EVOLUCIÓN DEL DERECHO DEL TRABAJO 2 EDAD ANTIGUA EDAD MEDIA EDAD Y CONTEMPORA- NEA LA COLONIA LEYES INDIAS LEY DEL TRABAJO...
EVOLUCIÓN DEL DERECHO DEL TRABAJO 3 • No existían normativas. • Se basa en normativas divina. • El trabajo fue considerado...
EVOLUCIÒN 4 DERECHO LABORAL VENEZOLANO SEGUNDA LEY DEL TRABAJO  Existe la segunda promulgación el 16 de julio del año 193...
EVOLUCIÒN 5 DERECHO LABORAL VENEZOLANO REFORMA DE LA LEY ORGÁNICA DEL TRABAJO  El avance de las teorías neoliberales prod...
LEY ORGANICA DEL TRABAJO PARA LOS TRABAJADORES Y LAS TRABAJADORAS  (Gaceta Oficial N° 6.076 Extraordinario del 7 de mayo ...
DEFINICIÒN DEL DERECHO LABORAL 7 SEGÙN AUTORES Cabanellas Enciclopedia Caldera Walcher Caldera (1936) Conjunto de normas j...
BASE CONSTITUCIONAL 8 Art. 87 Art 88 Art 89 Art 90 Art. 91 Toda persona tiene derecho al trabajo y el deber de trabajar. E...
BASE CONSTITUCIONAL 9 Art. 92 Art 94 Art 95 Art 96 Art. 97 La ley garantizará la estabilidad en el trabajo y dispondrá lo ...
SUJETOS DE LA RELACION JURIDICA LABORAL 10 Se refiere a la persona que realiza un trabajo a cambio de un salario. Se refie...
TIPOS DE TRABAJADORES 11 ART. 35 ART. 37 Art 38 ART 36 LOTTT TRABAJADOR NO DEPENDIENTE Aquellos que en el ejercicio de la ...
FIN DE LA PRESENTACION E-MAIL: suyavi@gmail.com
Derecho laboral 1

  2. 2. EVOLUCIÓN DEL DERECHO DEL TRABAJO 2 EDAD ANTIGUA EDAD MEDIA EDAD Y CONTEMPORA- NEA LA COLONIA LEYES INDIAS LEY DEL TRABAJO . DERECHO DEL TRABAJO PERIODO POST- COLONIAL Edad Antigua Inexistencia de un instrumento legal Ley del Trabajo Se constituye la ley en Venezuela Periodo Post-Colonial Surge la relación de los sujetos laborales Leyes indias Se regulan las condiciones de mujeres y niños menores. Edad Media Trabajo dependiente Edad Moderna y Contemporanea En 1919 aparece el primer instrumento normativo. Acontecimientos de chicago del año 1886 La Colonia Surgieron normativas que regulaban a los propietarios de las tierras. Leyes indias Se regulan las condiciones de mujeres y niños menores.
  3. 3. EVOLUCIÓN DEL DERECHO DEL TRABAJO 3 • No existían normativas. • Se basa en normativas divina. • El trabajo fue considerado como castigo. “Te ganarás el pan con el sudor de tu frente” • No existían normativas. • Se inicia el trabajo subordinado. • Se observa el trabajo no como castigo sino más bien aparece el reconocimiento del trabajo como un deber moral. • Primera Ley (1819), regula la jornada laboral de los menores de edad y a las mujeres. • Acontecimien- tos de chicago del año 1886, donde se les reconoce una jornada laboral de 8 horas diarias • Escasez de industrias. • Desarrollo de la actividad minera. • Desarrollo de la actividad de la agricultura. • Surgieron normativas que regulaban a los propietarios de las tierras. • Surgen Leyes que regulaban las condiciones de mujeres y niños menores en cuanto a la relación de trabajo. • Surgen las normativas de previsión social en cuanto a la protección de los indios. • Se comienza a dar estructura a la relación de patrono a empleado, el cual está arraigado a las consideracio- nes partiendo de las faltas del patrono. • Existe la primera promulgación el 23 de julio del año 1928, dando inicio a la actividad legisladora en materia laboral. • Segunda promulgación el 16 de julio del año 1936, dando inicio a la actividad legisladora en materia laboral. • Promulgación el 20 de diciembre del año 1990 de la ley orgánica del trabajo EDAD ANTIGUA EDAD MEDIA EDAD CONTEMPORANEA LA COLONIA LEYES INDIAS PERIODO POST-COLONIAL LEY DEL TRABAJO
