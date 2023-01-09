Successfully reported this slideshow.
Asian Greens in the Winter Hoophouse 75 min 2022.pdf

Jan. 09, 2023
Asian Greens in the Winter Hoophouse 75 min 2022.pdf

Jan. 09, 2023
This workshop covers the production of Asian greens in the winter hoophouse, for both market and home growers. Included are tips on choosing among over 20 types of Asian greens, ways to keep the space fully planted: filler greens, follow-on cropping, inter-planting, and succession planting. Harvesting is covered, as well as crop rotation, irrigation and pest and disease management.

This workshop covers the production of Asian greens in the winter hoophouse, for both market and home growers. Included are tips on choosing among over 20 types of Asian greens, ways to keep the space fully planted: filler greens, follow-on cropping, inter-planting, and succession planting. Harvesting is covered, as well as crop rotation, irrigation and pest and disease management.

Asian Greens in the Winter Hoophouse

  1. 1. Asian Greens in the Winter Hoophouse ©Pam Dawling 2023 Author of Sustainable Market Farming and The Year Round Hoophouse SustainableMarketFarming.com facebook.com/SustainableMarketFarming
  2. 2. I live and farm at Twin Oaks Community, in central Virginia. We’re in US Winter hardiness zone 7a, with an average last frost April 30 and average first frost October 14. Our goal is to feed our intentional community of 100 people with a wide variety of organic produce year round. www.twinoaks.org
  3. 3. Land Acknowledgement I live and work on the ancestral and traditional territory of the Monacan Nation, who lived in what is now Louisa County and other parts of Central Virginia before white settlement in the 1700s. Land Acknowledgement is a way to help fight obliteration of Indigenous history. I am deeply grateful to the Monacan People for letting Twin Twin Oaks Community live and farm on their land.
  4. 4. Outline • Introduction to hoophouses • Meet the Asian Greens • My favorite Asian Greens • More Asian greens • Crop requirements, • Scheduling considerations • Planting calendar • Packing more in • Harvesting • Minimizing nitrate accumulation • Pests and diseases • Resources Pak Choy. Credit Ethan Hirsh
  5. 5. What is a Hoophouse (High Tunnel)? • A structure of hoops (bows) covered with one or two layers of UltraViolet-resistant polyethylene. • Double layer hoophouses use a small electric blower to inflate the space between the layers of plastic, providing about 8F (4.5C) degrees of winter night-time temperature difference. • The air gap also adds strength against snow loads and wind. • Single layer hoophouses are not much warmer than outdoors at night, so you need inner tunnels with rowcover. • Crops are usually grown directly in the ground
  6. 6. Our Hoophouse at Twin Oaks • We have a 30’ x 96’ FarmTek ClearSpan gothic arch hoophouse, with two layers of plastic. • We put it up in 2003, and like many growers our primary goal was growing more winter greens, early tomatoes and peppers. • We divided the space lengthwise into five 4’ beds with a 2’ bed along each edge. • Our paths are a skinny 12” wide - maximum growing space. Your paths could be wider – you are in charge!
  7. 7. Winter Hoophouse Overview  We plant many different cool weather crops in September and October to harvest till April and May  In our hoophouse, without inner rowcover, salad greens survive nights with an outdoor low of 14°F (-10°C).  If it will be 8°F (-14.5°C) or less outside, we add thick rowcover.  With rowcover, hoophouse salads can survive when it’s -11°F (-24°C) outside For details, see my slideshow Hoophouse in Fall and Winter on SlideShare.net Crop quality, especially leafy greens, is superb. Photo Wren Vile
  8. 8. Growing in the winter hoophouse Hoophouses are the place to be in winter, if you are an Asian green.  Night-time protection of two layers of plastic and an air gap – big difference!  Fall sowings thrive on sunny days and grow surprisingly quickly.  When the daylight falls below ten hours, growth slows down till spring.  For most of the winter, our hoophouse plants are actively growing, not merely being stored for harvest (as happens in colder climate zones and outdoors), so we can continue sowing new hoophouse crops even in December.  Brassicas are the most productive crops in these conditions Photo Wren Vile
  9. 9. Winter Hoophouse Benefits We are amazed at how incredibly productive hoophouses are! • Crop quality, especially leafy greens, is superb. • The soil stays warmer. Roots can grow deep. • Rate of growth of cold-weather crops is much faster inside • Plants tolerate lower temperatures than they can outdoors. • Working in winter inside a hoophouse is much more pleasant than dealing with frozen rowcovers and hoops outdoors. We harvest crops in the hoophouse after the outdoor crops slow down in October, or on days with really bad weather.
