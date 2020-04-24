Cours IADE anesthésie pour chirurgie rachidienne

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
ANESTHÉSIE EN CHIRURGIE RACHIDIENNE Dr SAADAT Suzanne Cours élèves IADE 1ère année 2018-2019
PLAN CHIRURGIE RACHIDIENNE 1. Généralités • Rappels anatomiques • Chirurgie réglée et en urgence du rachis • Chirurgie min...
GÉNÉRALITÉS : RAPPELS ANATOMIQUES CHIRURGIE RACHIDIENNE Le rachis : axe flexible de 60 à 70 cm de long Constitué de l’empi...
GÉNÉRALITÉS : RAPPELS ANATOMIQUES CHIRURGIE RACHIDIENNE Lordose cervicale Cyphose thoracique Lordose lombaire Cyphose sacr...
GÉNÉRALITÉS : RAPPELS ANATOMIQUES CHIRURGIE RACHIDIENNE Coupe transversale du rachis Antérieur Postérieur
GÉNÉRALITÉS : RAPPELS ANATOMIQUES CHIRURGIE RACHIDIENNE Rapport anatomique du rachis lombaire Antérieur Postérieur
GÉNÉRALITÉS CHIRURGIE RACHIDIENNE Chirurgie réglée : • Chirurgie mineure : • Hernie discale cervicale (HDC), lombaire (HDL...
GÉNÉRALITÉS : CHIRURGIE MINI-INVASIVE ET RAAC CHIRURGIE RACHIDIENNE La chirurgie mini-invasive (MIS) = Composante essentie...
GÉNÉRALITÉS : CHIRURGIE MINI-INVASIVE ET RAAC CHIRURGIE RACHIDIENNE
PLAN CHIRURGIE RACHIDIENNE 1. Généralités • Rappels anatomiques • Chirurgie réglée et en urgence du rachis • Chirurgie min...
INDICATION : HERNIE DISCALE CHIRURGIE RACHIDIENNE Douleur radiculaire : • Conflit mécanique : compression de la racine ner...
INDICATION : HERNIE DISCALE CHIRURGIE RACHIDIENNE Dermatomes cervicales Dermatomes mb <
INDICATION : HERNIE DISCALE - HDL CHIRURGIE RACHIDIENNE Discectomie Chirurgie Abord postérieur lombaire MIS +++
INDICATION : HERNIE DISCALE - HDC CHIRURGIE RACHIDIENNE mise en place Chirurgie de prothèse discale Discectomie cervicale ...
INDICATION : HERNIE DISCALE CHIRURGIE RACHIDIENNE Contrôler le côté douloureux ‼ Sujet jeune Durée chir courte < 60 min, p...
INDICATION : CANAL LOMBAIRE ETROIT CHIRURGIE RACHIDIENNE Processus dégénératif, arthrose vertébrale : ➙ ➘ volume du canal ...
INDICATION : CANAL LOMBAIRE ETROIT CHIRURGIE RACHIDIENNE Laminectomie Objectif de la chirurgie ➙ Libérer les racines nerve...
INDICATION : CANAL CERVICAL ÉTROIT CHIRURGIE RACHIDIENNE Myélopathie cervicarthrosique = évolution progressive Symptomatol...
INDICATION : CANAL CERVICAL ÉTROIT CHIRURGIE RACHIDIENNE Discectomie cervicale +/_ prothèse discale +/- arthrodèse cervica...
INDICATION : ANTALGIQUE CHIRURGIE RACHIDIENNE Vertébroplastie et kyphoplastie : injection de ciment à travers un trocart d...
INDICATION : ANTALGIQUE CHIRURGIE RACHIDIENNE Vertébroplastie kyphoplastie Abord postérieur Contrôle radiologique per-proc...
INDICATION : ANTALGIQUE CHIRURGIE RACHIDIENNE Kyphoplastie : Mise en place de ballonnets gonflables Ré-expansion de la ver...
INDICATION : SPONDYLOLISTHÉSIS CHIRURGIE RACHIDIENNE Glissement d'une vertèbre par rapport à celle qui est située juste au...
INDICATION : SPONDYLOLISTHÉSIS CHIRURGIE RACHIDIENNE Symptomatologie : Lombalgie, radiculalgie, claudication neurogène… Ec...
INDICATION : SCOLIOSE ENFANT ET ADO CHIRURGIE RACHIDIENNE Déformation du rachis dans les 3 plans : • frontal, sagittal, + ...
INDICATION : SCOLIOSE ADULTE CHIRURGIE RACHIDIENNE Processus dégénératif apparaissant à l’âge adulte Fréquence +++ ♀ après...
INDICATION : ONCOLOGIE CHIRURGIE RACHIDIENNE Chir onco du rachis hémorragique +++ métas néo rein ‼ • Embolisation préopéra...
PLAN CHIRURGIE RACHIDIENNE 1. Généralités • Rappels anatomiques • Chirurgie réglée et en urgence du rachis • Chirurgie min...
EVALUATION PRÉ-OPÉRATOIRE : CHIRURGIE RACHIDIENNE Anticiper les difficultés d’IOT, repérer : • Pathologie rhumatismale chr...
PLAN CHIRURGIE RACHIDIENNE 1. Généralités • Rappels anatomiques • Chirurgie réglée et en urgence du rachis • Chirurgie min...
TECHNIQUE ANESTHÉSIQUE CHIRURGIE RACHIDIENNE Les complications graves liées à la PEC des VAS chez les patients avec un rac...
TECHNIQUE ANESTHÉSIQUE CHIRURGIE RACHIDIENNE En 1ère intention, les vidéo-laryngoscopes ➘ le mouvement vertébral ➙ IOT + f...
TECHNIQUE ANESTHÉSIQUE CHIRURGIE RACHIDIENNE • AG, induction standard, entretien avec halogéné (élimination et réveil rapi...
