseofrealestate Get Details:- 89567 73999 VTP Blue Waters VTP Euphoria Kharadi VTP Velvet VTP Hilife “VTP Group” VTP Verve VTP Altair
  2. 2. Get Details:- 89567 73999 VTP Blue Water – 1, 2 & 3 BHK Duplex Resident at Mahalunge @thehouseofrealestate Project Overview • Spread over 200+ acres. • Constructed on a land parcel of around 100 Acres & will be developed phase wise As Of Now 3 residential Clusters are launched in vtp mahalunge township named as VTP Bel Air, VTP Leonara. • Vtp blue waters review is 5 star by over 2000+ clients. Project USP • River Facing Apartments • Exclusive 1 Acre Chowpatty Area • Approx. 200+ Acres Township Codename Bluewaters In Baner Next • Beautiful natural vistas & great natural ventilation & sunlight overlooking hills & rivers on either side of the township. -> Price Starts From 36.90 Lacs* Onwards -> 1, 2 and 3 BHK Resident duplex units VTP Blue Waters Mahalunge
  3. 3. Get Details:- 89567 73999 VTP Euphoria - 1, 2 & 3 BHK Prestigious Homes in Kharadi @thehouseofrealestate Project Overview • Spreads across humongous land parcels and offers brightly planned 1, 2 & 3 BHK, starting from 40 lac in kharadi. • VTP Euphoria Kharadi Pune is launched in township of 150+ acres in kharadi. Vtp Euphoria is a 9 acre cluster inside township with 10 tower. Project USP • The Only Township In Pune With 5 Professional Sports-Coaching Academies • 5 Star Luxury Township Club • ALUFORM -Advanced construction technology • Only 10 minutes away from EON IT SEZ and WTC • Just 5km from Lifeline Hospital -> 1, 2 and 3 BHK Prestigious Homes -> Price Starts from 40 Lacs* Onwards VTP Euphoria Kharadi
  4. 4. Get Details:- 89567 73999 VTP Hilife - 2 & 3 BHK Precious Homes in Wakad @thehouseofrealestate Project Overview • Spread across 4.5 acres consist of 2 & 3 BHK flats in Wakad, Pune • Unique hexagonal shaped towers with 20 floors that castle over surrounding buildings. • VTP Realty that offers every element of luxury and comfort for you to live the high-life each day! Project USP • Unique hexagonal shaped towers • No overlooking of neighboring homes • Bay Windows with seatings • Life Point Multispecialty Hospital just 3kms away • 5.07% price appreciation in the last 1 year VTP Hilife Wakad -> Luxury 2 & 3 BHK Precious Homes -> Price Starts from 49.61 Lacs* Onwards
  5. 5. Get Details:- 89567 73999 VTP Velvet - Luxury 3 & 5 BHK Villas at Kharadi @thehouseofrealestate Project Overview • VTP Realty has come up with a new launch named VTP Velvet in VTP Pegasus Township at the Kharadi location. It is also known to be 43 Villas. It is the 2nd phase of VTP Euphoria. • It resides in 175 acres of land. VTP Velvet Villa in Kharadi, Pune by VTP Realty is a residential project. • It has a Configuration of 3 BHK & 5 BHK Villas starting from 3820 sq. ft. Project USP • Unique hexagonal shaped towers • No overlooking of neighboring homes • Bay Windows with seatings • Life Point Multispecialty Hospital just 3kms away • 5.07% price appreciation in the last 1 year VTP Velvet Villas Kharadi -> Luxury 3 & 5 BHK Villas at Kharadi -> Price Starts From 3.25 Cr* Onwards
  6. 6. Get Details:- 89567 73999 VTP Verve - Luxury 2 & 3 BHK Apartments at Baner @thehouseofrealestate Project Overview • VTP Verve is an exclusive high-rise address that offers premium 2 & 3 bedroom MLA Homes in Baner-Sus. Located in a well-settled residential suburb of Pune West. • VTP Verve is surrounded by Baner, Pashan, & Mahalunge hills offering every resident mesmerizing 360° hill views. Less than aminute from Mumbai- Bengaluru highway, the project offers unparalleled connectivity to most parts of Pune. Project USP • Exclusive High Rise Towers, 30 Storey each with stunning views of the surrounding hills • Offering Vastu friendly 2 & 3 bedroom Premium Homes. • Fully developed, well-settled neighborhood • Abundant natural light & ventilation in every room VTP Verve Baner -> Luxury 2 & 3 BHK Luxury Apartments -> Price Starts from 62 Lacs* Onwards
  7. 7. Get Details:- 89567 73999 VTP Altair - 2 & 3 BHK Premium Homes At Kharadi @thehouseofrealestate Project Overview • The complex has three new 30-story clusters, each with two and three- bedroom premium apartments ranging in size from 730 to 1350 square feet. Nagar Road, Hadapsar, EON IT Park, Kharadi Riverside Road, Manjri, and Keshavnagar are among the five ports of access from various pieces of East Pune. • VTP Altair Kharadi also offers 4 BHK & 6 BHK Simplex and Duplex Luxurious Homes. • Biggest Township in Kharadi, Pune. Project USP • 30 Storey Glass Facade Tower • Tallest tower of Kharadi • Highest quality specifications • American standard fittings • Rainshower and hand shower in washrooms along with glass partition • 5 level parking and podium level amenities VTP Altair Kharadi -> Luxury 2 & 3 BHK Luxury Apartments -> Price Starts from 70 Lacs* Onwards
  8. 8. Get Details:- 89567 73999 Contact Us! Lokesh Kumra 89567 73999 • The house of real estate is a company with rich experience in real estate advisory that believes each real estate experience should be a simple and successful execution from a Dream to Reality. • Our team of Real Estate advisors is driven by the fundamental values of customer satisfaction, credibility and professionalism. • The house of real estate has some of the best professionals in real estate industry who specialize in finding property just as per your requirement. Website: https://thehouseofrealestate.in/ @thehouseofrealestate Company Overview

