English grammar

  1. 1. ENGLISH SEMINAR SUVETHA SREENIVASH B.S.M.S 1ST YEAR
  2. 2. AN OVERVIEW • Components Of A Sentence • Parts Of A Speech • Verbs • Modal Verbs • Tenses
  3. 3. COMPONENTS OF A SENTENCE • A sentence is the combination of two or more words that has a meaning in it. • The components of a sentences are SUBJECT, VERB, & OBJECT. • These components make up the basics of a sentences. • Example: There is a small tree behind my home.
  4. 4. TO BE CONTINUED…. • Subject is the part of a sentence composed of the name of a PERSON, PLACE, or THING. • Verb denotes the ACTION or a STATE OF BEING, following the subject. • Object receives the action, thus following the verb.
  5. 5. EXAMPLE In the sentence, “ Mythili shows good academic results.” Subject: Mythili Verb: Shows Object: Academic results Modifier: Good
  6. 6. TYPES OF PREDICATE Predicate is the verb phrase that tells the action performed by the subject. Examples (predicate is in bold): 1) She wants to buy an ice-cream. 2) Jennifer is a class 12 student.
  7. 7. TYPES OF OBJECT • The noun or pronoun acts upon, or at which the action is directed. 1) DIRECT OBJECT: It denotes the object which acts upon the sentence. Example: I reached my home. 2) INDIRECT OBJECT: It denotes the questions “to whom”, “for whom” in a sentence. Example: I have given my notes to my friend, Neela.
  8. 8. MODIFIER • It gives more information about a sentence. • Mostly they are ADJECTIVES & ADVERBS. • Examples: 1) The baby doll looks pretty. 2) She needs to get a small bicycle.
  9. 9. TYPES OF SENTENCE 1) Assertive: It is also known as statement. Eg: There is a small scissors in the shelf. 2) Interrogative: It contains question types of sentences. Eg: Where were you?, Are you aware of Covid protocols?
  10. 10. TO BE CONTINUED.... 3) Imperative: It consists of verbal orders. Eg: Please take the book. 4) Exclamatory: It is compose of sudden emotions. Eg: Super dish!
  11. 11. PARTS OF A SPEECH 1) Noun Eg: Ram, Jennifer, Arputha 2) Verb Eg: Write, Read, Study 3) Adverb Eg: Properly, Fluently, Brightly 4) Adjective Eg: Nice, Cute, Pretty 5) Pronouns Eg: He, She, They 6) Preposition Eg: On, In, Through 7) Conjuctions Eg: And, So, Because 8) Interjections Eg: Oh!, Wow!, Well!
  12. 12. VERB A verb is a doing word that shows a state or action. Eg: Anand has a hobby of reading story books. TYPES OF VERBS: 1) Action Verbs / Main Verbs 2) Auxiliary Verbs
  13. 13. MAIN VERBS / ACTION VERBS Main verbs or action verbs are used to express action; like that of an animal, a person or a thing does. Eg: - He wants to study Siddha Medicine. - She likes to bring her doll to school.
  14. 14. AUXILIARY VERBS • The verbs used with other verbs, thus making meaningful sentences. • They are also known as HELPING VERBS. Eg: - The dresses were awesome to see. - The subjects in Siddha are really interesting.
  15. 15. EXAMPLES FOR MAIN VERBS •I wrote my English Exam yesterday. •You have a good handwriting. •He/She/It appears to be so tensed. •They/We want notes for English.
  16. 16. EXAMPLES FOR AUXILIARY VERB •I am not interested in wrestling. •She does not want to take ice-cream in covid time. •They are going to Karthick’s birthday party.
  17. 17. MODAL VERBS •A Modal Verb is a type of auxiliary verb that is used to indicate modality i.e., likelihood, ability, permission, possibility & so on. •Modal verbs do not add ‘s’ or ‘es’ to the third person singular.
  18. 18. TO BE CONTINUED…. • Modal verbs don’t need auxiliaries to form negative & question. • Modal verbs don’t have infinities or-ing forms.
  19. 19. MODAL VERBS 1) CAN: -I can draw as an artist. -She can’t memorize the dialogue. -Can I write homework for you? -Can you clear the doubts for me?
  20. 20. 2) COULD: -Could you make the breakfast for me? -My sister could speak Telugu when she was brought up by Telungates.
  21. 21. 3) MAY: -May I have some biscuits in the evening? -I may complete my seminar. -May your wishes come true.
  22. 22. 4) MIGHT: -Your phone might be in the kitchen, go and take. 5) OUGHT TO: -You ought to study hard for your exams.
  23. 23. 6) SHALL: -Shall I bring lunch for you ? -Shall you clear the doubts for her? -Shall I fill the application or will you?
  24. 24. 7) SHOULD: -You should check your body weight regularly. -People should eat more fruits to be healthy. -You should not go outside during peak covid time.
  25. 25. 8) WILL: -I will complete my work tomorrow. -She will be there for Mithra. -He will not be there,as he will go to Maharastra.
  26. 26. 9) WOULD: -Would you feel free to talk to me? -I would like to have a sandwich. -Would you like to have a discussion on Sunday regarding disorders in human body?
  27. 27. 10) MUST: -When you go out, you must wear a face mask. -He must have done this.
  28. 28. 11) HAVE TO: - You have to make sure you have completed all the syllabus before going to the exam. -She has to adapt to the situation.
  29. 29. TENSES • A verb indicates the time of an ACTION, EVENT, or CONDITION by changing its form. • An action may have taken place in 1) Present 2) Past 3) Future
  30. 30. TYPES OF TENSES • Simple Present tense • Present Continuous tense • Present Perfect tense • Present Perfect Continuous tense • Simple Past tense • Past Continuous tense
  31. 31. • Past Perfect tense • Past Perfect Continuous tense • Simple Future tense • Future Continuous tense • Future Perfect tense • Future Perfect Continuous tense
  32. 32. EXAMPLES FOR EACH TYPE 1) Simple Present: She enjoys playing the piano. 2) Present Continuous: He is going to the library. 3) Present Perfect: They have written three letters already.
  33. 33. 4) Present Perfect Continuous: I have been studying for three hours. 5) Simple Past: She washed her car yesterday. 6) Past Continuous: The audience was applauding until he fell off the stage.
  34. 34. 7) Past Perfect: They had played the football in that field before it started to rain. 8) Past Perfect Continuous: I had been working at the company for five years.
  35. 35. 9) Simple Future: We will paint our house next week. 10) Future Continuous: She will be studying in the library tonight. 11) Future Perfect: She will have fallen asleep by the time we get time.
  36. 36. 12) Future Perfect Continuous: She will be learning to drive a scooter for one hour.

