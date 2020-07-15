Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
PATIENT RECORD SYSTEM
ELECTRONIC MEDICAL RECORDS (EMRs)
INTRODUCTION An Electronic Medical Record (EMR) is a medical record in digital format. This facilitates access of patient ...
DEFINITION • 'A patient record system is a type of clinical information system, which is dedicated to collecting, storing,...
• ‘'A longitudinal collection of electronic health information for and about persons; immediate electronic access to perso...
TYPES OF EMR DEPARTMENTAL INTER- DEPARTME NTAL HOSPITAL
Hospital EMR Inter- Hospital EMR Electronic Patient Record (EPR) Computeri zed Patient Record Personal Health Record Elect...
Hospital EMR Computerized Medical Record Digital Medical Record Clinical Data Repository Population Health Record Electron...
ELECTRONIC HEALTH RECORD (EHR)
DEFINITION • The EHR means a repository of patient data in digital form, stored and exchanged securely, and accessible by ...
TYPES OF ELECTRONIC HEALTH RECORD (EHR) Automated Medical Record Electronic Health Record Computerized Medical Record (CMR...
STRUCTURE OF EHRS Problem-oriented medical record (POMR) Time-oriented EHRs Source-oriented record
USERS OF ELECTRONIC HEALTH RECORD SYSTEM PHYSICIANS NURSES RADIOLOGIST PHRMACISTS LABORATORY TECHNICIANS RADIOGRAPHERS PAT...
COMPONENTS OF EHRS Medical Data Component Nursing Data Component
– Medical Data Components The identified medical data component of EHR consists of referral, present complaint, i. e. symp...
– Nursing Data Components Nursing data component of EHR comprise of nursing charting area and nursing care plan; medicatio...
OTHER ELECTRONIC RECORD DEVICES • Personal Digital Assistants • Computer Automated Cancer Detection • Computerized Theatre...
• Personal Digital Assistants Personal Digital Assistants popularly known as PDA are literally handheld computers that hel...
• Computer Automated Cancer Detection Computer automated Cancer detection like ThinPrep Processor Model 2000 or PAPNET are...
• Computerized Theatre Management Application Theatre Management Applications automatically record patient information lik...
RECORD
DEFINITION • Record is written or computer based used for specific purposes in any form. The process of making an entry on...
Hospital Record • Hospital records are the central focus of all our activities in the collection and utilization of clinic...
Medical Record • A medical record is a clinical, scientific, administrative and legal document relating to patient care in...
Conti… • It is a document of facts which contains statement by trained observers of conditions found, examinations and the...
Nursing Record • A nursing record system is the record of care planned and/or given to individual patients/clients by qual...
OBJECTIVES OF HOSPITAL RECORDS • To review patient care, take appropriate clinical decisions and to develop treatment plan...
Conti.. • To enables for hospital auditing. • To carry out the things in right possible manner. • For statistical purposes...
PURPOSES OF MEDICAL RECORDS • To improve the patient care • To serve to document clinical case history • It serves to avoi...
PURPOSES OF PATIENT RECORDS Communication Planning client care Statistical and research Auditing health agencies
Education Legal documentation Health care analysis and evaluation Reimbursement
FUNCTIONS OF RECORDS • Helping to improve accountability. • Showing how decisions related to patient care are made. • Supp...
Conti…. • Making continuity of care easier. • Providing documentary evidence of services delivered. • Promoting better com...
PRINCIPLES OF GOOD RECORD KEEPING • Handwriting should be legible. • All entries to records should be signed. Put the date...
Conti… • Records should be factual and not include unnecessary abbrevlations, jargon, meaningless phrases or irrelevant sp...
Conti.. • Do not alter or destroy any records without being authorized to do so. • Do not falsify records. • Be aware of t...
Conti… • Follow organizational policy and guidelines when using records for research purposes. • Do not disclose the infor...
Conti… • Ensure the proper use of the system particularly in relation to confidentiality. • Assess the standard of the rec...
CHARACTERISTICS OF GOOD RECORDING • The objectives of the records should be clear and should be able to recognize the pert...
Conti.. • Size of the record should be easily approachable, it should be handy and such that it will be easy to record and...
Conti.. • The language used should be legible, simple and understood by the team members. • The information should be accu...
