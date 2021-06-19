Successfully reported this slideshow.
ALTERED BODY TEMPERATURE Susmita Halder M.Sc. Nursing 1st Year CON BSMC, Bankura
Definition ■ Temperature is the ‘hotness’ or ‘coldness’ of a substance. ■ Body temperature reflects the balance between th...
Heat produced – heat lost = body temperature
Types of Body Temperature Core Temperature Surface Temperature
Core Temperature Core temperature is a temperature of the deep tissues of the body such as abdominal cavity and pelvic cav...
Surface Temperature Surface temperature is the temperature of the skin the subcutaneous tissue and fat.
Core and surface temperature measurement sites Core Tempreture Surface Tempreture Rectum Skin Tympanic membrane Axillae Es...
Equipments for temperature recording ■Mercury-in-glass thermometer ■Electronic thermometer ■Disposable Thermometer
Site Advantages Disadvantages Mouth o Accessible- requires no position change o Comfortable for the client o Provides accu...
Site Advantages Disadvantages Skin o Inexpensive o Safe & non invasive o Can be used for neonates o Provides continuous re...
Site Advantages Disadvantages Tympanic Membrane o Easily accessible site o Minimal client positioning required o Provides ...
Site Advantages Disadvantages Rectum Argued to be more reliable when oral temperature cannot be obtained o May lag behind ...
Body temperature Regulation
Physiology of Thermoregulation NEURAL CONTROL VASCULAR CONTROL SKIN IN TEMPRETURE REGULATION BEHAVIORAL CONTROL MECHANISMS...
NEURAL CONTROL
VASCULAR CONTROL HEAT PRODUCTION HEAT LOSS
HEAT PRODUCTION REST VOLUNTARY MOVEMENTS SHIVERING NON-SHIVERING THERMOGENESIS
HEAT LOSS
Physiology of Thermoregulation SKIN IN TEMPRETURE REGULATION BEHAVIORAL CONTROL MECHANISMS ACTIVATED BY COLD MECHANISMS AC...
Factors affecting Body Temperature Age Exercise Hormonal Level Circadian Rhythm Stress Environment
Fever is an elevation of body temperature that exceeds normally daily variation and occurs in conjunction with an increase...
“ Is an elevation of body temperature that exceeds the normal daily variation and occurs in conjunction with an increase i...
CAUSES OF FEVER Hot environment. Excessive exercise. Neurogenic factors like injury to hypothalamus. Dehydration after exc...
Symptoms of Fever ■ Flushed face ■ Hot dry skin ■ Anorexia ■ Headache ■ Nausea & vomiting ■ Constipation, Sometimes diarrh...
Clinical Signs of Fever ■ Increased HR ■ Increased respiratory rate & depth ■ Shivering ■ Pale cold skin ■ Cyanotic nail b...
 Respiratory system- swallow and rapid breathing  Circulatory system increased pulse and palpitation  Elementary system...
INTERMITTE NT FEVER SUSTAINED FEVER RELAPSING FEVER CLASSIFICATION OR PATTERNS OF FEVER: A B D C A B C D REMITTENT FEVER
Intermittent fever: Temperature returns to acceptable value at least once in 24 hours. The temperature curve returns to no...
Remittent fever: Fever spikes & falls without a return to the normal temperature levels. The temperature fluctuates but do...
Sustained fever: The temperature remains continuously elevated above 38 degree Celsius & demonstrates little fluctuation
Relapsing fever: Periods of febrile periods interspersed with acceptable temperature values i.e. periods of fever are inte...
Inverse Fever: Inverse fever In this the highest range of temperature is recorded in the morning hours and lowest in the e...
■ During a constant fever, the body temperature fluctuates minimally but always remains above normal. This can occur with ...
■Irregular fever: When the fever is entirely irregular in its course and it cannot be classified under any of the fevers d...
■ Rigor It is a sudden severe attack of shivering in which the body temperature rises rapidly to the state of hyperpyrexia...
 True crisis: The temperature falls suddenly within a few hours and touches normal, accompanied by marked improvement m t...
Phases of fever Initiation Phase During this phase, pyrogens act on the hypothalamus to reset the temperature set point to...
Phases of fever Plateau Phase The body temperature has risen and is maintained at the new elevated set point. The client w...
Phases of fever Defervescent Phase The body’s effector mechanisms are activated to promote heat loss because of the loweri...
