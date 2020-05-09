Successfully reported this slideshow.
Aim for Victory with Siegwald Academy in Kolkata
Why SSB training is important for Defense Aprirants?

SSB (Services Selection Board) Interview is a tough nut to crack indeed. Indian youngsters, who want to join Indian Armed Forces are well aware of this interview. Each year, thousands of students apply for competitive exams like NDA (National Defence Academy), CDS (Combined Defence Services), AFCAT etc. These entrance exams are ways for students to join various sections of Indian Armed Forces like- Indian Army, IAF (Indian Air Force) and Indian Navy. Candidates after having cleared the written exams then have to face SSB Interview which is like a filter for the right candidates!

  1. 1. Why training is important? Every individual possesses qualities but scale or levels vary from individual to individual. Training plays an important role to sharpen the skills in far more better way than it is naturally.
  2. 2. Why SSB training plays an important role for defence aspirants? SSB (Service Selection Board) is very unconventional and this makes coaching important. SSB is a test of your personality. Every test aims at assessing the 15 personality traits in the candidates and many of these traits are innate or developed right through early childhood and are not trainable but still coaching helps to develop familiarity with the process which will help a candidate project themselves better because they would then know what is being looked for and how to present oneself.
  3. 3. What are the benefits? SSB interview is a tough nut to crack. The main advantage this coaching offers is that it helps you get familiar with the various stages involved in SSB Interview. Coaching classes will definitely help one get to know the various levels in the tests in a better way. Also, it helps to improve communication skills. Well, communication skill plays an important role, when it comes to SSB Interview. To perform well in tests such as- personal Interview, Group Discussion, Group task etc, one must have sound
  4. 4. Siegwald Academy in the eastern region first prepares the students for the written exams and processes the students for SSB through projective tests. During the training period interviews and group situation tests are conducted in order to assess the suitability of the students as potential defense officers.
  5. 5. The training and development process is designed to bring out the best of each candidate. It grooms each student to become competent to face the SSB selection techniques. It is the only institute which has latest outdoor tasks and individual tasks lay out in open space to give candidates an actual feel in the ground. All the possible topics are discussed at the Lecturette & Group discussion as observed in the various SSB’s and practice them to perfection. The Siegwald Academy has already prepared a lot of students and sent maximum number of candidates to NDA, IMA, OTA, Naval and Airforce academies year after year.
