Effective for adults of all age categories and body types, this progressive stretching method improves shoulder mobility and strength, powers up your lower back and makes your abdominal wall strong and flexible. Hyperbolic Stretching Hyperbolic Stretching for Men Hyperbolic Hyperbolic issues Hyperbolic Remedies Body issues Body Flexibilities Beginner Friendly DYNAMIC STRETCHING how does hyperbolic stretching work hyperbolic stretching independent review hyperbolic stretching review does hyperbolic stretching really work does hyperbolic stretching really work for Men how to hyperbolic stretch