  4. 4. EVOLUCIÒN 4 DERECHO LABORAL VENEZOLANO SEGUNDA LEY DEL TRABAJO  Existe la segunda promulgación el 16 de julio del año 1936, dando inicio a la actividad legisladora en materia laboral.  Se estableció un conjunto de normas para regular los derechos y obligaciones derivados del hecho social del trabajo, tales como:  Derecho a la higiene y seguridad industrial.  Se estableció el trabajo de 9 horas.  Días hábiles para el trabajo.  Mujeres y menores tenían derecho al trabajo.  Todo trabajo realizado se debía pagar con dinero.  El pago podría ser diariamente o por semana.  El patrono debería pagar una indemnización en caso de que el empleado tuviera un accidente o padeciera de alguna enfermedad PRIMERA LEY DEL TRABAJO  Existe la primera promulgación el 23 de julio del año 1928, dando inicio a la actividad legisladora en materia laboral, durante el Gobierno de Juan Vicente Gómez, por decisión forzada de políticas exteriores.  Permitió superar las disposiciones del Código Civil sobre arrendamiento de servicios que regía las relaciones laborales.  Esta ley no se cumplía a la perfección ya que en muchos trabajos, los trabajadores cumplían jornadas de 12 a 16 horas .
  5. 5. EVOLUCIÒN 5 DERECHO LABORAL VENEZOLANO REFORMA DE LA LEY ORGÁNICA DEL TRABAJO  El avance de las teorías neoliberales produjo una importante reforma de la Ley Orgánica del Trabajo, la cual fue sancionada en fecha 19 de junio de 1997.  Insertó los beneficios de orden laboral en una ley de seguridad social integral, contiene también deficiencias de fondo y forma, metodológicas, de técnica legislativa y semántica .  Dispone de un Reglamento aprobado en el año 1.999.  Se incluyó en la Constitución de la República Bolivariana de Venezuela (CRBV) el derecho de los trabajadores y de las trabajadoras a prestaciones sociales que les recompensen la antigüedad en el servicio y los amparen en caso de cesantía.  La Constitución de la República Bolivariana de Venezuela (CRBV). Ordena que la legislación laboral contemple normas que “regulen la jornada laboral y propendan a su disminución progresiva. NUEVA LEY DE CARÁCTER ORGÁNICO  Fue aprobada en el año 1990, para entrar en vigencia en forma plena el 1 de mayo de 1991.  Promueve la protección del trabajo humano.  La consideración del trabajo como un hecho social y ratifica el carácter protector y amplio del derecho laboral.  Se consagra el principio de la primacía de la realidad a fin de tratar en lo posible que no se vulneren los derechos del trabajador subordinado, mediante la utilización, de otras formas contractuales ajenas al ámbito laboral
  6. 6. LEY ORGANICA DEL TRABAJO PARA LOS TRABAJADORES Y LAS TRABAJADORAS  (Gaceta Oficial N° 6.076 Extraordinario del 7 de mayo de 2012). Vigente actualmente LOTTT contempla los principios del derecho laboral y el principio de justicia social y solidaridad.  Se constituye que el derecho laboral es un conjunto de normas jurídicas que regulan las relaciones entre trabajadores y patronos que surge como resultado de las demandas y luchas de los trabajadores y obreros que buscaban condiciones más favorables y justas de trabajo.
  7. 7. DEFINICIÒN DEL DERECHO LABORAL 7 SEGÙN AUTORES Cabanellas Enciclopedia Caldera Walcher Caldera (1936) Conjunto de normas jurídicas que se aplica al trabajo como hecho social. Tanto por lo que toca a las relaciones entre quienes intervienen en él y con la colectividad en general, como al mejoramiento de los trabajadores en su condición. Walcker (2017) Conjunto de teorias, normas y leyes encaminadas a mejorar las condiciones economicas y sociales de los trabajadores de toda indole y que reglan las relaciones contractuales entre patrones y asalariados.. Enciclopedia Juridica (S/F) Conjunto de normas que tienen por base en el sector privado, las relaciones de trabajo existentes entre un empleador y uno o mas asalariados y que regulan las relaciones individueles (salarios, vacaciones, y despidos) y (sindicatos y representacion del personal asi como convenciones colectivas). Cabanellas (2004) Tiene por contenido principal la regulacion de las relaciones juridicas entre empresarios y trabajadores, de unos y otros con el Estado, en lo referencte a trabajo subordinados.