  10. 10. Advantages of Asian Greens  A quick way to fill out your market booth or CSA bags  A catch crop for spaces where other crops have failed or otherwise finished early. Keep a flat of seedlings ready, pop plugs into any empty spaces  Better able to germinate in hot weather than lettuce  Faster growing than lettuce  Faster-growing types are ready for transplanting 2 weeks after sowing (or you can direct sow) Our hoophouse in November Photo Ethan Hirsh
  11. 11. Healthful Diversity  Flavors vary from mild to peppery - read catalog descriptions before growing lots  Colors cover the spectrum: chartreuse, bright green, dark green and purple  Nutritious as well as tasty  High in carotenoids, vitamins A and C, calcium, iron, magnesium and fiber  Help prevent high blood pressure, heart disease, stroke  They contain antioxidants which fight against cancer and protect eyes from macular degeneration Photo Credit Ethan Hirsh
  12. 12. Meet the Asian Greens • Huge range of attractive varieties • Quick-growing, bring fast returns • Grow when you normally grow cabbage or kale • Short spring season, bolt when it gets hot • Long fall season, no bolting. Success depends on getting them germinated and planted in June and July • Grow all winter in hoophouses in central Virginia Blues Napa Chinese cabbage shown here Credit Ethan Hirsh
  13. 13. Asian Greens – Many Types 1. Senposai - cold-hardy 2. Pak Choy 3. Komatsuna - cold-hardy 4. Chrysanthemum greens 5. Yokatta-na 6. Tatsoi - cold-hardy 7. Ruby Streaks, Scarlet Frills and other mustards  More on the next slide.  Also: – Mustard salad mixes – Mizuna  Large sturdy greens: – Mizspoona – Toraziroh  Stems and buds: – Hon Tsai Tai 1 2 3 4 5 6 7
  14. 14. Other Asian Greens I recommend Napa cabbage, Photo Kashruth Council of Canada Tokyo bekana (Maruba Santoh is similar). Wren Vile Young pak choy (bok choy) Pam Dawling Mizuna (bolting late April. Pam Dawling Tatsoi. Pam Dawling Chinese Thick-Stem Mustard. Cold tolerant down to -14°C. Heirloom Seed Supply Yukina Savoy. Ethan Hirsh Scarlet Frills. Johnny’s Seeds
  15. 15. Who’s Who – 3 botanical groups 2) The cabbage family, B. oleracea, of European origin Kai-lan, Chinese kale, Toraziroh 3) The Chinese Mustard family, B. juncea Ruby Streaks (shown here, Photo Johnnys Seeds), Golden Frills, Red Rain, Wild Garden Pungent Mix 1) The turnip family, Brassica rapa, of Asian origin a) Brassica rapa var. pekinensis (napa cabbage, michihli, celery cabbage) b) B. rapa var. chinensis (bok choy) c) B. rapa var. japonica (mizuna) d) B. rapa var. narinosa (tatsoi, Yokatta- na) e) B. rapa var. perviridis (komatsuna) Different sources use different names If you plan to grow seed of more than one Asian green, carefully choose ones that won’t cross. Be aware of the possibility of brassica crops being wrongly classified
  16. 16. Our Favorite Asian Greens Photo Kashruth Council of Canada • A type of wong bok • Very tender, light green leaves • Excellent for stir-fries, pickling • Hardy to about 25°F (–4°C) • We like Blues (52 days from seed to harvest) best • Kasumi has the best bolt tolerance and is larger: 5 lb (2.3 kg) compared to 4 lb (1.8 kg) • Orange Queen is a colorful but slower-growing variety (80 days) • Stores better than michihli types Napa cabbage
  17. 17. Michihli (Cylindrical Wong Bok) Chinese cabbage • Produces 16" (40-cm) tall heads 6" (15 cm) across. • More productive than Napa cabbage in the same space • Very tender, light green leaves • Great for stir-fries and pickling. • More stress tolerant and resistant to black speck than Napa cabbage • Bolts earlier than Napa • Cannot be stored as long. • We like Jade Pagoda (72 days) and the O-P Michihli (72 days) Photo Southern Exposure Seed Exchange
  18. 18. Celery cabbage (pe tsai) Photo credit Johnnys Seeds • A fast-growing, looseleaf, non-heading vegetable with light green leaves and white petioles. • Mild flavor, tender texture: can be substituted for lettuce • Can be ready for harvest 3–4 weeks after sowing. • More heat tolerant than Napa. Cold tolerant to 25°F (- 4°C) • Fairly bolt resistant • Maruba Santoh and Tokyo bekana are very similar
  19. 19. Tokyo Bekana • Fast-growing tender chartreuse frilly, leafy plant. • Mild flavor • 21 days to baby crop, 45 days to full maturity • The leaves and wide white stems of the mature plant provide crunch for salads • Mature plants can be chopped and lightly cooked Young Tokyo Bekana seedlings in our November hoophouse. Photo Ethan Hirsh
  20. 20. Maruba Santoh • Another fast-growing chartreuse (yellow-green) tender-leafed plant • Can be harvested as baby leaves • Or the leaves and wide white stems of the mature plant provide crunch for salads • Or whole plants can be chopped and lightly cooked • Only 21 days to baby leaf, 35 days to maturity, and is fairly bolt resistant Photo Ethan Hirsh
  21. 21. Pak Choy, Bok Choi • Previously known as Chinese mustard cabbage • Sturdy white leaf stems, big green leaves. Usually harvested as a head 12"– 15" (30–38 cm) tall • 45–55 days to maturity • All are hardy down to 32°F (0°C), most varieties to 25°F (-4°C) Photo Johnnys Seeds
  22. 22. Pak Choy Red Choi Photo Kitazawa Seeds. http://www.kitazawaseed.com/seed_443 -77.html • Can be picked as individual leaves, for bunches of mixed braising greens or stir- fry combinations • We grow Prize Choy or Joy Choi • There is also red choi (a 45-day, red-veined baby leaf or maroon-leaved full-size version)
  23. 23. Mizuna/Kyona • Ferny leaves - add loft in salad mixes • Mild flavor • Available in green or purple (but Ruby Streaks is much better than Purple Mizuna!) • Regrows vigorously after cutting Harvesting Mizuna Photo Wren Vile
  24. 24. Mizuna (kyona) • Very easy to grow, tolerates cold wet soil • Use for baby salads after only 21 days • Or thin to 8"–12" (20– 30 cm) apart, to grow to maturity in 40 days • Fairly heat tolerant (well, warm tolerant) • Cold tolerant to 25°F (-4°C) Photo Ethan Hirsh
  25. 25. Ruby Streaks, Golden Frills, Scarlet Frills, Red Rain Johnny’s Red Splendor Ruby Streaks Credit Southern Exposure Seed Exchange Golden Frills
