Власний блог https://svetasolyanik. blogspot.com/
Життєве кредо «Не зупинятися на досягнутому, завжди рухатися вперед, адже навіть невелика перемога – це впевнений шлях до ...
Відомості про освіту Мелітопольський державний педагогічний університет, 2004 рік Спеціальність «Педагогіка і методика сер...
Запорізьке педагогічне училище Спеціальність «Початкове навчання» Кваліфікація вчитель початкових класів з додатковою квал...
Професійний шлях Місце роботи: Комунальний заклад «Запорізька загальноосвітня санаторна школа - інтернат № 7 І- ІІ ступені...
№ з/п Назва Кількість годин № сертифікату, дата 1. Про дистанційний та змішаний формат навчання для педагогів та керівникі...
№ з/п Назва Кількість годин № сертифікату, дата 1. Участь у семінарі – практикумі «Розвивальне читання, або Як легко і про...
№ з/п Назва Кількість годин № сертифікату, дата 1. Успішне завершення навчання 64- годинного курсу за програмою Intel «Нав...
Підвищення кваліфікації 2016 рік № з/п Назва Кількість годин № сертифікату, дата 1. Курси підвищення кваліфікації «Виховат...
Атестація Результати проходження атестації в березні 2016 році Присвоєна кваліфікація категорії «спеціаліст другої категор...
Досягнення
Міжатестаційний період 2016-2021рр. Методична тема з самоосвіти: «Формування пізнавальної компетентності молодших школярів...