Conti… • The information recorded should be specific and concise. • Important events or activity may be depicted predomina...
STEPS FOR DESIGNING THE RECORD • Following steps are followed in order to develop or revise the format of any nursing reco...
Conti.. • Pretest it for its validity. • Check the feasibility and utility by conducting a pilot study. • Periodically eva...
MAINTAINING OF RECORDS AND REPORTS • Be factual, consistent and accurate; • Be updated as soon as possible after any recor...
Conti… • Be consecutive and accurately dated, timed and all entries signed. • All original entries should be legible. Draw...
Conti.. • Records must be stored securely and should only be destroyed following your local policy; • Avoid meaningless ph...
Conti… • Identify the patient by recording patient’s name, date of birth and hospital number on each page of the record (t...
RECORDS AVAILABLE IN NURSING UNITS TYPE OF RECORD RECORDS AVAILABLE Nursing administrative Ward policies, organization cha...
RECORDS AVAILABLE IN NURSING OFFICE TYPE OF RECORD RECORDS AVAILABLE Nursing administrative Hospital policy manual, nursin...
REPORT
DEFINITION • Report is oral, written, or computer- based communication intended to convey information to others. These can...
Conti… • Report is a summary of information. It is a statement prepared to present facts relating to planning, coordinatin...
OBJECTIVES OF REPORTS • It presents factual information to management and thereby serves as a means of communication • It ...
PURPOSE OF REPORTING • To communicate specific information to a person or group of staff and to draw attention to certain ...
TYPES OF REPORTING Change- of-shift Report Conferring Transfer Report Telephone Report Telephone Orders Incident Reports I...
Change-of-shift Report It is a report given to all nurses on the next shift. Its purpose is to provide continuity of care ...
Types of Change-of-Shift Reports Bedside report Written report Verbal report Change-of- Shift Reports
• Telephone Report The nurse receiving a telephone report should document the date and the time, the name of the person gi...
• Telephone Orders Physicians often order a therapy for a client by telephone. While the primary care provider gives the o...
Transfer Report • It includes the report related to: • Unit to unit • Summarize medical progress • Background information ...
• Incident Reports or Occurrence Reports These are the reports used to document any unusual occurrence or accident in the ...
• Conferring These are the reports regarding consultations and referrals, nursing care conferences, nursing care rounds: p...
Intra-divisional • Among Nursing Staff This is about the patients, their condition, number of patients, census, patients w...
• Between Nursing Sisters and Staff Nurses Report of patients, handing and taking over in the morning, during the round, r...
• Between Nursing Sister and Matron Reports during evening and night shifts about patients, serious patients, census, vaca...
• Between Nursing Sisters and Doctors Nursing sisters do report. This is at the time of round about the patients; during t...
GENERAL GUIDELINES FOR RECORDING • Date and Time • Timing • Legibility • Permanence • Correct Spelling • Signature • Accur...
• Use Specific Descriptions • Don't Erase, or Use Corrective Fluid • Sequence • Appropriateness • Completeness & Concisene...
LEGAL ASPECTS OF RECORDING MAINTENANCE • The patient’s records are occasionally required as evidence before a court of law...
It is therefore critical to keep up-to-date with the legal requirements and best practices of record-keeping, proving that...
• The duty of care to the patient has been provided and that no acts or omissions have compromised a patient’s safety; • A...
CONCLUSION • A patient record system is a type of clinical information system, which is dedicated to collecting, storing, ...
EVIDENCE BASED PRACTICE • Electronic patient records and innovation in health care services Abstract The approach of today...
• This paper discusses how objectives like improvements and innovations in products and services in health care are met by...
• Health care quality management by means of an incident report system and an electronic patient record system • Abstract ...
• Methods: The two approaches are being implemented in Osaka University Hospital. • Conclusion: Direct data entry by medic...
BIBLIOGRAPHY • Jogindra vati; principles and practice of nursing management and administration jaypee publications;648-655...
Net reference • Electronic patient records and innovation in health care services PB ELBERG - International journal of med...