TECHNIQUE ANESTHÉSIQUE CHIRURGIE RACHIDIENNE Elément de surveillance : • Standard (ECG, PNI, SPO2, Capno) + curamètre +BIS...
TECHNIQUE ANESTHÉSIQUE CHIRURGIE RACHIDIENNE Utilisation des Potentiels Evoqués Somesthésiques (PES) et Moteurs (PEM) pour...
TECHNIQUE ANESTHÉSIQUE CHIRURGIE RACHIDIENNE • Risque hémorragique constant dans chirurgie majeure du rachis • Pertes sang...
TECHNIQUE ANESTHÉSIQUE CHIRURGIE RACHIDIENNE Stratégie d’épargne sanguine • En pré-opératoire : • Correction anémie par : ...
TECHNIQUE ANESTHÉSIQUE CHIRURGIE RACHIDIENNE Stratégie d’épargne sanguine • En per-opératoire : • Prévention hypothermie ‼...
TECHNIQUE ANESTHÉSIQUE CHIRURGIE RACHIDIENNE Stratégie d’épargne sanguine • En per-opératoire : • Injection acide tranexam...
TECHNIQUE ANESTHÉSIQUE CHIRURGIE RACHIDIENNE Stratégie d’épargne sanguine • En per-opératoire : • Hypotension contrôlée : ...
PLAN CHIRURGIE RACHIDIENNE 1. Généralités • Rappels anatomiques • Chirurgie réglée et en urgence du rachis • Chirurgie min...
URGENCES CHIRURGICALES CHIRURGIE RACHIDIENNE Indications : • Traumatisme rachidien : principale indication Le contexte tra...
URGENCES CHIRURGICALES CHIRURGIE RACHIDIENNE Attention aux difficultés d’IOT dans un contexte d’estomac plein ‼ Anticiper,...
URGENCES : TRAUMATISME MÉDULLAIRE CHIRURGIE RACHIDIENNE Objectifs opératoires chirurgicaux : • Réduction des déplacements ...
URGENCES : TRAUMATISME MÉDULLAIRE CHIRURGIE RACHIDIENNE Objectif tensionnnel strict ‼ • Eviter + correction de toute hypot...
URGENCES : TRAUMATISME MÉDULLAIRE CHIRURGIE RACHIDIENNE Monitorage per-opératoire standard + : • PAS car : • Objectif tens...
URGENCES : SYNDROME DE LA QUEUE DE CHEVAL CHIRURGIE RACHIDIENNE Souffrance des racines en dessous du cône terminal de L2 a...
PLAN CHIRURGIE RACHIDIENNE 1. Généralités • Rappels anatomiques • Chirurgie réglée et en urgence du rachis • Chirurgie min...
POSITIONNEMENT CHIRURGIE RACHIDIENNE La chirurgie du rachis impose souvent une installation particulière, en : • Décubitus...
DÉCUBITUS VENTRAL CHIRURGIE RACHIDIENNE
DÉCUBITUS VENTRAL CHIRURGIE RACHIDIENNE Installation rapide mais nécessite une surélévation des crêtes iliaques et du thor...
DÉCUBITUS VENTRAL CHIRURGIE RACHIDIENNE Induction sur brancard Retournement ‼Déconnexion ou arrachement VVP, sonde IOT, él...
DÉCUBITUS VENTRAL CHIRURGIE RACHIDIENNE Complications liées à la posture : • Les troubles visuels : Cécité +++ • Occlusion...
DÉCUBITUS VENTRAL CHIRURGIE RACHIDIENNE Neuropathie optique ischémique (NOI) = cause la plus fréquente ➚ de la P abdo ➘ P ...
DÉCUBITUS VENTRAL CHIRURGIE RACHIDIENNE Autres complications liées à une mauvaise position de la tête : • Morsure et oedèm...
DÉCUBITUS VENTRAL CHIRURGIE RACHIDIENNE Autres complications liées à une mauvaise posture lors du DV : • Ischémie aiguë de...
DÉCUBITUS VENTRAL CHIRURGIE RACHIDIENNE ‼ Vérification soigneuse de la posture et protection des zones sensibles Table d’o...
GENUPECTORALE CHIRURGIE RACHIDIENNE
GENUPECTORALE CHIRURGIE RACHIDIENNE Particulièrement recommandable chez l’obèse car permet de laisser l'abdomen complèteme...
GENUPECTORALE CHIRURGIE RACHIDIENNE ‼ Vérification soigneuse de la posture et protection des zones sensibles ‼ Auscultatio...
DECUBITUS DORSAL « FRENCH POSITION » CHIRURGIE RACHIDIENNE Abord antérieur transpéritonéal ou rétropéritonéal, niveau lomb...
DECUBITUS DORSAL CHIRURGIE RACHIDIENNE Discectomie complète + implantation d’une prothèse discale lombaire et/ ou réalisat...
DECUBITUS DORSAL CHIRURGIE RACHIDIENNE Corporectomie + mise en place de prothèses corporéales ou de greffon osseux en trau...
PLAN CHIRURGIE RACHIDIENNE 1. Généralités • Rappels anatomiques • Chirurgie réglée et en urgence du rachis • Chirurgie min...
ANTALGIE POST-OP CHIRURGIE RACHIDIENNE La chirurgie des HDC est peu douloureuse • Antalgiques non morphiniques en post-op ...
ANTALGIE POST-OP CHIRURGIE RACHIDIENNE La chirurgie majeure du rachis ➙ douleur post-op + importante Origines stimuli noci...
ANTALGIE POST-OP CHIRURGIE RACHIDIENNE Stratégie d’analgésie multimodale : • Titration en morphine initiale en SSPI • PCA ...
ANTALGIE POST-OP CHIRURGIE RACHIDIENNE Stratégie d’analgésie multimodale : • KETAMINE ➙ Efficacité +/- hallucinations et d...