  26. 26. Tatsoi (tah tsoi) • A small plant, a flat rosette of shiny, dark green spoon- shaped leaves and green- white stems • 21 days for baby salads; 45 days for cooking • Mild flavor, an attractive appearance • Very cold tolerant, hardy to 10°F (–12°C) • Easy to grow - here’s how - Photo Ethan Hirsh
  27. 27. Tat soi • Direct sow and then thin into salad mixes, leaving some to mature at 10" (25 cm) across for cooking greens. • Can transplant at 6" (15 cm) • Kitazawa Seeds have a Red Violet tatsoi/pak choy hybrid, with an upright habit Photo Wren Vile Photo Kitazawa Seeds http://www.kitazawaseed.com/seed_369-77.html
  28. 28. Yukina Savoy • Like a bigger tatsoi, 12" (30 cm) tall • Blistered dark green leaves and green stems • Delicious flavor • Tolerant to heat and cold – down to 10°F (-12°C) outdoors • Transplant at 12" (30 cm) • 21 days to reach baby size, 45 days to full size Photo Ethan Hirsh
  29. 29. Koji and Red Cloud In our experience, OP Yukina Savoy is more cold-hardy and bolt-resistant than hybrid Koji. Koji is an F1 hybrid tatsoi for baby leaf or bunching. Johnny’s Seeds, who sell it to replace Yukina Savoy, report that it is more upright and faster- maturing (21 days to baby leaf, 43 days to full size). Space 12” (30 cm) apart. Red Cloud is Johnny’s smaller, burgundy hybrid tatsoi Red Cloud photo Johnny’s Seeds
  30. 30. Komatsuna • Also known as mustard spinach (so is Pak Choy!), Summer Fest • Green or red (purple) • Baby salad size in 21 days, full size in 35 days • A large plant 18" (45 cm) tall • Pick and bunch individual leaves • Or harvest the whole plant • The flavor is mildly peppery • Cold-tolerant to 15°F (-9.5°C), perhaps 10°F (-12°C) Photo credit Fothergill Seeds Photo Fothergill Seeds
  31. 31. Tall narrow space-saving crops Komatsuna is good value for the space, because it has a small footprint. Other tall narrow crops include: Michihli cabbage Yokatta-na (Vitamin Greens) Gai Lan/Kai Lan (Chinese broccoli), Yau Choy For details, see my slideshow Optimizing Your Asian Greens Production on SlideShare.net
  32. 32. Senposai - Our Star of Asian Greens • A cross between komatsuna and regular cabbage. • A big non-heading plant producing large, round, mid-green leaves which are harvested leaf by leaf. • Cooks quickly (much quicker than collards) • Delicious sweet cabbagey flavor, tender texture. Senposai. Photo Ethan Hirsh
  33. 33. Senposai • Senposai is heat and cold tolerant (down to 12°F/ -11°C) • a big plant with large, round, mid-green leaves. • Transplant it at 12"–18" (30–45 cm) spacing; it really will use all this space • Grows fast. Only 40 days to mature. • It is very productive. Senposai. Photo Ethan Hirsh
  34. 34. Asian-type Brassica Salad Mixes Wild Garden Pungent Mix, Brassica juncea, (Wild Garden Seeds, Fedco) A cross of pungent Indian mustards for those who like Big Flavor. 40 days to harvest. Photos Wild Garden Seeds Pink Petiole Mix, Brassica rapa (Wild Garden Seeds, Fedco) Fast-growing, cold tolerant, adds a touch of color to the brassica portion of winter salad mixes. A varied mix of colors and shapes. Ready in 40 days.
  35. 35. Asian-inspired Greens Vibrant Ultraviolet, Midnight purple lobed leaves with vibrant magenta-violet petiole and veins. Plant this for the coldest seasonal salad. Photo Wild Garden Seeds Ornamental and garnish kales and cabbages add color and texture. We like Nagoya Red and White and Red Chidori Photo http://www.extension.iastate.edu
  36. 36. • We sow winter radish outdoors on August 4. (China Rose and a daikon.) Sow a few weeks later in the hoophouse. • Harvest before temperatures drop to 20°F (-7°C) in the hoophouse. • Stores well in perforated plastic bags under refrigeration • Popular for making Kim Chee, as well as for salads and stir-fries. Frosty daikon. Photo Bridget Aleshire Winter Radish, Including Daikon
  37. 37. Big Sturdy Greens  Tyfon Holland Greens - a strong plant, a hybrid of komatsuna with a turnip. Could be good to make green juices, or in poor soil, or to grow for livestock. Hardy down to 10°F (-12°C). https://garden.org/plants/view/125987/Holland- Greens-Brassica-rapa-Tyfon/Photo by sallyg  Mizspoona, Brassica rapa, a large sturdy plant, 40 days to maturity. A sweet flavor with a good balance of mild zinginess. A gene pool (variable plants). Mizuna crossed with Tatsoi. https://www.wildgardenseed.com Mizspoona photo Wild Garden Seeds
  38. 38. More Big Greens  Chinese Thick-Stem Mustard (SESE, Fedco, Even' Star Organic Farm, Maryland). Multiple cuttings of balanced-flavor salad mix crop to fill the CSA bags. Extremely cold tolerant, down to 6°F (- 14°C).  Tenderleaf – a big, sturdy, OP plant. Quick-cooking, mild-flavored, despite appearances. Selected from a cross of Tendergreen and tatsoi. Very disease-resistant and cold tolerant down to 20°F (- 7°C). Can be sown later in the fall than other greens - could be the solution if your original plan didn’t work. Can be a useful salad mix crop at the baby stage. Chinese Thick-Stem Mustard. Photo Heirloom Seed Supply
  39. 39. Even More Big Greens Toraziroh, Brassica oleracea algoblabria, a robust producer of high yields of large leaves with a good, not overpowering flavor. Related to Chinese kale or Chinese broccoli. Ready in 45 days. Bolts sooner than senposai or yakattana Photos: left http://www.truffulaseedproduce.com, right http://tanicreekfarm.com
  40. 40. • Hardy to light frosts • American Mustards (eg Southern Green Wave) • Asian mustards such as Red Giant, Osaka Purple, Brassica juncea, • Attractive colors. 21 days to baby leaves, 40–45 days full size Green Wave Mustard. Photo http://www.rareseeds.com Mature Red Giant Mustard Photo Planet Natural Mustard Greens
  41. 41. Small and/or short-lived crops  Hon Tsai Tai (like a purple broccoli raab). Also known as Choy Sum. Mostly stem with small clusters of buds. In climates cooler than Zone 7 this might be productive in the fall. For spring it could be a challenge most places. It matures in only 35–40 days. Hardy to 23°F (–5°C). Photo credit Johnnys Seeds  Broccoli Raab We had the same trouble with this as with Hon Tsai Tai  Mei Qing Choi. A miniature 6" (15 cm) pak choy. These might suit your market, but we do better with larger vegetables. It matures in less than 45 days, a definite plus  Vitamin Green/Bitamin-Na/Yokatta-Na A slender, white- stemmed plant, about 12" (30 cm) tall. It can be planted 4" (10 cm) apart, or direct sown and thinned. Tolerates heat and cold. Quick-growing with good flavor, not pungent: 21 days for salad mix, 45 to its full size