Patient record system
Patient record system
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Patient record system

21 views

Published on

Patient record system

Published in: Health & Medicine
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Patient record system

  1. 1. PATIENT RECORD SYSTEM
  2. 2. ELECTRONIC MEDICAL RECORDS (EMRs)
  3. 3. INTRODUCTION An Electronic Medical Record (EMR) is a medical record in digital format. This facilitates access of patient data by nurses at any given location, building automated checks for drug and allergy interactions, clinical notes and laboratory reports. The term Electronic Medical Record can be expanded to include systems which keep track of other relevant medical information. Although an EMR system has the potential for invasion of a patient's medical privacy.
  4. 4. DEFINITION • 'A patient record system is a type of clinical information system, which is dedicated to collecting, storing, manipulating, and making available clinical information important to the delivery of patient care. The central focus of such systems is clinical data and not financial or billing information’. IOM 1997
  5. 5. • ‘'A longitudinal collection of electronic health information for and about persons; immediate electronic access to person- and population- level information by authorized users; provision of knowledge and decision-support systems that enhance the quality, safety, and efficiency of patient care and support for efficient processes for health care delivery. " IOM 2003
  6. 6. TYPES OF EMR DEPARTMENTAL INTER- DEPARTME NTAL HOSPITAL
  7. 7. Hospital EMR Inter- Hospital EMR Electronic Patient Record (EPR) Computeri zed Patient Record Personal Health Record Electronic Health Care Record
  8. 8. Hospital EMR Computerized Medical Record Digital Medical Record Clinical Data Repository Population Health Record Electronic Client Record
  9. 9. ELECTRONIC HEALTH RECORD (EHR)
  10. 10. DEFINITION • The EHR means a repository of patient data in digital form, stored and exchanged securely, and accessible by multiple authorized users. It contains retrospective, concurrent, and prospective information and its primary purpose is to support continuing, efficient and quality integrated health care. International Organization for Standardization
  11. 11. TYPES OF ELECTRONIC HEALTH RECORD (EHR) Automated Medical Record Electronic Health Record Computerized Medical Record (CMR) Electronic Medical Record Electronic Patient Record
  12. 12. STRUCTURE OF EHRS Problem-oriented medical record (POMR) Time-oriented EHRs Source-oriented record
  13. 13. USERS OF ELECTRONIC HEALTH RECORD SYSTEM PHYSICIANS NURSES RADIOLOGIST PHRMACISTS LABORATORY TECHNICIANS RADIOGRAPHERS PATIENTS OR THEIR PARENTS
  14. 14. COMPONENTS OF EHRS Medical Data Component Nursing Data Component
  15. 15. – Medical Data Components The identified medical data component of EHR consists of referral, present complaint, i. e. symptoms, past medical history, life style, physical examination, diagnosis, tests, procedures, treatment, medication and discharge.
  16. 16. – Nursing Data Components Nursing data component of EHR comprise of nursing charting area and nursing care plan; medication administration, daily charting, physical assessment, and admission nursing notes.
  17. 17. OTHER ELECTRONIC RECORD DEVICES • Personal Digital Assistants • Computer Automated Cancer Detection • Computerized Theatre Management Application
  18. 18. • Personal Digital Assistants Personal Digital Assistants popularly known as PDA are literally handheld computers that help patient management.
  19. 19. • Computer Automated Cancer Detection Computer automated Cancer detection like ThinPrep Processor Model 2000 or PAPNET are used for identifying abnormal cells from a series of digital images of PAP smears fed.
  20. 20. • Computerized Theatre Management Application Theatre Management Applications automatically record patient information like demographic and financial data, visit history with dates, procedures, performing and attending providers, care records with clinical highlights and patient status, surgical data including proposed, type, actual, severity and risks stored for reference in the event of future surgical procedures.
  21. 21. RECORD
  22. 22. DEFINITION • Record is written or computer based used for specific purposes in any form. The process of making an entry on a client's record is called recording, charting, or documenting. A clinical record, also called a chart or client record is a formal, legal document that provides evidence of a client's care.
  23. 23. Hospital Record • Hospital records are the central focus of all our activities in the collection and utilization of clinical information. Since these are the entry of events in a sequence form so that the continuity of these activities can be maintained. Every organization has its own system of recording.
  24. 24. Medical Record • A medical record is a clinical, scientific, administrative and legal document relating to patient care in which is recorded sufficient data, written in sequence of events to justify the diagnosis and warrant the treatment and results.
