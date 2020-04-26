Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
LDR 531 Apply Week 1 Leadership Evaluation (New Syllabus) FOR MORE CLASSES VISIT www.ldr531guide.com LDR 531 Apply Week 1 ...
on how these models compare to your personal results in theWeek 1 leadership style evaluation. Submit your assignment. ===...
=================================== =========== LDR 531 Assessment Week 2 Personal Leadership Evaluation (New Syllabus) FO...
LDR 531 Assessment Week 4 Comparing Leadership Models (New Syllabus) FOR MORE CLASSES VISIT www.ldr531guide.com Purpose of...
FOR MORE CLASSES VISIT www.ldr531guide.com LDR 531Assessment Week 6 Implementing Change Business Case Purpose of Assessmen...
=================================== =========== LDR 531 Entire Course (New, April 2020) FOR MORE CLASSES VISIT www.ldr531g...
LDR 531 Week 1 Discussion Skills for Recruitment (New Syllabus) FOR MORE CLASSES VISIT www.ldr531guide.com LDR 531Week 1 D...
FOR MORE CLASSES VISIT www.ldr531guide.com LDR 531Week 2 Discussion Motivation Theories Post a total of 3 substantive resp...
This includes your initial post and 2 replies to classmates or your faculty member. Due Thursday Respond to the following ...
your classmate based on your leadership style assessment fromWeek 1. How does this differ from your classmate’s approach? ...
=================================== =========== LDR 531 Week 6 Discussion Organizational Change (New Syllabus) FOR MORE CL...
LDR 531 GUIDE NEW Your Future Our Mission--ldr531guide.com
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

LDR 531 GUIDE NEW Your Future Our Mission--ldr531guide.com

50 views

Published on

FOR MORE CLASSES VISIT
www.ldr531guide.com
LDR 531 Apply Week 1 Leadership Evaluation (New Syllabus) LDR 531 Week 1 Discussion Skills for Recruitment (New Syllabus) LDR 531 Assessment Week 2 Personal Leadership Evaluation (New Syllabus) LDR 531 Week 2 Discussion Motivation Theories (New Syllabus) LDR 531 Apply Week 3 Leadership Models (New Syllabus) LDR 531 Week 3 Discussion Cross Cultural Communication (New Syllabus) LDR 531 Assessment Week 4 Comparing Leadership Models (New Syllabus) LDR 531 Week 4 Discussion Leadership Theory Application (New Syllabus) LDR 531 Apply Week 5 Business Interview (New Syllabus) LDR 531 Week 5 Discussion Skills for Change (New Syllabus) LDR 531 Assessment Week 6 Implementing Change Business Case (New Syllabus) LDR 531 Week 6 Discussion Organizational Change (New Syllabus)

