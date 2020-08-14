Successfully reported this slideshow.
Meditation With Susie Antara James Of Angelic Soul Coaching
Welcome  Welcome to this Module on Meditation  My desire is to bring you the awareness of how beneficial meditation can ...
ParamahansaYogananda  “The technique of meditation, shows one how to use the power of concentration in the highest way to...
Definitionof Meditation  A state of relaxed concentration on the reality of the present moment  A state that is experien...
Benefitsof Meditation  Stress relief  Lowers oxygen consumption  Decreases respiratory rate  Increases blood flow and ...
Different Meditation Methodology  Baha I Faith  Buddhism  Christianity  Hinduism  Islam  Jainism  New age  Sikhism...
Meditation  Meditation is said to be the state of concentrated awareness that enables one to draw their attention inward ...
Meditation Practise  For many there are devotional practices to be followed in order to attain the benefits from meditati...
Purposeof Meditation  Relaxation  Cultivating mental discipline  Gaining insight into the nature of reality  Communing...
Waysto Meditate  Focusing on the breath  Sit with feet flat to the ground, hands relaxed and your eyes closed. Take 3 de...
Meditation Practise  You do not need to achieve the pose of Buddha sat beneath the Bodhi tree in the traditional lotus po...
Padmasana LotusPose  Perhaps the most well recognized pose but not always the easiest to achieve to begin with.  In the ...
VajrasanaandChairPose  Vajrasana is known as the Thunderbolt or Diamond Pose in Hatha Yoga  Sit upon your heels, spine e...
YogaasMeditation  Yoga and Meditation are both considered to be practices that prepare the body and mind for spiritual gr...
YogaPractise  In practicing yoga you can prepare the body physically mentally and spiritually.  Meditation is the proces...
GoalofMeditation  The Goal of meditation is for one to achieve self realisation, who we really are at the core of our bei...
TheBeatlesandMeditation  Transcendental Meditation became popular in the UK after The Beatles visited the Maharishi at hi...
NewtoMeditation  Meditation does not have to be something that takes hours to do. Sitting for a few minutes each day at d...
5MinuteMeditation  A Meditation can be on anything that is in your awareness. Take a simple drink.  Sit comfortably and ...
Sound  Sound can be a form of meditation  Many cultures attribute sound in the formation of the planet and as such we ar...
WaystoUse soundfor Meditation  Listening to your favourite songs  Playing an instrument  Mantra’s  Singing Bowls  Sin...
5MinuteSound Meditation  Take a moment to focus your breath and relax  Allow the sounds of your environment come into yo...
BasicSkillsof Meditation  Concentration  Relaxation  Unconditional Love  Observing the breath This Photo by Unknown Au...
WhentoMeditate Every day or at least 1-2 times a week Ideally in the morning before the day begins as this brings you into...
Journal  Journaling is a great tool to use to follow your meditation journey.  You can follow the direction your meditat...
OtherStylesof Meditation  Zen  Walking  Silent  Guided  Movement (Dynamic)
ThankYou  Thank you for being here on this journey in Meditation  Blessings  Susie Antara James  Angelic Soul Coach  ...
Meditation with Susie Antara James of Angelic Soul Coaching

Welcome to this module on Meditation. In this module, I offer you a brief insight into the benefits and reasons to meditate, with some tools and mini-meditations to practice.