Diagnosis 1.History regarding 2.Physical examination 3.Laboratory test
Management • Antipyretics- • Aspirin, acetaminophen • Corticosteroids • Physical cooling
Nursing Management
HYPERTHERMIA Hyperthermia is characterized by an unchanged (normothermic) setting of the thermoregulatory center in conjun...
Causes of Hyperthermia Syndromes ■ Heat stroke: Caused by thermoregulatory failure in association with an arm environment ...
■ The narcoleptic malignant syndrome (NMS): Occurs due to use of narcoleptic agents like anti psychotic phenothiazines, ha...
Assessment ■ History ■ Physical examination ■ Laboratory tests ■ Radiology
Pharmacological Management 1. Acetaminophen: adult: 325-650 mg PO q 4-6 hrs. Children: 10-15mg/kg body weight q4-6 hrs. 2....
Nursing Management
HYPOTHERMIA Hypothermia is a state in which the core body temperature is lower than 35 degree Celsius or 95 degree Fahrenh...
Classification Primary hypothermia: It 13 a result of the direct exposure of a previously healthy individual to the cold. ...
Causes  Exposure to cold environment in winter months and colder climates.  Occupational exposure or hobbies that entail...
Risk Factors for Hypothermia  Age extremes: Elderly, neonates. inadequate clothing.  Drugs and intoxicants: Ethanol, phe...
Clinical Presentation MILD MODERATE SEVERE
Mild hypothermia  Temperature - 35-32.2°C (95-90°F)  CNS - Decreased cerebral metabolism, amnesia, Apathy, dysarthria, I...
Moderate hypothermia ■ Temperature -<32.2-28°C (90-82.4°F)  CNS - EEG abnormalities, decreasing level of consciousness, p...
Severe hypothermia  Temperature -< 28°C (82.4°F)  CNS - Loss of cerebrovascular auto regulation, decline in cerebral blo...
Management of Hypothermia ■ Do not allow the patient to walk if the lower extremities are involved 1. remove all constrict...
Cont.. 1. Conduct physical assessment to observe for concomitant injury 2. Restore electrolyte balance 3. Use acetic techn...
Nursing Management
THANK YOU
Jun. 19, 2021

Altered Body Temperature

Body temperature is the balance between the heat production and heat loss in our body which can be measured by degree centigrade and Farenhit Scales.
Here a brief outline regarding different aspects of alteration in body temperature is discussed
Fever
Hyperthermia
Hypothermia

Altered Body Temperature

  1. 1. CASE SCENARIO: Mrs. Mitra, 40 years old housewife was admitted to Emergency Department with C/O Fever since last 3 days associated with headache, and malaise. Her vitals are-  Temperature- 101.1 Degree F  Pulse- 100 b/m  Respiratory Rate- 30 breaths/min  BP- 90/60 mm of Hg
  2. 2. CASE SCENARIO:
  3. 3. ALTERED BODY TEMPERATURE Susmita Halder M.Sc. Nursing 1st Year CON BSMC, Bankura
  4. 4. Definition ■ Temperature is the ‘hotness’ or ‘coldness’ of a substance. ■ Body temperature reflects the balance between the heat production and the heat loss from the body and it is measured in a heat units called degrees
  5. 5. Heat produced – heat lost = body temperature
  6. 6. Types of Body Temperature Core Temperature Surface Temperature
  7. 7. Core Temperature Core temperature is a temperature of the deep tissues of the body such as abdominal cavity and pelvic cavity which remains relatively constant within ± 1°F except when a person develops of febrile illness.
  8. 8. Surface Temperature Surface temperature is the temperature of the skin the subcutaneous tissue and fat.
