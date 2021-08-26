Successfully reported this slideshow.
Features of Susosu Hydrogen Water SUPERIOR QUALITY FEATURES
Superior Source Sourced from Uiseong, South Korea, an area covered in forest and natural minerals Our source is protected ...
Superior Virginality The virginality of water determines how protected the water is from its surroundings. It is measure b...
Superior Mineral Water As opposed to purified water, we take pride in being the ONLY hydrogen water brand made from natura...
If you have any further questions, please email us at Info@susosuwater.com! Please visit us at susosuwater.com
Aug. 26, 2021
The Best Quality Water To Drink | Susosu Hydrogen Water

With so many different types of waters and water brands, it's difficult to determine the best quality water to drink. However, we're here to tell you why Susosu Hydrogen Water is not only one of the top hydrogen water brands in the world but also one of the top healthiest water to drink for you!
The Best Quality Water To Drink | Susosu Hydrogen Water

  1. 1. Features of Susosu Hydrogen Water SUPERIOR QUALITY FEATURES
  2. 2. Superior Source Sourced from Uiseong, South Korea, an area covered in forest and natural minerals Our source is protected from outside harm and we ensure we provide you with nothing but clean quality mineral water
  3. 3. Superior Virginality The virginality of water determines how protected the water is from its surroundings. It is measure by nitrate level. In water's most natural state, nitrate levels are below 1 mg/1 of nitrate. Anything higher reveals some sort of limited contamination. While U.S. regulations for drinking water is 10 mg/1 of nitrate, superior quality water is anywhere between 0 - 1 mg/1 of nitrate. Susosu Water's virginality was measured at 0.6 mg/1 of nitrate
  4. 4. Superior Mineral Water As opposed to purified water, we take pride in being the ONLY hydrogen water brand made from natural mineral water Mineral water contains fat metabolizing minerals that can regulate body fat Mineral water contains magnesium and calcium which can play a role in electrolytic process of the human body and brain to assist balacing blood pressure Mineral water contains silica which can help promote healthier skin Mineral water contains sulfate which can help reduce body acidity
  5. 5. If you have any further questions, please email us at Info@susosuwater.com! Please visit us at susosuwater.com

With so many different types of waters and water brands, it's difficult to determine the best quality water to drink. However, we're here to tell you why Susosu Hydrogen Water is not only one of the top hydrogen water brands in the world but also one of the top healthiest water to drink for you!