Meditation with Susie Antara James of Angelic Soul Coaching

  1. 1. Meditation With Susie Antara James Of Angelic Soul Coaching
  2. 2. Welcome  Welcome to this Module on Meditation  My desire is to bring you the awareness of how beneficial meditation can be to daily life and to introduce you to tips and tools to embrace this modality on your journey here.  I am Susie Antara James founder of Angelic Soul Coaching This Photo by Unknown Author is licensed under CC BY
  3. 3. ParamahansaYogananda  “The technique of meditation, shows one how to use the power of concentration in the highest way to discover and develop the divine qualities of one’s true self.  The technique expands the awareness beyond limitations of body and mind to the joyous realization of one’s infinite potential. “  Quote from Undreamed of Possibilities an Introduction to Self Realization Fellowship.  Founded in 1920 January 5 1893-March 7 1952 This Photo by Unknown Author is licensed under CC BY-SA
  4. 4. Definitionof Meditation  A state of relaxed concentration on the reality of the present moment  A state that is experienced when the mind dissolves and is free of all thoughts  Concentration in which the attention has been liberated from restlessness and is focused on “God” “Divinity”  Focusing the mind on a single object ( an icon, a picture, the breath or a mantra)  A mental “opening up” to the divine invoking the guidance of a higher power  Reasoned analysis of religious teachings ( such as impermanence, for Buddhists)
  5. 5. Benefitsof Meditation  Stress relief  Lowers oxygen consumption  Decreases respiratory rate  Increases blood flow and heart rate  Increases exercise tolerance  Leads to a deeper level of relaxation  Decreases muscle tension  Eases headaches  Builds self confidence  Reduces pre-menstrual syndrome  Helps in post-operative healing  Enhances the immune system
  6. 6. Different Meditation Methodology  Baha I Faith  Buddhism  Christianity  Hinduism  Islam  Jainism  New age  Sikhism  Taoism  Active/Dynamic  Secular  Acoustic and Photic  Transcendental
  7. 7. Meditation  Meditation is said to be the state of concentrated awareness that enables one to draw their attention inward and by doing so find a spiritual practice that enables them to find a balance in life and their beliefs.  Each faith or modality has its own unique practices and it is for the individual to find the path that resonates for them.  It can be used for personal growth and development or focus the mind on the divine or “God” .
  8. 8. Meditation Practise  For many there are devotional practices to be followed in order to attain the benefits from meditation,  Now in the West it has become a part of a new way of thinking in how it can be used to develop spiritually and improve health.  Research shows that 30 minutes a day being mindfully aware of your body, thoughts and emotions can help reduce the impact of the spiral of into depression.
  9. 9. Purposeof Meditation  Relaxation  Cultivating mental discipline  Gaining insight into the nature of reality  Communing with God or your higher self  Improved concentration  Improved health  Improved peace and calmness in every-day life  Connection to other realms
  10. 10. Waysto Meditate  Focusing on the breath  Sit with feet flat to the ground, hands relaxed and your eyes closed. Take 3 deep breaths. Deep breaths on inhale and slow releasing breath on the exhale.  Allow your thoughts to flow in and flow out.  Focus on your breath and settle into its own natural rhythm.  Maintain this silence for a few minutes. The mind flows freely with no attachment and conscious awareness of your breath.  With mindfulness of the breath sit for as long as you desire until ready to return to full conscious awareness when you have finished.
  11. 11. Meditation Practise  You do not need to achieve the pose of Buddha sat beneath the Bodhi tree in the traditional lotus position as it is believed that any position in meditation aids in calming the nervous system as well as help attaining physical, mental, emotional and spiritual stability.  As the spine is held erect this encourages the “chi, ki, spiritual energy to flow through the body.  Whilst laying the body remains in alignment by laying straight on ones back  Sitting there are a variety of positions.
  12. 12. Padmasana LotusPose  Perhaps the most well recognized pose but not always the easiest to achieve to begin with.  In the seated position place the right foot onto the left thigh. Place the left foot on the right thigh. Maintain an erect spine with both knees touching the floor. Hands placed resting on the knees, or between the heels with the right hand resting on the left This Photo by Unknown Author is licensed under CC BY
  13. 13. VajrasanaandChairPose  Vajrasana is known as the Thunderbolt or Diamond Pose in Hatha Yoga  Sit upon your heels, spine erect, neck and head in alignment with the spine, Hands resting on the knees or with the right hand resting in the left hand upon the lap  When sitting on a chair the spine should be erect with feet flat on the floor, hands resting on the lapThis Photo by Unknown Author is licensed under CC BY-SA-NC
  14. 14. YogaasMeditation  Yoga and Meditation are both considered to be practices that prepare the body and mind for spiritual growth as well as the many benefits for out wellbeing that they bring.  Yoga is a series of asanas (physical poses) which calm the body and prepare it for meditation  Yoga means “Union between the individual self and infinite consciousness”This Photo by Unknown Author is licensed under CC BY-ND
  15. 15. YogaPractise  In practicing yoga you can prepare the body physically mentally and spiritually.  Meditation is the process which makes the mental and spiritual growth possible.