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

LDR 531 GUIDE NEW Your Future Our Mission--ldr531guide.com

  1. 1. LDR 531 Apply Week 1 Leadership Evaluation (New Syllabus) FOR MORE CLASSES VISIT www.ldr531guide.com LDR 531 Apply Week 1 Leadership Evaluation Conduct an online search for "leadership style self-assessment," and take one or more of the free quizzes or assessments that are available online to learn more about your personal leadership style. Write a 250word response that includes an overview of your leadership strengths and weaknesses as well as how you plan to expand your leadership skills through this course. =================================== =========== LDR 531 Apply Week 3 Leadership Models (New Syllabus) FOR MORE CLASSES VISIT www.ldr531guide.com LDR 531Apply Week 3 Leadership Models To prepare for the Assessment Week 4, reflect on the leadership models presented in thisWeek’s reading. Create a chart comparing at least 3 leadership models presented in thisWeek’s reading. In a 250word response, reflect
  2. 2. on how these models compare to your personal results in theWeek 1 leadership style evaluation. Submit your assignment. =================================== =========== LDR 531 Apply Week 5 Business Interview (New Syllabus) FOR MORE CLASSES VISIT www.ldr531guide.com LDR 531Apply Week 5 Business Interview Review theWeek 6 Implementing Change Business Case assignment. Select a company you would like to interview about change management strategies, and request an informational interview with a representative. Create 3 to 5 questions you can discuss with a representative regarding the company’s approach to change management in the past. • Your interview questions should illicit the change management strategies they have used to implement a variety of changes intended to improve effectiveness and efficiency of the organization that will ultimately improve the bottom line. Call the representative from your chosen company, and • Share that you are an MBA student working on a business case for change management. • Ask your 3 to 5 questions. • Take notes about the conversation with the company representative. Summarize the interview in a paper of no more than 300 words. Please do not refer to specific company information in your documentation; use Company XYX and Mr./Ms. X in place of real names. Submit your assignment.
  3. 3. =================================== =========== LDR 531 Assessment Week 2 Personal Leadership Evaluation (New Syllabus) FOR MORE CLASSES VISIT www.ldr531guide.com LDR 531 Assessment Week 2 Personal Leadership Evaluation Review the Learning Check and your personal leadership self-Assessment in preparation for this assessment. Purpose of Assessment The contemporary workforce is rapidly changing from a myriad of demographics. The effective leader must be skilled in managing the diverse workforce. You will be measured on how you demonstrate the alignment of your personal values against the values of the company as well as your ability to speak clearly and with precision. You will use Microsoft® PowerPoint® audio in your presentation to convey the information for this assessment. Scenario You’ve been asked to lead a session on workplace diversity at a leadership conference. Identify a company or organization that has a diverse workplace. Explain the practices that are in place to support diversity as an example to start the discussion. =================================== ===========
  4. 4. LDR 531 Assessment Week 4 Comparing Leadership Models (New Syllabus) FOR MORE CLASSES VISIT www.ldr531guide.com Purpose of Assessment Apply theories about leadership, structure, and culture to real-world scenarios that have occurred in various organizations. You will be measured on how you narrate various leadership styles to foster innovation and lead change in a dynamic environment. Use the chart you created in Week 3 as a quick reference as you work. Review the following cases from Organizational Behavior: o Ch. 12: Case Incident 1: Sharing is Performing o Review questions: 12-13, 12-14, and 12-15. o Ch. 15: Case Incident 2: Turbulence on United Airlines o Review questions: 15-10, 15-11, and 15-12. o Ch. 16: Case Incident 2: Active Cultures o Review questions: 16-16, 16-17, and 16-18. In 780- to 1050-words, do the following: o For each of the above cases: o Describe, through a story, the leader’s use of the leadership style in response to the situation. Use various action verbs in your story. =================================== =========== LDR 531 Assessment Week 6 Implementing Change Business Case (New Syllabus)
  5. 5. FOR MORE CLASSES VISIT www.ldr531guide.com LDR 531Assessment Week 6 Implementing Change Business Case Purpose of Assessment Demonstrate how a leader can implement change within an organization to enhance effectiveness and efficiency. You will consider the information you learned in your conversation with the company you contacted inWeek 5. You will be measured on how you apply key managerial skills to foster innovation and lead change in a dynamic business as well as your ability to listen actively and respond using appropriate tone and word choice. Scenario Your boss has asked you to implement arotating work schedule that requires employees to work different schedules eachWeek. She would like to know how other companies in the area have handled their schedule changes in the past to determine if their change model is applicable to this situation. Review the discussion with the organization you contacted inWeek 5, and consider whether you would use any of the strategies to implement arotating work schedule. Prepare a 12 to 15slide presentation (e.g. Microsoft PowerPoint, Prezi®, etc.) to build a business case for your boss and your organization’s leadership team. Your presentation should include speaker notes, and ensure you do the following • Analyze the change requested by your boss • Analyze the impact of this change to the bottom line (profit, productivity, and expenses). • Analyze the desired result or goal. • Analyze who will be affected by the change. • Analyze the change management approach(es) used by the company you interviewed inWeek 5.