  9. 9. Core and surface temperature measurement sites Core Tempreture Surface Tempreture Rectum Skin Tympanic membrane Axillae Esophagus Oral Pulmonary artery Urinary bladder
  10. 10. Equipments for temperature recording ■Mercury-in-glass thermometer ■Electronic thermometer ■Disposable Thermometer
  11. 11. Site Advantages Disadvantages Mouth o Accessible- requires no position change o Comfortable for the client o Provides accurate surface temperature reading o Reflects rapid changes in core temperature o Affected by ingestion of fluids or foods, smoke and oxygen delivery o Should not be used for clients who have had oral surgery, trauma, history of epilepsy, or shaking chills o Should not be used with infants, small children, or confused, unconscious or uncooperative clients o Risk of body fluid exposure Axilla o Safe and expensive o Can be used with newborns and uncooperative clients. o Long term measurement time o Requires fever continuous positioning by nurse o Lags behind core temperature during rapid temperature changes o Requires exposure of thorax o Not recommended to detect in infant and young children
  12. 12. Site Advantages Disadvantages Skin o Inexpensive o Safe & non invasive o Can be used for neonates o Provides continuous reading o Does not require a disturbing client o Easy to read o Lags behind other sites during temperature changes especially during hyperthermia o Adhesion can be impaired by diaphoresis or sweat o Can be affected by environmental temperature o Unreliable during chill phase of fever
  13. 13. Site Advantages Disadvantages Tympanic Membrane o Easily accessible site o Minimal client positioning required o Provides core reading o Very rapid measurement o Can be obtained without disturbing or waking up the client o Eardrum sensitive to hypothalamus, sensitive to core o Unaffected by oral intake of food, fluids, smoking o Can be used for tachypneic clients o Can be used in newborns to reduce handling and heat loss o More variability of measurement than with other core temperature devices o Requires removal of hearing aids before measurement o Should not be used with clients who have had surgery of ear or tympanic membrane o Requires disposable probe cover o Expensive o Does not accurately measure core temperature changes during and after exercise o Possible distortion of temperature readings for clients with otitis media o Cerumen impaction can lower the readings o Questions about measurement accuracy in newborns o Cannot obtain continuous measurement o Affected by ambient temperature
  14. 14. Site Advantages Disadvantages Rectum Argued to be more reliable when oral temperature cannot be obtained o May lag behind core temperature during rapid temperature changes o Should not be used for children with diarrhea or clients who have had rectal surgery a rectal disorder or decreased platelets o Should not be used for routine vital signs in newborn o Requires positioning and may be a source of client embarrassment and anxiety o Risk of body fluid exposure o Requires lubrication
  15. 15. Body temperature Regulation
  16. 16. Physiology of Thermoregulation NEURAL CONTROL VASCULAR CONTROL SKIN IN TEMPRETURE REGULATION BEHAVIORAL CONTROL MECHANISMS ACTIVATED BY COLD MECHANISMS ACTIVATED BY HEAT
  17. 17. NEURAL CONTROL
  18. 18. VASCULAR CONTROL HEAT PRODUCTION HEAT LOSS
  19. 19. HEAT PRODUCTION REST VOLUNTARY MOVEMENTS SHIVERING NON-SHIVERING THERMOGENESIS
  20. 20. HEAT LOSS
  21. 21. Physiology of Thermoregulation SKIN IN TEMPRETURE REGULATION BEHAVIORAL CONTROL MECHANISMS ACTIVATED BY COLD MECHANISMS ACTIVATED BY HEAT
  22. 22. Factors affecting Body Temperature Age Exercise Hormonal Level Circadian Rhythm Stress Environment
  23. 23. Fever is an elevation of body temperature that exceeds normally daily variation and occurs in conjunction with an increase in the hypothalamic set point for e.g. 37⁰C-39⁰C.
  24. 24. “ Is an elevation of body temperature that exceeds the normal daily variation and occurs in conjunction with an increase in the hypothalamic set point.” -Harrison’s Principles of Internal Medicine, 17th edition
  25. 25. CAUSES OF FEVER Hot environment. Excessive exercise. Neurogenic factors like injury to hypothalamus. Dehydration after excessive dieresis. As an undesired side effect of a therapeutic drug. Chemical substances e.g. caffeine and cocaine directly injected into the bloodstream. Infectious disease and inflammation. Severe haemorrhage.