PLAN CHIRURGIE RACHIDIENNE 1. Généralités • Rappels anatomiques • Chirurgie réglée et en urgence du rachis • Chirurgie min...
COMPLICATIONS CHIRURGIE RACHIDIENNE Fréquence variable • 10 % - chirurgie de la hernie discale • 78 % - chirurgie des défo...
COMPLICATIONS CHIRURGIE RACHIDIENNE Infection : 2 %, la + redoutée • Gravité variable • Ostéosynthèse ➚ le risque infectie...
PLAN CHIRURGIE RACHIDIENNE 1. Généralités • Rappels anatomiques • Chirurgie réglée et en urgence du rachis • Chirurgie min...
CONCLUSION CHIRURGIE RACHIDIENNE Développement des MIS + chir sous scanner per-opératoire Les risques sont très variés sui...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Cours IADE anesthésie pour chirurgie rachidienne

12 views

Published on

Cours élèves IADE (infirmière anesthésiste) anesthésie pour chirurgie rachidienne présenté par le Docteur SAADAT Suzanne à Marseille en 2018 et 2019

Published in: Health & Medicine
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Cours IADE anesthésie pour chirurgie rachidienne

  1. 1. ANESTHÉSIE EN CHIRURGIE RACHIDIENNE Dr SAADAT Suzanne Cours élèves IADE 1ère année 2018-2019
  2. 2. PLAN CHIRURGIE RACHIDIENNE 1. Généralités • Rappels anatomiques • Chirurgie réglée et en urgence du rachis • Chirurgie mini-invasive et RAAC 2. Indications opératoires • Hernie discale • Canal lombaire et cervical étroit • Antalgique • Spondylolisthésis • Scoliose • Oncologique 3. Evaluation pré-opératoire 4. Technique anesthésique 5. Urgences 6. Positions opératoires • Décubitus ventral (DV) • Genupectoral • Décubitus dorsal (DD) - French 7. Antalgie post-op 8. Complications 9. Conclusion
  3. 3. GÉNÉRALITÉS : RAPPELS ANATOMIQUES CHIRURGIE RACHIDIENNE Le rachis : axe flexible de 60 à 70 cm de long Constitué de l’empilement des vertèbres : • 7 vertèbres cervicales - C1 à C7 • 12 vertèbres thoraciques (dorsales) - T1 à T12 • 5 vertèbres lombales (lombaires) - de L1 à L5 • 5 vertèbres sacrées (sacrales) soudées : le sacrum • 4 à 6 vertèbres atrophiées soudées : le coccyx
  4. 4. GÉNÉRALITÉS : RAPPELS ANATOMIQUES CHIRURGIE RACHIDIENNE Lordose cervicale Cyphose thoracique Lordose lombaire Cyphose sacro-coccygienne Vertebre lombaire • Corps vertebral • Arc postérieur • 1-Pédicule • 2- Apophyse transverse • 3- Lame • 4- Apophyse épineuse • 5- Canal vertebral
  5. 5. GÉNÉRALITÉS : RAPPELS ANATOMIQUES CHIRURGIE RACHIDIENNE Coupe transversale du rachis Antérieur Postérieur
  6. 6. GÉNÉRALITÉS : RAPPELS ANATOMIQUES CHIRURGIE RACHIDIENNE Rapport anatomique du rachis lombaire Antérieur Postérieur
  7. 7. GÉNÉRALITÉS CHIRURGIE RACHIDIENNE Chirurgie réglée : • Chirurgie mineure : • Hernie discale cervicale (HDC), lombaire (HDL) • Décompression canalaire : canal lombaire et cervical étroit • Vertebroplastie - Kyphoplastie • Chirurgie majeure : • Ostéosynthèse vertébrale étendue • Déformation rachidienne (Scoliose, spondylolisthésis) Complications rares mais mal vécues car chirurgie fonctionnelle Urgences : • Trauma +++ • Compression médullaire avec para ou tétra-parésie • Déficit neurologique radiculaire rapidement progressif (Syndrome de la queue de cheval)
  8. 8. GÉNÉRALITÉS : CHIRURGIE MINI-INVASIVE ET RAAC CHIRURGIE RACHIDIENNE La chirurgie mini-invasive (MIS) = Composante essentielle de la RAAC, en : • ➘ la taille de l’incision + ➘ délabrement musculaire : voie post ++ • ➙ d’écarteurs et ancillaires d’ostéosynthèse spécifiques • ➘ pertes sanguines • ➘ risque de complications médicales • ➘ douleurs post-op ➙ ➘ des durées de séjour Chir du rachis lombaire +++ Contrôle radioscopique per-op systématique La durée opératoire, le taux de complications chirurgicales et la récupération à long terme sont équivalentes entre les 2 techniques
  9. 9. GÉNÉRALITÉS : CHIRURGIE MINI-INVASIVE ET RAAC CHIRURGIE RACHIDIENNE
  10. 10. PLAN CHIRURGIE RACHIDIENNE 1. Généralités • Rappels anatomiques • Chirurgie réglée et en urgence du rachis • Chirurgie mini-invasive et RAAC 2. Indications opératoires • Hernie discale • Canal lombaire et cervical étroit • Antalgique • Spondylolisthésis • Scoliose • Oncologique 3. Evaluation pré-opératoire 4. Technique anesthésique 5. Urgences 6. Positions opératoires • Décubitus ventral (DV) • Genupectoral • Décubitus dorsal (DD) - French 7. Antalgie post-op 8. Complications 9. Conclusion
  11. 11. INDICATION : HERNIE DISCALE CHIRURGIE RACHIDIENNE Douleur radiculaire : • Conflit mécanique : compression de la racine nerveuse par la hernie • Conflit chimique : inflammation de la racine nerveuse • Résistante aux TT médicaux • Déficit neuro sensitif et/ou moteur rapidement progressif • Amyotrophie • Hyperalgie Décompression chirurgicale
  12. 12. INDICATION : HERNIE DISCALE CHIRURGIE RACHIDIENNE Dermatomes cervicales Dermatomes mb <