  42. 42. Chrysanthemum Greens (Shungiku) • Chrysanthemum coronarium. These have a very distinctive aromatic flavor, which you may or may not love. • 21 days for baby greens, 45 days to full size. • The flowers are very pretty, if you give up harvesting the leaves, and they attract beneficial insects. Photos https://plantfreak.wordpress.com
  43. 43. Crop Requirements for Asian Greens Similar care requirements to other brassicas, Closely monitor pests, which can build up large populations during the summer. Very fertile soils grow the best Asian greens, Turn in leguminous cover crops or compost to provide adequate nutrition.  Shallow rooted - Pay extra attention to providing enough water during hot weather to prevent bitter flavors and excess pungency,
  44. 44. Irrigation Crops need plenty of water to grow pleasant-tasting leaves. 1” (2.5 cm) of water per week is often enough, except during very hot weather We have drip irrigation. In the middle of winter, not much water is needed, and we try to only water when a relatively mild night is forecast. Drip irrigation saves water and reduces disease and weed pressure. Only the crops are watered, not the whole area. The leaves do not get wet.
  45. 45. Drip Irrigation
  46. 46. Components of a drip system • Frost proof hydrant • Y valve • Timer • Filter • Pressure reducer • Connector • Header pipe
  47. 47. Overhead Irrigation Overhead irrigation can be cheaper and easier to set up for crops that will be harvested before much time has passed. Overhead sprinklers can wash off aphids - could be all the control you need Using a lawn sprinkler in the hoophouse in October to wash down salts accumulated on the soil. Photo Pam Dawling
  48. 48. Ventilation • Even in cold weather, plants need fresh air! High-density cropping can really use up the carbon dioxide in a closed hoophouse very quickly. When this happens, photosynthesis crashes and plant growth becomes limited. • However - soil high in OM contains high levels of organisms that produce carbon dioxide. Dense plant canopies can trap this near soil level, where it is most useful.
  49. 49. Cold-Hardiness of Asian Greens  32°F (0°C): Some Pak Choy  25°F (-4°C): Chinese Napa cabbage, Maruba Santoh, Mizuna, most Pak Choy, Red Giant Mustard, Tokyo Bekana,  20°F (-7°C): Tendergreen, Tenderleaf, Tyfon Holland Greens  15°F (-9.5°C): perhaps Komatsuna  12°F (-11°C): Senposai (may be OK down to 10°F (-12°C)  10°F (-12°C): Green-in-Snow mustard, probably Komatsuna; Tatsoi, Yukina Savoy, winter radishes  6°F (-14°C) Thick-stemmed Mustard These are outdoor winter-kill temperatures. In a double-layer hoophouse, night-time temperatures will stay 8F (4.5C) degrees warmer than outdoors, and plants can withstand colder temperatures than they can outside
  50. 50. Insect Netting ProtekNet on hoops Mesh fabric with small holes is better than rowcover in hot weather - airflow is better and it heats less. ProtekNet Pest Control Netting is made of clear high-density polyethylene with UV resistance and a lifespan of 8- 10 years. Its light transmission is 90%. It also protects crops against weather damage.  ProtekNet is available from Purple Mountain Organics, duboisag.com and other suppliers. Choose mesh size Photo Pam Dawling
  51. 51. Rowcover in the Hoophouse On very cold winter nights (below 8°F (-13°C) outdoors), we use thick rowcover – Dupont Xavan 5131 (aka Typar). 1.25 oz/sq yd spunbonded polypropylene; 75% light transmission; about 6 F (3.3 C) degrees of frost protection; lasts for 6 years or more. Rowcovers at the ready in winter. Photo Wren Vile
  52. 52. Germination Temperatures • Will your crop actually germinate at the prevailing temperature? Don’t waste space and time. • Asian greens have no problem germinating in temperatures up to 95°F (35°C) • Soil temperature info on www.greencastonline.com • How many days does your chosen crop need to germinate in your conditions? • Use a soil thermometer, and consult charts of days to germination at various temperatures • Find them in my book, The Year-Round Hoophouse • Lettuce seedlings emerging. Photo Kathryn Simmons
  53. 53. Cool Weather Crop Rotations Lettuce, chicories Brassicas Spinach, chard and beets  Cool weather crops mostly fall into 3 crop families Lettuce and chicories Brassicas Spinach, chard and beets.  2 other families are grown in smaller amounts Legumes Alliums  Rotate the main families each cool season.  Use the less common families to fill out the space, ad hoc.
  54. 54. When to Plant - Days to Maturity Find the number of days to maturity (from the catalog). Is that number from seeding to harvest or transplant to harvest? Work back from each target harvest date, subtracting days to maturity, to give the planting date. Days to maturity in catalogs are generally for spring planting once conditions have warmed to the usual range for that crop. When growing in late fall, winter or early spring add about 14 days - seedlings grow slower when chilly. In winter when the air temperature is below 39°F/4°C, plants don’t grow much at all – ignore those days from your calculations. See www.weatherspark.com, Average hourly temperature graph.  “Days to Maturity” usually means “Days to First Harvest” which may not be the same as “Days to Full Harvest”. With carrots it doesn’t matter exactly what size they are, but an immature Chinese cabbage is just no good. Add another week
  55. 55. Sow or Transplant? We almost always transplant brassicas because we use our growing spaces very intensively. We grow a lot of brassicas and our crop rotation is always pushed and stretched by the amount of brassicas we’d like to plant – transplanting allows the soil extra weeks without brassicas. Transplanting gives the previous crop extra time. If we have 4 weeks between the end of one crop and transplants going in, we sow buckwheat to add organic matter and smother weeds.
