Working Towards a Sense of Equity and Dignity in Open Online Spaces #OER17 Suzan Koseoglu Teaching and Learning Innovation...
Who are we?
A little bit about Goldsmiths, University of London
We work in partnership with Goldsmiths' staff to practice, support and promote excellence and innovation in teaching and l...
Why Openness?
Our context: Open scholarship… Identity…
We wanted to create an online meeting space but...
Contextual Realities
Barriers for moving towards open practices involve much deeper issues than lack of technology, support, time or skills – e...
Challenge 1. We need to be able to articulate why we seek openness.
“The open education movement and the creative commons support universal access to knowledge. They are intentionally democr...
“Though few would argue against framing practices around ideals such as democratization, human rights, equality, and justi...
“Language is not a neutral medium that passes freely and easily into the private property of the speaker's intentions; it ...
Challenge 2. We need to have a critical attitude towards openness.
We shouldn’t advocate for openness, we should advocate for the positive things openness might enable, which are all subjec...
Challenge 3. We need to have the necessary “social skills and cultural competencies” to engage in open scholarship (Jenkin...
Let’s also talk about “carefulness, thoughtfulness, humility, criticality, receptiveness, resilience, courage, stillness” ...
Challenge 4. We need to engage in democratic and inclusive practice, whether we are open or not.
Conscious community: A vehicle for institutional openness
Moving from function to…
… conscious community (Shaffer & Anundsen, 1993)
acknowledges “members’ need for personal expression, growth, and transformation” (Shaffer & Anundsen, p. 11). “…honors the...
“Such a community renews itself regularly, celebrating individual and group passages and revising and recommitting to its ...
“Healthy communication reconciles differences, deepen intimacy, fosters a sense of wholeness, and opens individuals to a b...
Seeking for a space where we “can breathe” (Cronin, 2014)
Seeking for a space where we have “identity” …
Seeking for a space of our own...
Thank you! s.koseoglu@gold.ac.uk
Working Towards a Sense of Equity and Dignity in Open Online Spaces
Working Towards a Sense of Equity and Dignity in Open Online Spaces
Working Towards a Sense of Equity and Dignity in Open Online Spaces
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Working Towards a Sense of Equity and Dignity in Open Online Spaces

11 views

Published on

OER17 Presentation slides - London, UK (2017)

Published in: Education
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
11
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Working Towards a Sense of Equity and Dignity in Open Online Spaces

  1. 1. Working Towards a Sense of Equity and Dignity in Open Online Spaces #OER17 Suzan Koseoglu Teaching and Learning Innovation Centre Goldsmiths, University of London
  2. 2. Who are we?
  3. 3. A little bit about Goldsmiths, University of London
  4. 4. We work in partnership with Goldsmiths' staff to practice, support and promote excellence and innovation in teaching and learning. • help Goldsmiths shape the Learning, Teaching and Assessment Strategy • develop institute wide initiatives relating to technology enhanced learning • run courses and workshops, the PGCERT program • offer HEA fellowships and awards Teaching and Learning Innovation Centre…
  5. 5. Why Openness?
  6. 6. Our context: Open scholarship… Identity…
  7. 7. We wanted to create an online meeting space but...
  8. 8. Contextual Realities
  9. 9. Barriers for moving towards open practices involve much deeper issues than lack of technology, support, time or skills – existing hierarchies within institutions, lack of diversity or limited framing of it, lack of shared vision are all barriers for institutional openness.
  10. 10. Challenge 1. We need to be able to articulate why we seek openness.
  11. 11. “The open education movement and the creative commons support universal access to knowledge. They are intentionally democratic movements (Capetown OED 2007, Creative Commons 2015). So the challenge that open education presents to established modes of teaching and learning, scholarship and knowledge production, should go beyond local organisational ‘disruptions’ to global issues of educational capital and social justice.” (Beetham, 2017)
  12. 12. “Though few would argue against framing practices around ideals such as democratization, human rights, equality, and justice, it is presently unclear whether these ideals are essential components of the open scholarship movement or are merely incidental to those who are pioneering the field” (Veletsianos & Kimmons , 2012)
  13. 13. “Language is not a neutral medium that passes freely and easily into the private property of the speaker's intentions; it is populated – overpopulated– with the intentions of others. The word in language is half someone else's. It becomes one’s "own" only when the speaker populates it with his own intentions, his own accent, when he appropriates the word, adapting it to his own semantic and expressive intention. Prior to this moment of appropriation, the word does not exist in a neutral and impersonal language... but rather it exists in other people's mouths, in other people's contexts, serving other people's intentions; it is from there that one must take the word, and make it one's own” (p.294). Bakhtin, The Dialogic Imagination: Four Essays (Austin: University of Texas Press, 1992).
  14. 14. Challenge 2. We need to have a critical attitude towards openness.
  15. 15. We shouldn’t advocate for openness, we should advocate for the positive things openness might enable, which are all subjective...
  16. 16. Challenge 3. We need to have the necessary “social skills and cultural competencies” to engage in open scholarship (Jenkins, 2009).
  17. 17. Let’s also talk about “carefulness, thoughtfulness, humility, criticality, receptiveness, resilience, courage, stillness” (Barnett 2004 as cited in Bell 2017)
  18. 18. Challenge 4. We need to engage in democratic and inclusive practice, whether we are open or not.
  19. 19. Conscious community: A vehicle for institutional openness
  20. 20. Moving from function to…
  21. 21. … conscious community (Shaffer & Anundsen, 1993)
  22. 22. acknowledges “members’ need for personal expression, growth, and transformation” (Shaffer & Anundsen, p. 11). “…honors the individual as well as the group, knowing that the well-being of one cannot be bought at the expense of the other” (p. 11).
  23. 23. “Such a community renews itself regularly, celebrating individual and group passages and revising and recommitting to its vision and mission. In doing so, it challenges its members and itself to move beyond roles to wholeness” (Shaffer & Anundsen, p. 11).
  24. 24. “Healthy communication reconciles differences, deepen intimacy, fosters a sense of wholeness, and opens individuals to a broader view of themselves and others” (Shaffer & Anundsen, p. 253).
  25. 25. Seeking for a space where we “can breathe” (Cronin, 2014)
  26. 26. Seeking for a space where we have “identity” …
  27. 27. Seeking for a space of our own...
  28. 28. Thank you! s.koseoglu@gold.ac.uk

×