  26. 26. Symptoms of Fever ■ Flushed face ■ Hot dry skin ■ Anorexia ■ Headache ■ Nausea & vomiting ■ Constipation, Sometimes diarrhea ■ Body aches ■ Scanty high voloured urine
  27. 27. Clinical Signs of Fever ■ Increased HR ■ Increased respiratory rate & depth ■ Shivering ■ Pale cold skin ■ Cyanotic nail beds ■ Cessation of sweating
  28. 28.  Respiratory system- swallow and rapid breathing  Circulatory system increased pulse and palpitation  Elementary system dry mouth coated tongue loss of appetite in digestion nausea vomiting constipation or diarrhea  Urinary system diminished urine output burning micturition high colored urine  Nervous system restlessness utility insomnia convulsions delirium  Musculoskeletal system fatigue body pain joint pain  Heavy sweating hot flashes gooseflesh shivering Symptoms of Fever
  29. 29. INTERMITTE NT FEVER SUSTAINED FEVER RELAPSING FEVER CLASSIFICATION OR PATTERNS OF FEVER: A B D C A B C D REMITTENT FEVER
  30. 30. Intermittent fever: Temperature returns to acceptable value at least once in 24 hours. The temperature curve returns to normal during the day and reaches its peak in the evening. E.g.- in septicemia.
  31. 31. Remittent fever: Fever spikes & falls without a return to the normal temperature levels. The temperature fluctuates but does not return to normal. E.g.- TB, viral diseases, bacterial infections
  32. 32. Sustained fever: The temperature remains continuously elevated above 38 degree Celsius & demonstrates little fluctuation
  33. 33. Relapsing fever: Periods of febrile periods interspersed with acceptable temperature values i.e. periods of fever are interspersed with periods of normal temperature.
  34. 34. Inverse Fever: Inverse fever In this the highest range of temperature is recorded in the morning hours and lowest in the evening hours which is contrary to that found in the normal course of fever.
  35. 35. ■ During a constant fever, the body temperature fluctuates minimally but always remains above normal. This can occur with typhoid fever.
  36. 36. ■Irregular fever: When the fever is entirely irregular in its course and it cannot be classified under any of the fevers described above, it is called irregular fever.
  37. 37. ■ Rigor It is a sudden severe attack of shivering in which the body temperature rises rapidly to the state of hyperpyrexia as seen in malaria. Crisis is a sudden return to normal temperature from a very high temperature within a few hours or days.
  38. 38. ■ Rigor It is a sudden severe attack of shivering in which the body temperature rises rapidly to the state of hyperpyrexia as seen in malaria. Crisis is a sudden return to normal temperature from a very high temperature within a few hours or days.
  39. 39. ■ Rigor It is a sudden severe attack of shivering in which the body temperature rises rapidly to the state of hyperpyrexia as seen in malaria. Crisis is a sudden return to normal temperature from a very high temperature within a few hours or days.
  40. 40.  True crisis: The temperature falls suddenly within a few hours and touches normal, accompanied by marked improvement m the patent's condition.  False crisis: A sudden fall in temperature not accompanied by an improvement in the general condition.  Lysis -The temperature falls in a zig-zag manner for two or three days or a week before reaching normal, during which time the other symptoms also gradually disappear.
  41. 41. Phases of fever Initiation Phase During this phase, pyrogens act on the hypothalamus to reset the temperature set point to higher than body tempera Activation of effector mechanisms, such as shivering and decreased blood flow to the skin, increases body temperature attempt to reach the set point. In addition, the feverish client exhibits behaviors to decrease heat loss, such » shin surfaces in fetal position and increasing insulation by adding blankets or clothing. The client will feel cold and may be chills
  42. 42. Phases of fever Plateau Phase The body temperature has risen and is maintained at the new elevated set point. The client will feel warm because of is elevation in the core body temperature.
  43. 43. Phases of fever Defervescent Phase The body’s effector mechanisms are activated to promote heat loss because of the lowering of temperature set point The cet will feel warm and may sweat and appear flushed. Behaviors include shedding of clothing and blankets and requests for 8 and fluids. Fever may resolve by a rapid return to normal over a period of a few hours (resolution by crisis) or resolve dow (resolution by lysis).
  44. 44. Diagnosis 1.History regarding 2.Physical examination 3.Laboratory test
  45. 45. Management • Antipyretics- • Aspirin, acetaminophen • Corticosteroids • Physical cooling
  46. 46. Nursing Management
  47. 47. HYPERTHERMIA Hyperthermia is characterized by an unchanged (normothermic) setting of the thermoregulatory center in conjunction with an uncontrolled increase in body temperature that exceeds the body‘s ability to lose heat.