  13. 13. INDICATION : HERNIE DISCALE - HDL CHIRURGIE RACHIDIENNE Discectomie Chirurgie Abord postérieur lombaire MIS +++
  14. 14. INDICATION : HERNIE DISCALE - HDC CHIRURGIE RACHIDIENNE mise en place Chirurgie de prothèse discale Discectomie cervicale +/- Abord antérieur ++ Abord classique ++
  15. 15. INDICATION : HERNIE DISCALE CHIRURGIE RACHIDIENNE Contrôler le côté douloureux ‼ Sujet jeune Durée chir courte < 60 min, peu de saignement Sonde IOT armée (Genupectoral pour HDL), traction sur trachée (HDC) AG +++ : • Induction standard, entretien halogéné ++, Morphinique, curare, OFA ? • AG profonde : éviter la toux ou mouvements sous microscope ALR (rachi, APD) possible pour HDL Antibioprophylaxie non indiquée
  16. 16. INDICATION : CANAL LOMBAIRE ETROIT CHIRURGIE RACHIDIENNE Processus dégénératif, arthrose vertébrale : ➙ ➘ volume du canal vertébral Symptomatologie : • Lombalgie +/- radiculalgie + douleurs (crampes) à la marche sur des distances de + en + courtes ➙ claudication intermittente neurogène • Troubles neurologiques (sensitif, moteur, urinaires) : évolution progressive et insidieuse
  17. 17. INDICATION : CANAL LOMBAIRE ETROIT CHIRURGIE RACHIDIENNE Laminectomie Objectif de la chirurgie ➙ Libérer les racines nerveuses : Arthrodèse +/- Mise en place prothèse discale +/- Abord postérieur
  18. 18. INDICATION : CANAL CERVICAL ÉTROIT CHIRURGIE RACHIDIENNE Myélopathie cervicarthrosique = évolution progressive Symptomatologie : • Troubles sensitifs et moteurs aux 4 membres +/- troubles sphinctériens ➙ handicap fonctionnel de +en + invalidant
  19. 19. INDICATION : CANAL CERVICAL ÉTROIT CHIRURGIE RACHIDIENNE Discectomie cervicale +/_ prothèse discale +/- arthrodèse cervicale Abord antéro-latéral +
  20. 20. INDICATION : ANTALGIQUE CHIRURGIE RACHIDIENNE Vertébroplastie et kyphoplastie : injection de ciment à travers un trocart dans un corps vertébral par voie percutanée postérieur L’indication majeure : rachialgie invalidante, focale, mécanique, en rapport avec : • Une fracture-tassement d’origine ostéoporotique ou traumatique • Un envahissement du corps vertébral par une lésion tumorale ou dysplasique Risque de ces gestes très faible : fuite péri-vertébrale de ciment (embolie pulmonaire, radiculalgie, syndrome médullaire…), infection
  21. 21. INDICATION : ANTALGIQUE CHIRURGIE RACHIDIENNE Vertébroplastie kyphoplastie Abord postérieur Contrôle radiologique per-procédure
  22. 22. INDICATION : ANTALGIQUE CHIRURGIE RACHIDIENNE Kyphoplastie : Mise en place de ballonnets gonflables Ré-expansion de la vertèbre + création d’une cavité intra-spongieuse Mise en place de ciment dans cette cavité • La kyphoplastie ➘ risque de fuite de ciment • Durée l’intervention courte 60 min en tout • Nette ➘ EVA en post-op • Reprise des activités de la vie quotidienne dès la sortie de l’hôpital
  23. 23. INDICATION : SPONDYLOLISTHÉSIS CHIRURGIE RACHIDIENNE Glissement d'une vertèbre par rapport à celle qui est située juste au-dessous d'elle, L4/L5 +++ 2 types: • Lyse isthmique constituée pendant l'enfance au cours d'activités sportives intensives ou trauma • Spondylolisthésis dégénératifs : processus arthrosique des articulations inter- apophysaires postérieures
  24. 24. INDICATION : SPONDYLOLISTHÉSIS CHIRURGIE RACHIDIENNE Symptomatologie : Lombalgie, radiculalgie, claudication neurogène… Echec TT médicamenteux ➙ Indication PEC chirurgicale Stabilisation rachidienne par arthrodèse MIS ou classique, abord antérieur ou postérieur
  25. 25. INDICATION : SCOLIOSE ENFANT ET ADO CHIRURGIE RACHIDIENNE Déformation du rachis dans les 3 plans : • frontal, sagittal, + transversal (rotation vertèbres sur elles-mêmes) Signe clinique essentiel : gibbosité Intensité évaluée en mesurant la courbure du rachis en degré Scoliose idiopathique (80%) : • ♀, puberté, génétique TT chir : • Redresser la colonne • ➘ le risque d’Ins respi et cardio
  26. 26. INDICATION : SCOLIOSE ADULTE CHIRURGIE RACHIDIENNE Processus dégénératif apparaissant à l’âge adulte Fréquence +++ ♀ après la ménopause +++ Lésions musculo-ligamentaires + ostéoporose Lombaire et thoraco-lombaire TT chir si trouble neuro et/ou déformation rapidement évolutive
  27. 27. INDICATION : ONCOLOGIE CHIRURGIE RACHIDIENNE Chir onco du rachis hémorragique +++ métas néo rein ‼ • Embolisation préopératoire indiquée dans certains cas • Chirurgie ouverte : hémorragique (vertebrectomie) Chirurgie mini-invasive associant une ostéosynthèse percutanée et une kyphoplastie
  28. 28. PLAN CHIRURGIE RACHIDIENNE 1. Généralités • Rappels anatomiques • Chirurgie réglée et en urgence du rachis • Chirurgie mini-invasive et RAAC 2. Indications opératoires • Hernie discale • Canal lombaire et cervical étroit • Antalgique • Spondylolisthésis • Scoliose • Oncologique 3. Evaluation pré-opératoire 4. Technique anesthésique 5. Urgences 6. Positions opératoires • Décubitus ventral (DV) • Genupectoral • Décubitus dorsal (DD) - French 7. Antalgie post-op 8. Complications 9. Conclusion