  8. 8. BASE CONSTITUCIONAL 8 Art. 87 Art 88 Art 89 Art 90 Art. 91 Toda persona tiene derecho al trabajo y el deber de trabajar. El estado garantizará la adopción de las medidas necesaria a los fines de que toda persona pueda obtener ocupación productiva que le proporcione una existencia digna y decorosa y le garantice el pleno ejercicio de este derecho. Toda patrono o patrona garantizará a sus trabajadores o trabajadoras condiciones de seguridad, higiene y ambiente de trabajo adecuado. El Estado garantizará la igualdad y equidad de hombre y mujeres en el ejercicio del derecho al trabajo. El Estado reconoce el trabajo del hogar como actividad económica que crea valor agregado y produce riqueza y bienestar social. Lel trabajo es un hecho social y gozara de la protección del Estado. La ley dispondrá lo necesario para mejorar las condiciones materiales morales e intelectuales de los trabajadores y trabajadoras. Asi como tambien establece los principios como: El derecho laboral es intangible, progresivo e irrenunciable, las normas favorecen al trabajador o trabajadora, los actos del patrono o patrona contrario a la Constitución es nulo, se prohibe todo tipo de discriminación y se prohibe el trabajo del adolescente que irrumpan su desarrollo integral Regula la jornada laboral, el cual señala que la misma no podra exceder de 8 horas diarias nide 44 horas semanales . Los trabajadores tienen derecho al descanso semanal y a vacaciones remuneradas. Todo trabajador tiene derecho a un salario suficiente, que le permita vivir con dignidad y cubrir para así y su familia las necesidades básicas, materiales, sociales e intelectuales, así como también prevee que el salario es inembargable y ampara a los trabajadores del sector público.
  9. 9. BASE CONSTITUCIONAL 9 Art. 92 Art 94 Art 95 Art 96 Art. 97 La ley garantizará la estabilidad en el trabajo y dispondrá lo conducente para limitar toda forma de despido no justificado. Presenta la responsabilidad de los patronos e intermediario o contratista y establece a través del organo competente, las responsabilidad que corresponde a los patrono en general, en caso de simulación o fraude. Todos los trabajadores del sector público y privado tienen derecho a la negociación colectiva voluntaria y a celebrar convenciones colectivas. El Estado garantizara su desarrollo y establecera lo conducente para favorecer las relaciones colectivas y la solución de los conflictos laborales. Las convenciones colectivas amparan a todos los trabajadores activos al momento de la suscripción y a quiénes ingresen con posterioridad. Todos lo trabajadores del sector público y del sector privado tienen derecho a la huelga dentro de las condiciones que establezca la ley. Los trabajadores tienen derecho a constituir las organizaciones sindicales, para la mejor defensa de sus derechos y a su vez estas organizaciones no están sujetas a intervención, suspensión o disoluciòn administrativa. Los promotores y los integrantes de las directivas de las organizaciones sindicales gozarán de innamovilidad laboral durante el tiempo y en las condiciones que se requiera para el ejercicio de sus funciones.
  10. 10. SUJETOS DE LA RELACION JURIDICA LABORAL 10 Se refiere a la persona que realiza un trabajo a cambio de un salario. Se refiere a toda persona natural o jurídica que tiene bajo su dependencia trabajadores en virtud de relación de trabajo en el proceso social trabajo PATRONO Y TRABAJADOR P T Art. 40
  11. 11. TIPOS DE TRABAJADORES 11 ART. 35 ART. 37 Art 38 ART 36 LOTTT TRABAJADOR NO DEPENDIENTE Aquellos que en el ejercicio de la actividad que realizan, no dependen de patrono alguno. TRABAJADOR DE DIRECCIÓN TRABAJADOR DEPENDIENTE Es la persona natural que presta servicios personales en el proceso social de trabajo bajo dependencia de otra persona natural o jurídica. TRABAJADOR DE INSPECCIÓN Y DE VIGILANCIA Es aquel que tiene a su cargo la revisión del trabajo de otros trabajadores. Es aquel que interviene en la toma de decisiones u orientaciones de la entidad de trabajo, así como el que tiene carácter de representante del patrono frente a otros trabajadores o terceros y puede sustituirlo, en todo o en parte, en sus funciones