  56. 56. Transplanting Fall Crops In warm weather, the faster growing Napa cabbage, Tokyo Bekana and Maruba Santoh are ready to plant out at 2 weeks old. Most others transplant best at 3–4 weeks in the early fall. To minimize transplant shock, water well an hour before planting, get them in the ground quickly and water again. Shadecloth or rowcover will help keep the breezes (if any!) and strong sun off the plants. Tokyo bekana transplant.
  57. 57. Mizuna, Ruby Streaks before Scarlet Frills, Golden Frills Spring Bolt Resistance • In spring the order of bolting of Asian greens is: • Tatsoi 1/7-1/14 (#2 2/21), • Michihli 1/7, • Koji 1/7, • Maruba Santoh, Tokyo bekana 1/9 • Napa cabbage 1/23, • Pak choy 1/23, • Mizuna 1/25 (#2 3/1, #3 3/20, #4 4/19), • Yukina Savoy 2/5 (#2 2/20), • Komatsuna, • Leaf radish, • Mustards • Toraziroh • Senposai 3/7 • Yokattana Bolting mizuna and other frilly greens. Pam Dawling
  58. 58. September Hoophouse Planting This presentation only covers Asian greens – we grow other crops too! Early September : We clear and add compost to one of the beds and sow tatsoi. At the end of September we clear summer crops from one more bed, add compost and work it in. We transplant Tokyo Bekana and Maruba Santoh at 2 weeks old, Chinese cabbage, pak choy, Yukina Savoy at 3 weeks. Photo November hoophouse beds. Ethan Hirsh
  59. 59. Use hoops and insect netting, and water frequently Sept 15: pak choy, Chinese cabbage, Yukina Savoy, Tokyo bekana, Maruba Santoh Sept 24: Senposai, more Yukina Savoy, mizuna September Outdoor Sowings to Transplant Inside ProtekNet and hoops. Photo Wren Vile Transplant into the hoophouse at 2–4 weeks old.
  60. 60. For more crops, see my slideshow Hoophouse in Fall and Winter on SlideShare.net October Hoophouse Planting 10/20 we sow more “filler” Asian greens In the fourth week of October, we clear and prepare more beds and transplant the Senposai, mizuna, Yukina Savoy at 4 weeks old. 10/2 we sow our first brassica salad mix (Harvest 10/29-12/22) 10/10, we sow some “filler” Asian greens - a few short rows of Senposai, Yukina Savoy, Maruba Santoh, Tokyo Bekana to transplant into gaps as soon as they occur. Mizuna Photo credit Ethan Hirsh
  61. 61. November Hoophouse Planting Nov 10 we sow more mizuna and Frilly Mustards We then have a fully planted hoophouse. From Nov 10 on we work to keep a full house, mostly using Asian greens, lettuce, spinach, and as each crop harvest winds down, we immediately replace that crop with another. Nov 11-20 we sow more tatsoi Bed of tatsoi. Photo Ethan Hirsh
  62. 62. December Hoophouse Planting During December we use the Filler Greens plants to replace casualties and heads of Tokyo bekana, Maruba Santoh, Chinese cabbage, Pak choy, Yukina Savoy each day as soon as we’ve harvested them. We sow our 2nd brassica salad mix 12/9 (Harvest 3/4-3/29) Pak Choy replacing Yukina Savoy here. Pak Choy replacing Yukina Savoy here. Photo Ethan Hirsh
  63. 63. January/February Hoophouse Planting Until Jan 25, we fill gaps with Asian greens, spinach or lettuces as appropriate, From Jan 25 to Feb 20 fill all gaps everywhere with spinach transplants From Feb 20, only fill gaps on the outer thirds of the beds, leaving centers free for tomatoes, etc. Feb 1 we sow Frills #3 and Brassica Salad Mix #3 (Harvest 3/8-4/15) Feb 9 we sow Brassica Salad Mix #4 (Harvest 3/27-4/30) Filler Greens transplants. Photo Ethan Hirsh
  64. 64. For details, see my slideshow Hoophouse in Fall and Winter on SlideShare.net Packing More Crops In Keep the space filled with useful crops. It’s important to know when crops will bolt, and how to plant sensible quantities. Strategies: • Transplant from outside in fall • Fast catch crops for gaps • Filler crops for gaps • Interplanting to keep the greens later into spring • Follow-on crops, • Succession planting December harvests Photo Wren Vile
  65. 65. Fast Catch Crops Tatsoi. Credit Wren Vile Ready in 30–35 days in fall, longer in winter: • many Asian greens: Chinese Napa cabbage, Komatsuna, Maruba Santoh, mizuna, pak choy, Senposai, tatsoi, Tokyo Bekana and Yukina Savoy. • radishes (both the fast small ones and the larger winter ones). • Mustard salad mixes Some cool-weather crops mature in 60 days or less. Mostly these are greens and fast-growing root crops. Useful if a crop fails, or you have a small empty space.
