Magento Commerce Global contribution day 2020

Global ContributionDay 2020 Stay home. Wash hands. Produce code
Join the chat ▪ Magento Community Engineering Slack workspace: ▪ https://magentocommeng.slack.com ▪ Link to join: https://...
Code Contribution Life is not accumulation, it is about contribution
Walkthrough ▪ Pick a project to contribute to ▪ Pick an issue to fix/implement ▪ Fork target git repository ▪ Clone the fo...
Pick an issue to fix/implement ▪ github.com/magento/magento2 -> Projects tab -> Community Backlog 5
Self-assign the issue ▪ Add a comment#gcd2020 to get an invitation to Magento organization ▪ Self-assign the issue (right ...
Fork selected repository 7
▪ Clone the fork to your development machine ▪ git clone git@github.com:fork/magento2.git ▪ Create a branch based on targe...
Fix the issue ▪ Reproduce the issue on local environment ▪ Fix it ▪ Cover the fix with appropriate type of tests (if appli...
Resources ▪ Magento 2 Technical Guidelines http://devdocs.magento.com/guides/v2.3/coding-standards/technical-guidelines.ht...
Create a pull request ▪ Create a pull request and fill description ▪ Add a “Event: Global-Contribution-Day” label ▪ Share ...
Ensure tests are green ▪ Once pull request is created tests will start automatically ▪ Ensure all tests are green 12
Projects in Focus Recommended for this contribution day
14 Name Links Notes Magento 2 magento/magento2 Magento CoreImprovements Magento Inventory (a.k.a MSI) magento/inventory Ma...
QA Contribution Quality is never an accident; it is always the result of intelligent effort
Walkthrough ▪ Let us know your github id ▪ Pick an issue to test ▪ Self-assign the issue ▪ Verify the issue following the ...
Pick an issue to test 17
Self-assign the issue ▪ Self-assign the issue (right sidebar) 18
Checklist 19
Test the issue ▪ Verify on local environment or using magento deployer ▪ Use 2.4-develop branch for testing 20
Test the issue ▪ If the issue is confirmed: ▪ Add components labels. I.e. ▪ Add Reproduced on 2.4.x label ▪ Add Issue: Con...
Thank you! ▪ Slack Workspace: https://opensource.magento.com/slack ▪ Slack Channel: #event-global-contribution-day-2020 ▪ ...
Magento Commerce Global contribution day 2020
  1. 1. Global ContributionDay 2020 Stay home. Wash hands. Produce code
  2. 2. Join the chat ▪ Magento Community Engineering Slack workspace: ▪ https://magentocommeng.slack.com ▪ Link to join: https://opensource.magento.com/slack ▪ Channel: #event-global-contribution-day-2020 2
  3. 3. Code Contribution Life is not accumulation, it is about contribution
  4. 4. Walkthrough ▪ Pick a project to contribute to ▪ Pick an issue to fix/implement ▪ Fork target git repository ▪ Clone the fork to a development machine ▪ Fix and commit ▪ Create a pull request ▪ Make sure the builds are green 4
  5. 5. Pick an issue to fix/implement ▪ github.com/magento/magento2 -> Projects tab -> Community Backlog 5
  6. 6. Self-assign the issue ▪ Add a comment#gcd2020 to get an invitation to Magento organization ▪ Self-assign the issue (right sidebar) 6
  7. 7. Fork selected repository 7
  8. 8. ▪ Clone the fork to your development machine ▪ git clone git@github.com:fork/magento2.git ▪ Create a branch based on target for the fix ▪ git checkout 2.4-develop ▪ git checkout -b fix-for-issue-12345 ▪ Pick an issue to fix ▪ Fix and commit ▪ Create a pull request ▪ Make sure the builds are green Clone the fork 8
  9. 9. Fix the issue ▪ Reproduce the issue on local environment ▪ Fix it ▪ Cover the fix with appropriate type of tests (if applicable) ▪ Commit with a meaningful message and push to fork 9
  10. 10. Resources ▪ Magento 2 Technical Guidelines http://devdocs.magento.com/guides/v2.3/coding-standards/technical-guidelines.html ▪ Magento Definition of Done http://devdocs.magento.com/guides/v2.3/contributor-guide/contributing_dod.html ▪ Magento Backward Compatibility Policy http://devdocs.magento.com/guides/v2.3/extension-dev-guide/versioning/codebase- changes.html 10
  11. 11. Create a pull request ▪ Create a pull request and fill description ▪ Add a “Event: Global-Contribution-Day” label ▪ Share in slack #event-global-contribution-day-2020 channel 11
  12. 12. Ensure tests are green ▪ Once pull request is created tests will start automatically ▪ Ensure all tests are green 12
  13. 13. Projects in Focus Recommended for this contribution day
  14. 14. 14 Name Links Notes Magento 2 magento/magento2 Magento CoreImprovements Magento Inventory (a.k.a MSI) magento/inventory Magento Multi-SourceInventory Improvements Adobe Stock Integration magento/adobe-stock-integration Improvements to Magento Media Gallery DevDocs magento/devdocs Magento Developer Documentation MerchDocs magento/merchdocs Magento User Guide Magento Security Package magento/security Improvements to Magento security MFTF Tests Migration magento/magento-functional-tests-migration MTF to MFTF tests migration MFTF Framework magento/magento2-functional-testing- framework Magento functional testing framework improvements Magento PHPStormPlugin magento/magento2-phpstorm-plugin Plugin for Magento development in the PhpStorm IDE Login as Customer magento/magento2-login-as-customer "Login as customer" Magento feature Magento PageBuilder magento/magento2-page-builder Magento PageBuilder improvements. Partners only! B2B magento/partners-magento2b2b B2B Magento features. Partners only!
  15. 15. QA Contribution Quality is never an accident; it is always the result of intelligent effort
  16. 16. Walkthrough ▪ Let us know your github id ▪ Pick an issue to test ▪ Self-assign the issue ▪ Verify the issue following the checklist ▪ Confirm the issue or request updates from reporter 16
  17. 17. Pick an issue to test 17
  18. 18. Self-assign the issue ▪ Self-assign the issue (right sidebar) 18
  19. 19. Checklist 19
  20. 20. Test the issue ▪ Verify on local environment or using magento deployer ▪ Use 2.4-develop branch for testing 20
  21. 21. Test the issue ▪ If the issue is confirmed: ▪ Add components labels. I.e. ▪ Add Reproduced on 2.4.x label ▪ Add Issue: Confirmed label ▪ If the issue cannot be reproduced: ▪ Request clarification from the reporter in comment ▪ Add a “Event: Global-Contribution-Day” label to tested issue and drop the link to #event- global-contribution-day-2020 slack channel 21
  22. 22. Thank you! ▪ Slack Workspace: https://opensource.magento.com/slack ▪ Slack Channel: #event-global-contribution-day-2020 ▪ BlueJeans Meeting: https://bluejeans.com/190472542 ▪ Email us: engcom@adobe.com 22