  25. 25. Conti… • It is a document of facts which contains statement by trained observers of conditions found, examinations and therapy application and results, and indicates whether or not the efforts of doctors, supplemented by hospital and related facilities are in accordance with reasonable expectations of present day scientific medicine.
  26. 26. Nursing Record • A nursing record system is the record of care planned and/or given to individual patients/clients by qualified nurses or other caregivers under the direction of a qualified nurse. Nursing record systems may be an effective way of influencing nurse practice.
  27. 27. OBJECTIVES OF HOSPITAL RECORDS • To review patient care, take appropriate clinical decisions and to develop treatment plans. • To provide an archival and legally acceptable record. • To provide material for researchers. • To act as a source of information for heath administrators.
  28. 28. Conti.. • To enables for hospital auditing. • To carry out the things in right possible manner. • For statistical purposes. • To use for teaching and diagnostic purposes. • To use for legal purposes.
  29. 29. PURPOSES OF MEDICAL RECORDS • To improve the patient care • To serve to document clinical case history • It serves to avoid omission or repetition • Assists in continuity of care • It serves as evidences in medico-legal cases • It supplies necessary information to institute and employees • To document the type and quality of work • To furnish proof of type and quality of care • To protect hospital in legal situations • To evaluate proficiency of staff • To help in future program planning. For Patients For Hospital
  30. 30. PURPOSES OF PATIENT RECORDS Communication Planning client care Statistical and research Auditing health agencies
  31. 31. Education Legal documentation Health care analysis and evaluation Reimbursement
  32. 32. FUNCTIONS OF RECORDS • Helping to improve accountability. • Showing how decisions related to patient care are made. • Supporting the delivery of services. • Supporting effective clinical judgments and decisions. • Supporting patient care and communications.
  33. 33. Conti…. • Making continuity of care easier. • Providing documentary evidence of services delivered. • Promoting better communication and sharing of information between members of the multi- professionals healthcare team. • Helping to Identify risks, and enabling early detection of complications, • Supporting clinical audit, research, allocation of resources and performance planning. • Helping to address complaints or legal processes.
  34. 34. PRINCIPLES OF GOOD RECORD KEEPING • Handwriting should be legible. • All entries to records should be signed. Put the date and time on all records. • Records should be accurate and recorded in such a way that the meaning is clear. • Records should be readable.
  35. 35. Conti… • Records should be factual and not include unnecessary abbrevlations, jargon, meaningless phrases or irrelevant speculation. • Record details of any assessments and reviews undertaken. • Include details of information given about care and treatment. • Records should identify any risks or problems that have arisen and show the action taken to deal with them.
  36. 36. Conti.. • Do not alter or destroy any records without being authorized to do so. • Do not falsify records. • Be aware of the legal requirements and guidance regarding confidentiality of the records. • Be aware of the rules governing confidentiality in respect of the supply and use of data for secondary purposes.
  37. 37. Conti… • Follow organizational policy and guidelines when using records for research purposes. • Do not disclose the information and should not leave any records, either on paper or on computer screens. • Be aware of, and know how to use, the information systems and tools that are available.
  38. 38. Conti… • Ensure the proper use of the system particularly in relation to confidentiality. • Assess the standard of the record keeping and communications.
  39. 39. CHARACTERISTICS OF GOOD RECORDING • The objectives of the records should be clear and should be able to recognize the pertinent factors like what to record? Will When to record? Why to record? How to record? Who will record? • The records should be specific, concise to purpose. There should not be any duplicity. • There should be enough space to record.
  40. 40. Conti.. • Size of the record should be easily approachable, it should be handy and such that it will be easy to record and to handle. • The design should be such that it would be easy to complete and provide data which can be used easily. • The information should be recorded immediately.
  41. 41. Conti.. • The language used should be legible, simple and understood by the team members. • The information should be accurate. • Honesty should be there at the time of recording.
  42. 42. Conti… • The information recorded should be specific and concise. • Important events or activity may be depicted predominantly with some indication. • Arrange the records in an organized way.
  43. 43. STEPS FOR DESIGNING THE RECORD • Following steps are followed in order to develop or revise the format of any nursing record: • Constitute a committee. The members should be head of department, hospital administrator, nursing head, supervisor and nursing staff of operational level. • Call a meeting and repeated meetings to seek suggestions and prepare a rough draft of record.