  48. 48. Causes of Hyperthermia Syndromes ■ Heat stroke: Caused by thermoregulatory failure in association with an arm environment may be categorized as exceptional and non exceptional. ■ Exceptional: it occurs in younger individuals who exercise in higher than normal heat or humidity, dehydration ■ Non exceptional: It is caused by anti cholinergic, including antihistamines, anti parkinsonian drugs, diuretics, phenothiazines. It occurs in either very young or elderly during heat waves, bedridden patients, elderly and taking drugs confined to poorly ventilated and non AC environment. ■ Drug induced hyperthermia: Due to increased use of psychotropic drugs. Monoamine oxidise inhibitors, tricycle antidepressants, amphetamines, phencyclidine, lysergic acid diethylamide or cocaine. ■ Malignant: Occurs in individuals with inherited abnormality of skeletal muscle sarcoplasmic reticulum that cause rapid increase in intracellular Ca level in response to halothane and other inhalation anesthetics or to succinylcholine. In this there is elevated body temperature, increased muscle metabolism, muscle _ rigidity, rhabdomyolysis, acidosis and cardiovascular instability and is often fatal.
  49. 49. ■ The narcoleptic malignant syndrome (NMS): Occurs due to use of narcoleptic agents like anti psychotic phenothiazines, haloperidol, pro chlorprazine, metochlopramide or withdrawal of dopaminergic drugs and is characterized by muscle rigidity (lead pipe), extra pyramidal side effects, autonomic deregulation and hyperthermia. It is caused by inhibition of central dopamine receptors in hypothalamus which results in increased heat generation and decreased heat dissipation ■ Serotonin syndrome: Seen in selective serotonin uptake inhibitors (SSRIs), MAO‘s and serotonergic medications have overlapping features including hyperthermia but distinguished by presence of diarrhoea, tremors, myoclonous rather than lead pipe rigidity. ■ Endocrinopathy: Thyrotoxicosis and pheochromocytoma can lead to increased thermogenesis ■ Central nervous system damage: cerebral hemorrhage status epilepticus hypothalamic injury can cause hyperthermia
  50. 50. Assessment ■ History ■ Physical examination ■ Laboratory tests ■ Radiology
  51. 51. Pharmacological Management 1. Acetaminophen: adult: 325-650 mg PO q 4-6 hrs. Children: 10-15mg/kg body weight q4-6 hrs. 2. Ibuprofen (NSAID) - dosage: adult-200-400mg PO q6hrs; Children: 5mg/kg body wt for temp. 0D <102.5°F; 10 mg/kg body wt. for temp 102.5°F 4 (not to exceed 40 mg/kg/day). Indomethacin and naproxen (NSAID). 4. Aspirin: adult 325-650 mg PO q6hrs; children 1020 mg q 6hrs. 5. Glucocorticosteroid: potent antipyretic inhibit PGE2 synthesis. 6. Meperidine, morphine sulphate, chlorpromazine. To manage severe rigors: treatment of underlying cause, nutrition, rest, physical cooling: tepid bath, hypothermia blankets
  52. 52. Nursing Management
  53. 53. HYPOTHERMIA Hypothermia is a state in which the core body temperature is lower than 35 degree Celsius or 95 degree Fahrenheit At this temperature many of the compensatory mechanism to conserve heat begin to fall.
  54. 54. Classification Primary hypothermia: It 13 a result of the direct exposure of a previously healthy individual to the cold. Secondary hypothermia: It is hypothermia that results due to a complication of a serious systemic disorder. Accidental hypothermia: It results from unintentional exposure to cold or wet and windy climate with an ambient temperature less than 16 degree Celsius. Induced hypothermia: t is deliberate lowering of temperature to a range of a 78-90°F (2632.5°C) to reduce oxygen need during surgery (especially cardiovascular and neurosurgical procedures) and in hypoxia, to reduce blood pressure and to alleviate hyperthermia by administering drugs that depress the hypothalamic thermostat or by encasting the client in a cooling blanket.
