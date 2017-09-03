Growth of gaming_industy_in_India

-by Susovita Subudhi IN INDIA
 The video gaming industry is one of the fastest growing industries in the world and the same could be said about its mar...
 Gaming industry in India has increased by 32% since 2014.  Recent studies says the industry is valued at Rs.10 billion ...
M a r k e t S i z e :
 High percentage of young population.  Steadily rising disposable incomes.  Significant rise in penetration of personal...
The gaming industry in India can be categorized into three segments-  Mobile Gaming  Console Gaming  PC & Online Gaming...
 One of the most lucrative markets with a bright future valued at USD 32.5 million.  A steady rise in the number of wire...
 contributes the largest share of gaming revenues both globally as well as in India.  It accounts for 62 percent of the ...
 Presently, rise in the usage of social networking and proper marketing of online gaming has made the concept of social g...
REVENUE GENERATION : The Indian gaming sector achieved revenues of INR 13 billion. The above figure illustrates the amount...
Value of gaming industry in India : In 2012, the value of Indian gaming industry amounted to 15.3 billion Indian rupees In...
MAJOR PLAYERS –
Game developer Game publisher Advertisers Hardware & component manufacturers Public Access Gaming Reach Cycle-
 Mobile Gaming • Delay in Proposed Technology Advancements  Console Gaming • High customs duties and indirect taxes • Re...
 As offshore delivery model matures the cumulative effect of improved skill sets, quality of development, on time deliver...
The purpose of the presentation was to describe the present situation with regard to the ways in which the gaming industry...
 www.ign.com  www.gamespot.com  www.gameguru.in  www.nasscom.in ANNEXURE
  2. 2. CONTENTS: Introduction Gaming Industry -A brief overview Market Size Accelerating factors in the Growth Market Segmentation Mobile , Console &Pc Gaming Revenue Generation Value of gaming industry in India Gaming Reach Cycle  Key Challenges Future Outlook of Gaming Industry  Conclusion Annexure
  3. 3.  The video gaming industry is one of the fastest growing industries in the world and the same could be said about its market in India.  The expansion of this love in the dimensions of Computer gaming has surely not gone unnoticed.  India, with 1.3 billion people and two-thirds below the age of 35, the world’s largest youth population, is poised to become one of the world’s leading markets. I N T R O D U C T I O N :
  4. 4.  Gaming industry in India has increased by 32% since 2014.  Recent studies says the industry is valued at Rs.10 billion and is expected to reach Rs. 38 billion by 2017.  Highly skilled manpower and dramatic cost- effectiveness have made India a sought after hub of animation industry. G a m i n g I n d u s t r y - A b r i e f o v e r v i e w :
  5. 5. M a r k e t S i z e :
  6. 6.  High percentage of young population.  Steadily rising disposable incomes.  Significant rise in penetration of personal computers and mobile phones in everyday life.  Introduction of new technologies in the gaming circuit combined with creativity and innovations.  Rapid increases of game developers. Accelerating factors in the Growth:
  7. 7. The gaming industry in India can be categorized into three segments-  Mobile Gaming  Console Gaming  PC & Online Gaming Market Segmentation:
  8. 8.  One of the most lucrative markets with a bright future valued at USD 32.5 million.  A steady rise in the number of wireless subscribers along with increasing usage of data enabled handsets is providing a strong base for the gaming industry.  It is projected to witness a CAGR of 50.7 percent and the market is expected to reach USD 574 million in 2016.  It is expected to experience the largest growth with its share expanding from 15 per cent in 2010 to 30 % in 2017. Mobile Gaming…
  9. 9.  contributes the largest share of gaming revenues both globally as well as in India.  It accounts for 62 percent of the market share of the total gaming revenues thus reaching USD 88.54 million in 2009.  It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18.8 percent and reach USD 297 million in 2016.  However, a drop is expected in market share by 2016, as the total market share for mobile gaming is expected to increase in the next 5 years. Console Gaming…
  10. 10.  Presently, rise in the usage of social networking and proper marketing of online gaming has made the concept of social gaming immensely popular.  In India, it has reached USD 21.68 million in 2009, 17 percent higher than that of 2008.  This segment is expected to have a whopping CAGR of 37.8 percent during 2009-2014; to touch USD 110 million in 2014.  Indian gaming companies like Zapak.com and Game on India have launched a chain of gaming cafes, thereby attracting interest of the young population in India. PC & Online Gaming…
  11. 11. REVENUE GENERATION : The Indian gaming sector achieved revenues of INR 13 billion. The above figure illustrates the amount of revenue generated from each of the three prime segments of the Gaming industry of India
  12. 12. Value of gaming industry in India : In 2012, the value of Indian gaming industry amounted to 15.3 billion Indian rupees In 2015, it said to quadruple to USD 244 million Reference –NASSCOM-IGDA
  13. 13. MAJOR PLAYERS –
  14. 14. Game developer Game publisher Advertisers Hardware & component manufacturers Public Access Gaming Reach Cycle-
  15. 15.  Mobile Gaming • Delay in Proposed Technology Advancements  Console Gaming • High customs duties and indirect taxes • Release windows for popular games do not coincide with global launched • Lack of Localized Content  PC Gaming • Piracy • Price sensitivity • Regulatory Hurdles Key Challenges :
  16. 16.  As offshore delivery model matures the cumulative effect of improved skill sets, quality of development, on time delivery combined with cost advantage and scale can lead to expansive growth.  Demand for domestic IP is expected to grow as animation and gaming seeps into India culture with local themes, better promotion and wider distribution.  Falling costs of gaming hardware and software will spur uptake in the domestic market and reduction in duties can significantly accelerate the market.  The entry of global majors and setting up of captive centers are significant milestones and as the momentum picks up this will transform the animation and gaming landscape. Future Outlook of Gaming Industry :
  17. 17. The purpose of the presentation was to describe the present situation with regard to the ways in which the gaming industry has touched a chord with our lives. Once the gaming industry in India completely develops, it will grow to be one of the best markets in the world. In short, the gaming has only just begun… Conclusion:
  18. 18.  www.ign.com  www.gamespot.com  www.gameguru.in  www.nasscom.in ANNEXURE

