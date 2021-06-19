Altered Body Temperature

Continue your professional development with Scribd
Body temperature is the balance between the heat production and heat loss in our body which can be measured by degree centigrade and Farenhit Scales.
Here a brief outline regarding different aspects of alteration in body temperature is discussed
Fever
Hyperthermia
Hypothermia