  6. 6. =================================== =========== LDR 531 Entire Course (New, April 2020) FOR MORE CLASSES VISIT www.ldr531guide.com LDR 531 Apply Week 1 Leadership Evaluation (New Syllabus) LDR 531 Week 1 Discussion Skills for Recruitment (New Syllabus) LDR 531 Assessment Week 2 Personal Leadership Evaluation (New Syllabus) LDR 531 Week 2 Discussion Motivation Theories (New Syllabus) LDR 531 Apply Week 3 Leadership Models (New Syllabus) LDR 531 Week 3 Discussion Cross Cultural Communication (New Syllabus) LDR 531 Assessment Week 4 Comparing Leadership Models (New Syllabus) LDR 531 Week 4 Discussion Leadership Theory Application (New Syllabus) LDR 531 Apply Week 5 Business Interview (New Syllabus) LDR 531 Week 5 Discussion Skills for Change (New Syllabus) LDR 531 Assessment Week 6 Implementing Change Business Case (New Syllabus) LDR 531 Week 6 Discussion Organizational Change (New Syllabus) =================================== ===========
  7. 7. LDR 531 Week 1 Discussion Skills for Recruitment (New Syllabus) FOR MORE CLASSES VISIT www.ldr531guide.com LDR 531Week 1 Discussion Skills for Recruitment Post a total of 3 substantive responses over 2 separate days for full participation. This includes your initial post and 2 replies to classmates or your faculty member. Due Thursday Respond to the following in a minimum of 175 words: After completing thisWeek’s reading, discuss ways management can attract, select, and recruit diverse employees in an organization. Create a scenario in which you use specific strategies to attract, select, and recruit diverse employees for your organization. Identify a strategy you could use. In your response to your peers, offer a different approach to the scenario provided. How does your suggest approach offer additional strategies? Due Monday Reply to at least 2 of your classmates with a minimum of 175 words. Be constructive and professional in your responses. =================================== =========== LDR 531 Week 2 Discussion Motivation Theories (New Syllabus)
  8. 8. FOR MORE CLASSES VISIT www.ldr531guide.com LDR 531Week 2 Discussion Motivation Theories Post a total of 3 substantive responses over 2 separate days for full participation. This includes your initial post and 2 replies to classmates or your faculty member. Due Thursday Discuss one motivation theory that you think is applicable to the job you have now, or a previous job, and discuss how the theory was applied. Share a situation describing when that motivation theory was applied. In your response to your peers, determine if the chosen motivation theory was successfully applied in the scenario provided. Why or why not? Offer a solution to the situation using a different motivation theory. Due Monday Reply to at least 2 of your classmates with a minimum of 175 words. Be constructive and professional in your responses. =================================== =========== LDR 531 Week 3 Discussion CrossCultural Communication (New Syllabus) FOR MORE CLASSES VISIT www.ldr531guide.com LDR 531Week 3 Discussion CrossCultural Communication Post a total of 3 substantive responses over 2 separate days for full participation.
  9. 9. This includes your initial post and 2 replies to classmates or your faculty member. Due Thursday Respond to the following in a minimum of 175 words: Discuss how managers can overcome potential problems of crosscultural communication. Share examples from your past or present workplace, or create a scenario to illustrate your perspective. Consider using strategies from thisWeek’s video “Stories Every Leader Should Tell.” In response to your peers, provide an alternative solution for overcoming the problem presented in your classmate’s example. Does your solution have other drawbacks? How is empathy used in your solution? How is storytelling used? =================================== =========== LDR 531 Week 4 Discussion Leadership Theory Application (New Syllabus) FOR MORE CLASSES VISIT www.ldr531guide.com LDR 531Week 4 Discussion Leadership Theory Application Post a total of 3 substantive responses over 2 separate days for full participation. This includes your initial post and 2 replies to classmates or your faculty member. Due Thursday Share a story or create a scenario where the incorrect leadership theory was used. Discuss how the situation could have turned out differently if another style was considered. In response to your peers, discuss how you would handle the situation outlined by
  10. 10. your classmate based on your leadership style assessment fromWeek 1. How does this differ from your classmate’s approach? Due Monday Reply to at least 2 of your classmates with a minimum of 175 words. Be constructive and professional in your responses. =================================== =========== LDR 531 Week 5 Discussion Skills for Change (New Syllabus) FOR MORE CLASSES VISIT www.ldr531guide.com LDR 531Week 5 Discussion Skills for Change Post a total of 3 substantive responses over 2 separate days for full participation. This includes your initial post and 2 replies to classmates or your faculty member. Due Thursday Respond to the following in a minimum of 175 words: Consider thisWeek’s reading selections, and discuss how you can use the leadership skills you identified in your selfassessment to foster innovation and lead change in a dynamic environment. How do your weaknesses provide obstacles to your ability to manage change? In your response to your peers, compare your own strengths and weakness in leading change. How could you work together to make the changes you seek? Due Monday Reply to at least 2 of your classmates with a minimum of 175 words. Be constructive and professional in your responses.
  11. 11. =================================== =========== LDR 531 Week 6 Discussion Organizational Change (New Syllabus) FOR MORE CLASSES VISIT www.ldr531guide.com LDR 531Week 6 Discussion Organizational Change Post a total of 3 substantive responses over 2 separate days for full participation. This includes your initial post and 2 replies to classmates or your faculty member. Due Thursday Respond to the following in a minimum of 175 words: Discuss what would be your strategy if you were called upon to be a change agent for your organization. How would you begin, gather information, and create buyin for your ideas? How would you justify the business’ need for change? In your response to your peers, offer an alternative approach based on your own leadership self-assessment. What would you do differently? Due Monday Reply to at least 2 of your classmates with a minimum of 175 words. Be constructive and professional in your responses. =================================== ===========

×