  29. 29. EVALUATION PRÉ-OPÉRATOIRE : CHIRURGIE RACHIDIENNE Anticiper les difficultés d’IOT, repérer : • Pathologie rhumatismale chronique (PR, SPA) ➙ rachis fixé non mobile = facteur d’IOT difficile • Pathologies dégénératives affectant le rachis cervical ➙ instabilité du rachis ou compression médullaire chronique ➙ éviter la mobilisation du rachis cervical pendant l’IOT En cas (DV), repérer les éléments pouvant compliquer l’installation: • L'obésité morbide (IMC > 35) ➙ difficultés posturales majeures • La mobilité du cou et les douleurs liées à la rotation de la tête • ATCD de syndrome du défilé thoraco-brachial Le risque hémorragique existe dans les ostéosynthèses étendues du rachis : stratégie d’épargne sanguine, information sur la transfusion
  30. 30. PLAN CHIRURGIE RACHIDIENNE 1. Généralités • Rappels anatomiques • Chirurgie réglée et en urgence du rachis • Chirurgie mini-invasive et RAAC 2. Indications opératoires • Hernie discale • Canal lombaire et cervical étroit • Antalgique • Spondylolisthésis • Scoliose • Oncologique 3. Evaluation pré-opératoire 4. Technique anesthésique 5. Urgences 6. Positions opératoires • Décubitus ventral (DV) • Genupectoral • Décubitus dorsal (DD) - French 7. Antalgie post-op 8. Complications 9. Conclusion
  31. 31. TECHNIQUE ANESTHÉSIQUE CHIRURGIE RACHIDIENNE Les complications graves liées à la PEC des VAS chez les patients avec un rachis cervical instable sont rares mais gravissimes (tétraplégie) Prévention : Eviter une traction excessive sur le laryngoscope (atteintes ostéo-ligamentaires post-traumatiques +++) ➙ un déplacement maximal du rachis, lors d’une IOT difficile ‼ • Le déplacement vertébral maximum est observé aux jonctions occiput-C1-C2 et C5-C6. Position neutre de la tête + stabilisation en ligne du rachis cervical lors de l’IOT sont recommandées. Mais cette stabilisation ➚ la difficulté d’IOT en laryngoscopie directe, expliquant jusqu’à 50 % d’échecs
  32. 32. TECHNIQUE ANESTHÉSIQUE CHIRURGIE RACHIDIENNE En 1ère intention, les vidéo-laryngoscopes ➘ le mouvement vertébral ➙ IOT + facile qd nécessité d’immobiliser le rachis cervical par traction ou collier La manoeuvre de Sellick = potentiellement dangereuse pour les lésions très instables au niveau C5-C6 Pour toutes les autres atteintes, la manoeuvre de Sellick peut être pratiquée L’IOT sous fibroscopie ➙ aucun mouvement du rachis ➙ méthode de choix chez les patients suspects d’IOT difficile avec un rachis cervical dégénératif ‼
  33. 33. TECHNIQUE ANESTHÉSIQUE CHIRURGIE RACHIDIENNE • AG, induction standard, entretien avec halogéné (élimination et réveil rapide) • IOT sonde armée, fixation soigneuse +++, protection oculaire • Morphinique à longue durée d’action : SUFENTANIL • Opïode Free Analgesia (OFA) possible mais, bénéfice à évaluer dans cette chirurgie • Curarisation profonde nécessaire : phase de dissection musculaire pour chirurgie ouverte +++ • Antibioprophylaxie pré-op par CEFAZOLINE 2G ou si d’allergie VANCOMYCINE (15 mg/Kg/60-120min), limitée à la période per-opératoire
  34. 34. TECHNIQUE ANESTHÉSIQUE CHIRURGIE RACHIDIENNE Elément de surveillance : • Standard (ECG, PNI, SPO2, Capno) + curamètre +BIS • PAS : si risque hémorragique ++, signe de compression médullaire, statut cardio- cardio-vasculaire précaire, polytrauma • Température idem PAS + chir longue Equipement : VVP pour induction (20 -18G) • +/- SU dépendant de la durée, type chir et abord, terrain • + 2 VVP (14 -16 G) si risque hémorragique ++ (onco ++), signe de compression médullaire, statut cardio-cardio-vasculaire précaire, polytrauma • + VVC suivant terrain
  35. 35. TECHNIQUE ANESTHÉSIQUE CHIRURGIE RACHIDIENNE Utilisation des Potentiels Evoqués Somesthésiques (PES) et Moteurs (PEM) pour correction des scolioses ➙ détection précise du niveau lésionnel ➙ application de mesure corrective Particularités anesthésiques : • Eviter halogénés, préférer PROPOFOL + Morphinique, • Maintenir normothermie +++ • PA quasi-normal voire ➚ (Maintien P Perf médullaire) L’intérêt du monitorage +++ avec une équipe entraînée En France, monitorage utilisé pour chirurgie des scolioses dorsal de l’enfant‼
  36. 36. TECHNIQUE ANESTHÉSIQUE CHIRURGIE RACHIDIENNE • Risque hémorragique constant dans chirurgie majeure du rachis • Pertes sanguines < 1 L à + de 5 L • Recours à la transfusion fréquent ++
  37. 37. TECHNIQUE ANESTHÉSIQUE CHIRURGIE RACHIDIENNE Stratégie d’épargne sanguine • En pré-opératoire : • Correction anémie par : • Supplémentation en Fer +/- EPO • Correction troubles de la coagulation • En per-opératoire : • Posture soigneuse : ➘ saignement (abdomen libre ++) • Hémostase chirurgicale soigneuse