  55. 55. Causes  Exposure to cold environment in winter months and colder climates.  Occupational exposure or hobbies that entail extensive exposure to cold for e.g. hunters, skiers, sailors and climbers.  Medications like ethanol, phenothiazine, CV barbiturates, benzodiazepines, cyclic antidepressants, atri anesthetics. Endocrine dysfunction: hypothyroidism, adrenal insufficiency, hypoglycemia. pr 5. Neurologic injury from trauma, Cerebral vascular accident, Subarachnoid hemorrhage. Sepsis
  56. 56. Risk Factors for Hypothermia  Age extremes: Elderly, neonates. inadequate clothing.  Drugs and intoxicants: Ethanol, phenothiazines, barbiturates, anesthetics, neuromuscular blockers and others.  Endocrine related: Hypoglycemia, hypothyroidism, adrenal insufficiency, and hypopituitarism.  Neurologic related: Stroke, hypothalamic disorders, Parkinson‘s disease, spinal cord injury.  Multisystem: Malnutrition, sepsis, shock, hepatic or renal failure.  Burns and exfoliative dermatologic disorders.  Immobility or debilitation.  Outdoor exposure: Occupational, sports-related
  57. 57. Clinical Presentation MILD MODERATE SEVERE
  58. 58. Mild hypothermia  Temperature - 35-32.2°C (95-90°F)  CNS - Decreased cerebral metabolism, amnesia, Apathy, dysarthria, Impaired judgement.  CVS - Tachycardia, vasoconstriction, increase in cardiac output and Blood pressure.  Respiratory system - Tachypnea, bradypnea, decline in oxygen consumption, bronchospasm.  Renal and endocrine - Diuresis, increase in metabolism with shivering.  Neuromuscular - Increased pre shivering muscle tone, fatiguing, ataxia
  59. 59. Moderate hypothermia ■ Temperature -<32.2-28°C (90-82.4°F)  CNS - EEG abnormalities, decreasing level of consciousness, pupillary dilatation, hallucinations.  CVS - Decrease in pulse and cardiac output, increased atrial and ventricular arrhythmias, prolonged systole Respiratory system - Hypoventilation, 50% decrease in carbon dioxide per 8°C drop in temp, Absence of protective airway reflexes, 50% decrease in oxygen consumption.  Renal and endocrine - 50% Increase in renal blood flow impaired insulin action .  Neuromuscular - Hyporeflexia, diminishing shivering induced thermogenesis, rigidity.
  60. 60. Severe hypothermia  Temperature -< 28°C (82.4°F)  CNS - Loss of cerebrovascular auto regulation, decline in cerebral blood flow, coma, loss of reflexes. CVS - Decrease in BP, heart rate and cardiac output, asystole.  Respiratory system - Pulmonic congestion and edema, apnea.  Renal and endocrine — Decrease in renal blood flow, Extreme oliguria.  Neuromuscular — No motion, peripheral areflexia  There is progressive deterioration, with apathy, poor judgment, ataxia, dysarthria, drowsiness, pulmonary edema, acid-base abnormalities, coagulopathy, and eventual coma. Shivering may be suppressed below a temperature of 32.2°C (90°F), because the body's self warming mechanisms become ineffective. The heartbeat and blood pressure may be so weak that peripheral pulses become undetectable.
  61. 61. Management of Hypothermia ■ Do not allow the patient to walk if the lower extremities are involved 1. remove all constricting clothing that can impair circulation rings and watches are removed 2. river the extremity by control and rapid warming by 37 degree to 40 degree centigrade usually in will pull until the tips of the injured part flesh and flesh indicates that circulatory flow is established appears to increase the amount of tissue loss a. Administer an analgesic for pain as prescribed by The rewarming making process may be painful b. Handle the path gently to avoid further mechanical injury and do not message c. Rapture believes which develop 1 hour to a few days after rewarming. d. Place sterile gauze or cotton between the affected fingers or toes to prevent maceration e. Elevate the part to help control swelling f. Use a foot cradle to prevent contact with bedclothes if the feet are involved
  62. 62. Cont.. 1. Conduct physical assessment to observe for concomitant injury 2. Restore electrolyte balance 3. Use acetic technique during tracing changes and frostbite injuries make the patient susceptible to infection 4. Give thickness profile access as prescribed if there is an associated trauma 5. The following may be carried out when appropriate a. Whirlpool bath for affected extremely to aid circulation debride a tissue and help prevent infection b. Escharotomy to prevent for the tissue damage and allow normal circulation and to permit joint motion c. fasciotomy to treat compartment syndrome 6. encourage hourly active motion of effective digits to promote maximum Restoration of function and to prevent contractures 7. advise the patient not to use tobacco because of vasoconstrictive effects of nicotine which further reduce the already deficient blood supply to the injured tissues
  63. 63. Nursing Management
  64. 64. THANK YOU