  16. 16. GoalofMeditation  The Goal of meditation is for one to achieve self realisation, who we really are at the core of our being.  With  The added benefit of improved health and wellbeing. This Photo by Unknown Author is licensed under CC BY
  17. 17. TheBeatlesandMeditation  Transcendental Meditation became popular in the UK after The Beatles visited the Maharishi at his ashram in India in 1967-1968  A quote by George Harrison on his meditational practise  “The energy is latently there every day, anyways. So meditation is just a natural process of contacting it. So by doing it each day you give yourself a chance of contacting this energy and giving it to yourself a little more. Consequently you’re able to do whatever you normally do – just with a little bit more happiness, maybe.”This Photo by Unknown Author is licensed under CC BY
  18. 18. NewtoMeditation  Meditation does not have to be something that takes hours to do. Sitting for a few minutes each day at different points throughout the day in quiet contemplation can be a good starting point.  This way you acclimatise the body and mind to sitting quietly.  The length of time can be gradually increased.
  19. 19. 5MinuteMeditation  A Meditation can be on anything that is in your awareness. Take a simple drink.  Sit comfortably and settle your breathing as you focus on your inner peace.  With deliberation and awareness lift your drink and notice how the receptacle feels in your hand.  Pause  Look and notice the aroma arising from the liquid  As you sip notice the feel of the liquid as it flows into your mouth, does it touch your lips, what is its taste. Does it invoke any thoughts or feelings  Savour this moment enjoy how it makes you feel.  Relax and repeat and simply notice how still your mind becomes as you focus only on this action.
  20. 20. Sound  Sound can be a form of meditation  Many cultures attribute sound in the formation of the planet and as such we are connected to the cosmic vibration of sound.  Book of Genesis: ” and God said, let there be light”  The Vedas: “ In the beginning was Brahman with whom was the Word and the Word is Brahman”  The Hopi: Spider Woman sang the Song of Creation  Egypt: Thoth created the world with his voice  Mayan: Popol Vuh gave life through the power of word  Aboriginal: Didgeridoo was responsible for creating the world This Photo by Unknown Author is licensed under CC BY-NC
  21. 21. WaystoUse soundfor Meditation  Listening to your favourite songs  Playing an instrument  Mantra’s  Singing Bowls  Singing  Moving to sound  Vocalising the sounds connected to the chakras
  22. 22. 5MinuteSound Meditation  Take a moment to focus your breath and relax  Allow the sounds of your environment come into your awareness  Note each one and follow its path  e.g. the sound of a bird, as it sings, follow its path to the tree that it sits in and wait until it floats away.  As a new sound arises do the same  Enjoy the feelings and senses that it brings  Check in and sense the relaxation in your body This Photo by Unknown Author is licensed under CC BY-SA-NC
  23. 23. BasicSkillsof Meditation  Concentration  Relaxation  Unconditional Love  Observing the breath This Photo by Unknown Author is licensed under CC BY-NC-ND
  24. 24. WhentoMeditate Every day or at least 1-2 times a week Ideally in the morning before the day begins as this brings you into a place of feeling centered. In the evening before bedtime to settle the mind before sleep. This Photo by Unknown Author is licensed under CC BY-NC-ND
  25. 25. Journal  Journaling is a great tool to use to follow your meditation journey.  You can follow the direction your meditation is taking you  How and when you feel at your best  Changes in your wellbeing may be subtle and by documenting your meditations you will notice them  You can see how your length of time meditating is changing  Find what types of meditation work for youThis Photo by Unknown Author is licensed under CC BY-NC-ND
  26. 26. OtherStylesof Meditation  Zen  Walking  Silent  Guided  Movement (Dynamic)
  27. 27. ThankYou  Thank you for being here on this journey in Meditation  Blessings  Susie Antara James  Angelic Soul Coach  “ Be the you, you are meant to be, filled with Peace and Love” ~SAJ~