  66. 66. Filler Greens • As well as scheduled plantings, we sow a few short rows of Senposai, Yukina Savoy, Maruba Santoh, Tokyo Bekana and spinach and lettuce to transplant into gaps as soon as they occur. • We simply dig them up, replant where needed, water well. • Alternatively you could keep some plug flats of these plants handy. Filler greens (and lettuce and spinach). Photo by Kathleen Slattery
  67. 67. • We often mix our own Brassica Salad Mix from leftover random brassica seeds. For a single cut, almost all brassicas are suitable – just avoid turnips and radishes with prickly leaves! • We sow between 10/2 and 11/14 for winter harvest and from 12/4 to 2/12 for March and early April harvests. Brassica (Mustard) Salad Mixes
  68. 68. Packing more in – keep greens for March and April After 2/20, we harvest the winter crops from the center rows first, plant the new early summer crops down the center, then harvest the outer rows bit by bit as the new crop needs the space or the light. This overlap allows the new crops to take over gradually. Having greens during the Hungry Gap of March and early April is very valuable Our winter and spring crops come to an end in April or early May Tomatoes transplanted in the middle of a lettuce mix bed. This works with Asian greens too. Photo Kathryn Simmons
  69. 69. A sequence of different crops occupying the same space over time. Sometimes confusingly called “Succession Planting”. • 11/17: We follow our 1st radishes with 3rd scallions • 12/23: 1st baby brassica salad mix with 5th radishes • 12/31: Some of our 1st spinach with our 2nd baby lettuce mix • 1/15: Our 1st tatsoi with our 4th spinach • 1/16: Our Tokyo Bekana with spinach for planting outdoors • 1/24: Our pak choy & Chinese cabbage with kale & collards for outdoors • 2/1: Our 2nd radishes with our 2nd baby brassica salad mix • 2/1: Our 1st Yukina Savoy with our 3rd mizuna/frilly mustards • 2/1: Some of our 1st turnips with our 3rd baby lettuce mix • 2/1: More of our 1st spinach with dwarf snap peas Follow-on Winter Hoophouse Crops (not all of these are Asian greens!)
  70. 70. Succession Planting for Continuous Harvests  To get harvests starting an equal number of days apart, vary the interval between one sowing date and the next according to growth rate.  As temperatures and day-length decrease in the fall, the time to maturity lengthens – a day late in sowing can lead to a week’s delay in harvesting.  As temperatures and day-length increase after the Winter Solstice, the time to maturity shortens – later sowings can almost catch up with earlier ones. For all the details, see my slideshow Succession Planting for Continuous Harvests on SlideShare.net Tatsoi. Photo Ethan Hirsh
  71. 71. • Mizuna (and other frilly mustards) – #1, transplanted 10/24, harvest 11/1–1/25 – #2, sown 10/30, harvest 1/20?-3/1 – #3 sown 11/9, harvest 2/26-3/20, – #4, sown 2/1, harvested 3/24-4/19 • Tatsoi – #1, sown 9/7, harvest 10/30-12/28. – #2, sown 11/15, harvest 2/12-2/21. Last worthwhile sowing date. • Yukina Savoy – #1, transplanted 10/10, harvest 12/5-1/31. – #2, sown 10/24, harvest 1/8-2/20 – #3, sown 2/15, harvest ?? Our Asian Greens Succession Crops
  72. 72. Making a Close-Fit Plan Using Graphs A 6 step process (here’s step 1 to step 4): 1. Gather sowing and harvest start and finish dates for each planting of your chosen crop 2. Make a graph for that crop: sowing date along the horizontal (x) axis; harvest start date along the vertical (y) axis. Mark in all your data. Join with a line. Smooth the line. 3. From your first possible sowing date find the first harvest start date. 4. Decide the last worthwhile harvest start date, mark that.
  73. 73. Radish Succession Crops Graph with Smoothed Line
  74. 74.  Count the days from first harvest of the first sowing to the first harvest of the last sowing:10/1–3/18=30+30+31+31+28+18=168  Use the harvest end dates to see roughly how long a patch of radishes lasts (how often you want a new patch coming on line)  Divide the harvest period into a whole number of equal intervals of that length. If we want new radishes every 34 days, we’ll need 5 equal intervals between plantings (34 x 5 = 170).  Five intervals means 6 plantings. (P-I-P-I-P-I-P-I-P-I-P)  The harvest start dates will be 10/1, 11/4, 12/8, 1/11, 2/14,3/20  Draw a horizontal line from each harvest start date to the graph line – see next slide Step 5 Divide the Harvest Period into a Whole Number of Equal Segments
  75. 75. Radish Succession Crops Harvest Start Dates
  76. 76. Radish Succession Crops Sowing Dates
  77. 77. Step 6. See the Sowing Dates that Match Your Harvest Start Dates  Drop a vertical line down to the horizontal axis from each place that a horizontal line meets your smoothed curve.  Read the planting dates on the horizontal axis at these points  Write these planting dates on your schedule: 9/7, 9/30, 10/28, 11/22, 12/20, 1/27  Sowing intervals are 23, 28, 25, 28, 38 days – longer in Dec-Jan, as the Jan sowing will catch up some with the Dec sowing.  If your planting plans exceed the space you’ve got, simply tweaking to a less frequent new harvest start could free up space to grow something else.  Also consider a gap in radish supply, if other crops could make better use of the space.