  38. 38. TECHNIQUE ANESTHÉSIQUE CHIRURGIE RACHIDIENNE Stratégie d’épargne sanguine • En per-opératoire : • Prévention hypothermie ‼ • Réchauffer les patients dès leur arrivée au bloc puis couverture chauffante dessus +/- dessous +/- accélérateur réchauffeur Une diminution d’1°C de la température corporelle : • ➚ 15% saignement + ➚ 20% besoins transfusionnels
  39. 39. TECHNIQUE ANESTHÉSIQUE CHIRURGIE RACHIDIENNE Stratégie d’épargne sanguine • En per-opératoire : • Injection acide tranexamique (hors CI) : • ➘ saignement per- et post-opératoire de 50 % • ➘ besoins transfusionnels de 40 % 1g/20 min avant l’incision chirurgicale +/- 1g sur 6h IVSE • Récupération per-opératoire (hors CI) : ➘ transfusions homologues Action limiter sur suintement hémorragique continu à faible débit
  40. 40. TECHNIQUE ANESTHÉSIQUE CHIRURGIE RACHIDIENNE Stratégie d’épargne sanguine • En per-opératoire : • Hypotension contrôlée : effet est très variable, balance risque/bénéfice à évaluer, chez les sujets âgés +++ ➙ Non recommandée Toute ➘ > 30 % de la PA par rapport à la valeur habituelle ➙ traiter ‼ • Surdosage anesthésique : allègement AG, éphédrine ou phénylephrine en boli • Hypotension + prolongée, résistante à la compensation des pertes sanguines : ➙ Meilleur choix : noradrénaline IVSE faible concentration sur VVP (1-2 mg 50 mL)
  41. 41. PLAN CHIRURGIE RACHIDIENNE 1. Généralités • Rappels anatomiques • Chirurgie réglée et en urgence du rachis • Chirurgie mini-invasive et RAAC 2. Indications opératoires • Hernie discale • Canal lombaire et cervical étroit • Antalgique • Spondylolisthésis • Scoliose • Oncologique 3. Evaluation pré-opératoire 4. Technique anesthésique 5. Urgences 6. Positions opératoires • Décubitus ventral (DV) • Genupectoral • Décubitus dorsal (DD) - French 7. Antalgie post-op 8. Complications 9. Conclusion
  42. 42. URGENCES CHIRURGICALES CHIRURGIE RACHIDIENNE Indications : • Traumatisme rachidien : principale indication Le contexte traumatique est toujours une urgence dès qu’il existe un déficit neurologique • La chirurgie précoce est associée à une : • Amélioration de la récupération neurologique à long terme surtout lorsque le déficit neurologique incomplet (rachis cervical ++) • Facilitation de la PEC ➙ ➘ de la durée d’hospitalisation • La hernie discale paralysante et hyper-algique résistant au traitement médical • Un déficit moteur radiculaire rapidement évolutif • L’existence de signes de compression médullaire ou de troubles sphinctériens par compression de la “ queue de cheval “
  43. 43. URGENCES CHIRURGICALES CHIRURGIE RACHIDIENNE Attention aux difficultés d’IOT dans un contexte d’estomac plein ‼ Anticiper, les pertes sanguines qui peuvent être importantes, à l’étage dorso-lombaire ➙ Equipement avec plusieurs VVP de gros calibres, PAS, accélérateur-réchauffeur, récupérateur (Cell Saver) En cas de polytraumatisme, le bilan lésionnel doit être connu En cas de TC grave, une surveillance per-op de la PIC peut-être indiquée Dans tous les cas, les lésions hémorragiques doivent être stabilisées en priorité
  44. 44. URGENCES : TRAUMATISME MÉDULLAIRE CHIRURGIE RACHIDIENNE Objectifs opératoires chirurgicaux : • Réduction des déplacements structures ostéo-articulaires • Décompression éléments du canal spinal • Obtention hémostase régionale (Anti-coag post-op) • Stabilisation des lésions osseuses (mobilisation immédiate du patient en post-op)
  45. 45. URGENCES : TRAUMATISME MÉDULLAIRE CHIRURGIE RACHIDIENNE Objectif tensionnnel strict ‼ • Eviter + correction de toute hypotension artérielle (PAS < 90 mmHg) ‼ • Maintien PAM =/> 80 mmHg ➙ RV avec cristalloïde isotonique + soluté colloïde de synthèse ➙ Vasopresseur (sympathomimétique direct : noradrénaline) • Eviter HTA (PAM > 110 mmHg) car favorise l’oedème et l’hémorragie médullaire Dépister et corriger toutes ➚ excessives de la P intra-thoracique et intra-abdomino- pelvienne (position +++) Monitorage biologique étroit
  46. 46. URGENCES : TRAUMATISME MÉDULLAIRE CHIRURGIE RACHIDIENNE Monitorage per-opératoire standard + : • PAS car : • Objectif tensionnel strict • Prélèvements sanguins itératifs : monitorage biologique • Mesure répétée Hb, hémostase biologique, glycémie, gaz du sang et de l’osmolalité sanguine • Sonde gastrique (SG) et SV systématiques • Mesure température continue
  47. 47. URGENCES : SYNDROME DE LA QUEUE DE CHEVAL CHIRURGIE RACHIDIENNE Souffrance des racines en dessous du cône terminal de L2 au sacrum : • Lombalgies aiguës, mono ou pluri-radiculalgie • Troubles sensitifs : anesthésie en selle +++ • Troubles moteurs • Troubles génito-sphinctériens Urgence neuro-chirurgicale ‼
