Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Breve historia del Protocolo de Palermo
El Protocolo de Palermo Protocolo para prevenir, reprimir y sancionar la trata de personas, especialmente mujeres y niños,...
Convención contra la Delincuencia Organizada Transnacional Protocolo Prevenir, Reprimir y Sancionar la Trata de Personas, ...
El Protocolo de Palermo -La Convención fue aprobada por medio de la Resolución 55/25 de la Asamblea General, de 15 de novi...
El Protocolo de Palermo - El Protocolo para Prevenir, Reprimir y Sancionar la Trata de Personas especialmente Mujeres y Ni...
La finalidad del Protocolo La finalidad del Protocolo (Artículo 2) es: a) Prevenir y combatir la trata de personas, presta...
El Protocolo de Palermo Entre sus contenidos se destacan: 1. Una definición de trata de personas que ha sido la base para ...
El Protocolo de Palermo Protocolo de Palermo define la acción, los fines y los medios. Acción realizada por la persona tra...
El Protocolo de Palermo Artículo 6 Protocolo de Palermo Asistencia y protección a las víctimas de la trata de personas Inc...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

F2 breve historia_del_protocolo_de_palermo

27 views

Published on

Breve historia protocolo de palermo

Published in: Law
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

F2 breve historia_del_protocolo_de_palermo

  1. 1. Breve historia del Protocolo de Palermo
  2. 2. El Protocolo de Palermo Protocolo para prevenir, reprimir y sancionar la trata de personas, especialmente mujeres y niños, que complementa la Convención de las Naciones Unidas contra la Delincuencia Organizada Transnacional.
  3. 3. Convención contra la Delincuencia Organizada Transnacional Protocolo Prevenir, Reprimir y Sancionar la Trata de Personas, Especialmente Mujeres y Niños Protocolo contra el Contrabando de Migrantes por Tierra, Mar y Aire. Protocolo contra la fabricación y el tráfico ilícito de armas de fuego El Protocolo de Palermo
  4. 4. El Protocolo de Palermo -La Convención fue aprobada por medio de la Resolución 55/25 de la Asamblea General, de 15 de noviembre de 2000 por la Organización de Naciones Unidas. -La Convención fue ratificada por Costa Rica (Ley Nº 8302 del 12 de setiembre de 2002) Fuentes: https://treaties.un.org/Pages/ViewDetails.aspx?src=TREATY&mtdsg_no=XVIII-12- a&chapter=18&lang=en consultado el 26 de febrero de 2019 http://www.unodc.org/documents/treaties/UNTOC/Publications/TOC%20Convention/TOCebo ok-s.pdf
  5. 5. El Protocolo de Palermo - El Protocolo para Prevenir, Reprimir y Sancionar la Trata de Personas especialmente Mujeres y Niños”, (Ley Nº 8315 del 26 de setiembre de 2002 de Costa Rica) Fuentes: https://treaties.un.org/Pages/ViewDetails.aspx?src=TREATY&mtdsg_no=XVIII-12- a&chapter=18&lang=en consultado el 26 de febrero de 2019 http://www.unodc.org/documents/treaties/UNTOC/Publications/TOC%20Convention/TOCebo ok-s.pdf
  6. 6. La finalidad del Protocolo La finalidad del Protocolo (Artículo 2) es: a) Prevenir y combatir la trata de personas, prestando especial atención a las mujeres y los niños; b) Proteger y ayudar a las víctimas de dicha trata, respetando plenamente sus derechos humanos; c) Promover la cooperación entre los Estados Parte para lograr esos fines.
  7. 7. El Protocolo de Palermo Entre sus contenidos se destacan: 1. Una definición de trata de personas que ha sido la base para el subsecuente desarrollo legislativo en los países. 2. Compromisos de los países con la penalización de las personas tratantes y con la protección y asistencia a las víctimas. 3. Medidas de prevención y cooperación.
  8. 8. El Protocolo de Palermo Protocolo de Palermo define la acción, los fines y los medios. Acción realizada por la persona tratante: la captación, el transporte, el traslado, la acogida o la recepción de personas. Medio: recurriendo a la amenaza o al uso de la fuerza u otras formas de coacción, al rapto, al fraude, al engaño, al abuso de poder o de una situación de vulnerabilidad o a la concesión o recepción de pagos o beneficios para obtener el consentimiento de una persona que tenga autoridad sobre otra…. Fin: …esa explotación incluirá, como mínimo, la explotación de la prostitución ajena u otras formas de explotación sexual, los trabajos o servicios forzados, la esclavitud o las prácticas análogas a la esclavitud, la servidumbre o la extracción de órganos…
  9. 9. El Protocolo de Palermo Artículo 6 Protocolo de Palermo Asistencia y protección a las víctimas de la trata de personas Incluye el derecho de las víctimas a recibir, entre otros aspectos: • Asesoría jurídica • Atención médica • Atención psicológica • Protección • Indemnización • Ayuda económica

×