  78. 78. Hoophouse Asian Greens Harvest Dates • October: tatsoi. • From November onwards: As October plus brassica salad mix, mizuna, frilly mustards, leaves of Tokyo bekana and Maruba Santoh. • From December: As November plus senposai and Yukina Savoy. • From January: As December • During December: whole plants of Tokyo Bekana, Maruba Santoh. • During January: heads of Chinese cabbage, pak choy. • Having the heading crops in December and January gets us through the slow-growth period. • Most loose-leaf crops last until mid-March or later. • Yukina savoy. Credit Ethan Hirsh
  79. 79. Harvesting Methods Don’t harvest frozen crops. Some of these greens are harvested as whole heads; others can be harvested by the leaf and bunched or bagged. Most Asian greens can be grown for baby salad mix. With mizuna and Frills we do a “half buzz-cut,” snipping off leaves on one half of the plant an inch (25 mm) above the ground each time we harvest. Tat soi. Photo Ethan Hirsh
  80. 80. Harvesting Whole Plants We harvest whole Maruba Santoh and Tokyo Bekana plants in December and Chinese cabbage and pak choy in January. These provide good harvests in the slowest growing time of year. Open rosette types, (tatsoi or the bigger Yukina Savoy) are usually gathered closed and banded with plant ties or rubber bands. We switch from harvesting by the leaf to harvesting whole heads when growth speeds up, and bolting looks likely. Joi Choi pak choy. Photo Johnny’s Seeds
  81. 81. Cut and Come Again Harvesting With baby salad mixes, cut the plants above the growing point with scissors or shears every 10– 35 days, when the plants are 3”- 4” (8-10 cm) tall. Non-heading and rosette Asian greens can be harvested by the leaf and bunched or bagged. The center will keep growing. Don’t harvest too much: “8 for Later,” leave at least the inner 8 leaves. (Senposai manages OK with 6 leaves) Tatsoi. Credit Wren Vile
  82. 82. After Harvest After harvest, get the crops into shade and a cooler as soon as you can. Some of the heading types can be stored in a walk-in cooler for several weeks, almost as long as regular cabbage. Some benefit from standing the leaves in a little water Pak Choy shown here Photo Ethan Hirsh
  83. 83. Persephone days and scheduling winter hoophouse crops  When the daylight length is below 10 hours, little growth happens.  This period depends on your latitude. At 38°N, it’s Nov 20–Jan 20  The slow growth is modified by the time to cool the soil.  In practice, the dates of slowest growth for us are Dec 15–Feb 15.  To harvest in mid-winter, plan to grow a good supply of mature crops before this period. They will provide most of your harvests.  For most of our winter, the hoophouse plants are actively growing, not merely being stored for harvest (as happens in colder climate zones and outdoors)  We continue sowing new crops even in December and January.  Be aware of the increase in days to maturity in winter. For details, see my slideshow Hoophouse in Fall and Winter on SlideShare.net
  84. 84. Minimize nitrate accumulation We have upset the balance by increasing the warmth but not the light. In winter, when light levels are low, high levels of nitrates can accumulate in leaves. A health hazard — nitrates can be converted in the body into nitrites, which reduce the blood’s capacity to carry oxygen and may be further converted into carcinogenic nitrosamines. Photo credit Kathleen Slattery
  85. 85. Nitrate Accumulation in Winter • Plants make nitrates during the night, and convert them into leaf material during the day, in the process of photosynthesis. • It takes about 6 hours of sunlight to use up a night’s worth of nitrates. • A small handful of winter leafy vegetables can exceed the acceptable daily intake level of nitrate for an adult, if harvested early in the day Photo Mark Cain Dripping Spring Gardens
  86. 86. Keep Nitrate Levels as Low as Possible Grow varieties best suited for winter; Avoid animal fertilizers; use organic compost. Ensure soil has sufficient P, K, Mg and Mo Water enough but not excessively; Provide fresh air as soon as temperatures reach 68°F (20°C), so that carbon dioxide levels are high enough; Harvest after at least four (preferably six) hours of bright sunlight in winter; Avoid harvesting on very overcast days; Avoid over-mature crops and discard the outer leaves. Harvest crops a little under-mature, rather than over-mature; Refrigerate immediately after harvest, store harvested greens at temperatures close to freezing; Use crops soon after harvest; Eat a mixed diet; don’t just eat turnip greens, kale and spinach.
  87. 87. Pests : flea beetles o Garlic spray, Miller’s Hot Sauce, kaolin and white sticky traps have been suggested. o You can also catch them with a vacuum cleaner, or inside a bucket coated with Tanglefoot paste (hold the inverted bucket over the plant, shake it and catch the jumping beetles in the goo). o Hb nematodes will also control them, as will neem oil or the braconid wasp Microtconus vittatoe Muesebeck. ProtekNet – get a small mesh Brassica flea beetles are a different species from the ones that plague eggplant, and they can only fly a few hundred yards (meters). o If we get flea beetles, we use Spinosad, an enzyme produced by a soil organism. It is a broad spectrum insecticide, so be mindful.
  88. 88. In cooler weather, our worst hoophouse pests are aphids and vegetable weevil larvae. • We spray the aphids with soap 3 times, 5 days apart, or later in the season we bring in ladybugs. • VWL live in soil, come out at night to eat holes in brassica leaves. We killed them with Spinosad. • Slugs can be trapped or caught at night by flashlight! Pests Credit ipm.ncsu.edu
  89. 89.  Most of these greens are fast-turnaround crops, so if some get sick, pull them out and move on in life.  If it’s fall you can probably sow some spinach to provide greens without antagonizing the brassica disease gods.  Clubroot is perhaps the longest lasting disease, requiring land to be taken out of brassica production for ten years.  Other diseases include various molds and wilts.  See ATTRA’s Cole Crops and Other Brassicas: Organic Production Diseases
  90. 90. My Books