  48. 48. PLAN CHIRURGIE RACHIDIENNE 1. Généralités • Rappels anatomiques • Chirurgie réglée et en urgence du rachis • Chirurgie mini-invasive et RAAC 2. Indications opératoires • Hernie discale • Canal lombaire et cervical étroit • Antalgique • Spondylolisthésis • Scoliose • Oncologique 3. Evaluation pré-opératoire 4. Technique anesthésique 5. Urgences 6. Positions opératoires • Décubitus ventral (DV) • Genupectoral • Décubitus dorsal (DD) - French 7. Antalgie post-op 8. Complications 9. Conclusion
  49. 49. POSITIONNEMENT CHIRURGIE RACHIDIENNE La chirurgie du rachis impose souvent une installation particulière, en : • Décubitus ventral (DV) • Génu-pectorale • Décubitus latéral (DL) • Décubitus dorsal (DD) - French Impératifs de l’installation : • ➘ la P veineuse de l'espace épidural • Ouvrir les espaces interlamaires par une mise en cyphose du rachis lombaire L'absence de compression abdominale est impérative car ➘ la P dans les plexus veineux épiduraux à l'origine du saignement ‼
  50. 50. DÉCUBITUS VENTRAL CHIRURGIE RACHIDIENNE
  51. 51. DÉCUBITUS VENTRAL CHIRURGIE RACHIDIENNE Installation rapide mais nécessite une surélévation des crêtes iliaques et du thorax pour limiter la compression abdominale Le DV s'accompagne de modifications HDN mineures (FC, TA, P Pulmonaires) ‼ La compression de la VCI induite par le DV ➙ ➘ du retour veineux ➙ ➘ IC ‼ chez les patients âgés, fragiles avec hypovolémie (Diurétique + Jeun) ➙ risque de désamorçage pompe cardiaque ➙ RV ≈ 5 mL·kg–1 avant retournement
  52. 52. DÉCUBITUS VENTRAL CHIRURGIE RACHIDIENNE Induction sur brancard Retournement ‼Déconnexion ou arrachement VVP, sonde IOT, éléments de surveillance, traumatismes du bras ou du rachis cervical Installation réalisée par équipe chirurgicale et anesthésique (3 pers min) Responsabilité mixte C’est la personne qui est à la tête qui dirige le retournement Toute mobilisation se fait après accord du chirurgien ou de l’anesthésiste Idem pour la remise du patient en DD
  53. 53. DÉCUBITUS VENTRAL CHIRURGIE RACHIDIENNE Complications liées à la posture : • Les troubles visuels : Cécité +++ • Occlusion de l’artère centrale de la rétine (OACR) : ➚ pression intraoculaire (PIO) par un appui des globes oculaires (GO) sur un support rigide • Ischémie corticale occipitale • Neuropathie optique ischémique (NOI)
  54. 54. DÉCUBITUS VENTRAL CHIRURGIE RACHIDIENNE Neuropathie optique ischémique (NOI) = cause la plus fréquente ➚ de la P abdo ➘ P oncotique • RV important • Pertes sanguines importantes (> 1 L) ➚ oedème interstitiel ➚ PIO ➚ engorgement veineux • Âge, AG longue (> 5 heures) , Homme Etiologies multi-factorielles, FDR : Ischémie optique • Obésité • Utilisation d’un cadre de Wilson
  55. 55. DÉCUBITUS VENTRAL CHIRURGIE RACHIDIENNE Autres complications liées à une mauvaise position de la tête : • Morsure et oedème de la langue, pouvant empêcher l’extubation • AVC lié à une occlusion carotidienne ou vertébrale • Tétraplégie par ischémie médullaire cervicale Garder la tête en position neutre : utilisation de matériel adapté
  56. 56. DÉCUBITUS VENTRAL CHIRURGIE RACHIDIENNE Autres complications liées à une mauvaise posture lors du DV : • Ischémie aiguë de jambe, syndromes de loges ou rhabdomyolyse liées à une : • Flexion de la cuisse • Compression des vaisseaux fémoraux • Les nécroses cutanées ou les neuropathies périphériques liées à des points de compression
  57. 57. DÉCUBITUS VENTRAL CHIRURGIE RACHIDIENNE ‼ Vérification soigneuse de la posture et protection des zones sensibles Table d’opération adaptée pour limiter le risque Utilisation de gélose ‼ Auscultation pulmonaire et recherche pouls au mb < systématiques après le retournement
  58. 58. GENUPECTORALE CHIRURGIE RACHIDIENNE
  59. 59. GENUPECTORALE CHIRURGIE RACHIDIENNE Particulièrement recommandable chez l’obèse car permet de laisser l'abdomen complètement libre ➘ des pressions intra-thoraciques ➙ ➚ retour veineux ➙ ➘ risque d’hypotension La séquestration veineuse dans les membres inférieurs peut entrainer un collapsus et doit être prévenu ➙ RV ≈ 5 mL·kg–1 avant retournement
  60. 60. GENUPECTORALE CHIRURGIE RACHIDIENNE ‼ Vérification soigneuse de la posture et protection des zones sensibles ‼ Auscultation pulmonaire et recherche pouls au mb < systématiques après le retournement
  61. 61. DECUBITUS DORSAL « FRENCH POSITION » CHIRURGIE RACHIDIENNE Abord antérieur transpéritonéal ou rétropéritonéal, niveau lombaire +++ Indications : lombalgies chroniques avec discopathie, spondylolisthésis (souvent associé avec une arthrodèse postérieure) Installation en DD, le chirurgien travaillant dans l’entre-jambe du patient = ‘’French position’’ ‼2ème saturomètre au pied gauche
  62. 62. DECUBITUS DORSAL CHIRURGIE RACHIDIENNE Discectomie complète + implantation d’une prothèse discale lombaire et/ ou réalisation d’une arthrodèse intercorporéale Objectif : Prothèse discale Prothèse discale + arthrodèse intercorporéale
