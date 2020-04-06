This story went viral during the 2009 Recession. It’s a worthy reminder for brands during this crisis. Here is what Kellog’s did during the Great Depression of 1933. Post was the market leader in packaged cereal market. Kellogs the contender. When the economic crisis hit, Post cut down on all marketing spends, Stopped advertising. Predicable! However, Kellogs doubled its ad budgets and promoted its new Rice Krispies product aggressively. It advertised heavily via Radio & other channels. Its profits increased by 30% during the course of the recession. When the dust settled, Kellogs took the crown from Post and is the industry’s top player even now. Winners see Opportunities, not problems. Never Stop Marketing. Get Creative. But during these difficult times, don't be insensitive.