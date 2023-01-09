Asian Greens in the Winter Hoophouse 75 min 2022.pdf

Activate your 30 day free trial to unlock unlimited reading.
This workshop covers the production of Asian greens in the winter hoophouse, for both market and home growers. Included are tips on choosing among over 20 types of Asian greens, ways to keep the space fully planted: filler greens, follow-on cropping, inter-planting, and succession planting. Harvesting is covered, as well as crop rotation, irrigation and pest and disease management.
This workshop covers the production of Asian greens in the winter hoophouse, for both market and home growers. Included are tips on choosing among over 20 types of Asian greens, ways to keep the space fully planted: filler greens, follow-on cropping, inter-planting, and succession planting. Harvesting is covered, as well as crop rotation, irrigation and pest and disease management.