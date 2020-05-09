Why SSB training is important for Defense Aprirants?

SSB (Services Selection Board) Interview is a tough nut to crack indeed. Indian youngsters, who want to join Indian Armed Forces are well aware of this interview. Each year, thousands of students apply for competitive exams like NDA (National Defence Academy), CDS (Combined Defence Services), AFCAT etc. These entrance exams are ways for students to join various sections of Indian Armed Forces like- Indian Army, IAF (Indian Air Force) and Indian Navy. Candidates after having cleared the written exams then have to face SSB Interview which is like a filter for the right candidates!