  63. 63. DECUBITUS DORSAL CHIRURGIE RACHIDIENNE Corporectomie + mise en place de prothèses corporéales ou de greffon osseux en traumatologie, cancérologie et infectiologie Objectif : prothèse corporéale Ostéosynthèse greffon osseux (iliaque ++)
  64. 64. PLAN CHIRURGIE RACHIDIENNE 1. Généralités • Rappels anatomiques • Chirurgie réglée et en urgence du rachis • Chirurgie mini-invasive et RAAC 2. Indications opératoires • Hernie discale • Canal lombaire et cervical étroit • Antalgique • Spondylolisthésis • Scoliose • Oncologique 3. Evaluation pré-opératoire 4. Technique anesthésique 5. Urgences 6. Positions opératoires • Décubitus ventral (DV) • Genupectoral • Décubitus dorsal (DD) - French 7. Antalgie post-op 8. Complications 9. Conclusion
  65. 65. ANTALGIE POST-OP CHIRURGIE RACHIDIENNE La chirurgie des HDC est peu douloureuse • Antalgiques non morphiniques en post-op (paracétamol ou AINS) La chirurgie des HDL est plus algique • Paracétamol • AINS voie générale • +/- pallier 2 • Infiltration muscles et des tissus SC par Bupivacaïne ou Naropéïne • ➘ intensité douleur • ➘ demande d’analgésiques pdt 1ères h post-op • La technique chirurgicale = rôle ++ dans l'intensité de la douleur post-op (MIS)
  66. 66. ANTALGIE POST-OP CHIRURGIE RACHIDIENNE La chirurgie majeure du rachis ➙ douleur post-op + importante Origines stimuli nociceptifs : l’incision cutanée, des muscles dorso-lombaires, des lésions osseuses et articulaires, des lésions ligamentaires, ou articulaires et des disques intervertébraux ‼ Douleur neuropathique pré-op ++ ➙ phénomènes de sensibilisation douloureuse ➙ Hyperalgésie ou Allodynie Durée douleur post-op +/- 4 J hors complication stratégie d’analgésie multimodale
  67. 67. ANTALGIE POST-OP CHIRURGIE RACHIDIENNE Stratégie d’analgésie multimodale : • Titration en morphine initiale en SSPI • PCA morphine en chambre • +/- Rachianesthésie à la morphine ➙ analgésie pdt 24-48 h ➙ Le risque de dépression respiratoire = limite son utilisation • Paracétamol • AINS : efficacité dans la chirurgie du rachis +++ ➙ Le risque d’hémorragie digestive et d’insuffisance rénale limite leur utilisation chez les sujets âgés
  68. 68. ANTALGIE POST-OP CHIRURGIE RACHIDIENNE Stratégie d’analgésie multimodale : • KETAMINE ➙ Efficacité +/- hallucinations et de cauchemars • Gabapentinoides (prégabaline, gabapentine) : ➙ patients douloureux chronique (tt par morphine) • Lidocaïne : propriétés anti-inflammatoire, analgésique et anti-hyperalgésique ➙ utilisation en IVSE per et post-op • Infiltration muscles et des tissus SC par Bupivacaïne ou Naropéïne • ➘ intensité douleur • ➘ demande d’analgésiques pdt 1ères h post-op Associée à une MIS+++
  69. 69. PLAN CHIRURGIE RACHIDIENNE 1. Généralités • Rappels anatomiques • Chirurgie réglée et en urgence du rachis • Chirurgie mini-invasive et RAAC 2. Indications opératoires • Hernie discale • Canal lombaire et cervical étroit • Antalgique • Spondylolisthésis • Scoliose • Oncologique 3. Evaluation pré-opératoire 4. Technique anesthésique 5. Urgences 6. Positions opératoires • Décubitus ventral (DV) • Genupectoral • Décubitus dorsal (DD) - French 7. Antalgie post-op 8. Complications 9. Conclusion
  70. 70. COMPLICATIONS CHIRURGIE RACHIDIENNE Fréquence variable • 10 % - chirurgie de la hernie discale • 78 % - chirurgie des déformations majeures du rachis FDR complications : • L’âge, la dénutrition (albuminémie < 35 g/L) • Chirurgie lourde et longue (> 120 min). • Expériences chirurgicales
  71. 71. COMPLICATIONS CHIRURGIE RACHIDIENNE Infection : 2 %, la + redoutée • Gravité variable • Ostéosynthèse ➚ le risque infectieux TVP : risque variable selon la chirurgie et les FDR liés aux patients Hématome épidural rachidien : douleurs post-op +++ et/ou survenue déficit neuro post-op
  72. 72. PLAN CHIRURGIE RACHIDIENNE 1. Généralités • Rappels anatomiques • Chirurgie réglée et en urgence du rachis • Chirurgie mini-invasive et RAAC 2. Indications opératoires • Hernie discale • Canal lombaire et cervical étroit • Antalgique • Spondylolisthésis • Scoliose • Oncologique 3. Evaluation pré-opératoire 4. Technique anesthésique 5. Urgences 6. Positions opératoires • Décubitus ventral (DV) • Genupectoral • Décubitus dorsal (DD) - French 7. Antalgie post-op 8. Complications 9. Conclusion
  73. 73. CONCLUSION CHIRURGIE RACHIDIENNE Développement des MIS + chir sous scanner per-opératoire Les risques sont très variés suivant la procédure et ses spécificités Les atteintes du rachis cervical, d’origine traumatique ou dégénérative, comportent toutes un risque d’aggravation lors de la PEC des VAS Les vidéo-laryngoscopes diminuent, mais n’annulent pas, la mobilisation du rachis La chirurgie majeure : • Comporte un risque élevé d’hémorragie et d’hypotension qui justifient un monitorage continu • En post-op, la douleur est toujours présente, difficile à traiter, demandant une attention particulière pendant le séjour en SSPI

×