  91. 91. Resources – General (Sept 2022) ATTRA attra.ncat.org/ Season Extension Techniques for Market Farmers, etc. SARE www.sare.org/ A searchable database of research findings. See Season Extension Topic Room eorganic.info is the organic agriculture community of practice with the Cooperative Extension System. Publications, webinars, videos, trainings and support. Reliable information. Growing Small Farms: growingsmallfarms.ces.ncsu.edu/ Farmer Resources. Jean-Paul Courtens, Roxbury Farm https://www.roxburyfarm.com/roxbury-agriculture-institute-at-philia- farm Whole farm Approach; Biodynamic Practices; Harvest Manual; Crop Manual; More Info for Farmers: Soil Fertility Practices; 100 Member CSA plans: CSA Share List, Greenhouse Plan, Field Plan. https://weatherspark.com/ Weather records for your area. Fun! Soil temperatures www.greencastonline.com/tools/soil-temperature
  92. 92. Resources – Asian Greens (Sept 2022)  Grow Your Own Chinese Vegetables, Geri Harrington, 1984, Garden Way Publishing. Includes the names for these crops in different cultures.  Growing Unusual Vegetables, Simon Hickmott, 2006, Eco-Logic books, UK.  Oriental Vegetables: The Complete Guide for the Garden and Kitchen, Joy Larkham, revised edition 2008, Kodansha,  Asian Vegetables, Sally Cunningham, Chelsea Green  The Chinese Kitchen Garden, Wendy Kiang-Spray, 2017, Workman Pubs  Kitazawa Seeds https://kitazawaseed.com/ has many choices.  Evergreen Seeds clickable list: https://www.evergreenseeds.com/chinese- vegetables/  Fedco Seeds fedcoseeds.com/ & Johnny’s johnnyseeds.com/ have a range.  Wild Garden Seed has many interesting home-bred varieties. Search under Mustard. wildgardenseed.com  U of Ca Agriculture & Natural Resources Asian Vegetable Primer  U of KY Center for Crop Diversification Ethnic Vegetables: Asian  Purdue U HO-187-W Chinese Vegetables
  93. 93. Resources - High Tunnels (Sept 2022)  University of Minnesota Deep Winter Greenhouse extension.umn.edu/growing- systems/deep-winter-greenhouses  U of MN High Tunnel Production Manual www.extension.umn.edu/garden/fruit- vegetable/#high-tunnel  Cold-Climate Greenhouse Resource https://www.plantgrower.org/uploads/  6/5/5/4/65545169/cold-climate-greenhouse-resource.pdf  The Northlands Winter Greenhouse Manual, Carol Ford & Chuck Waibe $20 https://www.farrms.org/product-page/the-northland-winter-greenhouse-manual HighTunnels.org: hightunnels.org/for-growers/  High Tunnel Production Manual. 2011. Center for Plasticulture, Department of Horticulture, College of Agricultural Sciences, The Pennsylvania State University. $25.00 from Dr. Lamont, e-mail: wlamont@psu.edu  High Tunnels: Using Low Cost Technology to Increase Yields, Improve Quality, and Extend the Growing Season by Ted Blomgren, Tracy Frisch and Steve Moore. University of Vermont Center for Sustainable Agriculture. https://www.sare.org/resources/high-tunnels/  High Tunnel Winter Cropping Systems, Lewis Jett, SARE. 2011 Slideshow and audio. https://northeast.sare.org/resources/high-tunnel-winter-cropping-systems/
  94. 94. Resources - Season Extension - Sep 2022  Extending the Season: Six Strategies for Improving Cash Flow Year- Round on the Market Farm Lynn Byczynski https://www.growingformarket.com/articles/Extending-the-Season-2  Janet Bachmann, Season Extension Techniques for Market Gardeners, ATTRA, 2005. https://attra.ncat.org/publication/season-extension- techniques-for-market-gardeners/  Fall and Winter Gardening Quick Reference, Southern Exposure Seed Exchange, https://www.southernexposure.com/growing-guides/fall- winter-quick-guide.pdf  Johnny’s Seeds Growers’ Library, Winter Growing Guide: https://www.johnnyseeds.com/growers-library/methods-tools- supplies/winter-growing-season-extension/winter-growing- guide.html  Johnnyseeds.com. Growers’ Library, High Tunnel Scheduling Guide: https://www.johnnyseeds.com/growers-library/vegetables/winter- growing-guide-high-tunnel-scheduling.html.
  95. 95. Resources – More Detail (Sept 2022) ATTRA Cole Crops and Other Brassicas: Organic Production https://attra.ncat.org/htmlpub/cole-crops-and-other- brassicas-organic-production/ USDA plant database plants.usda.gov/java/ International Code of Nomenclature for algae, fungi, and plants 2018 iapt-taxon.org/nomen/main.php Missouri Botanical Garden Plant Finder: missouribotanicalgarden.org/plantfinder/plantfindersearch .aspx. Search Brassica rapa, for example vegvariety.cce.cornell.edu/main/showVarieties.php Search for “Mustard” Sustainable Market Farming, Pam Dawling, New Society The Year-Round Hoophouse, Pam Dawling, New Society
  96. 96. Resources – books (Sept 2022)  The Market Gardener, Jean-Martin Fortier, New Society Publishers  The Complete Know and Grow Vegetables, J K A Bleasdale, P J Salter et al. Buy used – out of print.  Knott’s Handbook for Vegetable Growers, Maynard and Hochmuth The 2012, 5th edition is online: https://rockymountainseeds.org/wp- content/uploads/2020/03/KnottsHandbook2012.pdf  The Organic Farmer’s Business Handbook, Richard Wiswall, Chelsea Green  Sustainable Vegetable Production from Start-up to Market, Vern Grubinger, https://scholarworks.uvm.edu/extfac/17/ NRAES  The New Organic Grower and The Winter Harvest Manual, Eliot Coleman,  Crop Planning for Organic Vegetable Growers, Daniel Brisebois and Frédéric Thériault (Canadian Organic Growers https://www.cog.ca/ )  The Chinese Greenhouse: Design and Build a Low-Cost, Passive Solar Greenhouse, Dan Chiras, New Society Publishers. https://newsociety.com/books/c/the-chinese- greenhouse?sitedomain=us&undefined Solar-heated, earth-sheltered, well- insulated, plastic-glazed structures to grow warm weather crops in winter.
  97. 97. Resources – My Slideshows www.slideshare.net/ Search for Pam Dawling. You’ll find:  Cold-hardy Winter Vegetables  Cover Crops for Vegetable Growers  Crop Planning for Sustainable Vegetable Production  Crop Rotations for Vegetables and Cover Crops  Diversify your Vegetable Crops  Fall and Winter Hoophouse  Fall Vegetable Production  Feeding the Soil  Growing Great Garlic  Growing Sweet Potatoes from Start to Finish  Hoophouse Production of Cool Season Crops  Lettuce Year Round  Many Crops, Many Plantings, to Maximize High Tunnel Efficiency  Producing Asian Greens  Production of Late Fall, Winter and Early Spring Vegetable Crops  Season Extension  Sequential Planting of Cool Season Crops in a High Tunnel  Spring and Summer High Tunnels  Storage Vegetables  Succession Planting for Continuous Vegetable Harvests  Sustainable Farming Practices.  The Seed Garden  Year Round Vegetable Production  Year Round Hoophouse Vegetables
×