  44. 44. Conti.. • Pretest it for its validity. • Check the feasibility and utility by conducting a pilot study. • Periodically evaluate the record.
  45. 45. MAINTAINING OF RECORDS AND REPORTS • Be factual, consistent and accurate; • Be updated as soon as possible after any recordable event; • Provide current information on the care and condition of the patient; • Be documented clearly in such a way that the text cannot be erased;
  46. 46. Conti… • Be consecutive and accurately dated, timed and all entries signed. • All original entries should be legible. Draw a clear line through any changes and sign and date; • Not include abbreviations, slang or jargon as not all workplaces or organisations will use the same terminology;
  47. 47. Conti.. • Records must be stored securely and should only be destroyed following your local policy; • Avoid meaningless phrases, speculation and offensive subjective statements/insulting or derogatory language;
  48. 48. Conti… • Identify the patient by recording patient’s name, date of birth and hospital number on each page of the record (three approved identifiers) or follow your local policies on how to identify patient’s records; • Still be legible if photocopied or scanned.
  49. 49. RECORDS AVAILABLE IN NURSING UNITS TYPE OF RECORD RECORDS AVAILABLE Nursing administrative Ward policies, organization chart, procedure manual, stock register indent books, list of equipment in use, drug book, diet book, admission discharge books, report book etc. Personnel Job description personnel performance record, rotation plan, duty roster, assignment book etc. Clinical Nursing care plan, nurses observation charts, nurses notes, vital signs charts, intake output chart, drug chart, patient file, identification chart, specific charts as per the unit etc
  50. 50. RECORDS AVAILABLE IN NURSING OFFICE TYPE OF RECORD RECORDS AVAILABLE Nursing administrative Hospital policy manual, nursing policies, organizational chart, nursing procedure manual etc Personnel General: cumulative records, performance, personal files etc Personnel job descriptions of all categories Personnel duty related records: duty roster, duty list, roll call registers, allocation and leave forms etc. Patients Hospital reports, census book etc
  51. 51. REPORT
  52. 52. DEFINITION • Report is oral, written, or computer- based communication intended to convey information to others. These can be formal or informal. Reporting is the process of informing the other staff about the patients and of other events.
  53. 53. Conti… • Report is a summary of information. It is a statement prepared to present facts relating to planning, coordinating, performance and the general state of services in an organization.
  54. 54. OBJECTIVES OF REPORTS • It presents factual information to management and thereby serves as a means of communication • It provides a valuable record of documents, which are, used in future reference. • It provides necessary information to department, clients and general public at large.
  55. 55. PURPOSE OF REPORTING • To communicate specific information to a person or group of staff and to draw attention to certain important events or facts.
  56. 56. TYPES OF REPORTING Change- of-shift Report Conferring Transfer Report Telephone Report Telephone Orders Incident Reports Intra- divisional
  57. 57. Change-of-shift Report It is a report given to all nurses on the next shift. Its purpose is to provide continuity of care for clients by providing a quick summary of client needs and details of care to be given to the on-coming staff.
  58. 58. Types of Change-of-Shift Reports Bedside report Written report Verbal report Change-of- Shift Reports
  59. 59. • Telephone Report The nurse receiving a telephone report should document the date and the time, the name of the person giving the information, and the subject of the information received. Telephone reports usually include the client's name and medical diagnosis etc. The nurse should have the client's chart ready to give any further information. These are usually flows from Nurse to physician Nurse to nurse; Nurse to lab, dietary, etc.
  60. 60. • Telephone Orders Physicians often order a therapy for a client by telephone. While the primary care provider gives the order, write the complete order down and read it back to ensure accuracy. Question any order if that is ambiguous, unusual, or contraindicated by the client's condition.
  61. 61. Transfer Report • It includes the report related to: • Unit to unit • Summarize medical progress • Background information • Current status • Current nursing diagnoses • Critical assessments or interventions to be completed shortly after transfer • Special considerations • Need for special equipment.
