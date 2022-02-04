Successfully reported this slideshow.
Manufacturer of Coconut Oil in Kerala

Feb. 04, 2022
Swamy Oil Industries an ISO 9001 : 2008 CERTIFIED Company is renowned as a trusted Manufacturer, Exporter and Supplier of Coconut Oil in Kerala, is now looking to distribute their products to all states in India. Read More : https://www.sunsuper.co.in/

Manufacturer of Coconut Oil in Kerala

  1. 1. WELCOME TO SWAMI OIL INDUSTRIES
  2. 2. ABOUT US We believe in serving the clients with high quality products. Our Coconut Oil is processed using carefully selected copra, dried under hygienic conditions and packed scientifically to ensure a longer self life. Moreover, a special emphasis is also laid upon the timely delivery of the products. The firm is currently handled by his son Mr. P. Ashok and he also offers tremendous experience, sufficient solar and rain combined with the mineral rich soil with this subtropical town promise that the coconuts are of superior quality in contrast to additional regions of the world. Certification of ISO 9001:2008 and also AGMARK to sunlight superb fresh guarantees which stringent quality expectations are followed closely carefully with the provider which is in level with each of the biggest in the industry.
  3. 3. COCONUT OILS We provide a wide selection of oils at Swamy Oil Industries. We fabricate different forms of pure coconut oils which all are free of the current presence of almost any toxic ingredients. Having amazing experience of oil which allow us to deliver the finest quality to your customers. We retain the odor and spoonful of oil from crushing sunlight dried Copra which is among the ideal quality and is obtained from the Co-Co Nut metres. BENEFITS: • Completely free from the presence of any toxic ingredients, • Remove Skin Problems, • Hair care, • Kills Viruses, • Promotes thyroid Function, • 100% pure, Free flowing, • Transparent in color,
  4. 4. TIN CONTAINERS In India Swamy oil Industries is your single industries who offer great quality of Coco Nut Oil Tin Containers. In Swamy Oil Industries we are manufacturing and supplying the highest quality of Coconut Oil Tin Containers. This Tin Container is available in various sizes and shapes. We assure endurance and loyalty of all the own products. Used In: Tight packing of vanaspati, cashew kernels, edible oil, snacks, candy and many other items. FEATURES : •Air tight •Durable •Corrosion resistant
  5. 5. CONTACT US Address :- Door No. 763, Mill Road, Pullikkada, Kollam - 691001, Kerala (INDIA) Phone no :- +91-9446597600 +91-474-2742176 Email :- swamyoil@gmail.com Website:- www.sunsuper.co.in
  6. 6. THANK YOU

