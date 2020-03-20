Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
9 Розв’язування компетентнісних задач Мета: • сформувати уявлення про розв’язування задач компетентнісного змісту; • сформ...
9 Компетентнісні задачі Компетентнісні задачі з інформатики — це проблемні завдання з різних галузей людської діяльності, ...
9 Етапи розв'язування компетентнісних задач та програмне забезпечення, що може бути використано на кожному з них. Розділ 1...
9 Продовження… Розділ 10 § 10.1 Побудова інформаційної моделі задачі Редактор карт знань, графічний редактор, текстовий пр...
9 Продовження… Розділ 10 § 10.1 Подання результатів розв'язування задачі Текстовий процесор, табличний процесор, графічний...
9 Визначення засобів опрацювання даних: Текстовий процесор Редактор презентацій Редактор відео Табличний процесор Середови...
9 Визначення засобів опрацювання даних: Браузер Редактор карт знань Редактор публікацій Векторний графічний редактор Хмарн...
9 Домашнє завдання  Опрацювати § 40 або презентацію на блозі;  ст. 230 – обрати тему проекту «Компетентнісні задачі»
9
9 Дякую за увагу! За новою програмою
9
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

25180

15 views

Published on

9 клас Розв'язування компетентнісних задач

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

25180

  1. 1. 9 Розв’язування компетентнісних задач Мета: • сформувати уявлення про розв’язування задач компетентнісного змісту; • сформувати уміння розв’язувати компетентнісні задачі з використанням ІТ-технологій, добір засобу опрацювання даних, подання результатів розв’язування задачі.
  2. 2. 9 Компетентнісні задачі Компетентнісні задачі з інформатики — це проблемні завдання з різних галузей людської діяльності, які розв’язують засобами ІКТ.
  3. 3. 9 Етапи розв'язування компетентнісних задач та програмне забезпечення, що може бути використано на кожному з них. Розділ 10 § 10.1 Етапи розв’язування задач Приклади програмного забезпечення, джерел даних Змістовний аналіз, формулювання задачі Пошук інформаційних матеріалів Пошукові системи, добірки посилань, пошукові каталоги, експертні системи, бібліотеки Розв'язування компетентнісних задач
  4. 4. 9 Продовження… Розділ 10 § 10.1 Побудова інформаційної моделі задачі Редактор карт знань, графічний редактор, текстовий процесор, редактор презентацій Вибір засобів опрацювання даних Текстовий процесор, табличний процесор, графічний редактор, середовище програмування, програми опрацювання мультимедійних даних тощо Опрацювання даних Розв'язування компетентнісних задач
  5. 5. 9 Продовження… Розділ 10 § 10.1 Подання результатів розв'язування задачі Текстовий процесор, табличний процесор, графічний редактор, середовище програмування, програми опрацювання мультимедійних даних, редактор презентацій чи публікацій Розв'язування компетентнісних задач
  6. 6. 9 Визначення засобів опрацювання даних: Текстовий процесор Редактор презентацій Редактор відео Табличний процесор Середовище програмування Розв'язування компетентнісних задач
  7. 7. 9 Визначення засобів опрацювання даних: Браузер Редактор карт знань Редактор публікацій Векторний графічний редактор Хмарні технології Розв'язування компетентнісних задачРозділ 10 § 10.1
  8. 8. 9 Домашнє завдання  Опрацювати § 40 або презентацію на блозі;  ст. 230 – обрати тему проекту «Компетентнісні задачі»
  9. 9. 9
  10. 10. 9 Дякую за увагу! За новою програмою
  11. 11. 9

×