  62. 62. • Incident Reports or Occurrence Reports These are the reports used to document any unusual occurrence or accident in the delivery of client care, such as falls or medication errors. These reports are used for quality improvement and should not be used for disciplinary action against staff members. Incident reports improve the management and treatment of patients by identifying high-risk patterns and initiating in-service programs to prevent future problems.
  63. 63. • Conferring These are the reports regarding consultations and referrals, nursing care conferences, nursing care rounds: procedures done to obtain information that will help to plan nursing care; provide clients the opportunity to discuss their care; evaluate the nursing care the client has received.
  64. 64. Intra-divisional • Among Nursing Staff This is about the patients, their condition, number of patients, census, patients with special problems, important that needs to be reported taking and handing over.
  65. 65. • Between Nursing Sisters and Staff Nurses Report of patients, handing and taking over in the morning, during the round, reporting about any incidence, diet, etc.
  66. 66. • Between Nursing Sister and Matron Reports during evening and night shifts about patients, serious patients, census, vacant beds, events, staff on duty, any staff member admitted, ward sanitation, family planning cases, medico-legal cases, any complaints, shortage of equipment if any, absent staff, performance of staff.
  67. 67. • Between Nursing Sisters and Doctors Nursing sisters do report. This is at the time of round about the patients; during the departmental meeting regarding the requirement of wards, any complaints or problem facing.
  68. 68. GENERAL GUIDELINES FOR RECORDING • Date and Time • Timing • Legibility • Permanence • Correct Spelling • Signature • Accuracy
  69. 69. • Use Specific Descriptions • Don't Erase, or Use Corrective Fluid • Sequence • Appropriateness • Completeness & Conciseness • Accepted Terminology • Legal Prudence
  70. 70. LEGAL ASPECTS OF RECORDING MAINTENANCE • The patient’s records are occasionally required as evidence before a court of law, or to investigate a complaint at a local, organization level. • Sometimes records may be requested by professional governing bodies when investigating claims related to misconduct.
  71. 71. It is therefore critical to keep up-to-date with the legal requirements and best practices of record-keeping, proving that: • A comprehensive nursing assessment of the patient has been undertaken including care that has been provided and planned; • Relevant information is included together with any actions that have been taken in response to changes in patients’ conditions;
  72. 72. • The duty of care to the patient has been provided and that no acts or omissions have compromised a patient’s safety; • Arrangements have been made for the ongoing care of the patient.
  73. 73. CONCLUSION • A patient record system is a type of clinical information system, which is dedicated to collecting, storing, manipulating, and making available clinical information important to the delivery of patient care. The central focus of such systems is clinical data and not financial or billing information.
  74. 74. EVIDENCE BASED PRACTICE • Electronic patient records and innovation in health care services Abstract The approach of today's EPR seems so narrowly focused on automation of the existing paper-based records by means of information technology that it becomes obvious to raise the question: ‘Will these automation efforts become an impediment to innovation in products and services in health care?’.
  75. 75. • This paper discusses how objectives like improvements and innovations in products and services in health care are met by means of information technology (IT), and it argues that a shift of focus from technological innovation to innovation in products and services is necessary in order to obtain maximum benefit from IT.
  76. 76. • Health care quality management by means of an incident report system and an electronic patient record system • Abstract • Background: Quality management in health care services has not been as successful as in other industries. • Objective: To assess the potential contribution of an on-line incident reporting system (OIRS) and of an electronic patient record (EPR) system to quality management in hospitals.
  77. 77. • Methods: The two approaches are being implemented in Osaka University Hospital. • Conclusion: Direct data entry by medical staff and an EPR based on dynamic templates and a dynamic problem oriented approach could be useful for building clinical data repositories that can support clinical quality management.
  78. 78. BIBLIOGRAPHY • Jogindra vati; principles and practice of nursing management and administration jaypee publications;648-655 • Deepak. k et al; A comprehensive textbook on nursing management emmess publications;2013;555-559 • Basavanthappa B T;. Nursing administration. Ist edn. New Delhi: Jaypee brothers;2000. • Alamellu; Newer trends in management of nursing services and education. health science publishers first edition 2017;
  79. 79. Net reference • Electronic patient records and innovation in health care services PB ELBERG - International journal of medical informatics, 2001 – Elsevier • www. pubmed.com • www.wikepedia.com • https://www.ausmed.com/cpd/articles/record- keeping-documentation

×